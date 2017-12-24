More Unix Tools Coming To Windows 10 (neowin.net) 55
Long-time Slashdot reader Billly Gates brings news about beta 4 of Redstone (the Spring version of Windows 10's Creators Update for 2018): - Beta 4 of Redstone aka Build 17063 includes BSD utilities bsdtar and curl from the command prompt and Unix sockets (AF_Unix). These are also rumored to be part of a future version of Windows Server.
- WSL will now run background tasks and will continue to run them even after the command prompt window is closed...
- A previous story mentioned a discovered OpenSSH for Windows... OpenSSH and VPN can now be accessed via PowerShell in remote connections via the PSRemote commandlet. With the extra background support added you can for example keep a Secure Shell session open on a server/client and reconnect later.
- Also a tool is available called WSLPath to convert Linux to Windows path options
There will also be some graphical Windows Shell improvements with Microsoft's design language, and "Timeline," a new way to resume past activities...
- WSL will now run background tasks and will continue to run them even after the command prompt window is closed...
- A previous story mentioned a discovered OpenSSH for Windows... OpenSSH and VPN can now be accessed via PowerShell in remote connections via the PSRemote commandlet. With the extra background support added you can for example keep a Secure Shell session open on a server/client and reconnect later.
- Also a tool is available called WSLPath to convert Linux to Windows path options
There will also be some graphical Windows Shell improvements with Microsoft's design language, and "Timeline," a new way to resume past activities...
Re: (Score:3)
Qubes Hardware Compatibility List (HCL)
https://www.qubes-os.org/hcl/ [qubes-os.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Nobody is being forced to install the Linux subsystem for Windows. Only people who want it. For me it makes Windows a lot more tolerable, and it means I don't have to give up my familiar tools when I boot into that environment.
35 year later... (Score:1)
Give them a few more decades and they might finally support remote displays.
Re: (Score:2)
Give them a few more decades and they might finally support remote displays.
Hah. The new generation of Linux programmers do their utmost to destroy that in Linux, with "hot corners", no lbx or X fontserver. In fact, I think you'll have a hard time with many of the "modern" Linux flavors of running anything except a video streaming application like a VNC client. At which point you might as well use Windows.
Re: (Score:2)
They even took way the little [v] and [^] buttons in the scroll bars. When a web browser was jammed up with downloading content, I could still scroll up and down with those little buttons. Now the scrollbars just look broken.
Re: (Score:2)
Why stop there in your indictment? Remember the bastards took away the Meta key too.
Re: (Score:2)
So enlighten me on the advantages of X compared with VNC? Thank god Wayland is dumping all the legacy bullshit for people who want responsive graphics and not close to four decades of kludges.
Re: (Score:3)
The second advantage
Re: (Score:3)
Another few:
- Remote X works with your window manager. You can choose which windows overlap others, not entire displays. You can minimize them as other window. You can move individual windows between different screens. Dock them.
- Remote X works with your X clipboard. I can mark and paste into or from a remote X window.
- Moving windows around isn't laggy. The graphics primitives are cached (especially with lbx) and do not have to be re-sent as you move a window.
- You don't get blurry text when the su
Re: (Score:2)
There is FreeBSD for the real Unix folks who like the old style documentation and FreeBSD handbook and hate gui things. ArchLinux I heard has the same elitist thing that you can custom configure but a disclaimer I never used that one.
Re: (Score:2)
But I don't hate GUI things. I like it so much that I want my GUI thing when I display remote windows. X11 provides that.
cygwin (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
You're joking, right? They don't even ship an uninstaller with that POS. Cygwin is useless trash that should be taken out back and shot. It might have been useful ten years ago but it's just trash now.
Re: (Score:2)
https://nuwen.net/mingw.html [nuwen.net]
Portable and doesn't require any uninstall other than deleting the directory.
Re: (Score:2)
del *.*/r is the uninstall command.
The year of Windows? (Score:3)
Will 2018 be the year of Windows on the command line?
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Beware of the Hidden Costs!
Using Unix tools on Windows means that you will liable to purchase a $699 license from SCO, who own the copyrights for Unix!
Re: (Score:2)
Knowing Microsoft, we will soon see "Client Access Licenses" for this too.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Windows 10 should implement a Wayland compositor next.
Re: (Score:2)
We at Microsoft heard your cries slashdotters! We are making this the year of the Linux desktop just like you all wanted.
Not beta 4 (Score:1)
It's not "beta 4 of Redstone"; version 1803 is codenamed Redstone 4 (RS4). 1709/Fall Creators is Redstone 3 (RS3), 1703 was RS2 and so on.
Windows 10 Preview builds don't have beta designations, only a build number, and eventually release candidates which have the final release build number but aren't necessarily individually numbered themselves.
Can't believe this took so long (Score:2)
When I was using Windows I always had Cygwin installed, and when I switched to using a Mac one of my favorite aspects (seriously) was having a real shell and all of the unix utilities again. While Cygwin works, the integration with Windows was never great (perhaps that changed over time) and I seem to recall having to use c: or something like it so the mapping to the filesystem was annoying.
I use still like curl, vi, emacs and even grep/sed/awk stuff all the time still, not to mention shell scripts - maybe
Windows Problems (Score:1)
1. Slow to start a new process
2. Slow as molasses file system as compared to the Linux file systems.
Re: (Score:2)
When I was using Windows I always had Cygwin installed, and when I switched to using a Mac one of my favorite aspects (seriously) was having a real shell and all of the unix utilities again.
