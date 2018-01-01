How Do You Vote? 50 Million Google Images Give a Clue (nytimes.com) 65
Artificial Intelligence is now being used to scan millions of pictures taken by Google Street View to glean insights like income or voting patterns, The New York Times reports. In a Stanford project, computers scanned millions of pictures of parked cars to predict voting patterns and pollution. From the report: The Stanford project gives a glimpse at the potential. By pulling the vehicles' makes, models and years from the images, and then linking that information with other data sources, the project was able to predict factors like pollution and voting patterns at the neighborhood level. "This kind of social analysis using image data is a new tool to draw insights," said Timnit Gebru, who led the Stanford research effort. The research has been published in stages, the most recent in late November in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. In the end, the car-image project involved 50 million images of street scenes gathered from Google Street View. In them, 22 million cars were identified, and then classified into more than 2,600 categories like their make and model, located in more than 3,000 ZIP codes and 39,000 voting districts.
Clinton stole the election from Sanders and the U.S. and her inept campaigning netted 5 million fewer votes than the Democrat in the previous election, resulting in her loss.
And yet she still got millions more votes than the con artist which is why he keeps ranting about her.
Aren't you making the GP's point, then?
Right, she campaigned to her constituants, losing the states that gave her opponent far more electoral votes for an easy win. Stupid decision that saved us from one mess and got us another. Vote third party!
No, Hillary lost the Presidential vote by 77 votes. That's 25% less votes than Trump got, which is a pretty decent majority. (The 2016 Presidential election was 304-227 [wikipedia.org].)
DNC is a corrupt organization, so that's good on him. The rest of what you said was relatively accurate.
Is there an older account than Caesar's report on dividing and conquering? However the tactic is much older than Rome.
Putin divided and conquered the Democratic Party before he did it to America as a whole. Count me as one of the suckers who was conned into donating to Sanders before the New York primary when I should have donated to the Democratic Party in Michigan.
However Putin doesn't actually deserve much credit for merely harvesting the mindless mushrooms. He just noticed that we'd cultivated a huge cr
In the Democratic nomination contest, Clinton got 3.7 Million more votes than Sanders did, so the only way this could possibly be true is if declaring the person with more votes to be the winner, is somehow akin to "stealing".
Anyone who believes that, pines after dictatorship, not democracy.
You clearly didn't follow any of the trickery and manipulation. It's understandable to make that statement from ignorance
If Slashdot had a better mechanism for aggregating and displaying and filtering based on public reputation, then I would adjust my settings to render such trolls (possibly a paid professional?) invisible. (I think you're referring to 5161731? Probably just a fresh sock puppet, but I'd also tweak my setting to deal with fresh sock puppets.)
Now I'm curious what you did. There is a setting that is useful against ACs, but most of the settings are not really related to the earned reputation of the author. What I'm actually advocating would be linked more directly to an improved and more symmetric version of karma.
I hope they noticed my car, in front of my home, on election day. Like millions of others I vote by mail. Furthermore, there is probably an identifiable class of people who do that. A clear understanding of that segment of voters would interest those who pay for such studies more than the results of this ridiculous experiment.
If you voted by mail, I feel bad for you. The USPS is neither a guaranteed-delivery service nor a secure one. If you cannot guarantee the chain of custody of a ballot, you cannot guarantee the privacy of your vote.
... Did you even bother to read the summary? It has nothing to do with if your car was in its spot on election day.
1 - Why can't black people be expected to get a picture ID? YOU are racist for thinking that "Blacks must be held to a lower standard".
Are you referring to things like in Alabama where when they implented an ID system they promised not to limit the means of minorities to actually acquire an ID. Then they immediately shut down places that issue IDs in predominately black counties as a "cost-saving measure" which does exactly what they promised not to do. Also IDs are not free, and thus neither are Americans.
Here's a snopes link on the subject. It links to local news articles related to the subject.
https://www.snopes.com/2015/10/01/alabama-drivers-license/ [snopes.com]
Assuming you still maintain the position that this did not occur, can provide links to back up that position?
I'm not the poster you're responding too, but:
Snopes lost all credibility years ago when they had a Democractic activist doing their political fact checking. Interestingly, Google makes this particularly hard to search for now that they use Snopes as a fact checking basis, thus including "snopes" in the search pretty much takes you to snopes.com (-site:snopes.com takes you to other fact checking sites).
But, the sketchiness of the male founder or Snopes, who re-married to a former escort and pornstar who happens to also work for Snopes.com. Regardless of the truth of the matter, the original founders are in a nasty divorce and they're both quite willing to either cheat or lie to publicly ruin each other:
(From a right-leaning website: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4042194/Facebook-fact-checker-arbitrate-fake-news-accused-defrauding-website-pay-prostitutes-staff-includes-escort-porn-star-Vice-Vixen-domme.html)
I do not live in Alabama, but I know that people were saying the exact same things about Virginia, where I do live. This has not happened at all here.
