Thunderbird Will Phase Out Legacy Add-Ons, Will Support WebExtensions (bleepingcomputer.com) 131
Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: Mozilla announced last week plans to modernize Thunderbird's codebase, plans that include fixing some "technical debt" by incorporating the recent changes in the Mozilla engine into Thunderbird, adding a new user interface (UI), and phasing out old legacy add-ons that are built on the XUL and XPCOM APIs. The changes are part of Mozilla's new plan for Thunderbird development, a project that it left for dead in 2012, but later decided to reinvigorate in 2016.
"but later decided to reinvigorate in 2016" (Score:4, Insightful)
Hah. Every point release in the past two years has reduced functionality. If there were a reasonable (Claws isn't) Linux substitute, then I'd switch in a minute.
Concur (Score:3, Insightful)
It was better when it was left for dead. At least then it was left alone. Everything that Mozilla has touched since 2012 has turned to ashes. Actually, it was 2011 when they adopted Google's rapid release and versioning methodology on a project that it was neither technically nor culturally suited for. They broke extensions by the truck load with that little gem, and instead of slowing down and letting the extension system catch up, their solution was to write a script that automatically scanned their ex
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
When it comes to Thunderbird the need/use for plugins isn't really there, it works pretty well standalone.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
When it comes to Thunderbird the need/use for plugins isn't really there, it works pretty well standalone.
If use more than a handful of addresses, Virtual Identity is absolutely essential.
Re: (Score:2)
When it comes to Thunderbird the need/use for plugins isn't really there, it works pretty well standalone.
True for me; I only use two add-ons in Thunderbird: CompactHeader and Disable "You".
Re: (Score:2)
Plugins are needed for GPG. That's the only reason I have thunderbird installed.
Re: (Score:2)
It's unclear what you think of as "copying Google" in terms of paths Mozilla should not follow.
If you mean "make a fast browser" then you're wrong. For long-term survival, Mozilla absolutely needs Firefox to be as fast or faster than Chrome, and that is achievable, and has been partially achieved; many people have switched to Firefox 57 from Chrome because they feel Firefox is faster.
If you mean "secure the browser using content process sandboxing" then that's wrong too. Without that Firefox has been runnin
Re: (Score:3)
I guess more to the point.
1. What are the better alternative to Thunderbird
2. What features do people really want and what they don't
I am willing to bet when you ask these features, you might realize it is impossible to make a perfect client, unless you make one for yourself.
Re: (Score:2)
Despite all the moans and bitches by text-mode purist (who need to accept the fact that the "we must use text to save bandwidth!" argument died a decade ago), I like Outlook because it handles tables (pasting spreadsheet segments) and text formatting (using RTF) really well. Much better than T-bird. I never use it's calendar for my own needs, but it's great for scheduling meetings.
I don't know how it handles IMAP or multiple accounts (which T-bird does well), since I only use it on my work laptop, integr
Re: (Score:1)
Bottom-posting is a lost battle, maybe useful for the Usenet era when attachments were appended inline. The Gmail-style of seeing a relevant summary on one line is very useful, for me at least.
Re: (Score:2)
The option should be there for old-school mailing lists.
Re: (Score:2)
Every point release in the past two years has reduced functionality.
What functionality has been reduced?
Re: (Score:2)
Small things like table handling. (Paste a section of spreadsheet into T-bird, and all the fonts go tiny. Before around 51.0, you could type Ctrl-End, and they'd be restored.)
Mission Statement (Score:1)
"To crater market share of Thunderbird in similar fashion as Firefox."
hope they dont ruin it, good for 10+ years (Score:4, Insightful)
I've been using it for 10+ years and appreciate the lack of needless feature churning and meaningless version bumping, it's a mature product. Hope the morons jerking their browser around don't fuck it up.
Re: (Score:2)
I've been using it for 10+ years and appreciate the lack of needless feature churning and meaningless version bumping, it's a mature product. Hope the morons jerking their browser around don't fuck it up.
