Rust Blog Touts 'What We Achieved' in 2017

An anonymous reader quotes the official Rust blog:Aaron Turon, part of the core developer team for Rust, wrote the blog post, and specifically touts this year's progress on lowering the learning curve with books and curriculum, as well as actual improvements in the language and a faster edit-compile-debug cycle. He also notes new support for Rust in IntelliJ and Atom (as well as preview versions for Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code ) in 2017 -- and most importantly, mentoring.