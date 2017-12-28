Mark Zuckerberg's Real Campaign: Save Facebook (axios.com) 64
From an Axios report: Mark Zuckerberg started 2017 scoffing at the idea of Russia election manipulation on Facebook, and looked like he was contemplating his own possible run for the presidency. Facebook's CEO ends 2017 a very changed man: scrambling to curtail (some of) the manipulation he now acknowledges exists, and to save the most powerful platform in human history. A Facebook exec tells us: "This is the year people will see we get that there's real work to do. We have to change."
Most people detest facebook, even those who use it.
[citation needed]
Why do you think FB users hate it? They seem to have a pretty dedicated following. Most of the FB hate I see is from people who've decided that FB users are too stupid to set their own privacy limits. I have an account and find it useful and entertaining. It is entirely what you make of it. If you friend mostly idiots that just post pics of their dinner, you'll just see a bunch of dinner pics. If you friend informative sources, you'll see informative content.
the most powerful platform in human history
I would say religions have been and still are far more powerful (yes religion is a "platform", just not a technological one). FB is just faster, but certainly not more powerful.
I agree with none of these platforms.
... religion is a "platform"..
I agree with none of these platforms.
you seem to love your ability not to "agree" irrelevantly about vague terms like "religion" and "platform" . if you were more rational and informed, you would define those terms and then state your disagreement specifically in a forum that was discussing them.
but to ask that from you would be unfair. huh?
Sometimes, you think “this is cool, I should share it”. That feeling usually drops away after 10 minutes.
I keep a "temp.doc" open to jot down my witticisms before posting them to FB. Most of them never get copied out of that document because I decide they weren't that interesting after coming back for a second reflection.
/. I just post whatever nonsense pops into my head.
The world would be a better place without FB (Score:2)
The world would be a better place without Facebook and Twitter. It would result in less outrage politics, less radicalization of loaners, less keeping up with Jonses, less depressed people, less echo chambers, safer roads, better sleep. If deleting Facebook and Twitter was a pill, we would all be taking it instead of vitamins.
Thank you! The world will be an infinitely better place without Facebook and Twitter.
and looked like he was contemplating his own possible run for the presidency
Until he figured out that he's one of the most hated people in the world, even among the heaviest of Facebook users.
No. His dangerous foreign politics, his abuse of the Department of Justice, his behavior towards women, and the same fiscal planning that have bankrupted him 4 times applied to the US budget are sources of profound loathing.
Its hard not to read posts like the grand parents and think anything other than anti-zionism/anti-semitism and or rabid anti-Trump hysteria is behind it. The whole Jerusalem embassy thing is crazy to be upset over.
Its simply a recognition of facts.
1) Israel is a sovereign nation.
2) Israel physically controls Jerusalem
3) Israel says Jerusalem is its capital and has government offices etc there.
4) The PLO has zero chance of occupying and controlling Jerusalem now or in the forseable future.
1 + 2 + 3 + 4 =
"... scrambling to curtail (some of) the manipulation he now acknowledges exists"
facebook founder, users, employees, and critics, all seem to live in a bubble, spouting nonsense back and forth, about a non-incident, backed with no independently verifiable evidence, made up entirely of unverified allegations about, relatively minuscule ad spending by unidentified americans with, fuzzy at best, connections several nodes removed from anything real named kremlin.
sad.
Accusations are today's proof of guilt.
Prima facie rules our collective perception.
I did a test on this in high school, because I recognized the phenomenon, though didn't know the word for it. I demanded my friend give me back my coat (his coat that he was wearing) in front of the teacher: "Hey, give me back my coat!". Despite my friend's claim that it was his coat, and without anything more from me, the teacher made him give me his coat. I explained later and returned his coat.
One test does not prove an
https://www.theguardian.com/te... [theguardian.com]
I'd say pretty evil shit. This is just the worst I could come up with off the top of my head in which they've admitted.
Nice anecdote, but what does it have to do with Russian interference? There is hard evidence for it, posts from Russian accounts that were pretending to be westerners that went viral and got millions of views. The evidence is very strong and clear.
Not just on Facebook either. Even Slashdot has been affected. Search comments for "AntiFa Boston" (Google works well) to see how many people that fake account tricked. Check the number of links to RT, especially around election time.
Are you just stirring the shit, or did you really do that?
Most teachers have read this ancient story about the boy who cried "Wolf!". The boy is initially trusted, but ends up becoming a leprous bum living on the outskirts of town.
"What kind of person would deliberately emu
Hmmm. Perhaps Zuckerberg is Presidential material.
Mark Zuckerberg started 2017 scoffing at the idea of Russia election manipulation on Facebook...
No transparent conflict of interest in that position... [/sarcasm] Of course that is what he would say. Otherwise he and his company are complicit in a crime.
...and looked like he was contemplating his own possible run for the presidency.
$diety save us!
Of course that is what he would say. Otherwise he and his company are complicit in a crime.
