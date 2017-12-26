Cities With Uber Have Lower Rates Of Ambulance Usage (npr.org) 124
An anonymous reader shares a report: Many potential emergency room patients are too sick to drive themselves to a hospital. But an ambulance can cost hundreds or thousands of dollars without insurance. This where a popular ride-sharing app can step in, while also freeing up the ambulances for those who need them most. With demand for ambulances decreased by available Uber drivers, emergency personnel have been able reach critical patients faster while also applying necessary treatment on the way to the hospital, according to a new economic study from the University of Kansas: "Given that even a reduction of a few minutes can drastically improve survival rates for serious conditions, this could be associated with a substantial welfare improvement." The study investigated ambulance rates in 766 U.S. cities from 43 different states. Taking into account the timelines of when Uber entered each city, the researchers found that the app reduced per capita ambulance usage rates by around 7 percent.
Interesting. (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
A lot of Emergency Visits that someone would ask for Uber would be a problem that isn't life or death, but can't be put off for the next day, and such conditions may make it unsafe for someone to drive themselves.
Extreme Pain, If they are on Meds that makes it unsafe for them to drive, or physically unable to drive. The ambulance is often overkill transpiration for a lot of cases. And with people taking uber to get to the hospital, can make sure the ambulances that are on standby can be closer by to handl
Re: (Score:3)
Add to these the people who have just had a medical procedure that they have been instructed not to drive themselves home from. If you have no second driver in the family and you live in a place where taxi service is sparse and expensive, you will tend to fudge on the instructions and drive anyway. Ridesharing can improve public safety here too.
Re: (Score:1)
I have a friend who is an EMT. Too often he says they are just a glorified taxi service for people who need their pain medication and know they won't have to pay for the ride.
Re: (Score:2)
That's where Urgent care is supposed to come in. Something really an emergency but unable to wait for a dr. appt.
Re: Interesting. (Score:2)
But what if you can't drive? I recently had kidney stones and live alone. I had to take an ambulance.
Actually I probably would have not gone Uber as I was pretty sure I was dying. Kidney stones are way worse than gall stones.
Re: (Score:2)
The problem I see with this reasoning is that taxis provide the same service, so a shift from Taxi to Uber shold not make any change here.
If anything, depending on location, taxis often have first aid kits and basic first aid training for all the drivers. Or (again depending on locality) laws preventing them from turning down a fare because a person is leaking.
I am very suspicious of the conclusion drawn that Uber causes lower ambulance usage. I would suggest looking at whether something else could be cau
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah. I found myself in hospital recently due to Anemia via an ambulance and ended up in fairly serious debt as a result. Since I know the anemia thing isnt immediately life threatening (Its something Ive had a long time and I know once the fainting starts I do have a bit of time before it becomes truly dangerous) I would genuinely refuse to do the ambulance again. Ubers are perfect (Cabs too. but ubers half the price, assuming its not surge fee oclock)
Re: (Score:2)
As to your claim about br
Re: (Score:1)
...anyone that wants to push for socialized medicine. Although on the flip side, you see complaints in the UK press of ambulances being abused by patients and treated like Taxis.
An obvious question is "why Uber". Compared to the cost of an ambulance, a Taxi is still dirt cheap.
I'm also not sure I see the point in using an ambulance if you aren't actually dying before you make the call to 911. The last time I needed to go to the ER, I didn't really need a mobile ICU for the short trip there. My previous hosp
Re: (Score:3)
An obvious question is "why Uber". Compared to the cost of an ambulance, a Taxi is still dirt cheap.
Because most places you can expect a good hour wait for a taxi. Taxi service has always been piss-poor, much of that being due to the medallion system. It is one of the few real examples of bad regulation. As much as Uber consists of a bunch of criminals and scumbags (The executives, not the drivers), the industry they are disrupting is far worse.
Re: (Score:1)
We have Socialized medicine in the United States, We buy insurance. where we pay for everyone on that companies healthcare.
We have Multi-Payer system. Which (loosely) gives us the choice of what features we are willing to pay by ourselves, and what the payer will pay for. A single payer system which we pay via our taxes, isn't that much different, however we do not have a choice to determine if you are willing to say I am willing to pay for these services out of pocket, so I don't need pay as much taxes.
