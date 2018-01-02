Google's 'Dutch Sandwich' Shielded 16 Billion Euros From Tax (bloomberg.com) 245
Google moved 15.9 billion euros ($19.2 billion) to a Bermuda shell company in 2016, saving at least $3.7 billion in taxes that year, regulatory filings in the Netherlands show. From a report: Google uses two structures, known as a "Double Irish" and a "Dutch Sandwich," to shield the majority of its international profits from taxation. The setup involves shifting revenue from one Irish subsidiary to a Dutch company with no employees, and then on to a Bermuda mailbox owned by another Ireland-registered company. The amount of money Google moved through this tax structure in 2016 was 7 percent higher than the year before, according to company filings with the Dutch Chamber of Commerce dated Dec. 22 and which were made available online Tuesday.
This dovetails nicely with all the "We love social justice!" TV commercials that Google was running during football games this past weekend.
Instead of Don't be Evil it's Don't Pay Taxes.
Instead of Don't be Evil it's Don't Pay Taxes.
Nah, it really comes down to "what do you really mean by evil and in what jurisdiction?"
Google spends money on AI research, robotics, parallel computing, and information access.
I prefer that Google keeps as much money as they can.
Google can do that precisely because of the having the security of a working democratic nation state in which to operate. You think they could do all the AI research, robotics, parallel computing and information access in a failed state like Somalia or Yemen ? That has a cost, it's called taxes. Don't wanna pay taxes ? You're free to offshore your entire company to Somalia. Lets see how that works out ok ?
You're free to offshore your entire company to Somalia. Lets see how that works out ok ?
Lower corporate taxes doesn't mean zero taxes. The "sweet spot" for government is about 35-40% of GDP. Less that that, and infrastructure and essential services are not properly funded. More than that, and enterprise and opportunity are stifled.
We need bridges, roads, and ports. But those can be paid for with excise taxes on those who use them.
We need a coast guard. We don't need a blue water navy in the Indian Ocean.
i'd agree with everything you mentioned aside from the blue water navy -- it turns out that having a very long, very pointy spear is a handy thing to have when it comes to foreign policy
Why don't we just tax the shareholders and skip the corporate tax?
Perhaps, but then you should also ban corporate spending on campaign contributions. After all, if the shareholders want to bribe some politicians, they can do it personally.
The government spends money on wars, prisons, corporate welfare, and subsidies for a bloated and wasteful healthcare system.
Also infrastructure, education, public safety, human welfare, law enforcement, and unprofitable scientific research, but who needs that stuff right?
Google really needs that money, after all. CEOs' megayachts have to fly now. [popularmechanics.com]
The government spends money on wars, prisons, corporate welfare, and subsidies for a bloated and wasteful healthcare system.
Also infrastructure, education, public safety, human welfare, law enforcement, and unprofitable scientific research, but who needs that stuff right?
Google really needs that money, after all. CEOs' megayachts have to fly now. [popularmechanics.com]
All of those things are still paid for. The employees all pay taxes, and google is able to pay higher salaries because they dodge taxes. Local government and local taxes are generally better run, less wasteful, and able to fail and adapt; therefore distributing taxes to the employees and where they choose to shop, live, eat, etc... is a better model than dumping it in the massive federal level of a mess.
google is able to pay higher salaries because they dodge taxes.
How does stashing cash offshore help them pay higher salaries? How are things stil magically paid for (even though the spoils of tax-dodging remain untaxed) when the US federal government is running huge budget deficits? No point paying them because they're broke and messed up because you don't pay them. A self-fulfilling prophecy.
There is really no reason for corporations to pay income taxes at all, eventually the profits are distributed to the shareholders as a dividend and taxed as Individual Income at higher rates than the Corporate taxes are!
We could withhold 30% of dividends and people could file for refunds on their federal income taxes. Foreigners could either chose to file US income taxes or walk away from the withholdings.
Google pays whatever the market demands, no more, no less. That's why lower taxes won't make them pay more.
Your implication is that our society couldn't organize those benefits without a violently imposed monopoly called "government". Well, that's disputable.
Theoretically, perhaps, but history has no examples in your favor. At least not on a scale of 4-digit populations.
it's better to keep the power to make decisions for society's resources in the hands of the people who have actually and objectively proven themselves good at making profitable allocations of society's resources.