The crime of selling 100k worth of ads, that promoted both sides ? Which statute does that break exactly ? The fact is : the "Facebook election manipulation" thing ended being a big nothing burger. Once the actual meat came out, we found out that again, MSM was pushing a fake news narrative of "Facebook exploitation" that just didn't happen in the way they needed to in order to make Trump look bad. He again ended being right about the MSM only being out to attack him.
If anything, the ads just served as
The crime of selling 100k worth of ads, that promoted both sides ?
"Both sides"? What side do Russians have in the US election? Last I checked they were neither democrats nor republicans. They have no business being involved at all. If Facebook facilitated their actions then there is a good chance Facebook was complicit in attempted election rigging and quite possibly in violation [fec.gov] of federal election laws.
Which statute does that break exactly ?
There are plenty of articles [washingtonpost.com] on this very topic.
If anything, the ads just served as confirmation bias to people on either side, and were used more to sow discord than to actually influence the election one way or another.
Russians buying ads is by definition an attempt to influence the election. You are making a distinction without a dif
Hmm
.... reading between the lines, I would guess that Zuckerberg's real concern is that engagement metrics are falling for Facebook users. I can't imagine that he gives a flip one way or the other about "fake news" or manipulation, as long as people use Facebook.
Just this morning, I unfollowed yet another friend who couldn't resis
I too am quickly getting tired of the political diatribes that just irk me, as I agree with them but just don't want to waste time in such a futile way.
What's needed is a platform where a post, or comment, can be tagged with any number of social network sourced flags, and you can filter out those flags.
FB is useful for two things, Photo sharing which you mention. It its sorta fun to see people react and comment to holiday photos and photos from sporting events etc. The other thing is event announcements and automated RSVP processing. Its a nice way to keep track of how many people are coming to your BBQ.
I think Mark is more concerned Congress might decided social media needs 'regulating.'
That The Facebook needs saving is encouraging news... that seems to indicate its popularity and influence is waning.
Even if this is true, it's sad to realize the genie is out of the bottle on this type of social media platform, and something else will replace or compete with Zuck's digital progeny.
Here's to hoping we don't get a replacement that's actually worse, on the order of trading Saddam Hussein for ISIS.
>"That The Facebook needs saving is encouraging news... that seems to indicate its popularity and influence is waning."
I have never been more proud of never having had a Facebook login. I really hope Facebook falls and burns. Although it could do some good things, the bad is really bad. From bullying and harassment to invasion of privacy, fake news, tracking, and manipulation, it is probably the world's largest and most dangerous cesspool.
I must close with my absolute favorite South Park link:
https:// [wikipedia.org]
Music, art, cartoons, blasphemy, comments about illegal migration, history, book reviews, movie reviews.
SJW will report all reviews, comments, links. Ban accounts. Remove the comments, links.
Social media will be so simple to use then as only a few trusted accounts will be allowed to comment.
Only having a few sites to link from will make news so much more simple to control too.
A perfect brand trusted by big go
It seems that the SJW crowd has jumped the proverbial shark one time too many, and has done grave damage to their own side. Their outrage machine has started to settle bar fights with grenades, and they are catching most of the resultant shrapnel.
Facebook absolutely depends on bad behavior in order to maintain the amount of power it has. The only "campaign to save Facebook" that we can realistically expect is a PR campaign. Actual positive change would harm FB's shareholders.
I remember reading a story about a man who was Facebook mobbed by a woman who accused him of being a pedophile because her kids were in part of a selfie he took. She later apologized and admitted that she was an idiot. The best way to deal with a troll mob is really simple:
1. Lock the account of EVERYONE who shared it.
2. Force them to read a notice that they participated in a troll mob based on defamatory/abusive content.
3. Threaten them that if it happens again within 90 days, they'll be locked out for 30
Facebook is pure garbage. I've never created an account but I see lots of my friends waste huge piles of time on it. The best thing for Facebook would be to blank the filesystems of every server they have and use their massive amounts of equipment towards something more noble, like protein folding simulations which may actually cure disease.
Mark Zuckerberg is a useless tool who will hopefully be a footnote in history and nothing more.
Hopefully (Score:2)
"This is the year people will see we get that there's real work to do. We have to change."
Hopefully by going the MySpace way.
"This is the year people will see we get that there's real work to do. We have to change."
Hopefully by going the MySpace way.
I can only hope that people wake up from this slumber called social media. It will be great to watch Zuckerberg's financial empire implode overnight. It was built on abusing people's privacy, manipulating news, and encouraging social rifts.
Don't be too proud of this technological terror you've constructed.
Fake news spreads very fast. People will post things that they agree with (or find interesting) without thinking and checking to see if it is true. One harmless but false post that I recently seen on Facebook posted by a couple of my FB friends is that in 2018 1/1, 2/2, 3/3,
...12/12 will all occur on a Sunday. It is a fun fact if it was true, but with just a little bit of thinking it is easy to realize that it is false. Yet I have a couple of FB friends who posted it without thinking. Posting without