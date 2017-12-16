The US Military Admits It Spent $22 Million Investigating UFOs (boston.com) 36
Long-time Slashdot reader Joosy writes, "Until 2012 the Pentagon had a program, the 'Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program', that tracked unidentified flying objects." An anonymous reader writes: The Pentagon finally acknowledged the existence of the $22 million program today to the New York Times, while also claiming that they closed the program five years ago. "But its backers say that, while the Pentagon ended funding for the effort at that time, the program remains in existence. For the past five years, they say, officials with the program have continued to investigate episodes brought to them by service members, while also carrying out their other Defense Department duties."
Over the years the program "produced documents that describe sightings of aircraft that seemed to move at very high velocities with no visible signs of propulsion, or that hovered with no apparent means of lift. Officials with the program have also studied videos of encounters between unknown objects and U.S. military aircraft." But ultimately, a Pentagon spokesman said, "It was determined that there were other, higher priority issues that merited funding, and it was in the best interest of the DoD to make a change."
but I wonder how much was spent... covering up what they found.... mouhahaahaaaa!
To be fair lets say, just for the sake of argument, that they found that there was alien spacecraft flying over our heads. Now what do you think the public would say when the PTBs announced "There are alien spacecraft that have visited us. they are superior to our technology in every way and if they decide to be hostile we have absolutely no chance...have a nice day."
I know, that's pretty much what happened when the white man showed up in the Americas. Excrement hit the leaf-fan, natives running every which way, medicine men screaming about the end of the world. Total chaos.
Investigating UFOs advances national security (if they're experimental military aircraft) and science. We should be spending more on such efforts, but we can't afford it. Unfortunately, Republicans are too busy wastefully spending our money and putting our troops in harm's way because of the Republican crusade to exterminate Muslims. The war on Islam (what the Republicans falsely claim is a war on terror) is costing us dearly. We can thank Republicans that we're not safer and that science hasn't advanced.
But the money wasn't spent investigating anything... from TFA:
"initially it was largely funded at the request of Harry Reid, the Nevada Democrat who was the Senate majority leader at the time and who has long had an interest in space phenomena. Most of the money went to an aerospace research company run by a billionaire entrepreneur and longtime friend of Reidâ(TM)s, Robert Bigelow"
If Pentagon staff can continue doing the video analysis in their spare time, most of that $22M was wasted on a friend of a politician.
If this were real, it wouldn't be a problem. This seems to be an instance of something being a secret not because of defense but to hide corruption.
My interpretation is that everyone involved was sincere. What probably happened was something like Bigelow really believed in UFOs and wanted to study them so he went to Reid and asked for the money and mandate (so he could get military folks to talk to him) and Reid agreed. As for Bigelow's company doing the project I don't know how the bid would have been done, but I'm guessing the intersection of companies who could competently do the work and people who would take is seriously is not very large.
The federal government is subsidizing cheese. The government spent $21.8 million purchasing surplus cheese and providing incentives for companies to enter the cheese industry."Government cheese really grates on taxpayers," the report states, showing the report's affinity for cheesy jokes.
In 2014, Ghost Clinics received $35,000,000 in federal reimbursements. Millions of dollars were paid out to 118 “phantom” medical clinics. These were clinics, established by a network of criminal gangs, that never actually existed. They may have been fake clinics, but the government paid out real money and a lot of it.
Alien abduction claims aside, it's virtually certain aliens who have the technological ability to travel to our galaxy also possess the advanced cloaking ability necessary to avoid detection. Yet, this may not even qualify as a top ten government spending boondoggle.
Most people don't know that the term "UFOB" (from which we get "UFO") was itself originally a USAF radar operator term. It referred to anything on a radar screen which wasn't obviously noise and hadn't yet been identified.
The US military budget is $597 billion a year (that's billion, with a 'b').
$22 million spent looking for UFOs means that over the program's lifetime they spent
.003% of one year's budget on the program.
Now you can argue that that was money wasted, and maybe its was, but if you're going to complain about the US military wasting money, this program is way down the list [forbes.com]. And if it actually found something (and who is to say it hasn't? oooooh), then it would have been very well worth the investment for the mil
Imagine that the USAF investigated a UFO report, and found credible evidence that there was a real flying craft, and that it was of alien origin.
I'd imagine their budget for following up on UFO sightings would suddenly have three zeros added to it. The supposition that this didn't happen proves they haven't found anything of interest.
