AI China Technology

Human Go Champion Backtracks On Vow To Never Face An AI Opponent Again (engadget.com) 23

Posted by BeauHD from the flip-flop dept.
Back in May, Google's AlphaGo AI defeated the human world champion Ke Jie in a three-part match. After it was over, Jie vowed never to play a computer again. But apparently something has changed his mind because Chinese news sources report that Jie will once again play an artificial intelligence at an AI tournament to be held in China in April 2018. Engadget reports: Ke Jie is one of the tournament's ambassadors, and he will play against the AI Tianrang. Normally, a human representative places pieces on behalf of the AI, but in this case, a robotic arm developed by Fuzhou University will fulfill that role. Tianrang previously ascended to the semi-finals of Japan's AI Go tournament, called AI Ryusei, earlier this month. Tencent's AI was the ultimate winner of that tournament. The complement of AI competitors for the Chinese tournament are Tianrang (Shanghai), DeepZenGo (Japan), CGI (Taipai) and more. Google DeepMind's AlphaGo has since retired from competition, so it will not be playing in the tournament.

  • Why he changed his mind (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Most likely, this is why he changed his mind: $.

  • WTF?? (Score:3)

    by mark-t ( 151149 ) <markt@nerdfla t . com> on Wednesday December 27, 2017 @06:07PM (#55818613) Journal

    You don't "back out" of a vow... you break it.

    As if breaking vows isn't considered serious enough, the fact that one would consider that a vow could simply be "backed out on" like it never happened in the first place really shows a very large misunderstanding of what it means to even make a vow in the first place.

    • The word "vow" was made up by the journalist writing TFA. Ke Jie never used that word. His statement was more in the form of an off-hand remark in a blog post, and was written in Chinese. You are complaining about the nuance of an English word, when neither English nor that particular word was actually used.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mark-t ( 151149 )
        One would ordinarily think that somebody who was worthy of the title "journalist" would know the definitions of words well enough to realize that "backing out of a vow" is a complete and utter contradiction in terms.

        • One would ordinarily think that somebody who was worthy of the title "journalist" ...

          Here is a complete and comprehensive list of all the qualifications, skills, and credentials needed to acquire the esteemed and august title of "Journalist": { }

