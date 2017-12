Resuming Its Annual PR Mission, NORAD Tracks Santa Claus

An anonymous reader quotes CNN:CNN reports NORAD first began tracking Santa in 1955 when a Sears ad misprinted the telephone number for children to call for updates on Mr. Claus's progress. "On December 24, 1955, Air Force Col. Harry Shoup was on duty, and instead of hanging up on countless children that night, Shoup checked the radar and updated the eager children on jolly old Saint Nick's location." But Gizmodo reports a different origin story: that one child had simply dialed the number incorrectly (in November), and weeks later that gave NORAD the idea for "one of the most successful military PR campaigns of the last century."This year fifteen of the children's calls to NORAD were remotely answered by President Trump and first lady Melania