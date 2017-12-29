How Climate Change Deniers Rise To the Top in Google Searches (nytimes.com) 113
If you searched for the words "climate change" into Google, until earlier this week, you could have gotten an unexpected result: ads that call global warming a hoax. "Scientists blast climate alarm," said one that appeared at the top of the search results page during a recent search, pointing to a website, DefyCCC, that asserted: "Nothing has been studied better and found more harmless than anthropogenic CO2 release." Another ad proclaimed: "The Global Warming Hoax -- Why the Science Isn't Settled," linking to a video containing unsupported assertions, including that there is no correlation between rising levels of greenhouse gases and higher global temperatures. These references were first reported by The New York Times (the link may be paywalled). From a report: America's technology giants have come under fire for their role in the spread of fake news during the 2016 presidential campaign, prompting promises from Google and others to crack down on sites that spread disinformation. Less scrutinized has been the way tech companies continue to provide a mass platform for the most extreme sites among those that use false or misleading science to reject the overwhelming scientific consensus on climate change. Google's search page has become an especially contentious battleground between those who seek to educate the public on the established climate science and those who reject it. Not everyone who uses Google will see climate denial ads in their search results. Google's algorithms use search history and other data to tailor ads to the individual, something that is helping to create a highly partisan internet. A recent search for "climate change" or "global warming" from a Google account linked to a New York Times climate reporter did not return any denial ads. The top results were ads from environmental groups like the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Environmental Defense Fund. But when the same reporter searched for those terms using private browsing mode, which helps mask identity information from Google's algorithms, the ad for DefyCCC popped up.
[...] The climate denialist ads are an example of how contrarian groups can use the internet's largest automated advertising systems to their advantage, gaming the system to find a mass platform for false or misleading claims.
The NY Times hates competition.
The NY Times is a source of curated information.
Google is an index of the internet. The internet is a cesspool. Google is an index of a cesspool.
curated...LOL
Nope. That's gone.
"Google's search page has become an especially contentious battleground between those who seek to educate the public on the established climate science and those who reject it."
I love the phrase, "established climate science". Feynman would have used it in a lecture.
In this case Google is allowing each individual to "control" their own media. If the messages surrounding that individual are otherwise controlled, then that influence trends into Google's system. Such results in Google being "controlled" or influenced by sources outside of the user. This is the nature of the USA, for better or worse.
I'm looking for a good alternative to Slashdot. (Score:2, Insightful)
I'm looking for a good alternative to Slashdot.
Things haven't always been good around here, but I think they're looking bleaker than they have in a long time. Today has been a particularly bad day. We've been subjected to one useless political submission after another.
I think it's almost as bad as during the Slashdot Beta era. But even then, although the Beta web site was shitty, at least the submissions then weren't as obviously biased and political as they tend to be today, and the discussion was tolerabl
Bye, Felicia. If you want, I'll write you a letter of recommendation.
I see that the racist also hates women.
Bring back kuro5hin.
If you think this article is a politics article rather than a science article, you might be looking for a place like Free Republic, or InfoWars.
Just click “I feel lucky” on Google. (Score:2)
You should ask your favourite editor at Breitbart or Russia Today to start a Tech news section.
And please stay there. Your crocodile tears over how [insert name of news site here] has become so utterly useless and lame and how, oh it’s so unfortunate, but everybody should stop reading it unless it ceases and desists from publishing anything critical of [insert name of party or politician] and be so unfairly biased against [insert name of loony conspiracy theory here]... are not welcome in discussion a
What if I believe but don't give a damn? (Score:2, Insightful)
It's much worse than that. The real problem is how people calling themselves 'scientists', yet who at the same time refuse to allow their theories to be scrutinized, and who 'adjust' their collected data, and who claim that 'the science is settled', have managed to absolutely ruin the reputation of science and scientists in general. Scientists and researchers used to be among the most respected and trusted people around. Now they're seen more as minor political stooges and tyrants rather than as objective k
Then you're extremely short-sighted and frankly bad for the species.
My first thought of a response would be that I don't care what you believe. Matters of opinion aren't within our range of control except perhaps in aggregate through mass peer pressure.
