How To Check If You Interacted With Russian Propaganda On Facebook During the 2016 Election (recode.net) 186
Facebook has rolled out a new tool to help some users figure out if they interacted with Russian propaganda during the 2016 U.S. presidential election. "The social giant's tool -- available here, through its Help Center -- specifically allows users to see if they followed or 'Liked' any pages and accounts set up by Kremlin-backed trolls on either Facebook or Instagram," reports Recode. From the report: Over the course of the 2016 election, Facebook estimates that roughly 140 million users may have seen Russian propaganda in their News Feeds or on Instagram. Much of that content sought to sow social and political unrest around divisive issues like race, religion and LGBT rights. But only a small slice of those 140 million affected users can actually take advantage of Facebook's new tool, which it first previewed in November. That's because the portal only aids those who directly followed one of the accounts or pages set up by Russian sources on Instagram and Facebook. It does not help users who may have simply seen Kremlin-sponsored content because their friends "Liked" it and it subsequently appeared in their own News Feeds. Facebook's new service also doesn't allow users to check if they saw some of the roughly 3,000 election-timed ads purchased by Russia's notorious trolls, known as the Internet Research Agency. About 10 million users saw those ads around the election, the company previously has said.
Need this for friends (Score:5, Interesting)
Would be lovely to see a list of posts shared/liked by friends to your timeline rather than just things you've clicked on.
Re: We get more "Russia" than Linux or programmi (Score:2, Insightful)
It is programmed and improved by anyone, and it is often given away for free. Sounds like socialism to me.
Re:Need this for friends (Score:5, Insightful)
Simple rule of thumb: If you know that Hillary colluded with the DNC to sabotage Bernie's campaign, then, directly or indirectly, you were exposed to Russian propaganda.
The dastardly Russians used a sneaky and underhanded technique called "telling the truth".
Re:Need this for friends (Score:4, Funny)
There's no precedent for it and it's not wanted. This red threat will be stamped out.
Re: (Score:1)
Ironic, isn't it? If (and that's a big "if") the Russians did work against Hillary in the last election, then they prevented a Stalin from gaining power.
Re: (Score:3)
Oh crap! Now I have the image of Hillary bare-chested on horseback.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
That article is from May 2016, well before the full extent of Hillary's control of the DNC and their combined efforts to sabotage Bernie's campaign became public.
Re: (Score:3)
She also colluded with the majority of the democratic primary voters. [fivethirtyeight.com]
Cheating doesn't become "OK" just because in the end it turned out she would have won anyway.
Do you know who else would have won anyway? Richard Nixon. So should we have given him a pass on Watergate?
Are you Russian? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
because that's some mighty fine Whataboutsim right there. It's also got nothing to do with the conversation, which is about Russian election interference which noone disputes was anything less than 100% pro-Trump.
Who cares if Russia blasts Facebook with propaganda? Why should I care about that? Why do Russians have any inherently less of a right to blast Facebook with propaganda than your local variety of ultra left and right wing lunatic?
Personally I don't subscribe to the notion rights to freedom of speech nor the right to act like a dumb fuck end at arbitrary political boundaries drawn on a map.
What Russia did went above and beyond by breaking US law penetrating into systems and exfiltrating data. I don't supp
Wikileaks releases true info; gets blamed (Score:1)
Wow, that sketchy Julian Assange. How underhanded of him to release undoctored, truthful third party content!
Re: (Score:1)
Re: Need this for friends (Score:5, Interesting)
It's truly weird how over a year after President Trump won the election, and nearly a year since he assumed power, the left is still oblivious as to why they lost the election. They keep blaming 'Russians' and 'Nazis' and whoever else they can scapegoat. Yet they never look at themselves! They lost because they ran a candidate who was widely disliked. They lost because they didn't have a positive and encouraging vision like the one that President Trump presented to the nation. They lost because they tried to use identity politics to divide the electorate, instead of uniting all Americans like President Trump did. They lost because of themselves and their own actions. Yet they refuse to understand and admit this, and instead blame literally everyone and everything else for their total failure. It's truly weird!
Re: (Score:2)
That's has to be the most insightful, intelligent and non-partisan comment I've seen in the past two years. If the media, and both parties could understand 10% of the signifigance, we'd all be much better off.
Re: (Score:2)
You know what's funny though? Ask yourself where the democrats are today. No really, ask yourself. Hell ask people on the street. What's their platform? What are they doing? Who are the fresh faces? What's the party leadership? What are they doing for average people? What is their tax plan? What's their healthcare plan? What do they want to do with any other issue ranging from jobs, to border, to really anything.