Disagree, there's nothing inherently good or helpful to society about making a profit. The EITC made profits. Gilded age companies made profits. Microsoft in the 90s made huge profits. Google's profit helps nobody except those at Google.
Voluntary trade means that both sides have profited—otherwise, there would have been no deal.
Utter bullshit. You might be able to safely trade two loaves of bread for an axe in the local market because you can test the axe, but how can the poor guy that received the loaves know they aren't contaminated with Salmonella or something worse? Free-marketeers frequently assume that both parties have complete and perfect knowledge of the goods or services being exchanged, something which is practically impossible in this highly technical age. When you purchased and installed that app, did you read the
What is a guy who is dying of thirst in the desert going to do with a bar of gold? Eat it?
The government spends money on wars, prisons, corporate welfare, and subsidies for a bloated and wasteful healthcare system.
I prefer that Google keeps as much money as they can.
You've made a mostly-insightful comment which I mostly agree with. Unfortunately, it contains a rather glaring contradiction. Surely Google, (along with other corporations), being allowed to keep "as much money as they can", represents a major portion of "corporate welfare"?
Governments need a very loud wake-up call when it comes to their budgetary priorities, but letting companies like Google dodge taxes is not the appropriate solution. We simply need better governments making better decisions, doing a better job of enforcing corporate taxation. To do that we need to realize that the 'military-industrial complex' that Eisenhower warned about, has either morphed into, or expanded to include, the 'corporate-governmental' complex. Then we need to set about dismantling that whole structure and making sure that the constituent entities remain separate and opposed, aka 'balanced'. Citizens need to organize in the way that unions have. I don't love unions, but they are necessary and they came into being for valid and important reasons. It's time for a national 'Citizens' Union', with various locals organizing campaign contributions and voting blocs at Federal, State, and local levels. I see numerous flaws in my suggestion, but I have yet to hear of any better alternatives, and at this point I think that a Citizens' Union would be much better for many more people than the status quo is.
The government spends money on wars, prisons, corporate welfare, and subsidies for a bloated and wasteful healthcare system.
Uhh...I thought this was about not paying European taxes?
do you think that google do not do the same thing in the USA? google "delaware tax havens"
yep, right, so you have no roads, no electricity, no laws, no justice, no security, no water, nothing... welcome to the wild west!! do you like living in a place like that? move to some war country, local war lord ruler or no ruler at all and see if you like it.
just because your government is broken, do not mean that all of then are... or that even a broken government maintain many things you take as granted.
1. My electricity and water aren't free.
2. Justice isn't free either. The part that's free sucks ass and mostly loses to the part that's being paid. Laws and Justice go hand in hand.
3. Here where I live, roads are paid for through gas excise taxes. They're fucking huge.
4. Security, that's arguably free, but is it good enough? I'd rather pay the local police directly to be honest.
I'm not saying I'm against paying taxes by any stretch, I'm just refuting most of your examples.
yep, right, so you have no roads, no electricity, no laws, no justice, no security, no water
These things are not where most government money is spent.
It is silly to justify spending trillions of dollars on prisons and wars just so we can also get some potholes filled.
Google spends money on AI research, robotics, parallel computing, and information access.
If Google is spending that money on research, how is it ending up in Bermuda?
Well,
...., uh, here it is.
Taxed pay for the war. War is bad. So not paying taxes reduces the war. So not paying taxes is good.
Bit of a stretch. Still better than the "Fuck you! I do not give a fuck!" that they are probably actually want to say.
Actually lately wars are put on the credit card, often like porn is, under a different name. The Iraqi war was a good example of this with the government actually giving tax breaks as upwards of a trillion dollars was spent on war.
Instead of Don't be Evil it's Don't Pay Taxes.
Corporate taxes are evil.
Not because we should love all the corporations, but because corporations never actually pay taxes. All corporate taxes end up being shifted to individuals in one of three groups: investors, who receive lower rates of return; employees, who receive lower salaries/less benefits; and consumers, who pay higher prices. Exactly how the cost of taxes gets allocated among those groups is variable, hard to quantify and ultimately decided by corporate execs, which is bad because the alloca
They've update it now it's
Don't be evil
Taxation is theft
Theft is evil
Don't pay taxes.