B
Re:Interesting. (Score:5, Insightful)
We have Socialized medicine in the United States, We buy insurance. where we pay for everyone on that companies healthcare.
You don't, really.
See, with socialized health care, there isn't a company involved. There's a government-run health organization which exists to serve people, not to make a profit. How you pay for it isn't key. How the services are delivered is.
I know there's a hypothetical where it's asked, "well, what if I want to pay more for service which is even better" and it's not a horrible question, but it presupposes that the baseline health-care is sub-par, which is - in most cases - not the case. Yes, here in Canada we've had periods where emergency-room wait times have been excessive, but with triage, true emergencies are handled immediately while "I've got a cough" is back-burnered. As it should be. And yes, there are occasions where some specific procedures are back-logged, and patients are even sometimes shuttled to our nearby American neighbors because they needed to be. But by and large, the vast, vast, majority of us are cared-for properly, promptly, efficiently, and... with disregard for the depth of our pockets.
Re: (Score:1)
And it's not like wait times are never high in the US.
Trying to get a diagnosis and a procedure from a specialist can be a months long quest (it took my ex wife over six months of bear constant kidney infections before she got curative treatment, I've waited over six hours with a broken arm before an X-ray (that was a fluke though, and not typical, there was a kid that got hit by a car while in a go cart and a dirt bike race earlier that day).
People that I've seen complain about the waits in Canada (as a bo
Re: Interesting. (Score:2)
Yeah I always wonder about that. Wait times at hosptials in the USA are huge if it is not life threatening.
Re: (Score:3)
I'm pretty sure the doctors, nurses, medical equipment manufacturers, drug manufacturers, disposable sterile supply manufacturers, various supply distributors, etc. are all part of some sort of organization (even as small as a family) that expects to turn a profit.
The healthcare system in the US is not cost effective, private (about 2/3 of our healthcare costs are paid by the government), nor particularly "better" than any other reasonable alternative. The US government pays more per-person for healthcare
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
A lot of the medical procedures, equipment and medicine Americans now rely on were developed in non-profit universities and research centres in countries with socialized medicine. I'm fairly certain that American medicine depends more on the rest of the world than the other way around.
What's special about the US system is that you pay not only the medical staff, but lawyers, insurance companies, more lawyers, patent holders, more lawyers, stock holders, and a few lawyers too. The $50 hospital aspirin is $
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
An obvious question is "why Uber".
Uber/Lyft is more responsive than a taxi, and since they are depending on a good review, they are more likely to be helpful and patient.
Most Uber/Lyft customers are not former taxi customers. People see "ride-sharing" as something new and different, not as a drop-in replacement for taxis.
I use Lyft mostly when I travel on business, whereas 5 years ago, I would rent a car at the airport.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't forget the impact of decentralization
Re: (Score:3)
From finnish point of view, where ambulance costs something like 20-30 Euro (rest paid by the government), you get not only the unit but trained personnel. These people can quickly assess the nature of your medical emergency and treat it on site when possible. Many smaller traumas or sudden bouts of illness benefit significantly from quick identification and application of correct treatment.
As a result, here you call an ambulance, and they'll often arrive, diagnose and treat the problem and leave you treate
Re: (Score:2)
In practice, the improved outcome from ambulances is usually lost as you can often be in the ER well BEFORE the ambulance even gets to you.
Ambulances are for times when the injury is so bad, you can't move the victim. If the victim is mobile, get moving. Consider having an ambulance meet you on the way, if it's that bad. Do get on the phone so the ER knows you're coming, but if the choice is drive or call, drive.
Uber drivers should be safe from liability in these cases, unless they're medically trained
Re: (Score:2)
It depends. Providing med. care w/o compensation is usually covered. With or with out training. These are know as "Good Samaritan Laws". Even if a trained doctor provides assistance the Doc. is usually covered if the Doc. does *not* bill for the service.
Re: (Score:2)
Uber drivers should be safe from liability in these cases, unless they're medically trained. Perversely: If trained, they're risking their net worth by helping (some states protect them, but not most).
