Germany Orders Amazon To Stop Taking Advantage of People Who Can't Spell 'Birkenstock' (qz.com) 109

Posted by BeauHD from the poorly-spelt dept.
Germany has barred Amazon from drawing in online shoppers who misspell iconic German sandal maker Birkenstock in their Google searchers. "Amazon reportedly won business for common Birkenstock misspellings by booking variants like 'Birkenstock,' 'Bierkenstock,' and 'Birkenstok' in Google AdWords, so that they produced search results for shoes sold in Amazon.com," reports Quartz. From the report: According to Reuters, Birkenstock turned to the court because it feared shoppers might unwittingly buy shoddy counterfeits, which could damage its brand reputation. "For us, Amazon is complicit," Birkenstock chief Oliver Reichert told German magazine Der Spiegel, according to Reuters. Birkenstock first walked away from Amazon.com in July 2016. Besieged by counterfeits and rogue merchants, the company said it would no longer supply products to Amazon for U.S. customers starting Jan. 1, 2017. "The Amazon marketplace, which operates as an 'open market,' creates an environment where we experience unacceptable business practices which we believe jeopardize our brand," David Kahan, Birkenstock's CEO for the Americas, wrote in a memo at the time.

A year later, Kahan denounced Amazon in a lengthy memo for attempting to get Birkenstock retailers to sell it their inventory, even though the company had explicitly removed its sandals from Amazon.com in the U.S. "I share in no uncertain terms that this is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Kahan wrote. "[A]ny Authorized retailer who may do this for even a single pair will be closed FOREVER."

  • Amazon does sell counterfeit products (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I've seen counterfeit Samsung chargers, there is probably other stuff.

  • Editors (Score:5, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, 2017 @02:32AM (#55832975)

    "Amazon reportedly won business for common Birkenstock misspellings by booking variants like 'Birkenstock,' 'Bierkenstock,' and 'Birkenstok' in Google AdWords"
    Slasdot editors are evidently unable to properly misspell Birkenstock.

  • Stupid court ruling, stupid Amazon (Score:5, Interesting)

    by bradley13 ( 1118935 ) on Saturday December 30, 2017 @02:32AM (#55832977) Homepage

    Really, the court ruling is idiotic. If Amazon cannot book those words, some counterfeiter will. And what permutations, exactly, counts as a misspelling? What about other names, where there are many legitimate spellings?

    That said, Amazon has really shot itself in the foot with it's 3rd party marketplace. It is increasingly difficult to sort out the crap, the potential crap, and the legitimate products. Personally, and precisely for this reason, I order a lot less from Amazon than I used to.

    • Re:Stupid court ruling, stupid Amazon (Score:4, Informative)

      by EMN13 ( 11493 ) on Saturday December 30, 2017 @03:49AM (#55833117) Homepage

      Birkenstock doesn't sell on amazon precisely because of a falling out in which it claims amazon doesn't effectively prevent counterfeiters on amazon's own marketplace.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      I read the decision and it's because Amazon uses the misspellings to sell counterfeit shoes. Amazon can't sell the real ones themselves, everything on there is fake and they refuse to police third party sellers.

      It's really not an unusual decision.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Ash-Fox ( 726320 )

        they refuse to police third party sellers

        That's not true, you can report after having received a 'fake' product and they will investigate accordingly.

    • Re:Stupid court ruling, stupid Amazon (Score:4, Insightful)

      by TheFakeTimCook ( 4641057 ) on Saturday December 30, 2017 @04:19AM (#55833173)

      Really, the court ruling is idiotic. If Amazon cannot book those words, some counterfeiter will. And what permutations, exactly, counts as a misspelling? What about other names, where there are many legitimate spellings?

      That said, Amazon has really shot itself in the foot with it's 3rd party marketplace. It is increasingly difficult to sort out the crap, the potential crap, and the legitimate products. Personally, and precisely for this reason, I order a lot less from Amazon than I used to.

      This.

      And, for example, Apple reportedly did an investigation of all the "Genuine Apple" AC adapters on Amazon, and found something like 90% or more were bootleg, non-Apple parts.

      And lest you think they were doing that just to promote sales of their own stuff, they started the investigation because of a rash of Trashed iOS and Mac equipment, where the AC adapter had destroyed the gear.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by lucm ( 889690 )

        Apple

        Congrats, you managed to inject Apple in a story about counterfeit sandals. You beat the Trump or SystemD trolls this time.

    • It is increasingly difficult to sort out the crap, the potential crap, and the legitimate products

      Is this a criticism of Amazon's third party marketplace or a reflection of a fact that increasingly, the only 'tangible' difference between 'real' and 'counterfeit' is the ephemeral 'quality' imbued by being manufactured on behalf of those owning the IP?

