Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Facebook Social Networks Youtube Technology

Call For Tech Giants To Face Taxes Over Extremist Content (bbc.com) 118

Posted by msmash from the that's-one-way-to-do-it dept.
Internet companies should face a tax punishment for failing to deal with the threat of terrorism in the UK, security minister Ben Wallace has said. From a report: Mr Wallace said firms such as Facebook, Google and YouTube were too slow to remove radical content online, forcing the government to act instead. While tech firms were "ruthless profiteers," governments were spending millions policing the web, he added. Facebook said Mr Wallace was wrong to say it put profits before safety. YouTube said violent extremism was a "complex problem" and addressing it was a "critical challenge for us all." In an interview with the Sunday Times, Mr Wallace said tech giants were failing to help prevent the radicalisation of people online. "Because content is not taken down as quickly as they could do," he claimed, "we're having to de-radicalise people who have been radicalised. That's costing millions."

Call For Tech Giants To Face Taxes Over Extremist Content More | Reply

Call For Tech Giants To Face Taxes Over Extremist Content

Comments Filter:

  • AKA Censorship (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Paleolibertarian ( 930578 ) on Monday January 01, 2018 @11:04AM (#55843573) Journal

    Threatening content providers with SPECIAL tax treatment if they have the wrong content is censorship plain and simple.

    • Re:AKA Censorship (Score:4, Insightful)

      by arth1 ( 260657 ) on Monday January 01, 2018 @11:28AM (#55843739) Homepage Journal

      Sure it's censorship. That's the whole point of it. The big difference between many European countries and the US is that they are more open about doing censorship when deemed beneficial for society as a whole. WWII happened on their own soil, and they want to take steps to prevent it from happening again.

      But most Americans appear to be for censorship as long as it doesn't affect them, and isn't called censorship. Suppressing science, suppressing medical information, suppressing sexuality, suppressing freethinkers, suppressing seditious speak, ... that is apparently fine. But suppressing hate speech is not?

      • Re:AKA Censorship (Score:4, Interesting)

        by Paleolibertarian ( 930578 ) on Monday January 01, 2018 @11:34AM (#55843779) Journal

        No. Suppressing speech is not fine. However forcing broadcasters and content providers to carry speech from "opposing viewpoints" to provide some sort of equality is also wrong. It violates the N.A.P.

        • . It violates the N.A.P.

          No it doesn't. Content providers don't have to carry speech from opposing viewpoints, but then they don't have the ability to avoid being sued for copyright infringement because they are managing their online content.

          Also, the NAP is stupid. But since you're not even applying it correctly...

      • Re:AKA Censorship (Score:5, Insightful)

        by mi ( 197448 ) <slashdot-2017q4@virtual-estates.net> on Monday January 01, 2018 @12:59PM (#55844255) Homepage Journal

        WWII happened on their own soil, and they want to take steps to prevent it from happening again.

        Yes, because Hitler was such a big fan of Free Speech, that the dangerous concept must be suppressed. For the Greater Good[tm].

        Suppressing science, suppressing medical information, suppressing sexuality, suppressing freethinkers, suppressing seditious speak

        Without citations, this is all meaningless FUD.

        But suppressing hate speech is not?

        Please, cite the part of the First Amendment, which makes an exception for "hate speech" — however defined.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by arth1 ( 260657 )

          Yes, because Hitler was such a big fan of Free Speech, that the dangerous concept must be suppressed.

          He was a big fan of hate speech. And it worked.

          No more.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by mi ( 197448 )

            He was a big fan of hate speech. And it worked.

            He and Stalin were also big fans of censorship [historylea...site.co.uk] — are you sure, you are after the right thing?

            Maybe, you ought to outlaw mustache, aquarelle painting, and vegetarianism — because Hitler was into all three — just to cover all the bases?

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by arth1 ( 260657 )

              Maybe, you ought to outlaw mustache, aquarelle painting, and vegetarianism â" because Hitler was into all three â" just to cover all the bases?

              You overlooked the second part of my sentence, "and it worked".
              Mustaches, paintings and vegetarianism didn't bring about the holocaust. Hate speech festering in the hearts of the listeners did.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by gijoel ( 628142 )

          Yes, because Hitler was such a big fan of Free Speech, that the dangerous concept must be suppressed. For the Greater Good[tm].

          He was also a fan of hate speech. Had there been laws against it back then his rise to power and WW2 may have been curtailed.

          Without citations, this is all meaningless FUD.