I went from Windows to Linux, but then (circa 2003) switched to Mac because it gave me all the Unix tools I relied on, along with easier access to mainstream programs I needed - like Photoshop.
Now, Microsoft is moving towards the command line for power users, while Apple appears to be dropping hints they want to lock down computers the same way they lock down iOS. When I'm ready for a new computer in two or three years, I'm not sure it'll be a Mac. I still have a lot of history-driven distrust of Microsoft,
Re: (Score:2)
When I was using Windows I always had Cygwin installed, and when I switched to using a Mac one of my favorite aspects (seriously) was having a real shell and all of the unix utilities again.
I went from Windows to Linux, but then (circa 2003) switched to Mac because it gave me all the Unix tools I relied on, along with easier access to mainstream programs I needed - like Photoshop.
Now, Microsoft is moving towards the command line for power users, while Apple appears to be dropping hints they want to lock down computers the same way they lock down iOS. When I'm ready for a new computer in two or three years, I'm not sure it'll be a Mac. I still have a lot of history-driven distrust of Microsoft, though... but Linux is still there.
And perhaps, by that point in time, systemd will include its own 64-bit Windows emulation layer. At which point I might opt for early retirement and no computers at all.
I am the original author. I believe since WSL uses Ubuntu that is runs SystemD by default so you won't escape that easily. If you really want to be purist I suppose you could launch a VM of FreeBSD in either platform if your future PC has enough horsepower to take the hit in performance. SuSE is the other one that is on the Windows appstore which also switched to SystemD if I am not mistaken.
Remove the spyware (Score:1)
Remove the Windows 10 built-in spyware and I'll consider running the Windows operating system on more than zero computers again.
Microsoft now sees the value of automation (Score:2)
I notice this in the relative ease to use and automatically install stuff on newer Windows running on virtualization environments, at least compared with the older versions, which were cranky and prone to failures when trying to automate software deployments, just because the OS wasn't designed to be fully usable with shells/terminals.
Of course, Linux and the Unix(es) still are much more stable a
Too little, too late . . . (Score:1)
Have had unix tools for 40 years already, no need for a newcomer.
Henry Spencer said it in 1987 (Score:1)
"Those who do not understand Unix are condemned to reinvent it, poorly."
Why? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Unless Microsoft starts pumping out MS Unix with a Windows front end, none of the reasons for using Linux, BSD, or another Unix go away. This just seems like it would be cosmetic stuff for geeks who are used to being able to awk grep and sed their way out of most problems.
3 things:
1. MS is scared of competition. Their biggest nightmare has come true not from Linux, but from Mobile. If they do not stay relevent people won't buy win32 based apps or Windows
2. Visual Studio was in trouble as the cool kids use node.js, android and IOS development tools there is less demand for Visual Sudio and win32 desktop development. Good Android Studio, IntelJ, and even xcode are all knocking on Microsoft's doorstep
3. Virtual Machines are a pain for non I.T. professionals to configure and con
Re: (Score:2)
Those tools were long available in w32/64 versions; I've been using them for at least 15 years when on Windows.
No, this isn't just adding UNIX tools to the CLI; it's doing what the other major OS players have been doing forever: having a common command line which can do a lot more cross-system work that PowerShell couldn't keep up with.
Who cares if it's Microsoft? You know you have to deal with their shit now and again; be glad it'll soon be iin a way you're more comfortable doing.
To make Linux solutions depend on Windows (Score:2)
Linux programs, scripts, solutions, will now be able to interact with Windows and services that are unique to Windows, creating Linux solutions which will depend on Windows to work properly.
That's the extend part.
Re: (Score:2)
That's the extend part.
I see the other direction more likely: once Windows admins get used to Linux programs, the move away from Windows to Linux becomes much easier.
Re: (Score:2)
Linux programs, scripts, solutions, will now be able to interact with Windows and services that are unique to Windows, creating Linux solutions which will depend on Windows to work properly.
That's the extend part.
FYI I am the author of the story. Lately, hosting daemons on SystemD scares me more than running them via services on Windows
:-D~ ... ducks.
Never Microsoft for me... (Score:2)
I don't care how much they embrace and extend I'll never spend a penny on Microsoft, or use it for free. I'm old enough to remember how they got their monopoly position. An evil corporation run by evil humans.
Why doesn't Win have complete Bash + tools? (Score:2)
It never made sense to me why Microsoft didn't just toss in Unix tools at some point, like around Server 2003r2 - 2008r2.
The CLI tools wouldn't have meant less Windows server or server programs sold on its own, it actually would have meant some marginal number of free Unixes not installed because the existing Exchange, IIS or SQL box had the tools to do the job.
I see a lot of Unix installed because native Windows tools are totally brain damaged and while a Unix instance raises support questions, it's also f
Re: (Score:2)
PowerShell integrates with WMI and
.NET stuff like Active Directory alot easier for stuff like Exchange or SQL Server.
This is real bash and Ubuntu binaries running, but is mainly for developers as to not loose marketshare to Linux and MacOSX. Not for system admin stuff. However the latest beta make using OpenSSH much easier for system admins too if you need it and no longer need Putty.
yay path conversion (Score:2)
Also a tool is available called WSLPath to convert Linux to Windows path options
Thank the lord!