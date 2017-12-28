Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Chrome OS Will Finally Run Android Apps in the Background

Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader shares a report: While it's no longer a novelty to run Android apps on your Chromebook, that doesn't mean they run well. To date, most of those apps pause when you switch away -- fine for a phone, but not what you'd expect on a computer with a multi-window interface. However, they're about to become far more functional. Chrome Unboxed has learned that the Chrome OS 64 beta introduces Android Parallel Tasks, which lets Android apps run at full bore regardless of what you're doing. You could watch a video in a mobile app while you're surfing the web, or take a break from a mobile game without jarring transitions. There's no guarantee that Android Parallel Tasks will reach the stable Chrome OS 64, so you might not want to plan a purchase around the feature.

  • "Write once, run anywhere." (Score:3)

    by emil ( 695 ) on Thursday December 28, 2017 @03:07PM (#55823839)

    For such an amazingly portable runtime platform, it's curious how rarely I see operational .APKs on non-Android platforms.

    This was not quite the panacea that we were led to believe so long ago.

    • Non-android apks (Score:4, Informative)

      by DrYak ( 748999 ) on Thursday December 28, 2017 @03:50PM (#55824061) Homepage

      it's curious how rarely I see operational .APKs on non-Android platforms.

      Jolla's Sailfish OS,
      Samsung's Tizen,
      and Blackberry
      (and of course TFA's ChromeOS) :
      all have Android compatibility layers.

      Microsoft Windows made an attempt but didn't succeed. (WSL is what they managed to salvage out of the remnant of their failed attempt).

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by xvan ( 2935999 )
        Do any of them work well enough?
        Because APKs on chrome OS sucks, and it's the same company backing the same product on both platforms.

        • Do any of them work well enough?

          Myriad's Aliendalvik anrdoid layer on Jolla's Sailfish OS more or less works.

          The draw back is that it's still based around the "almost not Java" Dalvik JVM-like JIT engine, (well not exactly. It's Myriad's own variation of Dalvik)
          so it's still stuck in the world of Android 4.4 Kitkat (so no support for Android 5.0 Lollipop only apps).

          The other draw back is that Sailfish OS it selfs lacks drivers and frameworks for some hardware feature (e.g.: finger print scanners. There's a raw device showing up in /dev/

