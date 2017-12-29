Facebook's Uneven Enforcement of Hate Speech Rules Allows Vile Posts To Stay Up

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


ProPublica has found inconsistent rulings on hate speech after analyzing more than 900 Facebook posts submitted to them as part of a crowd-sourced investigation into how the world's largest social network implements its hate-speech rules. "Based on this small fraction of Facebook posts, its content reviewers often make different calls on items with similar content, and don't always abide by the company's complex guidelines," reports ProPublica. "Even when they do follow the rules, racist or sexist language may survive scrutiny because it is not sufficiently derogatory or violent to meet Facebook's definition of hate speech." From the report: We asked Facebook to explain its decisions on a sample of 49 items, sent in by people who maintained that content reviewers had erred, mostly by leaving hate speech up, or in a few instances by deleting legitimate expression. In 22 cases, Facebook said its reviewers had made a mistake. In 19, it defended the rulings. In six cases, Facebook said the content did violate its rules but its reviewers had not actually judged it one way or the other because users had not flagged it correctly, or the author had deleted it. In the other two cases, it said it didn't have enough information to respond.

"We're sorry for the mistakes we have made -- they do not reflect the community we want to help build," Facebook Vice President Justin Osofsky said in a statement. "We must do better." He said Facebook will double the size of its safety and security team, which includes content reviewers and other employees, to 20,000 people in 2018, in an effort to enforce its rules better. He added that Facebook deletes about 66,000 posts reported as hate speech each week, but that not everything offensive qualifies as hate speech. "Our policies allow content that may be controversial and at times even distasteful, but it does not cross the line into hate speech," he said. "This may include criticism of public figures, religions, professions, and political ideologies."

  • Just ask yourself one question. (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    What would Donald Trump do?

    Then don't do that.

    I suggest putting it on a card.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Note to self: Don't become president.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Note to self...
      Don't destroy ISIS
      Don't give middle class workers a tax cut
      Don't increase GDP over 3%, higher than Obama did any time over 8 years
      Don't prosecute illegals that kill Americans
      Don't protect VA whistle-blowers that are trying to help veterans
      Don't bring back Americans jailed overseas, such as shoplifting basketball players

      I don't think your advice is very good.

  • censor all the things
  • The US university system graduates so many SJW every year. They would enjoy the feeling of power to censor the internet for a social media company.

    Just list all the terms, music, art, culture, music/movie reviews, cartoons, blasphemy to be de ranked, banned and removed.

    SJW can also report users, accounts, art work, history to EU and US law enforcement too.
    Just hire a lot more SJW and let them censor social media.
    Social media's got what governments crave. They crave censorship. It's got social just

    • Re: (Score:1, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      To be fair SJWs worming their way into worthwhile positions are few (compared with how many get their "degrees".) Most end up serving coffee to people of actual worth, or writing fake news for free as interns while living in the places their hard working moms and dads' bought or rented for them.

  • Remove Illegal, Leave The Rest (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Anything else means that you're getting in the way of somebody's Freedom of Speech.

    In fact, it might be nice to know that Fred Bloggs can't go three posts without using the N-word.
    It will inform me when I'm making decisions about who to invite to a party, recommend for a job opening, etc.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Agree 100%. It's really unfair to SJWs how this thing works. Their speech gets left alone and so employers can only filter them out and not the nazies that get censored.

    • "Remove illegal"

      I'm sorry, what?

  • It's a hard problem (Score:3)

    by HiThere ( 15173 ) <charleshixsn@eaB ... .net minus berry> on Friday December 29, 2017 @08:09PM (#55831837)

    I'm not saying that Facebook is making a good faith effort to solve the problem. I've never looked at it, so I have no idea. I'm saying that the problem as stated is a hard problem. It's easy to, say, ban certain particular words, but that doesn't accomplish very much.

    I'm not sure that the problem as stated could be addressed by anything much short of a human equivalent AI, and even that would only allow some particular set of standards to be applied uniformly. It sure couldn't guarantee that the standards were fair.

    As an example consider the text "You with a donkey's member!" This is apparently a violently abusive comment, but that depends on context that isn't present. I'm sure I could come up with a context where that would be encouragement. And every single word in that sentence is perfectly harmless. Or what about "Pepe the frog"? That was intended to be a humorous children's cartoon character....but it didn't stay that way, much to the annoyance of the creator.

    That said, the evidence seems to support the assertion that Facebook encourages hateful posts, and is more reluctant to censor nazi-ish posts than those with an opposing message. Again, I have no direct evidence for this as I never visit that site, and am relying on material published by others.

    • As an example consider the text "You with a donkey's member!" This is apparently a violently abusive comment,

      Proof positive that the snowflake generation needs to lighten the hell up. Violently abusive? Really?

  • It means that they can filter whatever they want and blame it on the "automated" filter....

  • I miss Usenet (Score:4, Insightful)

    by mrsam ( 12205 ) on Friday December 29, 2017 @08:15PM (#55831877) Homepage

    There was nothing comparable to that -- no bureaucracy that needed to employ a small army to act as a thought police, enforcing vaguely-defined thoughtcrime. There were just a few, content-neutral rules one had to follow, to post on Usenet. You were free to write anything you wanted, no matter how vulgar or obscene. Complete and unrestricted freedom of speech. You could not be silenced. When some snowflake or a SJW got triggered, too bad, so sad. They could do nothing about it. In its heyday, I had a blast of a time trolling the snowflakes and giving them daily aneurisms. I miss those days.

    Of course, Usenet's still around, if one knows where to find it. And, come to think of it, I think I will. The riff-raff, the millenial snowflakes can have Faceboot, Twatter, and the rest of that junk. They should stay off Usenet. They wouldn't be able to handle it.

  • One left-wing troll story after another. Are you retards trying to hit your quote before the year is up or are is the supervision on their Christmas vacation this week?

  • Some of the most vile postings I've seen on FB (Score:5, Interesting)

    by SlaveToTheGrind ( 546262 ) on Friday December 29, 2017 @09:11PM (#55832075)

    have been directed toward conservatives or others who don't mindlessly toe the party line. Strangely, those all seem to stay up. If you want to talk about uneven enforcement, how about starting there?

  • I had to look that up. Seems to exist, so don't hate me for it...

