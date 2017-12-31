WhatsApp Rings in the New Year with a Global Outage (venturebeat.com) 22
WhatsApp went down in several parts of the world today including parts of Europe, Asia, and South America. The crowdsourced website DownDetector found the largest concentration of outages in portions of England, Germany, and virtually all of the Netherlands, as well as parts of Italy, Spain, and central Europe. Outages were also reported in many major cities around the world, from Rio de Janeiro, Kuala Lumpur, and Tel Aviv to Dubai, Mumbai, and Toronto... "WhatsApp users around the world experienced a brief outage today that has now been resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience," a WhatsApp spokesperson told VentureBeat in an email.
meanwhile people with real lives ... (Score:2)
enjoyed the dawning of new year.
why care for anyone who lives on whatsass/social media? they should "out" their non lives. they don't matter.
How do you conflate an instant messenger with a social media? Is texting social media?
I used it briefly to send a quick greeting to otherwise unreachable friends and relatives (e.g. from other countries, not in town, too drunk to carry a phone conversation, etc). I saw the messages not going out, shrugged and left the phone be. The messages eventually went through and I got replies.
So... there's that. If you can gather everyone you care about in one place, physically, that's awesome. Some people can't for a plethora of reasons.
According to wikipedia, it's an instant message / VOIP / file exchange thing for mobile phones, although it has a desktop presence as well, so I'm guessing it's another way for big data to see what teenagers are interested in this week.
Regarding the OP, 10 or 20 years ago, the landline phone system was going down at 12.01am 1st of January, local time. It is now whatever mobile application the populace fancies these days. I ha
Interesting mode of communication. (Score:2)
.. "WhatsApp users around the world experienced a brief outage today that has now been resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience," a WhatsApp spokesperson told VentureBeat in an email.
So... that's what email is good for. To let people know WhatsApp is down.
Is that what global means? (Score:2)
WhatsApp went down in several parts of the world
I thought it was synonymous with "worldwide," meaning everywhere.