It depends on where you are. Where I am, only people with current emergency/first aid training credentials are covered by good samaritan laws. Untrained people or those who haven't paid the troll to renew are not. Unsurprisingly, those who provide emergency services for profit are also those who have lobbied those laws through.
Where I originally came from, it was a duty to provide first aid, regardless of skills. Not attempting to provide assistance to someone in dire need was a felony
Re: (Score:2)
In many suburban and rural areas, Taxi service is unavailable or prohibitively expensive. A Taxi company cannot profitably operate in such areas, however a lone Uber or Lift driver can. With the big name of Uber and Lift to back them up so they don't need to advertise and sell themselves. They can just drive.
Not Magic, but franchising.
Re: (Score:2)
That leaves you with somewhat of a split though. You have cities where Taxi service is useful and those where it is not. Even for something that is not immediately life threatening, even a 45 minute wait for a Taxi may be perfectly acceptable.
It all depends on the nature of the "emergency".
For the use case where Uber or a Taxi works, the 45 minute wait is probably not a problem.
I would't expect the "Uber effect" to be as great in places like New York City or London. Also in some of those places, the Taxis h
Re: (Score:2)
If you can wait for 45 min. you can go to urgent care instead of an ER. Urgent care can then triage you.
Re: Not "Uber" (Score:2)
Your comment about "nature of the emergency" made me think that the self driving Ubers in Pittsburgh can say "please state the nature of the emergency".
Re: (Score:2)
Upstate NY.
Re: (Score:2)
You've never been to the central part of the U.S., have you? How about a place such as Wall, South Dakota, population 500 (or so).
The nearest city is an hour drive. Tell me how a cab company could operate in such a place.
And that is not an outlier. There are tons of towns all over this country where there is no possible way for a cab company to operate. I'm not sure even the Uber or Lyft cab companies could operate in such places.
Re: (Score:3)
Presented with a transportation option previously depressed by the city overlords
So these cities refused to allow taxis to operate prior to Uber? I doubt it. Even though they may be more expensive than Uber, they would still be far cheaper than an ambulance ride. So is Uber truly the savior of humanity this study wants us to believe, or are there maybe other factors that they missed/ignored in their effort to show Uber in a good light?
Re: (Score:2)
So these cities refused to allow taxis to operate prior to Uber?
The cities set the price and restrict entry to the market. The obvious response from taxi drivers is to focus on the core urban area where they can get the most fares and ignore suburbs and outlying areas. If you need a taxi from a suburban area, you may have to wait for an hour or more for a taxi doing a dropoff from the city or airport, and looking for a return fare.
Uber provides a solution to this problem: Prices based on supply and demand.
If you are interested in reading more about this concept, try
Re: (Score:2)
I've only used Uber twice for work, though I've tried to use it more. Getting an Uber home from a major international airport takes about 5 minutes (so longer than walking right up to a cab) and costs within a few dollars of what a taxi costs for the same trip. I use Uber because my company has some connection to them so the rides feed our expense system. The local cabs don't take our corp Amex (also directly feeding our expense system), so that it's less hassle for me doing my expenses is the only reason I
Re: (Score:2)
Taxis have the ability to stop to pick up someone, when they're already on the way to pick up someone else. Hence, they're unreliable (even if they're not supposed to do that, they still do it). In the most populated American cities, their total numbers were/are artificially limited, which means they were almost impossible to hail during peak hours (unless you're waiting for one at a very nice hotel, where the doorman has some leverage with taxi drivers because he can blacklist them if they do not show up).
The problem is scheduled Doctor visits. (Score:1)
The problem with people going to the ED, is the fact that they are not going for a real emergency, but an urgent visit or just see a doctor without a schedule. The fact that Uber is cutting down ambulances is proof of this. Because if it is life or death, you wouldn't want Uber. However if it is just and issue of pain, or some issue preventing you from driving, but not life or death. Then the Uber drivers should be trained to ask them to go to the Urgent Centers, which may be closer by, and cheaper. As t
Re: (Score:2)
Then the Uber drivers should be trained to ask them to go to the Urgent Centers, which may be closer by, and cheaper. As they are Doctors offices without an appointment. Who can treat most issues.
