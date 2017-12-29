Microsoft's Fall Creators Update Already on More Than Half of All Windows 10 PCs (betanews.com) 125
Wayne Williams, writing for BetaNews: Microsoft releases two big feature updates a year for Windows 10. 2017 saw the arrival of the Creators Update in April, followed by the Fall Creators Update in October. The Creators Update was a slow and at times problematic release. A quarter of Windows 10 users still didn't have it by the time its successor rolled out. Thankfully, Microsoft seems to have learned some important lessons, and the Fall Creators Update is being installed at a much faster rate. According to the latest figures from AdDuplex, a mere two months after it launched, the Fall Creators Update (1709) is already on more than half of the Windows 10 PCs in use -- 53.6 percent to be precise. That's up from 20.5 percent a mere month ago.
After the last one bricked tons of computers (Score:1)
I think I'll wait and let everyone else take the brunt of the damage.
Microsoft's new strategy: Crowdsourced bug testers!
Re:After the last one bricked tons of computers (Score:4, Interesting)
Actually, and since every major update, Windows goes out of it's way to UNINSTALL CoreTemp and Win8Gadget (adds windows 7 gadgets back so I can have a CoreTemp gadget), and reset all my security and group policy settings... and Windows Classic Shell... I'm really not looking forward to having to reset all my manual settings.
I've got clients where their custom IE settings that are required for business apps to run, get reset every creators update and brings the entire system down. Why even have manual settings if you're just going to nuke them? HOURS of paid tech support with the IE team and CRM team, and they couldn't even tell me why it was happening.
Re: (Score:2)
and Windows Classic Shell...
On Windows 8.x I was a hardcore Classic Shell user.
On Windows 10 it just seems more trouble than it's worth. I still have it, but likely going to uninstall it soon.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm really not looking forward to having to reset all my manual settings.
I installed a new win 10 machine, disabled the windows update service, unpinned all of the useless ugly abusive crap from my start page, installed iTunes to auto-download my podcasts (the main reason for this system in the first place now that my XP system won't download most of them.) Also installed Calibre for regular newspaper downloads. Left the VNC client connected (the system is headless.)
A week later I noticed the pods had not updated for a couple of days. The VNC client complained the network conn
Re: (Score:1)
None of our ~150 Windows 10 machines bricked, but they all took over a week to install the update while the computer was unusably slow. Microsoft cost us a lot of productivity and a couple of customers.
So Win 10 is on nearly half of Win 10 PC's? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Creation (Score:2)
I couldn't disable it. (Score:3)
I remember it telling me it was going to update. I spent a half hour trying to figure out where to disable it before turning to the web where I spent another wasted two hours before I just gave up. I feel very violated.
Re: (Score:2)
If you ever figure this out, please let the rest of know.
Somewhere along the way MS lost the plot in regards to a user actually owning their computer, and therefore having the right to update it or not at their discretion.
fuckers.
Re: (Score:2)
a user ?
an user?
dude... read what you're suggesting aloud, tell me if it sounds right: (hint, user starts with a consonant sound, so it's "a")
Also, women apparently don't own computers?
Re: (Score:2)
"His" is correct, since the subject is singular and of unknown gender.
Re: (Score:2)
‘Their’ was already correct and didn’t need fixing.
Re: (Score:2)
'Their' was already correct and didnâ(TM)t need fixing.
"Their" is plural. Unless every computer is owned by two or more people, "his" is the correct pronoun. "Their" is the half-assed attempt at political correctness, or is it "social correctness", that results from ignorance of one meaning of "his" as "gender unknown third person pronoun". Can't say "his" because ignorant people will attack you for being sexist, "hers" is completely incorrect, so let's use the incorrect "their" and show how socially correct but illiterate we are.
Re: (Score:2)
"Their" is plural.
Only to people woefully ignorant.
Definition of their
2 : his or her : his, her, its —used with an indefinite third person singular antecedent
anyone in their senses —W. H. Auden
https://www.merriam-webster.co... [merriam-webster.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Shifting the goalposts now. Also, the English language is defined by common usage and the singular they has been in common usage for 500+ years.
Re: (Score:2)
Shifting the goalposts now.
Yes, I noticed you did that.
Also, the English language is defined by common usage
No, I'm sorry, but a bunch of ignorant people using the wrong word doesn't suddenly make it right. It only makes confusion. Why have a language if none of the words have a truly correct meaning?
and the singular they has been in common usage for 500+ years.
I haven't been alive that long, but I remember when "they" became the "socially correct" replacement for "he" in the late 70's or early 80's. That's hardly 500+ years. (Doest thee protest, thy anger is great!) Now even that abuse is not enough, we're getting "zee" and "zey" thrown into th
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, I noticed you did that.
Worst comeback ever.
