Microsoft's Fall Creators Update Already on More Than Half of All Windows 10 PCs (betanews.com) 125

Posted by msmash from the update-patterns dept.
Wayne Williams, writing for BetaNews: Microsoft releases two big feature updates a year for Windows 10. 2017 saw the arrival of the Creators Update in April, followed by the Fall Creators Update in October. The Creators Update was a slow and at times problematic release. A quarter of Windows 10 users still didn't have it by the time its successor rolled out. Thankfully, Microsoft seems to have learned some important lessons, and the Fall Creators Update is being installed at a much faster rate. According to the latest figures from AdDuplex, a mere two months after it launched, the Fall Creators Update (1709) is already on more than half of the Windows 10 PCs in use -- 53.6 percent to be precise. That's up from 20.5 percent a mere month ago.

  • I think I'll wait and let everyone else take the brunt of the damage.

    Microsoft's new strategy: Crowdsourced bug testers!

    • Re:After the last one bricked tons of computers (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Chris Katko ( 2923353 ) on Friday December 29, 2017 @01:07PM (#55829311)

      Actually, and since every major update, Windows goes out of it's way to UNINSTALL CoreTemp and Win8Gadget (adds windows 7 gadgets back so I can have a CoreTemp gadget), and reset all my security and group policy settings... and Windows Classic Shell... I'm really not looking forward to having to reset all my manual settings.

      I've got clients where their custom IE settings that are required for business apps to run, get reset every creators update and brings the entire system down. Why even have manual settings if you're just going to nuke them? HOURS of paid tech support with the IE team and CRM team, and they couldn't even tell me why it was happening.

      • and Windows Classic Shell...

        On Windows 8.x I was a hardcore Classic Shell user.

        On Windows 10 it just seems more trouble than it's worth. I still have it, but likely going to uninstall it soon.

      • I'm really not looking forward to having to reset all my manual settings.

        I installed a new win 10 machine, disabled the windows update service, unpinned all of the useless ugly abusive crap from my start page, installed iTunes to auto-download my podcasts (the main reason for this system in the first place now that my XP system won't download most of them.) Also installed Calibre for regular newspaper downloads. Left the VNC client connected (the system is headless.)

        A week later I noticed the pods had not updated for a couple of days. The VNC client complained the network conn

    • None of our ~150 Windows 10 machines bricked, but they all took over a week to install the update while the computer was unusably slow. Microsoft cost us a lot of productivity and a couple of customers.

  • Ergo there must be a lot of creating going on

  • I couldn't disable it. (Score:3)

    by BlueCoder ( 223005 ) on Friday December 29, 2017 @01:11PM (#55829355)

    I remember it telling me it was going to update. I spent a half hour trying to figure out where to disable it before turning to the web where I spent another wasted two hours before I just gave up. I feel very violated.

    • If you ever figure this out, please let the rest of know.

      Somewhere along the way MS lost the plot in regards to a user actually owning their computer, and therefore having the right to update it or not at their discretion.

      fuckers.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rastos1 ( 601318 )
        Just disable Windows Update service.

        • Just disable Windows Update service.

          Been there, done that, got the Fall Update shoved down my throat anyway.

      • One of the reasons I paid extra for the Pro version was so I could schedule upgrades for my convenience. (I knew I couldn't postpone them indefinitely.) Therefore, I got up one day, turned my computer on, and found that it had rebooted (fortunately I never leave work unsaved) overnight, and insisted on not only leaving the machine unusable for some minutes but also inflicting an instructional app to tell me what they've done.

        They at least included one change I found useful: changing the screen colors

        • Isn't that just fucking brilliant though? Charge a ~$200 premium for allowing something that was available in every single version going back to XP.

          if i wasn't a nerdy computer gamer, i'd just install mint.

    • To regain control of when my Win 10 laptops reboot, I virtualised them.

      They've been VMs running in VirtualBox (on KDE Neon) for 5 months now, and they seem very happy with things this way. Me too.

      In my VirtualBox settings, I've simply disabled their network adapters. Maybe I could've done that in the original Windows machines, but having a single machine is so much more convenient (and satisfying). Just make sure you don't run out of disk space on the partition containing those images!

    • What happens if boot from something else and change the permissions on the windows update files?

  • Seems most major windows 10 updates are pieces of shit that won’t install anyway, without manually flushing the update repository folder and stopping services.

  • Have they fixed the NVME bug that prevents installation on certain machines?

  • This update is actually a good one, it finally fixes the Diagonal Tearing Problem with Nvidia Optimus Laptops. [geforce.com]

  • How odd (Score:5, Insightful)

    by quonset ( 4839537 ) on Friday December 29, 2017 @01:47PM (#55829551)

    When you force people to update their systems, regardless if it destroys their configurations or mangles their programs, machines get the update.

