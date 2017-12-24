Resuming Its Annual PR Mission, NORAD Tracks Santa Claus (cnn.com) 26
An anonymous reader quotes CNN: The U.S. military command that is charged with protecting the airspace for North America is on alert this Christmas weekend for a man with a white beard and a red suit. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is tracking a sleigh and eight tiny reindeer around the world as it heads for U.S. airspace Sunday night. The public can access NORAD's official Santa Tracker to watch Santa Claus' voyage... [NOTE: The site will request access to your physical location before revealing Santa's whereabouts...]
The public can also call 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) and speak live with NORAD trackers. People stuck in the car on the way to Grandmother's house, and with an OnStar subscription, can access the tracker by hitting their OnStar button... Marine Col. Bob Brodie of the 601st Air Operations Center said fighter jets will "fly along (Santa's) wing" in a "close escort," and that the center will "monitor him with our satellites and even have infrared trackers to follow Rudolph."
CNN reports NORAD first began tracking Santa in 1955 when a Sears ad misprinted the telephone number for children to call for updates on Mr. Claus's progress. "On December 24, 1955, Air Force Col. Harry Shoup was on duty, and instead of hanging up on countless children that night, Shoup checked the radar and updated the eager children on jolly old Saint Nick's location." But Gizmodo reports a different origin story: that one child had simply dialed the number incorrectly (in November), and weeks later that gave NORAD the idea for "one of the most successful military PR campaigns of the last century."
This year fifteen of the children's calls to NORAD were remotely answered by President Trump and first lady Melania.
His words are more important than his existence.
Happy jeebus day to you too, buddy! I canâ(TM)t wait to drink his blood and eat his body at midnight tonight!
Absolutely. They should be thinking about these things. Like why Jesus was born on the same day as Mithras. And how the Christ Mass falls on the same day as the feast of Sol Invictus.
The presents are just a distraction.
Hold on, Tex. Most historians agree it was influenced by actual events, but that's not the same as being 100% accurate.
Because not everyone's brain works the way yours does?
I suspect in many cases because they'd otherwise be unemployed and it's a paying gig.
In others, it's people who like kids - which is a perfectly natural and socially beneficial thing except in the rare case of pedophiles where it's sexual.
Actual pedos? They're not hiding behind every corner you know, and pedophile does not equal stupid. You think they're going to seek out momentary non-sexual contact under the gaze of parents? The pedos want to be coaches and priests.
Thanks for nothing, CNN... (Score:5, Insightful)
The U.S. military command that is charged with protecting the airspace for North America
That should be US and Canadian military command. You'd have a pretty hard time protecting all of North America without Canada's vigilance in the North, you know.
Yaz
Another fun fact re Canada: it unofficially and humbly claims to have the mailing address of old St. Nick:
Santa Claus
The North Pole
H0H 0H0
(The postal code has a nice ring, doesn't it?)
Kimmie: 1, Santa: 0 (Score:1)
Breaking News: North Korea just shot Santa down with a missile.
Talk about a War on Christmas...
You're a mean one, Mr. Kim
You really are a grump
You have all the tender sweetness of a seasick Donald Trump, Mr. Kim
