Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Military Christmas Cheer

Resuming Its Annual PR Mission, NORAD Tracks Santa Claus (cnn.com) 26

Posted by EditorDavid from the Happy-Xmas-(War-is-Over) dept.
An anonymous reader quotes CNN: The U.S. military command that is charged with protecting the airspace for North America is on alert this Christmas weekend for a man with a white beard and a red suit. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is tracking a sleigh and eight tiny reindeer around the world as it heads for U.S. airspace Sunday night. The public can access NORAD's official Santa Tracker to watch Santa Claus' voyage... [NOTE: The site will request access to your physical location before revealing Santa's whereabouts...]

The public can also call 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) and speak live with NORAD trackers. People stuck in the car on the way to Grandmother's house, and with an OnStar subscription, can access the tracker by hitting their OnStar button... Marine Col. Bob Brodie of the 601st Air Operations Center said fighter jets will "fly along (Santa's) wing" in a "close escort," and that the center will "monitor him with our satellites and even have infrared trackers to follow Rudolph."
CNN reports NORAD first began tracking Santa in 1955 when a Sears ad misprinted the telephone number for children to call for updates on Mr. Claus's progress. "On December 24, 1955, Air Force Col. Harry Shoup was on duty, and instead of hanging up on countless children that night, Shoup checked the radar and updated the eager children on jolly old Saint Nick's location." But Gizmodo reports a different origin story: that one child had simply dialed the number incorrectly (in November), and weeks later that gave NORAD the idea for "one of the most successful military PR campaigns of the last century."

This year fifteen of the children's calls to NORAD were remotely answered by President Trump and first lady Melania.

Resuming Its Annual PR Mission, NORAD Tracks Santa Claus More | Reply

Resuming Its Annual PR Mission, NORAD Tracks Santa Claus

Comments Filter:

  • Thanks for nothing, CNN... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Yaztromo ( 655250 ) on Sunday December 24, 2017 @07:56PM (#55802343) Homepage Journal

    The U.S. military command that is charged with protecting the airspace for North America

    That should be US and Canadian military command. You'd have a pretty hard time protecting all of North America without Canada's vigilance in the North, you know.

    Yaz

  • Breaking News: North Korea just shot Santa down with a missile.

    • Talk about a War on Christmas...

      You're a mean one, Mr. Kim
      You really are a grump
      You have all the tender sweetness of a seasick Donald Trump, Mr. Kim ...
      Given a choice between the two of you, I'd take the ... the ... uh ...
      Can I get back to you?

Slashdot Top Deals

Money is better than poverty, if only for financial reasons.

Close