It's better to turn masses, rather than worrying about individuals. No matter what we do, people will accept it over time simply due to the appreciable effects of climate change itself. If they don't, or it's too late, then the species at large deserve their fate. Earth will burn us off and the Holocene will end. This outcome
Re:What if I believe but don't give a damn? (Score:4, Insightful)
I don't deny climate change or the man-made CO2 volume. What I deny is that I give a fuck. I might have cared before it became an SJW pet issue and another reason for the far-left to shake their finger in my face.
So you're going to screw over the planet and a lot of humanity to shake your finger in the face of "the far-left"? (actually, everybody but the far-right).
The extremists on both sides made it partisan.
No, the major corporations with a vested interest in a fossil fuel economy made it partisan.
The international idea that Americans should compensate the rest of the word for emitting CO2 earlier than them.
Not just Americans, also Europeans, Canadians, Australians, Japanese, and even Columbians [wikipedia.org]. And the retribution for historical emissions is one way to frame it... if not for the obvious inconsistency with Japan's large contribution.
A better way to frame it is when there's an important job to do you suck it up and get it done. And if that involves wealthy countries lending assistance to poor countries who otherwise don't have the economic capacity to carry out those measures then you do it.
If my grandparents had a white picket fence and a CO2 monster V8 Corvette, then GOOD. I'm glad they weren't living in fucking mud huts and collecting wives.
And no rant against SJWs is complete without a completely unnecessary negative stereotype with just enough deniability so it isn't obviously racist.
Colombians.
This is a problem with partisanship. That you would adhere to a position you know to be illogical simply for the sake of being consistent with your party of choice is sad. This attitude among elected officials is what drives partisanship and gridlock in Washington.
I'm a person that would be described as liberal, but I don't support gun control. Just because I think the NRA and many other anti-gun control people are stupid and annoying doesn't change my position. I'm also dismayed by some of the over-sensiti
Capitalism (Score:5, Insightful)
Google is a for-profit advertising company. You say they present ads from people who pay them to do so? And they tailor your search results to make you think they're the best search engine so you look at more ads? Shocking.
Either legislate unbiased search and advertising and give up the pretence of pure capitalism, or eat your dogfood and quit complaining.
These are ADVERTISING COMPANIES (Score:3)
Advertising companies take money and spread lies. Get over it. Google does it on your searches. Facebook does it on your friendships.
The narrative has changed from "global warming" to "climate change".
No, it has not. They are distinct terms. Republican political advisor Frank Luntz did suggest that the Bush administration prefer the latter term to the former, but this has had zero impact on the scientific field. Also, you disgusting jackass, remind me what 'IPCC' stands for and when that organization was founded. Then go fuck yourself.
The system can be gamed. (Score:2)
false or misleading (Score:2, Insightful)
Less scrutinized has been the way tech companies continue to provide a mass platform for the most extreme sites among those that use false or misleading science
Yeah, it would be nice if they would actually start more carefully vetting sites based on real science!
to reject the overwhelming scientific consensus on climate change
Oh, my bad, you actually want to base results on popularity, not scientific validity. Carry on then.
You don't know dick about the science, deliberately. You've never read any of the major papers, and certainly can't describe the evolution of AGW from discredited nonsense to the overwhelmingly accepted theory. You have literally no idea what you're talking about, and you are merely trying to raise the specter of doubt. That your team has made ignorance a party plank does not actually affect reality.
When one isn't an expert in a certain field and lacks the time/ability/desire to become an expert in said field, it's only logical to defer to expert opinion. No one has the ability to be an expert in every field, so everyone has to do this if they want to have a somewhat coherent understanding of the world. Relying on scientific consensus is something everyone does to arrive at logical conclusions. Even scientists.
4Che (Score:2)
He could probably cure all those worries and aggressive tendencies.
Dissent is Not Tolerated (Score:2)
Well played (Score:5, Funny)
The AGW zealots posted this right when everyone else is too busy shoveling global warming out of their driveways.
That's when keeping the faith is most important. Any religious leader knows that.