    It's almost as if not giving people a choice whether to upgrade means they're going to get the update.

  • Strange Windows 10 behavior (Score:3)

    by freeze128 ( 544774 ) on Friday December 29, 2017 @01:49PM (#55829559)
    Microsoft add/changes features too often in Windows 10. This has caused some really strange behavior on my Windows 10 machines. Some things it has done:

    - I have specifically set my lock screen background image to "image 1". Sometimes when I boot my machine, the lock screen background has been changed to "image 2". Often, another reboot sets it back to "image 1". What's the point in having a setting if the system doesn't always honor it?
    - When the Creator's Update was installed, I noticed that it looked like one of my desktop icons was missing. Upon further inspection, it just looked like some (but not all) of my desktop icons were moved around a little, and a gap left at the top.
    - I have never joined any of my home machines to a Windows domain or workgroup, but on some reboots, there is an icon on my desktop called HOMEGROUP. It cannot be moved or deleted. Only stopping the "Homegroup Provider" service causes the icon to vanish, and then it stays away until some other random time.

  • The language nazi in me can stay quiet and not go into an "It's Autumn, idiots!" rant.

    Personally I'd have called it the "Crash Update", but Fall Update is close enough.

  • Who's AdDuplex and why should we trust them?

    Looks like it's an online advertising company and by default those outfits aren't to be trusted unless the opposite is proven.

  • Exciting (Score:3)

    by WaffleMonster ( 969671 ) on Friday December 29, 2017 @02:22PM (#55829751)

    It must be wonderful to get a new version of Windows packed with great new features.

    When you have some time in your busy schedule waiting for updates to finish installing, interrupting boot loops, reinstalling software Microsoft doesn't want you to use, dodging regressions and restoring all of your settings (again) send me a postcard of all those amazing new features that makes Windows 10 so much better.

  • Helpful tip for blocking all Windows updates (Score:5, Informative)

    by Jody Bruchon ( 3404363 ) on Friday December 29, 2017 @02:22PM (#55829753)
    Microsoft is shady as shit and despite disabling the Windows Update service on my Pro machines I find it re-enables and demanding restarts, even restarting in violation of the "no auto-restart with logged on user" group policy, so here's a solution to blocking Windows 10 updates that works.

    Go to regedit, find HKLM\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\services\wuauserv, export that key to a .reg file somewhere, open an admin command prompt and "net stop wuauserv" and then DELETE that key. This disables and deletes the entire Windows Update service from the system. If you want to update, import that .reg file you saved and update. "net stop wuauserv" and delete it again when finished (you don't even need it once the settings panel indicates it needs a restart, the post-update work is done by internal Windows components.)

    Make a .reg file with these contents as a companion to your "install wuauserv.reg" and call it "delete wuauserv.reg":

    Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00

    [-HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\wuauserv]

    No, it's not a pretty solution and won't work for your mom and dad, but it keeps Microsoft from shooting update torpedoes up your computer's buttpipes.

    • Re: (Score:1, Troll)

      by jimprdx ( 5063315 )

      >> it's not a pretty solution

      It's not even a solution. Seriously, it's nearly 2018 and people are still suggesting disabling Windows Update as a viable solution to anything at all?! If your lack of trust or Microsoft is that deep, then how can you trust your operating system at all? Either use Windows and keep the damn thing updated and out of a botnet that will affect others, or switch to an alternative OS that you do trust.

      If you have the Pro version of Windows 10, you can trivially delay the inst

      • Oh please, another update absolutist.

        Don't waste everyone's time with your "let it update or the AIDS will get you" line. With major yet rare exceptions such as WannaCry, nearly every single security update I've seen for Windows since the XP days has patched some theoretical obscure vulnerability that usually required the person to already be logged into an account on the machine to exploit or it was plugging holes in the Swiss cheese that I don't use called Internet Explorer. Unless the security issue i

      • people are still suggesting disabling Windows Update as a viable solution to anything at all?!

        It's a bad solution, but it's the only solution available.

        If your lack of trust or Microsoft is that deep, then how can you trust your operating system at all?

        You can't.

        or switch to an alternative OS that you do trust.

        I generally do, but unfortunately it's not possible in every circumstance.

        If you have the Pro version of Windows 10, you can trivially delay the installation of major updates for up to six months

        You can? My Windows installation begs to differ. Sure, you can tell it to, but it will ignore you.

        which is plenty of time for MS to get the bugs ironed out.

        What Microsoft considers to be a bug and what I consider to be a bug are very often different things.

        either you're in and constantly-updated, or you're left behind and unsecured.

        Which is a problem Microsoft made (intentionally) all by themselves by combining security updates with other sorts of updates. If the result of that is that people dodge s

