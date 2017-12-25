Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Opera Bitcoin Software

Opera 50 Web Browser Will Offer Anti-Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Mining Feature (betanews.com) 71

Posted by msmash from the fighting-back dept.
BrianFagioli writes: The upcoming version 50 of the Opera web browser will offer an integrated anti-Bitcoin mining feature. Besides Bitcoin, it will also block the mining of other cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin and Ethereum. If you aren't aware, some websites are hijacking user computers to mine for cryptocurrencies. This is not only a potential violation of trust, but it can negatively impact the computer's performance too. Mining is also a huge waste of electricity. Opera 50 will offer an optional setting that, when enabled, blocks this nonsense.

Opera 50 Web Browser Will Offer Anti-Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Mining Feature More | Reply

Opera 50 Web Browser Will Offer Anti-Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Mining Feature

Comments Filter:

  • All well and good (Score:3)

    by DaMattster ( 977781 ) on Monday December 25, 2017 @10:04AM (#55804251)
    But it still has to be able to detect that the code is even there. It's going to be a cat and mouse game similar to anti-virus and anti-malware. It will need definition updates in order to detect and block the code. The authors of this bitcoin mining software will just alter and tweak it a little bit. It's a moving target.

    • Re:All well and good (Score:5, Interesting)

      by theweatherelectric ( 2007596 ) on Monday December 25, 2017 @10:41AM (#55804363)

      But it still has to be able to detect that the code is even there.

      It's just a block list. Specifically, this block list [github.com]. You can make use of the NoCoin block list in, for example, uBlock Origin.

      Opera isn't doing anything particularly special here and it's a shame that they don't give the block list author any credit in the blog post (though they do in the comment section and in opera://about/credits in Opera 50 beta itself).

    • I wonder if that ddos prevention by cloudlfare style web code will begin mining haha

  • I'll take a JS miner over shady ad networks every day of the week.

  • Don't care (Score:3)

    by nospam007 ( 722110 ) * on Monday December 25, 2017 @10:18AM (#55804295)

    I'd prefer they'd mine bitcoin in the background any day over any ads or a gazillion trackers that follow me around.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I'd prefer they'd mine bitcoin in the background any day over any ads or a gazillion trackers

      Why not both? Seriously, webdevs don’t see an either-or here but a both-and situation. So should you: block all of it.

    • Yeah.. That's the choice we are given.

  • Hijacking? That's rich! (Score:5, Informative)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Monday December 25, 2017 @10:49AM (#55804407)

    Nothing about this is hijacking. Hijacking implies it's an unauthorized takeover when the fact is that it's simply Javascript is doing exactly what it was created to do: execute arbitrary instructions from a remote source. The only thing different is that this is annoying people enough that it threatens all the jerks that demand to execute Javascript.

    Here's an idea: add basic animation and ad hoc relative source loading for CSS then completely do away with Javascript. Oh but the money people don't give a shit about what users want, it's all about what they want.

    Be real, this is just the logical conclusion of Javascript.

    • Not of Javascript: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Of emscripten/asm.js

      Anyone who thought it was a smart idea and convenient to use didn't understand the full perils of it, perils that those of us from the 90s remembered all too well from the plugins of that era (some of which remained until very recently, or even today, but haven't been actively used by anyone with an inkling of sense in going on 20 years.)

      By making the scripting engine of a web browser provide features equivalent to a computer or operating system you are essentially allowing the exact sam

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by GuB-42 ( 2483988 )

        There is nothing asm.js and emscripen do not that you regular JS can't do. asm.js is just a subset of JS that is particularly well optimized and emscripen is just a code translator.

        Safety features built into Javascript like sandboxing and safe memory management stay intact. Malware designed to run natively won't work in a Javascript VM no matter how much emscripen and asm.js you use.

        And of course malware is software, so tools that help software developers help malware developers, and also anti-malware devel

    • Here's an idea: add basic animation and ad hoc relative source loading for CSS then completely do away with Javascript. Oh but the money people don't give a shit about what users want, it's all about what they want. Be real, this is just the logical conclusion of Javascript.

      The money people want you to run and download only their certified (and rented) stuff. Running shared code is nothing new.

    • CSS has very basic animation... but you might mean more than that.

  • Anti-Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Mining (Score:3)

    by K. S. Kyosuke ( 729550 ) on Monday December 25, 2017 @10:49AM (#55804409)
    What are Anti-Bitcoins and why would I want to mine them in my browser?

  • Would you rather have ads in your content or cryptocoin miners running in the background?

    Assuming content costs money, both seem ways of making money on pages with content.

    That said, it might make sense to limit the amount of the CPU that the browser can use; if we're designing webpages that need >1ghz octo-core processors, we're already doing something probably pretty wrong.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Would you rather have ads in your content or cryptocoin miners running in the background?

      False dichotomy.

      The answer is "neither". I had neither yesterday. I have neither today. I will have neither tomorrow.

  • NoScript blocks all cryptocurrency miners, as well as a bunch of other stuff. There's also uBlock if you want a little easier time of it, and don't mind trusting the block list maintainers.

  • Another angle (Score:5, Interesting)

    by nehumanuscrede ( 624750 ) on Monday December 25, 2017 @12:31PM (#55804867)

    How difficult would it be to limit how much CPU the browser has access to ?

    Restricted to minimal CPU by default, allows you to whitelist sites that you trust.

    Plausible ? Better way ?

    • Perhaps, but Flash was blamed for "outrageous CPU usage" for years, yet HTML'ified video pegs the CPU as bad or worse than Flash in its heyday.

Slashdot Top Deals

I'm a Lisp variable -- bind me!

Close