The AGW zealots posted this right when everyone else is too busy shoveling global warming out of their driveways.
Global Warming -> Climate
The stuff in your driveway -> Weather
Learn the difference. That is all.
The AGW zealots posted this right when everyone else is too busy shoveling global warming out of their driveways.
It sure reads like you don't understand the difference between climate change and the weather. The weather is going to become increasingly volatile which means you are going to get more extreme weather patterns (larger range of temperature) thus altering the climate. Ergo climate change. However, the overall temperature of the planet is still going to rise. Ergo global warming.
Please educate yourself on this very important topic. [skepticalscience.com]
Get used to it. The arctic displacement that is becoming the new winter normal is a direct result of global warming. Lower differentials between the arctic and tropics means a weaker polar jet. A weaker polar jet means the arctic air it used to keep bottled up in the arctic can be pushed south by warm air masses.
Take a look at a site like climate reanalyzer and check out the temperature anomalies. The cold blob over North America USED TO sit up in the arctic. But look what's up there now. Or look at the res
Really Fake News From Climate Deniers ? (Score:5, Insightful)
Last Week MsMash posted a story about how cheap Green Electricity was in Germany all the while never bothering to mention the cost to the consumer was $0.30/KWH
Seems there's plenty of shit to go around but as usual some people don't think their shit stinks.
That story didn't say electricity is cheap in Germany, and while it did wrongly say that consumers were for a short while paid to use electricity, it reported an actual situation (not the first, btw.) where the wholesale price became negative due to a temporary glut of renewable energy. Electricity is "expensive" in Germany, but half of it is taxes. Those taxes are part of the reason why solar panels and wind turbines produce electricity so cheaply now that they are challenging the previously cheapest sourc
Re: (Score:2)
From the story
The cost of electricity in Germany has decreased so dramatically in the past few days that major consumers have actually been paid to use power from the grid.
https://hardware.slashdot.org/... [slashdot.org]
Also if you are going to point out electricity is taxed you need to point out renewables are heavily subsidized
http://fortune.com/2017/03/14/... [fortune.com]
There is a difference between fake news and incomplete news.
Ill go with
Half the truth is often a great lie
–Benjamin Franklin
See, you can't objectively explain what's going on yourself, yet you act like any news that doesn't exactly report the entire story with all its nuances is just as bad as a bold faced lie. That's asinine.
It is true that the cost of electricity dipped below zero at the wholesale level, and there are indeed some large consumers of electricity who can take advantage of that. That is by design. The negative price represents the cost that some power plants would incur by throttling their output, as in, it costs
Re:Really Fake News From Climate Deniers ? (Score:4, Insightful)
What it all comes down to is that you need to have an education to make sense of the news.
You need an education to function in society. And IMHO, you should not need to pay beyond your means to receive it. And part of that education should be the ability to recognize rational, fact-based statements from skewed opinions laced with logical fallacies.
There is a difference between fake news and incomplete news.
This. And I'll go further: fake news is created by fake reporters. It is a deliberate fabrication, intended to enrage or frighten the reader. It is not the same as news with errors or even news with a bias. Incomplete news is still news, but with a disingenuous taint (if done deliberately.)
This is why fact-checking websites (like snopes or politifact) have a gradual scale on which they rate the truth of statements by public individuals, and not just a true/false assessment. The truth is an absolute, but how someone conveys it can be complicated.
And then you get the commenters who point out that Germany supposedly replaces nuclear with more fossil fuels, but they fail to admit that the share of electricity from fossil fuels is actually decreasing at the same time as nuclear is decreasing, and that the per capita electricity consumption from fossil fuels is 7.2MWh per year in the US, compared to just 3.3MWh per year in Germany. People in the US actually consume more electricity from fossil fuels than people in Germany consume in total (6.6MWh). The
How about we call out (Score:1)
"Leftist" sites see 30-70% fewer Google referrals (Score:2)
At the same time, Google's "new algorithm" moves many long-time leftist web sites way, way down in search results.
The "World Socialist Website" has been documenting this, since they are major victims of it.