I suspect that they will though. The nannies at Mozilla need to get their fingers on everything.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not sure what features there really are to add to a simple IMAP/POP client.
And that's the thing, I really think that a project like Thunderbird should pick a lane and stick in it. Do you want to be a IMAP/POP client? Cool. Be that. Keep it simple, and make it robust, secure, and fast.
Or else, be ambitious and try to be Outlook. That's fine. You can be a groupware client. But that also needs a server side to be really practical. You can't just perpetually dump half-assed features into the clien
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not sure what features there really are to add to a simple IMAP/POP client.
Another calendar. A Task / event manager (which is the same thing). A social media integrator. Another chat client that requires you to log in and complains when you don't. An activity manager. A developer toolbox. An pseudo-AI emoji insertion tool that forces the damn things into your messages and which takes half an hour figure out how to turn off. A whole bunch of things that should be optional but which are now built in, take up screen or menu real estate and which you never use.
What they won't include
Hmm (Score:5, Insightful)
"adding a new user interface" (Score:5, Insightful)
This scares me.
Re: (Score:1)
This scares me.
They'll probably decide what mail you are or aren't allowed to see, just like Firefox does now. Which I've uninstalled from my machine. I don't need a nanny.
Re: "adding a new user interface" (Score:4, Insightful)
No shit. When was the last time that a new UI actually improved a product? Pro tip to UIX folk: "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."
Less's Law (Score:2)
It is entirely feasible, that within a matter of a few short years, the entire Internet will become completely unusable.
Based on the current rate of progress, sometimes described as Less's Law, I would say it gets about 1/2 as useful every 18 months.
Re: (Score:1)
No shit. When was the last time that a new UI actually improved a product? Pro tip to UIX folk: "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."
As much as I worry the update will be worse, the current UI is pretty hateful. Take "Message Filters" for example... it is *really* not a well designed interface.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Your fears are totally warranted as the new UI looks like modern [netdna-ssl.com] shit [ghacks.net] we are already forced to consume in other OS'es like Windows 10.
Hopefully the new Thunderbird will be themeable but I wouldn't hold my breath considering that theming was essentially killed in Firefox (we can only apply a background image to its bars - that's it).
Re: (Score:2)
Your fears are totally warranted
Meh. Doesn't look much different to the current UI. His fears are overblown.
Is Google Pressuring Mozilla to Stop Thunderbid? (Score:2)
"Photon UI?" WTF, it has a Name!? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Doing this with Thunderbird makes little sense - except from the ivory tower view of trying to maintain a single code base (except I doubt this will save them much money) cause most of those plugin authors (a good chunk of which is for encyption) are barely alive and not wanting to recreat
Re: (Score:2)
Basilisk, Pale Moon and Waterfox is preserving XUL in the browser
Only in the short term. They're all dependent on Firefox's upstream development so in the long term they'll become like Firefox is now or they'll stagnate and die.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Email is a mature technology. Thunderbird does not need a new UI. It does not need changes to keep up with email technology.
I concur. What they do need changes for is to demonstrate that the coders are earning their pay. This is what has forced the Australian government's Centrelink website to evolve into the hideous, bloated, creeping-featuritis-ised animated icon jangling ipad-optimised pachinko parlor of a video game, rather than, you know, a government website. It looks like it was designed by eight-year-olds on a sugar high.
My Add-ons (Score:4, Informative)
I wouldn't mind if some add-ons were integrated (Enigmail, Nostalgy) but don't mess too much with the cored T-Bird.
Re: (Score:2)
The program (at least WRT plugins) would have been much better off if it had been kicked out from underneath Mozilla senior executive "good decisions".
