EU's Top Court Rules That Uber Is a Transportation Company (axios.com) 6
Uber is a taxi company, according to a landmark ruling from Europe's highest court. The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled Wednesday that the U.S. ride-hailing app is a transportation firm and not a digital company. The verdict is a long-awaited judgment expected to have major implications for how Uber is regulated throughout Europe. From a report: The E.U.'s member countries now have more clarity and authority to regulate Uber as a transportation company (more strictly than as a tech service), though many already do so. As a technology company, Uber would have been protected by E.U. law from certain restrictions by individual countries, and would have required them to notify the commission of any new regulations.
In other words... (Score:2)
...European court rules that Uber is a pathological liar for claiming to be a tech firm in the first place.
It's about time (Score:1)
By their logic e-trade can't be regulated as a stock brokerage business. They are just a technology platform that connects sellers and buyers.
Re: (Score:1)
"What can we get away with?" has been a corporate tactic for a very long time. And while it's hardly limited to corporations, they tend to have bigger legal teams.
Good (Score:2)
Another one in the face for those silicon valley arsewipes who's idea of "disruption" is destroying established businesses through undercutting and paying as little as possible to both employees (yes, they are in the EU) and the taxman.
Tell you what bro's - if you don't want to pay tax how about you don't use any facilities paid for out of tax revenue? That would be , oh, most roads in the world I suspect!
Re: (Score:2)
I'm much more concerned by their ignoring passenger livery laws than anything else. If stupid people want to wear-out their own personal cars for minimum wage, fine, more power to them. But I expect commercial insurance, driver background checks, and in congested places, them to comply with whatever vehicle-count licensing system exists.
Other news (Score:2)
7 billion people say 'duh' (Score:2)
And 7 billion people say 'duh' (or whatever 'duh' is in their respective languages - please educate me what duh is in your language).
I think the whole world knew they were a transport company not a digital company. They've just been trying to use loopholes to avoid being regulated.