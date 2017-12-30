How A Civilian Drone Crashed Into the US Army's Helicopter (arstechnica.com) 77
"In September, Slashdot reported on an in-flight collision between an Army UA60 helicopter and a hobby drone over Staten Island," writes Slashdot reader ElizabethGreene. "The NTSB has released its final report on the incident, blaming the drone pilot." Ars Technica reports: After waiting 30 minutes, [drone-owner] Tantashov assumed there had been a mechanical malfunction and that his drone had fallen into the water. He returned home. A week later, Tantashov received a call at work. It was an investigator from the National Transportation Safety Board... Would Tantashov be surprised to learn, the investigator asked, that his drone had not crashed into the water?
And that it had instead slammed into the main rotor of a US Army-operated Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter that was patrolling for the UN General Assembly in Manhattan? And that it had put a 1.5-inch dent in said rotor and led to the helicopter diverting back to its New Jersey base...? As the recently completed NTSB report on the incident puts it, "several [drone] components were lodged in the helicopter."
The drone's serial number was still legible on its motor, and investigators were able to track down its owner by contacting the manufacturer, who'd maintained a record of the sale. The drone's owner said he'd been unaware of "temporary flight restrictions" in effect that night, and "said that he relied on 'the app' to tell him if it was OK to fly." But for two months DJI had disabled the feature that checks for temporary flight restrictions (to perform troubleshooting), and the NTSB notes that that feature "is intended for advisory use only," and it's the responsibility of drone pilots to comply with FAA airspace regulations.
The NTSB also faults the drone's owner for letting it fly out of his line of sight.
How much does a rotor blade on a UH-60M run anyway?
292 rpm.
Someone is way too awake for the end of the year, but great answer!
Going to have to start hardening aircraft against drone strikes.
Many are already hardened against bird strikes like Canadian Geese.
Use a thawed drone.
Makes me wonder how these Black Hawk helicopters fare against flak and shrapnel.
Since the helicopter did not crash, they can obviously survive light shrapnel.
Yep. It's the dark shrapnel that you have to watch out for.
Military physicists have yet to prove that dark shrapnel exists - it's currently just theoretical.
Just build a wall in the sky.
Yeah, that's the only workable path forward since Americans are too lazy to get their shit together and take an extra 5 fucking minutes
I have a drone. I know plenty of other people that have drones. I have NEVER checked for flight restrictions. The software shows "no-fly" areas, some of which are temporary, and I have always just assumed it was doing the job. Nobody I know checks either.
So maybe a mission critical dependence on a bunch of random civilians to be diligent, when there is overwhelming evidence that they are not, isn't such a bright idea.
1. DJI should not have shut off restriction updates.
2. The Army should not have been flying below the drone ceiling.
3. Trying to solve a problem by changing basic human nature is idiotic. You can't expect millions of people to be "not lazy" when YOUR life depends on it.
Oh, kinda like you can't expect drivers to bother stopping for a red light or checking what the speed limit is?
This was always a huge problem waiting to happen. The barrier to entry for idiot UAV operators is WAY too small.
In my opinion they should all have pilots' licenses to fly beyond 50 feet from the operator.
Technically, any hobby R/C vehicle is an aircraft once it leaves the LOS of the operator, and at that point a pilots license is technically required.
Any vehicle? Even my Tamiya Wild Willy 2000?
The drone pilot was indeed an idiot.
The full report shows that he knew about the maximum permitted altitude of 400ft, yet logs showed he flew as high as 547ft 1.8 miles away. He also knew there were frequently helicopters in the area and still flew it 2.5miles away, well out of sight. This is why we can't have nice things.
https://app.ntsb.gov/pdfgenera... [ntsb.gov]
I crashed my Phantom 3 a few years ago and decided it was best to just drop the hobby.
Well, there is altitude and there is height - they are different concepts and occasionally confused by qualified pilots as well. He MIGHT not be a complete idiot.
The collision happened at 300 AMSL in any case. Following the altitude rule would not have helped him.