There was a lot of anger in the UK about Google not paying taxes, with Google execs grilled by the PAC.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/busi... [bbc.co.uk]
Google's executive chairman Eric Schmidt has said he is "perplexed" by the ongoing debate over the company's tax contributions in the UK.
Mr Schmidt told the BBC that the company did what was "legally required" to pay the right amount of taxes.
Google paid £10m in UK corporate taxes between 2006 and 2011.
Mr Schmidt said it was up to the government to change its tax system if it wanted companies to pay more taxes.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Start the Week, he said: "What we are doing is legal. I'm rather perplexed by this debate, which has been going in the UK for some time, because I view taxes as not optional.
"I view that you should pay the taxes that are legally required. It's not a debate. You pay the taxes.
"If the British system changes the tax laws, then we will comply. If the taxes go up, we will pay more, if they go down, we will pay less. That is a political decision for the democracy that is the United Kingdom."
And as much as I dislike Google for its political meddling, bias, censorship and data mining, he's got a point.
Oddly enough the griller in chief was Margaret Hodge, MP was director of a company which paid very low levels of taxes, using the rules to the max
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/fin... [telegraph.co.uk]
The Labour MP has been one of the fiercest critics of tax avoidance by companies such as Starbucks, Google and Amazon. However, she is likely to face questions over the limited tax paid by Stemcor, the steel trading company in which she owns shares and which was founded by her father and is run by her brother.
Analysis of Stemcor's latest accounts show that the business paid tax of just £163,000 on revenues of more than £2.1bn in 2011. However. it is not known whether the company - which made profits of £65m - used similar controversial tax avoidance measures criticised in the past by Mrs Hodge.
Stemcor's tax bill to the exchequer equates to just 0.01pc of the revenues it booked through its UK-based business. In accounts filed with Companies House, Stemcor revealed that despite generating about one third of its revenues in Britain, its UK tax contribution made up only 2.7pc of the tax the company paid globally.
Stemcor was founded by Mrs Hodge's father Hans Oppenheimer more than 60 years ago.
Today, the business claims to be the sixth largest private UK company by turnover. Last year the company, which employs 2,000 people in 45 countries, generated sales of £6bn from trading about 20m tonnes of steel.
The majority of Stemcor's shares are still controlled by the Oppenheimer family and Mrs Hodge declares a "registrable shareholding" in the company, which is run by her brother Ralph Oppenheimer, executive chairman.
Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Mrs Hodge defended Stemcor's behaviour and said that the company had "assured" her it paid "every penny of tax that is owed", adding that she was only "a very small shareholder".
"Clearly, I have asked them the question," said Mrs Hodge. "They have always promised that they do absolutely nothing to avoid tax. I would be very mad if I found out differently."
Mrs Hodge said unlike other companies under the spotlight, Stemcor did not try to shield profits or "hide information" and that was the difference between Stemcor and Starbucks.
However, when pressed about the details of why so little tax was paid by Stemcor despite the billions of pounds it makes, Ms Hodge said that she had not done "enough detailed work" and did not have the information.
On Monday, Mrs Hodge will chair a hearing at which senior executives from Starbucks, Google and Amazon will be questioned on their tax affairs. The US companies, along with Facebook, were recently shown to have paid just £30m of tax between them despite generating £3.1bn of British sales in the past three years.
Mrs Hodge has led much of the criticism of these companies over the ways in which they minimise their tax bills. Mrs Hodge previously said: "There is a growing anger among ordinary people who pay their taxes that the system is not fair. That big corporates and the rich find ways to avoid tax. It may be legal but it is not moral."
A spokesman for Stemcor defended the company's tax policy and said it paid more than many of its peers. "In the past three years, a total of £14m of corporation tax has been paid by Stemcor in the UK. Stemcor's effective tax rate internationally in the last three years has been over 30pc."
The spokesman added that Stemcor was "happy" to provide more detail "about its tax affairs to the media if requested" and that it was "proud of the company's contribution to the UK economy".
"Stemcor is almost unique among international trading companies in that it still maintains its headquarters in the UK. Most other such companies have located themselves in low tax jurisdictions, while still having sizeable operations in London. Stemcor's shareholders refuse to countenance such a move," the spokesman said
Why else would they want to collect our rubbish unless it was to see what we are throwing out?