"An open letter to Google: Stop the censorship of the Internet! Stop the political blacklisting of the World Socialist Web Site! "
https://www.wsws.org/en/articl... [wsws.org]
"The conspiracy to censor the Internet"
https://www.wsws.org/en/articl... [wsws.org]
All the SJW will correct this (Score:1)
Any other trending topics that SJW can correct back to more political correct results?
Feel free to list what other topics and search results SJW can derank....
Naahhh... (Score:2)
Because (Score:2)
You'd be surprised how well money works in the new world of faith and money based science.
A few calls and bakheesh from the right people, and baby, we're rockin' a 6000 year old flat earth.
SEO gamers are useless (Score:2)
Uh... They are the same? (Score:1)
Global warming was proven, you ignorant toad.
And global warming is a kind of climate change. They are both correct.
Re:Uh... They are the same? (Score:4, Insightful)
I have 800,000 years of direct, measurable evidence that the earth's climate cycles between warming and cooling, and that we are, in fact, in the fifth such cycle.
You, on the other hand, have what-if models that account only for unending warming, something which hasn't happened in 800,000 years.
I don't know about you, but I think it's better to go with the 800,000-year-old patterns that I can directly observe in ice core samples, rather than your wonky spreadsheets. And if you want to make an extraordinary claim that 800,000 years of climate cycles are suddenly coming to an end, brother, you'd better have a whale of a lot of extraordinary hard EVIDENCE. Not spreadsheets.
Re:Uh... They are the same? (Score:4, Informative)
Now and then during those 800,000 years (and more) the earth's climate has changed rapidly due to anomalous events. The Industrial Revolution is one of them.
Re: (Score:3)
The only way you can claim that man made climate change isn't happening is by cherry picking a few studies on the subject.
You know how they figured out the warming and cooling for those ice cores, idiot?
Thermodynamics. A planet doesn't warm and cool without reason. Along with the cyclical Milankovich cycles, anomalous events recorded in the cores correlate strongly with atmospheric concentrations of greenhouse gases.
Which makes sense if had a clue about physics. In physics there's a concept called the mean free path. It's why the ozone layer that makes up a tiny fraction of our atmosphere is capable of preventing our planet fr
Proven? (Score:2)
"Proven"? Talk about false or misleading claims! Not only has it not been proven, its adherents admit that their theories are unfalsifiable [wikipedia.org] — which means, the entire "climate science" is not, actually, science
[wikipedia.org].
Indeed, we are asked [dailykos.com] to treat the supposed threat as Blaise Pascal proposed to treat the existence of God [wikipedia.org].
You, ignorant toad, may believe it, but it certainly has not been proven...
there are a lot of people making a lot of money and fame
Who's making a lot of money? If they are so famous, how come you can't name any of them?
The big money is on the denialist side. The Koch brothers made $6B last year.
This. Climate scientists are not making lots of money. They survive on modest-sized grants to do their research. Competition for grants is significant. Not a great way to get rich.
And before the deniers reply with apoplectic rants about how scientists are compromised by their need to compete for research money, let's remind ourselves that science, like all human endeavours, has its flaws and bad actors, but it has adopted a self-correcting discipline that seeks and reviews experimental/observational validat
Re: (Score:2)
The ones profiting off Climate change are the sleazy politicans that use it as a bludgeoning weapon and scam companies like the solar roadway bullshit, which in turn is used by the deniers as a weapon to prove they're right as "only scammers support the hypothesis".
And then we all burn to death in the end because nobody was actually interested in fixing the shit.
You don't know shit about fuck, as the man said. AGW is a 100-year-old theory, and AGW and CC are distinct terms, both of which have been in use for decades. You are a lying sack of shit.
It's not a legitimate question, it's a worn-out lie. Which you are spreading because, "Fuck you, that's why. Lieberul idjit."
Theories of climate change were needed to explain ice ages long before anyone thought that humans could cause warming. The two theories evolved separately until about 1950 or so, when clear evidence started to emerge that supported both ideas. The terms are only synonymous when describing the modern era. The only one who has ever proposed using one term in favor of the other was Repub