      Is it possible that in the near future, the counterfeit items will be manufactured to a higher standard than the 'real' ones? If so, would the counterfeiter the

      • uhh, ephemeral -> intangible

        It is increasingly difficult to sort out the crap, the potential crap, and the legitimate products

        Is this a criticism of Amazon's third party marketplace or a reflection of a fact that increasingly, the only 'tangible' difference between 'real' and 'counterfeit' is the intangible 'quality' imbued by being manufactured on behalf of those owning the IP?

        Is it possible that in the near future, the counterfeit items will be manufactured to a higher standard than the 'real' ones? If

    • That said, Amazon has really shot itself in the foot with it's 3rd party marketplace. It is increasingly difficult to sort out the crap, the potential crap, and the legitimate products. Personally, and precisely for this reason, I order a lot less from Amazon than I used to.

      I used to think ordering from Amazon was better than going to Ebay and buying some random Chinese crap. However, the Amazon 3rd party marketplace seems to be run now by the same Chinese crap sellers. At least on Ebay they are honest about this, and you can try to look up the reviews etc.

      Recently ordered few items for Christmas from Amazon, item links were to authentic item listings on Amazon itself, addresses of sellers listed in the US, EU, etc. The stuff that arrives is some copy arriving weeks late direc

      • Amazon will just take your stuff back. Even better, most sellers donâ(TM)t even want to bother going through the return process and just give your money back.

        Although Iâ(TM)ve found in many cases that the, cheap direct from China, is actually the item you are expecting.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Tom ( 822 )

      Unlike patents or copyrights, trademarks and brand registrations require the owner to actively defend them. So Birkenstock actually didn't have a choice of going after Amazon or not, and neither would it in going after counterfeiters.

  • Hard to tell the difference! (Score:5, Funny)

    by 89cents ( 589228 ) on Saturday December 30, 2017 @02:35AM (#55832983)
    "variants like 'Birkenstock,' 'Bierkenstock,' and 'Birkenstok'"

    Wow, it's so good I can even tell the difference in the first variant!

  • First World Problems (Score:3)

    by Templer421 ( 4988421 ) on Saturday December 30, 2017 @02:51AM (#55833013)

    Wear real shoes people, they protect your toes.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Sandals are real shoes, they have been worn for thousands of years. No need to change anything.

  • This is what slashdot has come to ... I'm pretty sure that slashdots best moment was the 9-11 coverage. It actually showed what community/social media could do. Oh well... get off my lawn!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Calydor ( 739835 )

      Best moment was after Columbine, with the article in which people discussed systematic bullying that would lead either to suicide or school shootings.

    • Re: (Score:2, Troll)

      by lucm ( 889690 )

      I'm pretty sure that slashdots best moment was the 9-11 coverage. It actually showed what community/social media could do.

      If something like 9-11 happened today, it would be downplayed in the media to avoid suggesting "an amalgam between violent practices and belonging to a religion", unless of course if the terrorists where white males, in which case amalgamation would be a good thing (white males = rape = guns = nazis = trump, and I'm pretty sure we can throw in global warming in there). That is a direct result of what community/social media can do.

      The next logical step for society is wiping our asses using three seashells.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ledow ( 319597 )

      9-11 was 17 years ago.

      17 years ago, the Internet was a very different place, Slashdot hadn't been sold off nearly as many times, 6-digit uids were almost unheard of, and there was actually some kind of geek culture around here that influenced others.

      And all I remember of the 9-11 coverage on Slashdot was thinking "Oh, for fuck's sake, if I wanted that, I'd go on a news site or research it myself, I want to read about SOMETHING ELSE" like I always did on Slashdot - the stuff nobody else thought important, po

  • common Birkenstock misspellings by booking variants like 'Birkenstock,'

    You have to admit that those two spellings are very close indeed.

  • Interesting but very confusing summary.

  • So Birkenstock does not supply or Authorize sale of its brand through Amazon but see lots of footwear available with multiple offers. They could be authentic just gray not thru authorized channels or knockoffs made 3rd shift in cheap foreign country in same factory or nearby with lower quality. If gray tough luck for BS someone found in market and reselling. If knockoffs then Hope BS has stronger case. What is curious is why Amazon advertising if no support from BS? Are the gray stores or knockoffs supporti
  • The Birkenstock crowd has a rep for being the laid-back hippie Earthmother types. This guy sounds like he's engaged in a scorched-earth battle with Amazon and is willing to burn down anyone else who gets in his way.

    • The Birkenstock crowd has a rep for being the laid-back hippie Earthmother types. This guy sounds like he's engaged in a scorched-earth battle with Amazon and is willing to burn down anyone else who gets in his way.

      No, he sounds like a guy fed up with unsatisfied consumers who bought "beercanstocks" thinking they were authentic, which will damage a reputable brand and product.

      And if the manufacturer allegedly stopped selling valid product to Amazon US customers a year ago, no wonder he's pissed. Amazon hasn't done jack shit to deter counterfeiters from selling knock-offs. There's a fucking Birkenstock Amazon store which features their logo, valid photos, obscene prices (one pair had a $130 - 817.78 price range?!), a