There's nothing. Nobody knows, because the democrats don't know. They're still screeching
Re: (Score:1)
They lost because they ran a candidate who was widely disliked.
Trump was more disliked.
They lost because they didn't have a positive and encouraging vision like the one that President Trump presented to the nation.
Hillary presented her vision in sane, reasoned tones and was utterly ignored by the media as it wasn't zany enough. Trump rallies were marked by threatening journalists and yelling at enemies.
They lost because they tried to use identity politics to divide the electorate, instead of uniting all Americans like President Trump did.
Trump pandered exclusively to whites.
They lost because of themselves and their own actions
HRC got 3 million more votes than Trump. Factually, she lost because we don't live in
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: Need this for friends (Score:2, Insightful)
I'm a Latino and I proudly voted for Trump.
He never pandered to whites. He pandered to anyone who loves this country, works hard, and doesn't want to be on the Democratic welfare plantation.
And fuck you for pretending I don't exist. It's a big reason why I voted for him. Tired of you smug, condescending liberals talking for me.. And so were about 30% of people like me.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Both sides ran unpopular candidates. It's not like Trump had mass market appeal either, and in fact he lost the popular vote.
What screwed the Democrats was playing defence. They tried to defend Clinton, but Trump and the far right never do that. They always attack.
When someone points out a lie, they turn it around by accusing them of being fake news or attacking someone else unrelated (what-about-ism). They make it about someone else, look like the are winning.
This is a great example from today: https://www [theguardian.com]
Re: Need this for friends (Score:4, Insightful)
Both sides ran unpopular candidates. It's not like Trump had mass market appeal either, and in fact he lost the popular vote.
What screwed the Democrats was playing defence. They tried to defend Clinton, but Trump and the far right never do that. They always attack.
The popular vote means squat in US elections, so that doesn't matter. The democrats weren't playing defense, the democrats believed they had it in the bag. They believed the polls, they thought that she wouldn't need to head to the rust belt or some fly-over country state. The people in the party told her that.
You know what Trump's attack was? Pointing out her failures, what was the democrats response? BUT YOU CAN'T DO THAT, SHE'S FEMALE! And people looked left, and they looked right, and picked the person that wasn't playing identity politics, but pointing out serious flaws. It also helped that even when Trump made an ass out of himself, he rolled with his own mistakes. Self-depreciating humor is a selling point for a lot of people. I know that you really think that the "far right" is this gigantic great machine, but it's not. It's just that you're so far to the left that anyone to the right of Trotsky seems like they're right-wing.
Re: (Score:2)
The popular vote means squat in US elections, so that doesn't matter.
The parent wasn't talking about an election, he was talking about how popular a person is.
Re: (Score:2)
The parent wasn't talking about an election, he was talking about how popular a person is.
Again that doesn't matter. It doesn't even matter in his home country which uses FPTP.
Re: (Score:2)
Did you get dropped on your head as a child? It doesn't matter what electoral system is used when talking about the fact that Trump isn't the most popular.
You're defending an argument no one is making or arguing against and all you're achieving is making others thing you were dropped on your head as a child.
Re: (Score:2)
My view is so weak, that I've resorted to attacking the person and not the argument.
Re: (Score:2)
What made me really laugh about that article was that, instead of simply apologising in the first instance, he then doubled down and insisted he'd never called it fake news.
Do these clowns really believe that they're right as long as they always and only insist that everyone else is wrong?
And why is making (and admitting) a mistake seen as such a bad thing anyway? They're the best learning experience we're ever going to get, and refusing to even acknowledge the mistake simply means we learned nothing from i
Re: (Score:1)
Not weird at all (Score:2)
It's truly weird how over a year after President Trump won the election, and nearly a year since he assumed power, the left is still oblivious as to why they lost the election.
It's not weird at all.
They need to justify ever more mechanisms for throttling molding the information that people see. Even though the mainstream media gave her a lopsided boost, even though the DNC sacrificed their down-ballot elections to get her elected *and* cheated in the run up to the election, even though Facebook and Twitter and Google were banning people, deleting accounts, and reading peoples' documents, despite an army of "correct the record" trolls... despite all that, she still lost.
They're pu
Re: (Score:2)
Their propaganda machine wasn't powerful enough, they're fixing it so that it'll be more powerful next time.
