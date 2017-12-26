Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Thunderbird Will Phase Out Legacy Add-Ons, Will Support WebExtensions (bleepingcomputer.com) 127

Posted by msmash from the next-up dept.
Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: Mozilla announced last week plans to modernize Thunderbird's codebase, plans that include fixing some "technical debt" by incorporating the recent changes in the Mozilla engine into Thunderbird, adding a new user interface (UI), and phasing out old legacy add-ons that are built on the XUL and XPCOM APIs. The changes are part of Mozilla's new plan for Thunderbird development, a project that it left for dead in 2012, but later decided to reinvigorate in 2016.

  • "but later decided to reinvigorate in 2016" (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Nutria ( 679911 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @11:07AM (#55809389)

    Hah. Every point release in the past two years has reduced functionality. If there were a reasonable (Claws isn't) Linux substitute, then I'd switch in a minute.

    • Concur (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Excelcia ( 906188 )

      It was better when it was left for dead. At least then it was left alone. Everything that Mozilla has touched since 2012 has turned to ashes. Actually, it was 2011 when they adopted Google's rapid release and versioning methodology on a project that it was neither technically nor culturally suited for. They broke extensions by the truck load with that little gem, and instead of slowing down and letting the extension system catch up, their solution was to write a script that automatically scanned their ex

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by Z00L00K ( 682162 )

        When it comes to Thunderbird the need/use for plugins isn't really there, it works pretty well standalone.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by erice ( 13380 )

          When it comes to Thunderbird the need/use for plugins isn't really there, it works pretty well standalone.

          If use more than a handful of addresses, Virtual Identity is absolutely essential.

        • When it comes to Thunderbird the need/use for plugins isn't really there, it works pretty well standalone.

          True for me; I only use two add-ons in Thunderbird: CompactHeader and Disable "You".

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by roca ( 43122 )

        It's unclear what you think of as "copying Google" in terms of paths Mozilla should not follow.

        If you mean "make a fast browser" then you're wrong. For long-term survival, Mozilla absolutely needs Firefox to be as fast or faster than Chrome, and that is achievable, and has been partially achieved; many people have switched to Firefox 57 from Chrome because they feel Firefox is faster.

        If you mean "secure the browser using content process sandboxing" then that's wrong too. Without that Firefox has been runnin

    • I guess more to the point.
      1. What are the better alternative to Thunderbird
      2. What features do people really want and what they don't

      I am willing to bet when you ask these features, you might realize it is impossible to make a perfect client, unless you make one for yourself.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Nutria ( 679911 )

        Despite all the moans and bitches by text-mode purist (who need to accept the fact that the "we must use text to save bandwidth!" argument died a decade ago), I like Outlook because it handles tables (pasting spreadsheet segments) and text formatting (using RTF) really well. Much better than T-bird. I never use it's calendar for my own needs, but it's great for scheduling meetings.

        I don't know how it handles IMAP or multiple accounts (which T-bird does well), since I only use it on my work laptop, integr

        • Bottom-posting is a lost battle, maybe useful for the Usenet era when attachments were appended inline. The Gmail-style of seeing a relevant summary on one line is very useful, for me at least.

    • Every point release in the past two years has reduced functionality.

      What functionality has been reduced?

  • Mission Statement (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "To crater market share of Thunderbird in similar fashion as Firefox."

  • hope they dont ruin it, good for 10+ years (Score:4, Insightful)

    by iggymanz ( 596061 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @11:23AM (#55809545)

    I've been using it for 10+ years and appreciate the lack of needless feature churning and meaningless version bumping, it's a mature product. Hope the morons jerking their browser around don't fuck it up.

    • I've been using it for 10+ years and appreciate the lack of needless feature churning and meaningless version bumping, it's a mature product. Hope the morons jerking their browser around don't fuck it up.

      I suspect that they will though. The nannies at Mozilla need to get their fingers on everything.

    • I'm not sure what features there really are to add to a simple IMAP/POP client.

      And that's the thing, I really think that a project like Thunderbird should pick a lane and stick in it. Do you want to be a IMAP/POP client? Cool. Be that. Keep it simple, and make it robust, secure, and fast.

      Or else, be ambitious and try to be Outlook. That's fine. You can be a groupware client. But that also needs a server side to be really practical. You can't just perpetually dump half-assed features into the clien

      • I'm not sure what features there really are to add to a simple IMAP/POP client.

        Another calendar. A Task / event manager (which is the same thing). A social media integrator. Another chat client that requires you to log in and complains when you don't. An activity manager. A developer toolbox. An pseudo-AI emoji insertion tool that forces the damn things into your messages and which takes half an hour figure out how to turn off. A whole bunch of things that should be optional but which are now built in, take up screen or menu real estate and which you never use.

        What they won't include

  • Hmm (Score:5, Insightful)

    by thegreatbob ( 693104 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @11:23AM (#55809549) Journal
    Well, are they going to roll EWS support into their main codebase (currently functional through a plugin)? It's almost like they strongly desire these products to die. They seem to have forgetten that the market they need to be directly pandering to isn't necessarily their bulk consumer base... it's the people that recommend/support (tense is probably wrong at this point) the use of their products.

  • "adding a new user interface" (Score:5, Insightful)

    by DaveM753 ( 844913 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @11:24AM (#55809561)

    ...adding a new user interface...

    This scares me.

    • ...adding a new user interface...

      This scares me.

      They'll probably decide what mail you are or aren't allowed to see, just like Firefox does now. Which I've uninstalled from my machine. I don't need a nanny.