Here in Canada, taxi drivers are required to have first aid (Class A or C) before they can drive for a company. Class A is CPR+emerg first aid+AED training on individuals aged 8+, Class C is the above + infant CPR. While taxis don't carry AED's, almost all municipal buildings have an AED that anyone can get to in an emergency.
Uber pushes that it's not a taxi company, it pushes that it doesn't have to follow the rules that taxi drivers are required to have. They don't want to play by the same rules that
Re: (Score:2)
Here in Canada, taxi drivers are required to have first aid
That seems like a silly requirement. How often is this skill actually used in a way that makes a difference?
Sure, it is possible that a taxi driver could use first aid skills, but you could make the same argument for requiring that plumbers or barbers or accountants learn first aid.
Disclaimer: When I was a cub scout, I earned the 1st aid merit badge.
Re: (Score:2)
That seems like a silly requirement. How often is this skill actually used in a way that makes a difference?
Considering it only costs $150(or less) and 6hrs of your time to get the training? Recerts every 3-5 years run about $75. Ask yourself the question, for a person who's on the road nearly all the time how is it not worthwhile to have people with that training everywhere. The belief is that it's better for people to have the ability to treat those in need, then not having those in need not being treated.
Sure, it is possible that a taxi driver could use first aid skills, but you could make the same argument for requiring that plumbers or barbers or accountants learn first aid.
Those plumbers, barbers, or accountants aren't traveling on the roads and carrying people in their vehic
Re: The problem is scheduled Doctor visits. (Score:2)
He's right; it's a stupid requirement. The fact that the course is cheap, or that the training is useful, does not change the fact that it's a stupid requirement.
It's also not an "in Canada" thing since regulation is done primarily by cities and provinces, so some places require first aid and some do not. Toronto used to require it, but no longer does. St. Johns doesn't require it but wants to make it a requirement, and is trying to get the province to do it for them.
The people trying to bring in first a
Re: (Score:1)
Considering it only costs $150(or less) and 6hrs of your time to get the training?
It also costs only $150 for waitresses and mechanics. So that is not a good argument for singling out a particular group.
is it not worthwhile to have people with that training everywhere.
They are already everywhere. They are called "ex-cub-scouts". There are millions of us.
Those plumbers, barbers, or accountants aren't traveling on the roads and carrying people in their vehicles now are they.
Most injuries occur at home or at work, not while sitting in the backseat of a vehicle. Unless you can show evidence to the contrary, I would say that a driver is about the least likely to need 1st aid skills. Most likely may be a cook using knives and hot liquids.
Re: (Score:2)
Emergencies don't always happen in a vehicle. Though driving is still a risky enterprise.
Re: (Score:2)
The problem with people going to the ED, is the fact that they are not going for a real emergency, but an urgent visit or just see a doctor without a schedule.
Obviously you are a learned doctor that knows all the the possible health conditions and how they should be managed and treated. Please enlighten us more...
There are plenty of issues that are not life threatening which can not be treated by urgent care. There are also plenty of conditions that complicate less severe issues which make having access to a full hospital's resources the better choice. There are also plenty of areas where urgent care facilities don't exist (or are run by a specific group that do
Re: (Score:2)
I am not a doctor, but I see their data, and I am involved in the policies and procedures.
Normally unless the person is showing signs of trauma, hear attack or stroke in the ED, they will be placed in a lower priority queue. And the doctor will not see them often for about an hour, while they treat the real emergency cases. Where these people will be treated by the Mid-Levels. At the urgent care facilities. The doctor will normally see you right away. Urgent care often have X-Ray and access and authoritie
Re: (Score:2)
We as a culture cannot afford the one size healthcare for all problems.
You'll get no argument there from me just as you'll get no argument that ERs get overcrowded with those that have no business there. Your original assertion, however, was that someone's ability to drive to the ER and their decision to call an Ambulance was the deciding factor of if they are a valid ER patient. That is demonstrably not true.