          Do you even read what you wrote? How about Steven Harper suppressing science. [hakaimagazine.com] What about Trump's banning the use of certain terms such as 'diversity', 'vulnerable', and 'evidence-based' [slashdot.org]. What about banning a group of people from actively serving their country. [abc.net.au]

          It took me longer to write this post than it did to google those terms. Maybe you should do something about the log in yo

          • He was also a fan of hate speech. Had there been laws against it back then his rise to power and WW2 may have been curtailed.

            The Weimar government was indeed worried about the nascent NSDAP. So worried that the army sent one of their intelligence-branch corporals to infiltrate it. And so he did. Too bad that corporal was Literally Hitler.

            What about Trump's banning the use of certain terms such as 'diversity', 'vulnerable', and 'evidence-based'.

            He didn't. [nationalreview.com] "Ban" was part of style guide instituted by car

    • Doesn't matter, more and more people are all for it. So, how do we protect our rights from the majority if we can't teach them to respect those rights voluntarily?

      • Re:AKA Censorship (Score:4, Interesting)

        by Paleolibertarian ( 930578 ) on Monday January 01, 2018 @12:09PM (#55843959) Journal

        An excellent question. I would start by reminding you that the U.S. was formed as a Republic and not as a Democracy. The Bill of Rights was intended to protect the minority from the depredations of the majority. However the BOR is being ignored more and more by the government and its minions.

        Democracy is two wolves and a sheep voting on what's for dinner.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          This is where Europe differs. The US Constitution only protects against the government doing stuff to individuals, and relies on the law to create some kind of society that people can actually live and prosper in.

          The two are often at odds - stopping harassment can involve censorship, which is apparently constitutional.

          In Europe we are more explicit about this balance and codify it in law, rather than relying almost entirely on courts to do it. In some ways it's better to do it that way, for example it keeps

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by twosat ( 1414337 )

          Democracy is two wolves and a sheep voting on what's for dinner.

          By using a similar analogy, the USA's solution is to have one wolf''s vote overrule that of two sheep on what's for dinner?

  • Special tax on TV stations and newspapers, too? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Dzimas ( 547818 ) on Monday January 01, 2018 @11:12AM (#55843645)

    Imagine if Wallace had called for a special tax on newspapers and television stations for failing to "deal with" the threat of terrorism in the UK. That said, the bizarre paid story approach that Facebook uses should be outlawed.

    • Providing an economic incentive for a government to label something as 'extremist' doesn't seem like a good path to me.

  • Treating the symptom not the cause (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Instead of censuring internet companies for being too slow to remove radical content, how about censuring the UK government for inviting millions of immigrants who had no intention of assimilating British culture?

    If those immigration officials didn't know in advance that this would result in terror attacks, they were in willful denial.

    • What? How else is the UK going to broaden its tax base? More migrants of low status working to support the rich parasites.

      • How else is the UK going to broaden its tax base? More migrants of low status working to support the rich parasites.

        Apparently, the anti-immigration Republicans haven't thought about this.

  • And who gets to define "extremist"? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by elrous0 ( 869638 ) on Monday January 01, 2018 @11:20AM (#55843693)

    Because today it's terrorism, tomorrow it's someone who criticizes Islam or says that Brexit is a good thing.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      You mean saying Brexit is a *bad* thing, right? That's borderline treason these days.

      Sadly it will not be resolved in my lifetime. When we end up smashed on the rocks all the blame will be on people who were not patriotic enough, who dared to "talk Britain down" aka be realistic. And like the campaign to leave, the campaign to rejoin will never end.

  • Or we could work this ... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by CaptainDork ( 3678879 ) on Monday January 01, 2018 @11:20AM (#55843695)

    ... outside social media and address the root of most of the problems.

    " ... violent extremism ... " isn't a social media problem -- it's a conversation about " ... violent extremism ... " in the real world.

    Those real world problems are due to lack of diplomacy and governance and statesmanship.

    Blocking evil content does not block evil.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      The guys blowing themselves up don't do it because of international politics. They do it because they were radicalised online and in religious establishments. Radicalisation is the problem.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by SeaFox ( 739806 )

      ... outside social media and address the root of most of the problems.

      " ... violent extremism ... " isn't a social media problem -- it's a conversation about " ... violent extremism ... " in the real world.>

      Fixing social issues is hard. Why would a government do that when they can use it as a means of boosting their revenue from the private sector?

  • All those terrorists are nice local kids radicalized by Google and Facebook. Sure, sure...

  • UK could help reduce radicalisation... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by bagofbeans ( 567926 ) on Monday January 01, 2018 @11:33AM (#55843771)

    ...by not being a party to killing civilians in so many foreign countries.