    • Re: "adding a new user interface" (Score:4, Insightful)

      by bradley13 ( 1118935 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @12:36PM (#55810095) Homepage

      No shit. When was the last time that a new UI actually improved a product? Pro tip to UIX folk: "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."

      • It is part of a master plan to phase out usefulness from the Internet. And, in the long term, not just from the Internet but from all software.

        It is entirely feasible, that within a matter of a few short years, the entire Internet will become completely unusable.

        Based on the current rate of progress, sometimes described as Less's Law, I would say it gets about 1/2 as useful every 18 months.

      • No shit. When was the last time that a new UI actually improved a product? Pro tip to UIX folk: "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."

        As much as I worry the update will be worse, the current UI is pretty hateful. Take "Message Filters" for example... it is *really* not a well designed interface.

    • As well it should. It's like there's this ongoing competition to see who can crank out the flattest UI, with the least visible boundaries between text (excluding whitespace) and the fewest meaningful features exposed through it.

    • Your fears are totally warranted as the new UI looks like modern [netdna-ssl.com] shit [ghacks.net] we are already forced to consume in other OS'es like Windows 10.

      Hopefully the new Thunderbird will be themeable but I wouldn't hold my breath considering that theming was essentially killed in Firefox (we can only apply a background image to its bars - that's it).

  • The user interface changes for Firefox are a study in bad user interface design.
    • They're just trying to keep up with everyone else!
    • To be more specific, the Mozilla team based their UI ideas on Chrome, GNOME 3, Windows 8, and other studies in bad user interface design, it's more of a conclusions of a set of studies in bad user interface design than a study in bad user interface design.
    • I do have to say, it could have been worse for the Firefox UI (I definitely prefer the old UI) - but you're right, they took Firefox right out to the Windows Phone / Windows 8 / Windows 10 woodshed and did a job on it.

      Doing this with Thunderbird makes little sense - except from the ivory tower view of trying to maintain a single code base (except I doubt this will save them much money) cause most of those plugin authors (a good chunk of which is for encyption) are barely alive and not wanting to recreat

  • My Add-ons (Score:4, Informative)

    by msc.buff ( 928148 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @11:59AM (#55809833)
    I use several add-ons in my daily Thunderbird usage:
    1. CompactHeader
    2. ConfigDate
    3. DKIM Verifier
    4. Enigmail
    5. Header Tools Lite
    6. LookOut
    7. Manually sort folders
    8. Nostalgy
    9. PrintingTools
    10. Remove Duplicate Messages (Alternate)
    11. Spamness

    I wouldn't mind if some add-ons were integrated (Enigmail, Nostalgy) but don't mess too much with the cored T-Bird.

    • That's the real problem that the Mozilla execs won't care about - all these plugins will need to be rewritten...how many of those authors will do that (i.e. how many of these are already dead but function just fine on the existing Thunderbird codebase)

      The program (at least WRT plugins) would have been much better off if it had been kicked out from underneath Mozilla senior executive "good decisions".

  • Thunderbird doesn't work (Score:3, Informative)

    by loufoque ( 1400831 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @12:11PM (#55809925)

    I stopped using Thunderbird ages ago when they started incorporating sqlite and smart search. It made it completely unable to cope with the amount of emails I have.

    It's like they don't understand some people have dozens of gigs of plain text email and are subscribed to a hundred high-volume NNTP groups.

  • ...adding a new user interface

    Mozilla has shown their ignorance regarding the UI that the users want. Combine that with Mozilla being too arrogant to learn from their mistakes. A UI change cannot be a change for the better.

    • Troll? Have the Mozilla fanbois taken over the site? I expressed an opinion about Mozilla, and it's a troll? 'Tis a shame Mozilla has become so thin-skinned that they need to be held in adulation, and cannot handle even mild criticism.
  • Now needs to fork Thunderbird. We could call it Palehorse since it still uses Native American labeling and horses were used for mail delivery.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by erice ( 13380 )

      Now needs to fork Thunderbird. We could call it Palehorse since it still uses Native American labeling and horses were used for mail delivery.

      There was one: FossaMail [fossamail.org] but it looks like it was discontinued.

  • "Mozilla engineers have already started work on adding support for WebExtensions in Thunderbird, albeit there's no concrete deadline when this feature will land in a stable release, nor when Thunderbird will stop supporting legacy add-ons."

    Adding to this, they will shift away from C++/Javascript/XUL to "web technologies". Now I can't find a language spec for "web technologies", so it sounds like neither one of us knows exactly where they're headed.

    Taking all of this into consideration, their press release boils down to: We don't know what we're doing or when, but it's going to be great.

  • That's why I keep coming to /., even when the quality of the articles keep going down. It's not very verbose and you get the important alerts.

    This alert has allowed me to disable automatic updates in Thunderbird, because apparently some people cannot left good enough alone.

  • ... to a possibly surprising recipient: Despite being a crusty/unreliable piece of crap, Outlook has no shortage of features, and exposes them in not-particularly-difficult-to-find ways. The UI is probably the least 'afflicted' by the ribbon of the various Office products I've used in recent history, as the ribbon winds up getting used more like a conventional menu. While we are not expecting Thunderbird to be a full-featured Outlook knock-off, the current set of features (while missing a few) is still quit

  • This sounds like they are about to start the mindless updating for the sake of updating that has ruined Firefox. Can some other group be persuaded to fork the current Thunderbird? Wouldn't an integrated email client be a good addition to the Libre Office suite, for example?

  • Thunderbird works great in our small office. The only extension we use that is critical is InsertLinkToLocalFile. The chances of that getting re-written are zero, unless I do it and I won't. We have separate accounts for inter-office emails where we can share links to client folders and keep track of the emails as threads.

