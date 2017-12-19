Microsoft Removes Google's Chrome Installer From the Windows Store (theverge.com) 29
Not too long after Google published a Chrome app in the Windows Store, Microsoft removed it, claiming it "violates our Microsoft Store policies." The Verge reports: Citing the need to ensure apps "provide unique and distinct value," Microsoft says "we welcome Google to build a Microsoft Store browser app compliant with our Microsoft Store policies." That's an invitation that Google is unlikely to accept. There are many reasons Google won't likely bring Chrome to the Windows Store, but the primary reason is probably related to Microsoft's Windows 10 S restrictions. Windows Store apps that browse the web must use HTML and JavaScript engines provided by Windows 10, and Google's Chrome browser uses its own Blink rendering engine. Google would have to create a special Chrome app that would adhere to Microsoft's Store policies. Most Windows 10 machines don't run Windows 10 S, so Google probably won't create a special version just to get its browser listed in the Windows Store. Google can't just package its existing desktop app into a Centennial Windows Store app, either. Microsoft is explicit about any store apps having to use the Edge rendering engine.
Same with Apple App Store and Safari (Score:3)
And they wrote chrome for iOS....
Re: (Score:1)
Both, Safari and Chrome's HTML engines are forks from KHTML, well Chrome's is a fork of Apple's webkit, so it's probably easier to make Chrome work with webkit if needed than a totally different Spyglass browser engine from 1990 where the MS browsers are coming from.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Webkit had many contributors, with Google perhaps being the biggest one; more so than Apple. After Google forked to blink, the webkit development slowed to a crawl, and now even Microsoft's browsers are ahead of webkit, enough so that Safari is now considered to be the new IE6.
Re: (Score:2)
First, UWP browsers have to use the same broke ass HTML/javascript engine that Edge uses. Second, iOS has a viable market of users, UWP does not. Likewise, it doesn't make any sense to bend over backwards for Microsoft. Notice Mozilla doesn't port firefox there either, and it wouldn't make any economic sense for them to do so. Third, this doesn't make any sense on Microsoft's part, because they already do exactly what Google did for some of their own products, like Skype for example.
Besides, UWP is total sh
So.... (Score:1)
No alternate browser to diagnose Edge failures.
Re: (Score:2)
Diagnosing failures is for web developers. I'm pretty sure Windows 10 S is intended for K-8 (primary school, kindergarten through eighth grade), not for serious developers. If it were, Microsoft would have seen to it that some substantial subset of Visual Studio be available on the Windows Store at the launch of Windows 10 S.
This will be devastating (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Proprietary browser, proprietary OS (Score:1)
Long live Firefox.
Facebook for Windows Store should go, too. (Score:4, Insightful)
Look, you can hate me for being a Facebook user, I don't give a shit. My life, not yours.
That aside: Facebook's port of their iOS app to Universal Windows Platform doesn't use EdgeHTML, either. They bring a full port of the WebKit engine, on top of their own reimplementation of the Cocoa Touch (iOS) APIs (which Facebook got by acquiring a stealth-mode startup called OSmeta in 2013.) WebKit is clearly used, in DLLs JavaScriptCore_osmeta.dll, WebCore_osmeta.dll, WebKit_osmeta, and WebKitLegacy_osmeta.dll. It becomes more painfully obvious if you e.g. make a post or comment with a link to a page that displays the browser's User-Agent, as opening the link in-app should (by default, unless configured otherwise) use the in-app webpage preview, revealing the User-Agent string for the WebKit engine embedded and used, instead of Microsoft's EdgeHTML.
If Microsoft was to be truly fair, Facebook's apps would get yanked from the Microsoft Store as well.
Re: (Score:2)
You appear to presume that the world around you is somehow supposed to be fair.
It's a common misunderstanding.
The annoying thing about requiring the same.... (Score:2)
I can't count how many times I've encountered mobile versions of websites that crash both safari and chrome on iOS, but works fine in Chrome on Android. I can sometimes get around it on iOS by loading the desktop version of the site, but not always.
Slashdot users of Windows 10s (Score:2)
Huh? (Score:2)
What's a "Windows Store"?