It's somewhat unfortunate that you need to spend a whole $10 on a Voter ID, but it's also a myth that that is blocking people from voting to begin with. If it were, then Democrats would be submitting legislation to help such poor individuals get free ID cards. Instead, practically all Democrats cry "racism", which is amusingly racist: only black people cannot afford to get Voter IDs? If that's even remotely true, then there's a much bigger problem in the areas that are politically dominated by
... Democratic politicians.
Maybe instead of talking down about your favorite constituents, you all should actually try helping them?
It should be treated as a quick way to find a lot of relevant primary sources, and it mostly does fine at that.
Snopes lost all credibility years ago...
No problem. They're just providing an information hub. Since they cited sources we can assume Snopes isn't credible and go a level deeper.
Yes. Why should this be a problem?
If the credibility of the sites Snopes links to is highly questionable then that's something that can be demonstrated. I propose we start with the local news station, WHNT. http://whnt.com/2015/09/30/alea-announces-driver-license-office-closures-includes-t [whnt.com]
People who can't afford IDs should not be voting . Same goes for all kind of other thresholds
You need a sarcasm tag for that one. If you're NOT being too subtle, then the "other threshold" should be set one notch above what you can satisfy.
Let me clarify that I do have the mechanistic perspective of seeing all human beings as UTMs. There is a fundamental equality in that, though each UTM is unique and different. We just have to accept that some of the UTMs are too slow to make the best possible voting decisions on any scheduled election day.
I didn't say they can't afford them, I said they closed the places to get them after requiring them, but only in the areas with high minority populations.
Voters need to be on the rolls regardless of whether or not they have photo ID.
That means, in clear text, that your cited example of "voter fraud" cannot be voter fraud - it can only be election fraud.
Something that voter ID will not help with.
So? Like it mattered anymore.
Quite seriously, if you put a gun to someone's head last year and said "Hillary or Trump?" he'd probably have said "Oh just shoot already".
The election was just over a year ago, but the vast majority of data mining "AI" got it wrong, including Google and Facebook.
So what's the point of making claims about the method used in the OP when it isn't tested and won't be tested for at least 3 years?
'Nice cars' are a silly criteria anyhow. Test of how well the 'consumerism indoctrination' (TV) has worked.
'Bad' zip codes are full of nearly brand new 'nice cars', sitting in apartment complex lots and depreciating faster than they are being paid off. Moron owners, every one, R, D or independent.
You can't determine equity in a car by taking a picture. Buying something like an A8 or 7 series BMW on time, just proves the 'owner' is a vain, ego driven idiot. Which correlates with both parties _bases_.
You can't determine equity in a car by taking a picture. Buying something like an A8 or 7 series BMW on time, just proves the 'owner' is a vain, ego driven idiot. Which correlates with both parties _bases_.
Which vain, ego driven party is more likely to buy a Prius?
Does it account for all the nice cars being in a garage and invisible to street view?
Well I suppose they could combine it with Satellite View and assume there are nice cars in the garages they see. But then they could just forget about the cars and assess people's votes on what their houses look like in Satellite View. Or they could even (gasp!) just count the ballot papers to see how people voted.
Not sure I'm seeing the point of this. Is the idea to replace voting with scanning the cars in the streets? I suppose the results would be just as meaningful.
It does not have to account for garaged cars. All it has to do is show valid predictions. The criteria here is not to capture every single vehicle; it is to record a sample of sufficient size. That's how poling works. No one has to know how YOU voted. All they need is 1200 sufficiently random people to accurately predict the election.
How hard is this predicting-votes-from-an-image anyway? Let's look for some clues.
A brand-new shiny F-250 Super Duty Turbo Diesel parked in the driveway to a ramshackle house?
The name of a roofing business painted on this truck?
A rusted 1990 Buick LeSabre with the hood up parked on the front lawn?
An NRA bumper sticker on each vehicle?
A Trump-Pence sign hand painted on a 4X8 sheet facing the roadway?
I think this story could have been bundled into the recent story about abuses of technology. We could be using computers to increase our freedoms and give us more and better choices, but over-controlled elections are NOT helping. Why bother to vote when the outcome has already been so heavily manipulated?
Let me focus on the specific problem of gerrymandering that this technology would obviously support (too well). Partisan redistricting has two principles, and both of them are based on predicting how people
So how is this different than voting records that have
names addresses voting history and party affiliation?
The reality is cars, voting like TV news is a market and market
share and differentiation to keep the market is critical.
Some think that FoX vs. CNN is about morality and politics...
it is about market share.
So the idea is to count cars, property, rent, work, unemployment, education, number of illegal migrants in an area.
That gives some idea of the wealth, buying habits, education level and group think of an average person.
How they will be swayed by the politics of more wars, more spending on illegal migrants, more support of interventions around the world, more spending to support other nations. Accepting more il