    • Re:UK could help reduce radicalisation... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Kernel Kurtz ( 182424 ) on Monday January 01, 2018 @11:55AM (#55843895) Homepage

      ...by not being a party to killing civilians in so many foreign countries.

      This. The West - the US and Britain more than others, but all the collective West - obsessively meddles in other countries politics, meddles in other countries wars, arms and props up brutal dictatorships, and obviously in doing make lots and lots of enemies.

      People ask "why do they hate us?".

      I ask "what, are you fucking stupid?"

  • No censorship, no fear of being banned (unless you spammed). I know it's still accessible but seeing BurfordTJustice is posting in alt.home.repair the writings on the wall.

    • The usenet still exists exactly because the masses never caught on. If you could reach a sensible amount of people with it, that thing would be outlawed so fast...

  • The only reason that the big tech companies says it is a "complex problem" is because they don't want to hire people to review the massive amounts of drivel that gets spewed out on their website. Of course, someone will say "it is impossible" to review it all because there is "so much content", but that is baloney. You might need to hire hundreds of thousands of people to do it, but they are making billions so they could do it.

    • You might need to hire hundreds of thousands of people to do it, but they are making billions so they could do it.

      Hmm, billions divided by hundreds of thousands...that works out to about $10K annually per new employee. Assuming they aim at not making any money, of course.

      So you're advocating that they hire a lot of Minimum Wage workers to sort through their content to save you from the horror of seeing something you don't want to see?

      Yeah, I can see where minimum wage workers will be really great at sort

  • This won't work (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Government clowns can't figure out how to tax corporations, period. How are they going to tax corporate "badness" when they can't even tax their profits?

  • Hey Wallace, how about a radical idea (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Monday January 01, 2018 @12:00PM (#55843925)

    How about giving people no reason to become extremists? How about giving people a reason to live instead of making them susceptible to promises of a great afterlife because they notice that they can't get anywhere in this life because everywhere they look they see a dead end?

    No, that's unpossible, right? That would cut into the bottom line of the people paying you, you old ho!

  • TIL... (Score:2)

    by jcr ( 53032 )

    Ben Wallace is a brain-dead fascist prick.

    -jcr

    • Well, at least there has been some education if you only realised *today* what Ben Wallace is. Others have known this for some time.

      I note the BBC slyly put their own opinion about this on the article, "effectively a fine", as that is exactly what it is. Tax is paid according to income, not action that is deemed criminal. I don't pay more tax if I do over a Post Office. I may well pay a fine, but the amount is in no way dependent upon how much I earn.

      To even attempt to call this a tax is so fucked up and co

  • I mean after all one persons extremist content is another man's right to free speech, if this is something serious then there needs to be some safeguards to prevent legitimate free and protected speech from being targeted

  • Their content is created by society, so they reflect society. If you don't like what you see reflected, breaking the mirror is a natural impulsive response but it doesn't actually change society. It just lets you pretend what you saw isn't there anymore. But since it was just a mirror, it's still there, only hidden and still festering.

    If you're concerned about people being seduced by extremist content they encounter (be it online, in newsletters/books, or just by talking with other people), your effor

  • It is the responsibility of government to prevent radicalization, by assuring kids a quality education so they will grow up able to know when someone is using bullshit to trick them into destructive behavior, and by assuring adults justice so the messages of extremist wackos wonâ(TM)t find fertile ground in the minds of people who think their society has gone to shit.

    For example: in America, an extremist wacko conspiracy theorist NUT convinced huge swaths of the country that America was no longer

  • It's a money grab, power creep, and blamestorming, all in one. "See, it's not our fault, we told the tech companies to stop terrorism! They couldn't so we took their money!"

  • Better to simply give them a set goal and tell them it is the law, with fines on them if they fail to meat the goal.

    Something simple like "down within x minutes", with penalties for taking the wrong stuff down.

    • oh so you''re for censorship and against free speech

      you should move to N. Korea, they've got it under control

  • If you outlaw hate speech, just define anything you dislike as hate speech and you legally shut down the opposition. Take, for example, groups like antifa. They call anyone to the right of Stalin a nazi. They define speech they disagree with as hate speech. Then they use violence to prevent speech because stopping "nazis" and "hate speech" is a good thing.

  • Those bad guys are forcing honest governments to impose censorship, which they HATE! Ha ha ha!
  • I don't care for the KKK OR the Black Panthers but I respect their right to say the stupid things that they say .... perhaps rather than policing speech we embrace free expression

  • than doing what is right.

Slashdot Top Deals

If the facts don't fit the theory, change the facts. -- Albert Einstein

Close