Well they reference the log data. If I remember correctly from when I had the DJI P3, it uses AGL relative to where it takes off. The software by default also limits you to 400ft AGL. Seeing as how he knew of the advised maximum altitude (height?) of 400ft agl, had the limiter disabled/increased and flew over 500ft as recorded in the logs, he's still well into the idiot category.
And yeah, the limiter wouldn't have helped in this case as he was under that. Just more adding to the idiot designation.
It is not illegal to fly over 400'. It is illegal to fly without a spotter, and/or out of sight.
Sorry, the 400ft agl thing is advisory only, my mistake.
It's also a default limit in the software that he would have specifically disabled.
I am a sport pilot - the other issue is that anyone that flies is required by law to get a weather briefing, and in that weather briefing they inform you of any TFRs. The call (or website use) is recorded, so you then have legal evidence that you weren't told about the TFR. If you don't have that, you are in big trouble for violating the TFR.
The drone pilots have to follow the same rules, other than in very specific situations (operating in sight, below 400 ft). So this guy is in a world of hurt.
He definitely didn't have the right attitude for this.
SubjectIsSubject (Score:2)
Correct. Because civilians wouldn't get bombed by Americans if ISIS weren't the murderous assholes that they are.
Correct. Because civilians wouldn't get bombed by Americans if ISIS weren't the murderous assholes that they are.
ISIS forced you idiots to firebomb a hospital?
Yes. Yes they did. And a baby milk factory, and the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade.
I don't know if the nautical environment has a rule like "You shouldn't fucking be here. And that is NOT a suggestion." The air one certainly does.
The 'Law of Gross Tonnage' is actually not written into maritime law but it is well known and typically followed (if you plan on staying alive).
The reason that drones don't have the right-of-way is because it is unmanned. Robots are ALWAYS subservient to humans. Been that way since the 1950's,
First? Yeah, I agree that this drone operator was being irresponsible. You shouldn't really be able to accidentally crash into a helicopter or airplane with one, IMO. That only happens when you're flying one way out of line of sight range and probably only when you fly in airspace that's fairly busy.
Second? I feel like right after finally taking the plunge and investing a decent sum of money into a quality drone setup myself, the laws are just starting to appear at a fast and furious pace, to regulate what I can and can't do with this thing. We've got Trump demanding FAA registrations of drones must go on again, as part of some national security bill. We've got DJI pushing the "Aeroscope" tech to all the DC big-wigs, so anyone buying their tool can intercept your RF communications with a drone in flight and grab all your telemetry and registration info. And stories are appearing about law enforcement wanting to use drones to patrol for crime (and by extension, further limit what hobbyists can do with one that might "interfere" with their uses for them).
I'm not liking where all this is headed at all. My drone flights have been for such things as taking a video survey of the condition of my roof on my house. If I'm at risk of colliding with anything, it'll be some tree or utility line I accidentally flew into
... not other aircraft! Yet technically, I'm already flying in violation of the rules if I don't make an effort to report my intent to fly to a small airport in the next city over. (Realistically, I don't think I've ever seen a small plane fly over that would have come from that airport. It's just not a factor here. But the rules don't factor in common sense.... only how miles away from the nearest airport.)
I just wanted a video camera that could film from overhead and a little fun flying a modern version of your typical R/C helicopter or plane. But now, they're blowing this hobby out of proportion. It's like wanting to build and fly model rockets from the old Estes or Centuri kits and everyone eyeing you as a potential terrorist threat for launching missiles.
The software vendor holds some culpability too (Score:2)
DJI’s “GEO” system did offer some guidance on TFRs, but it was problematic; according to the NTSB, DJI responded by disabling the TFR features in GEO some time in August 2017, not restoring it until October. Thus, “relying on the app” was of limited use in September, when Tantashov made his flight. In any event, DJI stresses that GEO is only an “advisory” system and that drone pilots are responsible for knowing what restrictions exist in their areas.
Classic idiot software problem: There is a function called IsItSafe() and when the system does not know, it returned TRUE instead of FALSE. *facepalm* If it did not know for certain that there were no flight restrictions in place, it should have assumed that it was not safe! Better yet, it should display the message "Service temporarily disabled, check https://notams.aim.faa.gov/not... [faa.gov] for up-to-date flight restrictions."