$30 Unlocked Android Smartphones To Launch in India This Month (factordaily.com) 69
Several Indian smartphone manufacturers including Micromax, Intex and Lava plan to unveil a slew of Android smartphones priced around $30 in the coming weeks, Indian news outlet FactorDaily reported on Tuesday. These handsets would run Android Oreo Go, a lite version of Google's mobile operating system first unveiled last year. The report sheds light on India's smartphone market: With cheap smartphones, Google and the phone vendors hope to ride the wave of mass scale internet access on mobile phones in India. From a monthly consumption of 20 crore (200 million) GB of data about 16 months ago, Indians now consume over 150 crore (1.5 billion) GB a month making the country No. 1 among mobile data consuming countries. Much of this change is credited to aggressive data pricing plans by Reliance Jio, which launched services in September 2016.
Don't worry, you'll still be able to gloat from your parent-provided basement.
Thanks for that slick.
Well let *us* not. But remember it's an article written by Indians about Indians for an Indian audience that just happened to be picked up by Slashdot. And it seems crore is culturally a unit predating the colonial dissemination of English in that region.
Please let's not start using new or obscure unitz of measurement that provid no significant improvement over currently popular units.
In this case, one could say Crore is probable better than Billion as a unit because it can be expressed as a clean number "150" that is short an concise without needing decimal places. Also, 1/6th of the world's population use the term "Crore" that hardly makes it obscure. That's a higher percentage of the world than uses terms such as "miles" or "pounds (weight)" or "feet" or "furloughs per cubic quart".
but...a quart is a unit of volume. why would I need to cube it?
Funny, I'm 65 and I've never seen any volume knob labelled in quarts.
The West is so fucked (Score:1)
2018 and I'm still worrying about not exceeding my (already expensive) mobile data plan. Entrenched monopolies and state protectionism in Western countries mean we're not getting enough affordable connectivity for the next decades. Tech is going to migrate to countries like India where affordable infrastructure is being built.
Could be worse, comrade. Your destination needs paved roads, trains with adequate seating inside - not on top - and rivers without dead bodies floating down them.
https://www.chinasmack.com/fil... [chinasmack.com]
That's a good deliberate attempt to malign India's image. Images are not untrue. But that percentage is low. We have beautiful cities and sceneries too. Search for Leh ladakh and Kerala in google and see yourself. I will not give any link to mark my words. Try searching "Incredible India" or "Beutiful India". In India- you get what you search+ few more
Someone should invent tethering then your comment would be little more than a disguised cultural slur from a position of weakness, using a metric of outcome-quality-per-dollar-spent.
Re: (Score:3)
Every country is different.
If India were to follow the US standards it would be too expensive for them to operate. If the US follows India's standards, we may be missing quality, or the consumer protections that we demand.
each? I've got a way to go before before I get such value from my unlimited mobile data plan!
Why can't we have these in the US? (Score:4, Insightful)
There is definitely a market for cheap handsets here. Not everyone lives in LA, SF, NYC, or Austin, and has the dosh to buy a new iPhone X or whatever Apple is selling on release date. In fact, most of the country is barely getting by, with the best times in memory all behind them.
It isn't like phone tech is improving by leaps and bounds anyway. Any phone made recently has a decent front and back camera, and Android makers have decent fingerprint scanners. Hell, Android has had FaceID since around 2013, with the ability for the phone to ask the person to blink, which is a security technique that hasn't been gotten around yet.
As for CPUs, if apps didn't continue to be such bloated pigs, there wouldn't be a need for octocores on up, with bigger devices needed for more surface area for cooling.
As for storage, 16-32 gig internal, then a MicroSD card slot. This way, if someone wants 400 gigs of storage, that is easily accomplished.
None of this is rocket science here. The only thing that really is an obstacle is selling the devices in the US is the fact that companies think every Tom, Dick, and Harry can blow quad digits for a phone... which is not true.
Re:Why can't we have these in the US? (Score:4, Interesting)
. .
.which is why I use old tech. My current phone is a refurbed Samsung Galaxy S5. With a 64 GB SD card. It does more than I ask it to do, so it's fine. I still really don't understand people who ***insist*** on paying the Bleeding Edge Tax. . .
Re: (Score:3)
I agree. I bought a second-hand S6 edge about 6 months ago for around £200 from Amazon. It was unlocked and I found a 128GB internal model as not all apps will install to an external SD card
Interesting, but irrelevant. None of the S6 models can accommodate an SD card.
I don't understand them, but I'm thankful for them defraying R&D costs so I don't have to.
There is definitely a market for cheap handsets here. Not everyone lives in LA, SF, NYC, or Austin, and has the dosh to buy a new iPhone X or whatever Apple is selling on release date. In fact, most of the country is barely getting by, with the best times in memory all behind them.....None of this is rocket science here. The only thing that really is an obstacle is selling the devices in the US is the fact that companies think every Tom, Dick, and Harry can blow quad digits for a phone... which is not true.
Here you go [walmart.com]. Unlocked phones for as little as $40. Sorry to spoil your rant.
I got my kids $30 phones from cricket when we signed up. Capable little phones too, LGs, nothing breath-taking, but I didn't want them having powerful phones.
Re: (Score:3)
There is definitely a market for cheap handsets here.
None of this is rocket science here. The only thing that really is an obstacle is selling the devices in the US is the fact that companies think every Tom, Dick, and Harry can blow quad digits for a phone... which is not true.
What? Have you never visited the prepaid phone section in Walmart or any other dollar store?
https://www.walmart.com/c/kp/p... [walmart.com]
That's amazing! You wouldn't happen to have a list of stores which sell those so-called "websites" by any chance?
Smart move by Google (Score:2)
You can say a bunch of things about google, but getting these handsets to the cheapness of $30 opens a lot of windows for those who had none before.
but getting these handsets to the cheapness of $30 opens a lot of windows for those who had none before.
Opening what kind of windows though? This isn't the same as One Laptop Per Child sort of goodness. (And look at how little that has accomplished.) This is purely about getting data-consuming devices into more hands.
Now I assume that they already have some kind of old cheap flip-phones, but a basic smart phone has a few more features, and increased portability. The ability for instance to take a photo with an affordable hand-held device that you would normally have on you (phone vs dedicated camera) can make a world of difference in rural a
What's the point of buying a $30 smartphone if the browser doesn't have a pop-up blocker?
The important question (Score:2)
The important question is, why can't we have this on high-end devices?
I'm sure a lot of people would prefer a simple OS over the normal "bloat edition", even if they have good hardware.
Your suggestion for a minimal install includes Facebook software?