No, I'm sorry,
Then why does your English not look like this:
Forrrihht anan se time comm
att ure Drihhtin wollde
ben borenn i iss middellærd
forr all mannkinne nede
he chæs himm sone kinnessmenn
all swillke summ he wollde
and whær he wollde borenn ben
he chæs all att hiss wille.
Oh right, that's because English evolves and changes and is defined by common usage.
I haven't been alive that long, but I remember when "they" became the "socially correct" replacement for "he" in the late 70's or early 80's. That's hardly 500+ years. (Doest thee protest, thy anger is great!) Now even that abuse is not enough, we're getting "zee" and "zey" thrown into the mix. Apparently "they" doesn't mean what you think, since "they" just wasn't unsexist enough.
I didn't realize that writers like Early of Chesterfield, John Ruskin and William Shakespeare were only from the 1970s and 80s. Oh did you not know that they used the singular they centuries ago?
Re: (Score:2)
That should be the 4th Earl of Chesterfield.
Re: (Score:2)
And if you don't trust Merriam Webster we can even go to the OED [oxforddictionaries.com]:
1.1 Belonging to or associated with a person of unspecified sex.
‘she heard someone blow their nose loudly’
Fail much?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
They has a singular meaning as well. Anyone who isn't just a fake Grammar Nazi would know this. It has been used a such since the Middle English period. Go back under your bridge, troll.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Singular 'they' has been used for centuries and is perfectly correct.
Re: (Score:2)
Singular 'they' has been used for centuries and is perfectly correct.
There is no singular "they", but there is a genderless, singular "he". The fact that some people choose to abuse the language by using the wrong pronoun doesn't mean it is suddenly the best choice for clear language.
Re: (Score:2)
There is no singular "they",
Poor troll is poor.
This is an example of what is often referred to as ‘singular they’.
The grammatical subject—every employee—is singular, as is the verb is expected, but the following pronoun, their, is plural. Hence the name. It happens when they, them, their, and themselves refer back to subjects that are grammatically singular:
Is it grammatically correct?
Despite objections, there is a trend to use ‘singular they’. In fact, it is historically long established. It goes back at least to the 16th century, and writers such as Shakespeare, Sidney, Byron, and Ruskin used it:
https://en.oxforddictionaries.... [oxforddictionaries.com]
But I'm sure you know more than the Oxford English Dictionary, right?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There is no "suddenly" about it.
Exactly. It's been around in common usage longer than Modern English has even existed. Usages can be found dating back to the late 1400s during the period of Middle English.
Re: (Score:2)
FFS! Learn something new every day...
"Somewhere along the way MS lost the plot in regards to USERS actually owning their computerS, and therefore having the right to update or not at their discretion."
Better?
Re: (Score:2)
Why do you assume the user is a he? Their is a perfectly acceptable term.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I don’t. [merriam-webster.com]
Definition of their
2 : his or her : his, her, its —used with an indefinite third person singular antecedent
anyone in their senses —W. H. Auden
Re: (Score:1)
If you're going play the part of a a grammar Nazi at least be correct. [wikipedia.org] Singular they has been used in English for numerous centuries.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, William Shakespeare, a prominent user of the singular they in his writing, was well-known for his political correctness. *yawn*
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Just disable Windows Update service.
Been there, done that, got the Fall Update shoved down my throat anyway.
Re: (Score:2)
One of the reasons I paid extra for the Pro version was so I could schedule upgrades for my convenience. (I knew I couldn't postpone them indefinitely.) Therefore, I got up one day, turned my computer on, and found that it had rebooted (fortunately I never leave work unsaved) overnight, and insisted on not only leaving the machine unusable for some minutes but also inflicting an instructional app to tell me what they've done.
They at least included one change I found useful: changing the screen colors
Re: (Score:2)
Isn't that just fucking brilliant though? Charge a ~$200 premium for allowing something that was available in every single version going back to XP.
if i wasn't a nerdy computer gamer, i'd just install mint.
Re: (Score:1)
They've been VMs running in VirtualBox (on KDE Neon) for 5 months now, and they seem very happy with things this way. Me too.
In my VirtualBox settings, I've simply disabled their network adapters. Maybe I could've done that in the original Windows machines, but having a single machine is so much more convenient (and satisfying). Just make sure you don't run out of disk space on the partition containing those images!
Re: (Score:2)
What happens if boot from something else and change the permissions on the windows update files?
Re: (Score:2)
Scratch the surface even a teensy tiny bit and you find that every computing platform: Windows, MacOS, and Linux - they're all in a total state of disrepair.
Yeah, it's almost as if writing a bug-free modern, general-use computer operating system wasn't trivial! I mean, it's just a glorified abacus FFS, right? Maybe MS should ask the Chinese for help...oh wait...
Strat
Shit updates (Score:2)
Is the NVME Bug Fixed (Score:1)
Have they fixed the NVME bug that prevents installation on certain machines?
Fall Creator's Update (Score:2)
How odd (Score:5, Insightful)
When you force people to update their systems, regardless if it destroys their configurations or mangles their programs, machines get the update.