One of the factors that this study doesn't seem to take into account is Obamacare. That, I think, has had far more impact in overuse of the ER than Uber. Many ERs were us
Re: The problem is scheduled Doctor visits. (Score:2)
It's the other way around. Pre-Obamacare people would go to the ER for non emergencies since they have to treat them, and walk out on the bill.
Granted the implementation is so fucked up this probably happens anyhow and nothing has changed.
Re: (Score:2)
I am not a doctor, but I see their data, and I am involved in the policies and procedures.
So you are completely unbiased... oh wait... you are actually being a self-absorbed pretentious fuck right now?
..and your opinion on this is probably completely entirely selfish because you are a lefty? yeah...
Re: (Score:2)
What health care really needs though is the return of home visiting doctors.
Actually, home visiting nurses would make more sense. 90% of health problems are totally routine, and we do not need an expensive MD to treat every sniffle or cough. We only use doctors for everything because of legal concerns, and this is a major inflator of medical costs in America.
In other countries, with far lower medical costs than America, when you "go to the doctor" you are much more likely to actually be seeing a nurse or PA.
Re: (Score:2)
In other countries, with far lower medical costs than America, when you "go to the doctor" you are much more likely to actually be seeing a nurse or PA.
I am pretty sure you are quite mistaken. For France, I know you are.
In France, the official fee is 25€, minus 16.50€ reimbursed by the Sécurité sociale. I do not find on the web stastics on how many doctors follow the official fee (“conventionnés secteur 1”), but partial statistics seems to indicate they are the huge majority of general practitioners. At least I can say that I had no trouble finding several of them in my neighborhood.
And they are actual medical doctors,
Re: (Score:2)
Too risky. See the great influenza epidemic as an example. Can you say "disease vector"?
Re: (Score:1)
I'm not sure I buy your argument.
Something like a broken arm is an emergency room visit, but really doesn't need an ambulance at all.
Re: (Score:3)
In a country where not all Emergency visits are life threatening, but the patient cannot drive. We don't need a Semi truck to move a single chair. We don't need an ambulance to move every person who needs to go to the ED.
It is about efficiency. And saving resources for those who need it.
Free advertising for Uber! They must be rejoycing. (Score:3)
Uber must be rejoicing over this "free advertising."
You see, when it comes to "ride sharing" all media talk about is "Uber," "Uber" and more "Uber."
It's as if the other more than 10 ride sharing companies/services just do not exist!
Re: (Score:2)
It's as if the other more than 10 ride sharing companies/services just do not exist!
People use "Uber" as a generic term, sort of like when you google using Bing, people also uber using Lyft.
Free business advice: Don't use a common generic word as your company name. Even if you do something cute with the spelling, it will still sound awkward to say "I am going to lift a ride". If people don't say it, they don't think it, and if they don't think it, they don't use it. This mistake likely cost Lyft more business than their stupid pink mustaches (at least that was fixable).
Uber ~= Taxi (or Lyft) (Score:2)
Uber must be rejoicing over this "free advertising."
You see, when it comes to "ride sharing" all media talk about is "Uber," "Uber" and more "Uber."
It's as if the other more than 10 ride sharing companies/services just do not exist!
Doesn't everyone know that Uber is the "kleenex" or "coke" of their respective market?
meaning, it's a name brand that belies the actual choice made (Uber could mean "taxi" if that happens to be less friction - like ride from the airport).
You have to pay for using an ambulance? (Score:1, Insightful)
Sounds like a third world country.
Re: (Score:2)
Why? Because you aren't using a mobile ICU for something that's not an immediate matter of life and death? Resources like that should be reserved for people that actually need them.
This goes equally well for "civilized" countries with socialized medicine.
Just because something is free, it doesn't mean it's an open excuse for abuse.
Re: (Score:2)
Not having to pay for an ambulance doesn't elevate you from 3rd world to 1st world. It just puts you at the top of the 3rd world. First world countries have along with covered ambulances for emergencies, house doctors, or emergency doctors who can go treat people who don't need an ambulance but who are otherwise unable to get themselves to care.
Why is everything so black and white with Americans?
Re: (Score:2)
Apologies to the Canadians, I mean to say: People who live in the United States.
