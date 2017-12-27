Mozilla Patches Critical Bug in Thunderbird (threatpost.com) 12
Mozilla has issued a critical security update to its popular open-source Thunderbird email client. From a report The patch was part of a December release of five fixes that included two bugs rated high and one rated moderate and another low. Mozilla said Thunderbird, which is also serves as a news, RSS and chat client, the latest Thunderbird 52.5.2 version released last week fixes the vulnerabilities. The most serious of the fixes is a critical buffer overflow bug (CVE-2017-7845) impacting Thunderbird running on Windows operating system. The bug is present when "drawing and validating elements with angle library using Direct 3D 9," according to the Mozilla Foundation Security Advisory. US-Cert said it encourages users and administrators to review the patch and apply the necessary update.
Does Thunderbird still matter? (Score:2)
I ask because in my [limited] professional life, I know of exactly zero entities using this software.
Am I missing out on anything? Can someone more knowledgeable advise me of why I should use Thunderbird over Outlook or GMail?
Thunderbird is open source if that's of consequence to you. It's freely available and not paid for like Outlook. It will also store your email locally so that if you are offline you can still get your email and not rely on cloud providers to always be available to you.
You’re not missing anything. Thunderbird is a joke product that Mozilla let get stale.
Outlook stores everything in a huge PST file; Thunderbird uses textual mbox files and a simple directory structure.
Moving a Thunderbird profile (which includes all settings, contacts, mail, saved passwords, accounts, everything) from one place to another is as simple as copying the ~/.thunderbird or %appdata%\Thunderbird folder to the same place in the