I don't think their propaganda machine could have been more powerful then it was. It was more to the fact that they turned voters off to them by their actions more then anything. Hell you can dig through the DNC email leaks and so on and find out just how much they blew on corrupting
/r/politics and /r/worldnews, and it still didn't work out for them. If anything, these actions that they're employing are working in a negative fashion. I'm going to point to Canada, where the federal Liberal Party and the
Re: Need this for friends (Score:2)
Vladimir Putin groped me while we were riding the public bus! I think he used microaggressions, too!!
Re: (Score:3)
When are they going to release a tool that lets you see if you have been exposed to domestic propaganda?
You are mentally ill (Score:1)
If you actually think Russian influence caused Hillary to lose rather than Hillary herself.
Re: (Score:1)
I didn't use Facebook or Instagram (Score:1)
So I'm safe. Unlike the rest of you dweebs.
HA! HA! HA! Told you so!!! (Score:4, Insightful)
Joe McCarthy was right!!!!!!
What about the others. (Score:5, Insightful)
While they are at it, can they show me NSA, CIA, FBI, Plus every other propaganda agency of every other government. Why just single out the Russians.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Domestic US propaganda like this is now legal and well funded.
Thanks to the Countering Foreign Propaganda and Disinformation Act expect a daily flow of fake news from the best minds in the USA.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
While they are at it, can they show me NSA, CIA, FBI,
Nah, this is about foreign interference in US elections, not US interference in foreign elections.
Let other countries like Ukraine worry about CIA interference.
Re:What about the others. (Score:5, Informative)
Why just single out the Russians.
Russia has by far the largest propaganda team that is focused on affairs of foreign nations (China only gives a damn about China related stuff). Additionally, the effect (if not also the intent) of their propaganda is causing civil unrest. This is why Russia is being singled out.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: What about the others. (Score:2)
Are your sure it's not domestic propaganda that's causing civil unrest?
Re: (Score:1)
You stress Russia as a propaganda source and contrast it against China who seems self involved. I find it humorous that our people, as someone in the US, complains about "Russian interference" while living in a country that absolutely spent decades interfering with other countries. The history of attempts to kill Castro are a great source of humor, but you would have to be blind to think we don't do the same thing to other countries as has been alleged of Russia. After all, we can't really prove any of this
Re: (Score:1)
While they are at it, can they show me NSA, CIA, FBI, Plus every other propaganda agency of every other government. Why just single out the Russians.
It may take some time, but the role that at least some of them played (if any) will come out.
House Republicans quietly investigate perceived corruption at DOJ, FBI [politico.com]
Paul Calls For Investigation of Obama Officials: Collusion Against Trump Could Be 'Worse Than Watergate' [townhall.com]
After it comes out there may be people going to jail
... and it probably won't be Trump's associates.
Indeed, more interesting things keep emerging with time . .
.
The secret backstory of how Obama let Hezbollah off the hook [politico.eu]
While we're waiting
Um... because they're a hostile foreign power (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Excellent use of whataboutism here! Keep up the good work, comrade! #MAGA
Personally I don't believe in the general proposition foreign interests should be banned from attempting to exert political influence.
There is some outlier behavior on the part of Russia + Trump that deserves special attention.
1. Russia seems to have successfully captured a sitting US president.
2. Active hax0r attacks conducted in furtherance of their influence goals broke US law.
Yet Russian Facebook propaganda activity by itself had little or nothing to do with either of the above. Why should I care?
Re: Now do the same for Correct The Record (Score:2)
From their website: "Priorities USA is a voter-centric progressive advocacy organization and service center for the grassroots progressive movement."
Any time you see an organization self-describe as "grassroots", you know they are funded by oligarchs and advocate policies that are harmful to working people.
No tool necessary (Score:4, Insightful)
Answer this simple quiz to know if you've encountered Russian Propoganda:
1) Have you ever been on the internet?
If you answered "yes", then congratulations!? You've encountered Russian Propaganda. And American Propaganda. And probably Botswana Propaganda. Maybe some Klingon stuff, too.
I guess if you want to know if you interacted instead of just encountered you'll have to use that tool, and another for Twitter, and another for Tumblr, and another for LiveJournal[1], etc. I'm not trying to dismiss Russian interference (it's not good, and no, neither is American interference in foreign elections), but propaganda without direct interactions (such as, say, talking to certain members of a certain transition team for a certain President-Elect) has been blown out of proportion for their effect. With or without that interference, >40% of American voters didn't vote (or were blocked from voting), and about ~50% of those who did are idiots[2].