Re: (Score:2)
We're not the one making up a private definition of 'first world' to make things seem simple.
Re: (Score:2)
Taxis are not as available in non-urban areas, while Uber and Lift are.
Wow! (Score:5, Insightful)
"But an ambulance can cost hundreds or thousands of dollars without insurance. "
I'm European and I can't believe my eyes.
First, here _everybody_ is insured, even the bums living under a bridge.
Second, an ambulance ride costs around 150$ if some uninsured foreigner ordered one.
I guess you're doing it wrong.
Re: (Score:2)
> Welcome to GOPcare
This has nothing to do with the GOP. This is how it was when a black democrat was still in the White House and even when he had a democrat house and senate.
This is how it's always been.
This is simply paying for what you use rather than turning it into a (underfunded) government monopoly that looks "free" but really isn't.
He had a Congress full of Republicans (Score:2)
Google the phrase "Wallet Biopsy". Look up the cost of Single Payer Health Care vs our current system. You've been had (assuming you're not an insurance company shill). No joke, we could pay off the national debt in 10 years with the savings from Single Payer Health Care.
Re: (Score:2)
well you need to pay for the deadbeats that just show up at the ER and don't pay. For some that is there only doctor other then the jail / prison ones that do cover stuff that the ER does not.
Re: (Score:1)
Tell me all about your wonderful socialist health care. My cousin lives over there. Her husband started bleeding from his ass. Made an appointment with "free" national health care doctor. Yup, but unfortunately we are not budgeted this year for more colonoscopies, the first available appointment is in six months. Here's a wad of cotton, shove it up your ass, and see you in six months.
He had to fly to Germany, and get everything fixed up by the capitalist pig doctors.
The basic problem with free health care i
Re: (Score:3)
In Germany, everybody is required to carry health insurance. Most insurance companies are run by states, but private ones exist.
It is a much better system than England's.
Re: (Score:2)
Basically you are labeling all the pros of both socialized and privatized healthcare as "because sicialized" while leabeling on he cons of both socialized and privatized healthcare as "because privatized."
You are another dishonest lefty fuck.
Re: (Score:1)
Some time ago we made it legal for people to not pay. With other businesses, a non-paying customer quickly finds himself barred from the establishment. But Emergency Rooms can not turn anyone [google.com] away for the dirty reasons like "money" — since 1987 [wikipedia.org]. And that's just the Federal Law. Various States, no doubt, have their own feel-good legislation, that allows deadbeats to get free evaluation/treatment and continue to not pay the bill.
Whether these laws were passed out of sheer stupidity or with a hidden plan
Re: (Score:3)
Nope. Never happened. Been GOP mantra for a while, "Oh, healthcare is already free! Everyone has the right to go to the ER and not pay!" they claim.
And it's not true.
If you go to the ER, you have the right to be treated regardless of whether you can pay the bill. That's it. That's not the same thing. All it means is that the hospital can't insist you have insurance, or run a credit check on you, before treatment.
If you don't have the money on you,
Re: (Score:1)
Ok, so you admit, the problem exists.
"Can not" or "would not"?
How do you "make sure"? Ah, "through taxes" — yes, collect money at gunpoint to be spent later as the government decides proper and, likely, to treat someone else. The typical Illiberal approach to everything...
You can't get chemotherapy at the ER (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Second, an ambulance ride costs around 150$ if some uninsured foreigner ordered one.
No. It costs much more than that. There is no way you can pay for for EMTs and equipment for $150 a ride.
I'm not saying this because I oppose the idea that society should pay for healthcare. I am in favor of a strong social safety net. But a strong safety net doesn't magically make ambulance rides cost less by helping to pay for it.
Re:Wow! (Score:5, Insightful)
But if you look at the total cost to society, if 50 people made a grand total of 10 bids each on it trying to win that TV, the total cost to all of them to purchase that TV is actually $10 + 50*10*$0.75 = $385. And the company makes a tidy $85 profit even though the winner only paid $17.50 for a $300 TV.