Re: (Score:2)
Then why the hell aren't all of you doing something about it? Fork the damn product now. I'm sure you're all ten times more competent than Mozilla here on Slashdot, based on what you're all saying. But something tells me all of this high and mighty talk is just the usual calculated excuse to not do anything and be able to blame someone else when things inevitably go badly for the product you use and "love".
Ah, the actual problem, illustrated beautifully: developers/coders don't know how to listen to end-users. They may know how to write code, but their listening skills are almost non-existent. Is it because they live in a bubble, surrounded by other coders? Is it because their skillset just doesn't extend in that direction? Is it because they're guided by priorities (revenue?) other than what their users want/need?
Telling end-users to write code is asinine. You don't hear chefs telling restaurant critic
Thunderbird doesn't work (Score:3, Informative)
I stopped using Thunderbird ages ago when they started incorporating sqlite and smart search. It made it completely unable to cope with the amount of emails I have.
It's like they don't understand some people have dozens of gigs of plain text email and are subscribed to a hundred high-volume NNTP groups.
What do you use instead for lots of email? (Score:2)
Just curious... I want to build better tools myself for that use case, but maybe something better is out there already?
BTW, you can also turn off some of the indexing functionality in TB -- I think I had to do that myself a few years ago for performance reasons.
Re: What do you use instead for lots of email? (Score:2)
I moved everything to GMail.
Not ideal, but it can deal with the data, and has other advantages to.
Re: (Score:2)
Postfix doesn't do POP or IMAP. It doesn't do a lot it doesn't need to do to send and receive SMTP, though, not sure how much more minimal you want. OpenSMTPD, maybe?
Re: (Score:2)
The only ThunderBird extension I use is also Lightning. But I'm one of those who wouldn't touch any software from MS.
So.... has kmail gotten any better? Last time I tried it, it crashed after a couple of months, apparently from an overloaded mail box. That *was* a few years ago, however.
Re: (Score:2)
I had to abandon Kmail, the update to work with KDE 5 made it not work at all. I abandoned KDE completely, in fact.
I've been using Evolution for 6 months, it's not as good as Kmail used to be, but it's the next best thing.
This can't be good... (Score:1)
...adding a new user interface
Mozilla has shown their ignorance regarding the UI that the users want. Combine that with Mozilla being too arrogant to learn from their mistakes. A UI change cannot be a change for the better.
Re: (Score:2)
Palemoon community (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Now needs to fork Thunderbird. We could call it Palehorse since it still uses Native American labeling and horses were used for mail delivery.
There was one: FossaMail [fossamail.org] but it looks like it was discontinued.
Great communication, guys (Score:2)
"Mozilla engineers have already started work on adding support for WebExtensions in Thunderbird, albeit there's no concrete deadline when this feature will land in a stable release, nor when Thunderbird will stop supporting legacy add-ons."
Adding to this, they will shift away from C++/Javascript/XUL to "web technologies". Now I can't find a language spec for "web technologies", so it sounds like neither one of us knows exactly where they're headed.
Taking all of this into consideration, their press release boils down to: We don't know what we're doing or when, but it's going to be great.
Re: (Score:2)
I can't find a language spec for "web technologies"
In the context of browser extensions, the relevant specs are ECMA-262 [ecma-international.org], CSS [w3.org], HTML Living Standard [whatwg.org], and WebExtensions API [mozilla.org].
Thanks (Score:2)
That's why I keep coming to
/., even when the quality of the articles keep going down. It's not very verbose and you get the important alerts.
This alert has allowed me to disable automatic updates in Thunderbird, because apparently some people cannot left good enough alone.
Now for some credit where I feel it due... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Is it fork time? (Score:2)
This sounds like they are about to start the mindless updating for the sake of updating that has ruined Firefox. Can some other group be persuaded to fork the current Thunderbird? Wouldn't an integrated email client be a good addition to the Libre Office suite, for example?
Will stop updates then (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Is the manual for this application posted online? I searched Google for "apk hosts file engine" manual (and documentation) but didn't see anything relevant.