It's almost as if not giving people a choice whether to upgrade means they're going to get the update.
Re: (Score:2)
You know, I've never had a surprise update from Apple. The iOS updates have nagged, but they've never just gone ahead and updated my phone. This is indeed an area where Microsoft has surpassed Apple.
Strange Windows 10 behavior (Score:3)
- I have specifically set my lock screen background image to "image 1". Sometimes when I boot my machine, the lock screen background has been changed to "image 2". Often, another reboot sets it back to "image 1". What's the point in having a setting if the system doesn't always honor it?
- When the Creator's Update was installed, I noticed that it looked like one of my desktop icons was missing. Upon further inspection, it just looked like some (but not all) of my desktop icons were moved around a little, and a gap left at the top.
- I have never joined any of my home machines to a Windows domain or workgroup, but on some reboots, there is an icon on my desktop called HOMEGROUP. It cannot be moved or deleted. Only stopping the "Homegroup Provider" service causes the icon to vanish, and then it stays away until some other random time.
Aptly named (Score:2)
The language nazi in me can stay quiet and not go into an "It's Autumn, idiots!" rant.
Personally I'd have called it the "Crash Update", but Fall Update is close enough.
Re: (Score:3)
I thought at first it said "Fail Creators Update" and wondered how they could tell the difference.
Re: (Score:2)
Spring, even.
Who's AdDuplex and why should we trust them? (Score:2)
Who's AdDuplex and why should we trust them?
Looks like it's an online advertising company and by default those outfits aren't to be trusted unless the opposite is proven.
Exciting (Score:3)
It must be wonderful to get a new version of Windows packed with great new features.
When you have some time in your busy schedule waiting for updates to finish installing, interrupting boot loops, reinstalling software Microsoft doesn't want you to use, dodging regressions and restoring all of your settings (again) send me a postcard of all those amazing new features that makes Windows 10 so much better.
Helpful tip for blocking all Windows updates (Score:5, Informative)
Go to regedit, find HKLM\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\services\wuauserv, export that key to a
Make a
Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00
[-HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\wuauserv]
No, it's not a pretty solution and won't work for your mom and dad, but it keeps Microsoft from shooting update torpedoes up your computer's buttpipes.
Re: (Score:1, Troll)
>> it's not a pretty solution
It's not even a solution. Seriously, it's nearly 2018 and people are still suggesting disabling Windows Update as a viable solution to anything at all?! If your lack of trust or Microsoft is that deep, then how can you trust your operating system at all? Either use Windows and keep the damn thing updated and out of a botnet that will affect others, or switch to an alternative OS that you do trust.
If you have the Pro version of Windows 10, you can trivially delay the inst
Re: (Score:3)
Don't waste everyone's time with your "let it update or the AIDS will get you" line. With major yet rare exceptions such as WannaCry, nearly every single security update I've seen for Windows since the XP days has patched some theoretical obscure vulnerability that usually required the person to already be logged into an account on the machine to exploit or it was plugging holes in the Swiss cheese that I don't use called Internet Explorer. Unless the security issue i
Re: (Score:2)
people are still suggesting disabling Windows Update as a viable solution to anything at all?!
It's a bad solution, but it's the only solution available.
If your lack of trust or Microsoft is that deep, then how can you trust your operating system at all?
You can't.
or switch to an alternative OS that you do trust.
I generally do, but unfortunately it's not possible in every circumstance.
If you have the Pro version of Windows 10, you can trivially delay the installation of major updates for up to six months
You can? My Windows installation begs to differ. Sure, you can tell it to, but it will ignore you.
which is plenty of time for MS to get the bugs ironed out.
What Microsoft considers to be a bug and what I consider to be a bug are very often different things.
either you're in and constantly-updated, or you're left behind and unsecured.
Which is a problem Microsoft made (intentionally) all by themselves by combining security updates with other sorts of updates. If the result of that is that people dodge s
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, this is the main reason I bought the Pro version. It didn't stop Microsoft from deciding my laptop needed to reboot on Microsoft's schedule, and wait until I actually wanted to use the thing to finish the update.
Re: (Score:2)
I suspect it's the truth, based on my own experience.
Re: (Score:2)
come 2019 it will go to a subscription model. Pay up or they brick your computer...
This doesn't sound so bad given current malware as a service model Microsoft has adopted for Windows 10.
Re: (Score:2)
come 2019 it will go to a subscription model. Pay up or they brick your computer...
I am seven days away from Cisco bricking a gigabit switch I thought I bought but apparently only rented, because I am not going to pay a surprise maintenance fee to keep it working. "That's some nice PoE switch you've got there, t'd be a terrible thing if somethin' happened to it..." After a year of no mention of a maintenance fee, suddenly I get a "pay up or we turn it off" demand, every few days for the last two months.
The maintenance fee is large enough that I can buy 8 Netgear switches that do the same