That's what you have to remember when you socialize costs. The price the individual user pays is only a fraction of the actual cost. The rest is distributed over society, paid for with your taxes. So the cost of your ambulance ride is actually $150 + whatever general tax revenue is needed to fund the system. (The price the uninsured foreigner pays is probably the marginal cost [wikipedia.org] - most of the fixed costs like purchasing the ambulance has already been paid for by your citizens, and the foreigner is only paying for a few minutes of the EMT's time and equipment depreciation, and the gas.)
This is why the cost to operate an ICE vehicle isn't just the gas you buy put into it. It's the cost of the gas + the cost of the pollution caused by the emissions. Likewise, it's why EVs aren't zero emissions. All they do is displace the emissions to the power plant which generates the electricity they use. Which means if your electricity is mostly generated by coal, the overall EV efficiency (after factoring in generation, transmission, and charging losses) is about the same as for a gasoline vehicle.
You have to look at the total cost of something to all of society, not just to the individual user or in an individual instance. You can criticize the U.S. for having 2x the health care costs of the OECD average. But criticizing it on the basis of a single ambulance ride cost to the end-user is naive.
Re: (Score:2)
Why do I have to look at the total cost? Or, to be more blunt, you're making a case that the ambulance ride is subsidized. To which the answer is... duh . It's subsidized because non-US countries decided that saving lives is the government's job.
Re: (Score:3)
Yeah, but you pay 55% income tax and 21% sales tax. The ambulances still have to run, still cost (more expensive) gas. So basically any foreigner that pays $150 is subsidized by you.
Ambulances are expensive (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Really? An ambulance doesn't cost a cent in most first world countries.
By the way, what's Ambulance insurance? Is that like the volcano insurance the salesman tried to sell Homer Simpson?
In other words (Score:2)
Backwards (Score:2)
Community services a) are meant to be used; and b) get better, cheaper, and more effective the more we use them.
This 7% signifies three things:
1) that some people were calling for ambulances when they didn't need any medical care en-route to the hospital. Ambulances aren't taxis. These people should have been taking taxis or asking a neighbour to drive them. You don't need to pay a stranger to help you. You live with others.
2) that there are some people calling uber when they should be calling an ambula
Re: (Score:2)
Your ambulance doesn't cost $45. That $45 is just your "copay". The price is much more and you are paying for it in some fashion.
You're just charged for it in a manner that makes it easier to kid yourself that it's free. You're the proverbial slowly boiled frog.
Maybe...maybe not. (Score:2)
Since when is correlation causation?
Do Uber drivers want sick people in their car? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
> Would you want someone with a communicable disease in your back seat? Do you want to be the next passenger?
We have Measles outbreaks at Disneyworld and Noro outbreaks on cruise ships. International airports are an international germ exchange. You have annual flu season. If you think you only have to worry about people going to the hospital, you're really kidding yourself.
Re: (Score:2)
Would you want someone with a communicable disease in your back seat?
The vast majority of Ambulance patients do not have communicable diseases. They have things like severe sprains, fractures, maybe blood sugar problems, or any of the most of the other things that people can have affect their health which they are unable to pass on to others.
THINK like a lawyer (Score:1)
But... (Score:2)
Back in the day (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Lower capability ambulances? (Score:2)
Doesn't this scream out for some kind of service for non-life-threatening conditions that's significantly less capable (and cheaper) than our existing ones?
I mean, I can understand why it's not socially optimal to send two trained EMTs and a ambulance full of cutting edge equipment for a caller that cut his hand while slicing a bagel [latimes.com] and needs to go to the ER for stitches. The caller isn't going to die in the next 2 hours (note: if the ER is busy they'll logically wait while more dire cases are handled firs
911 / Hospital also don't push ambulance (Score:2)
I've had to call 911 or Hospital emergency line a few times over the past several years (elder parent who's prone to issues + kid injuries). In most cases, they don't push you to get an ambulance. In one case, the ambulance arrived and said it'd be cheaper if we drove our daughter in (they took a look and determined it wasn't a critical injury), so that's what we did.
Uber/Lyft/Taxi instead of ambulance makes a lot of sense if you've talked with the appropriate folks to make sure there isn't a need for bl