[1] Yes I know LiveJournal is owned by a Russian company.
[2] I leave it to the reader apply this assessment to whichever tribe they don't belong to.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe because the Russians are a convenient scapegoat for whatever is wrong with politics. Or they are a great excuse to curb free speech: our minister of the interior is adamant that 'something' needs to be done to combat trolls, by which she mea
Re: (Score:1)
Re: As a Republican, I see this as a net positive. (Score:2)
Facebook always lies.
Time for antitrust action against FB?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Its not the fact that ID was required to be shown. It was the fact that certain ID Types were Permitted. Texas was the most Severe and Egregious example. They permitted you to use Driver's Licenses, and Gun Permits, but not State ID cards (which are the same thing as a Driver's Licence, but say they are for ID only, typically people with disabilities have them, and you can even buy Alcohol with them, or Student ID cards issued from Universities.)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
VOTER ID = anti-democratic. period. (Score:2)
All we have is YEARS of propaganda-- Bush had 8 years and investigated the whole time and for 6 years having more GOP controlled government ever. Found NOTHING. They only proposed solutions to problems they NEVER proved existed.
I've heard GOP strategist admit higher voter turn out kills them; they pray for rain and snow on election day. THE GOP FIGHTS EVERY ATTEMPT TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY. Multiple days to vote? oppose it. Holiday to vote? oppose it. Easy process to vote? oppose it. They only sometim
Re: (Score:2)
Listening to people all over the USA rather than lecturing them might also help win elections given the need to win in different states all over the USA.
Been able to talk to people not down to them might be something a candidate could try too.
Thats all internal party skills. For one party to understand and another party to try next election.
Find a person more people all around the USA
Re: (Score:2)
> 1. Mass White Supremacist Blowback from 8 years of having a black President.
I still don't think that demographic matters. Obama got re-elected, so they only get mobilized after 8 years? Absurd.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't need to (Score:2)
Because I don't argue with random strangers on Facebook, nor do I allow anyone but my connected friends comment or even see my posts. If you let this shit be public then you're an idiot and deserve to be trolled.
Linked page was just a press release (Score:3)
u.s also Re:Linked page was just a press release (Score:2)
us IP address and all I saw was fluff, no tool.
Re: (Score:3)
Or maybe the whole thing is just someone else's propaganda?
Easy self-test (Score:3)
How to tell if you've interacted with, and likely been indoctrinated by, Russian propaganda: If you're still reading this then it means you care whether you have, so you haven't. If you don't care whether you did, then you did.
Here is a much easier way to check.... (Score:1)
Never went to Facebook. Never read the articles. Never pretended they were news.
I'm good.
We ... didn't ... need ... any ... propaganda ... (Score:3)
... when will you get it?
Hillary Clinton was unlikable, had nothing positive going for her, was a terrible campaigner, and oh yeah, both horrifically and comically mishandled classified information. And that's just for starters.
All that was real, no Russian anything needed. You lost because you sucked.
But please, keep deluding yourselves. It can only make your next loss more likely.
Ironic (Score:1)
Don't use Facebook? Not getting Russian propaganda (Score:2)
Unless we move back.
easy (Score:2)
Oh sure... (Score:1)
Let me just log into uber creeper website that TOTALLY deserves our trust as an authority on the "truth".
AIPAC propoganda (Score:2)
Got it, now where do I go to see if I've interacted with Israeli propaganda?
How do I report my local politician for having failed to sufficiently express their undying admiration of Israel?
Here is how I checked it (Score:2)
#!/bin/ksh
while true
do
print " I really don't care "
done
New low for Slashdot? (Score:2)
(1) The link does not link to the described tool. None of the comments I looked at said this, which indicates that NONE of the comments were from people who had made that much effort to know what they were commenting about.
(2) No mention of "Dark Money" or other explanations of how the elections of America have been rigged and gamed. That was a broader search beyond checking all the so-called insightful comments.
(3) No funny comments.
(4) Lots of trollage including bogus moderation. Doesn't really matter who
How I know (Score:2)
LOL! (Score:1)
I'm sick of this narrative (Score:1)
We are inundated with political ads all the time. We don't always know who paid for them directly or indirectly or why.
When Obama was running they accepted untraceable contributions and no doubt used them to run ads.
http://www.washingtonpost.com/... [washingtonpost.com]
Stop this stupidity already