I knew a biologist who was doing surveys on the growth rates, sizes and population rates of rat populations. Rats will grow to the size of small dogs in places like rubbish tips.
Cool, let's train them and replace dogs with them.
We can do that where I live, or we can contract with a non-government third party collection agency. We opt for the latter because we can afford to and the recycling/waste center is a half hour drive.
The horrors of not having municipal waste collection...
My neighborhood organizes itself to negotiate bulk rates and then contract with a single waste company all households then use for collection.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Our garbageman comes twice a month and empties the dumpster and we write a check for the service once a month. The funny thing is, when we lived in the city, they collected more fore refuse removal, than what we are paying the same company for similar service as individuals!
It's cute that you don't see government bureaucrats as autocratic psychopathic dictators, naive but cute.
The real injustice here (Score:5, Insightful)
Is that perfectly-legal tax-avoidance strategies like this one aren't available to lower and middle class employees.
It is, if you make enough money to pay the bank fees and you want to use a foreign transaction fees for every purchase you make. You don't open these types of bank accounts without at least retaining 1 attorney in each country and paying the fees on your banking in each of the countries.
Plus, how long do you WANT to wait on your paycheck to clear? It goes through at least 5 banks, with at least 2-3 weeks of time for each transfer to clear, you may be waiting 3-6 months.
The Swiss took away secrecy, unless you've had your numbered account open since before 1950 (exact year escapes me). So unless your part of an old money family (e.g. the Kennedys), you're running a lot more risk.
If only western governments were starved of the tax funds they need in order to function! We'd finally have our libertarian utopia!
They call it 'Starve the Beast' (Score:2)
No. There are problems with the current system(s) but your solution would be worse.
Ha, ha. You really think that companies and wealthy individuals would not use tax avoidance strategies if there were a flat tax?
make a grand? pay 100, make 100 grand? pay 10 grand make 100 million, you get the point. Everyone pays (unlike now where the bottom 50% dont really pay a penny in taxes to begin with)
And yet you decline to escape this theft by moving to the ungoverned regions of Somalia. How curious. Could it be that you enjoy the comforts of civilization, but are simply too selfish to contribute to their upkeep?
the comforts of civilization,
Take a look at the history of the 20th century and then try to tell me that government and civilization are the same thing.
-jcr
It's a helluva lot closer to civilization than a lack of government! Hence why you haven't left the shelter of one.
Conservatives are about denying services to the poor. Liberals are about making services for the poor but making them so complex that only the rich have resources to use them.
In general whatever party you follow if you are not rich you are in general screwed.
People at lower incomes generally aren't paying taxes in the first place, so they have nothing to avoid.
Yes they are. They pay sales taxes on pretty much all their earnings, while rich people pay sales taxes on a tiny fraction of their earnings.
Even low income earners ought to pull at least some of their weight, and currently that's not happening. It's why upper income earners get so mad every time people talk about lowering their taxes as a "giveaway to the rich."
Low income earners pull most of the weight. They work as hard or harder than high income workers, but are no better off at the end of the year than the start.
If the laws allow them to do this... (Score:3, Insightful)
If the law allows them to do this then what are you complaining about? Don't like it? Change the laws.
Re:If the laws allow them to do this... (Score:4, Insightful)
I can't afford to bribe politicians like google can.
If the law allows them to do this then what are you complaining about? Don't like it? Change the laws.
You seem to be under the mistaken notion that US law is not bought and paid for by those with money, be it corporations, or people so rich that the next 5 generations of my family are unlikely to earn in their entire life times together what one of these rich people earn in a single year.
My vote does not matter.
I cannot change any laws that would influence those with money or power, because I am not one with money and power. I am the lower class and even when the people in what is effectively a united voice
Since it's artificial and not natural, taxation can never be foolproof. Short of the government completely taking over the economy (which is what Communism tried to do), there will always be loopholes and workarounds. It's
ELI5 why this really matters? (Score:2)
I mean eventually that money gets spent, if not this year then next year. Right?
I'm not stating a strong opinion or preference here, I'm just saying this is what I think is happening and I may be wrong.
I'd love for someone to explain this to me in simple terms (seriously).
You don't need tax breaks (Score:2)
You don't need tax breaks when you manage to avoid paying any taxes at all. In the realm of social justice, this whole thing is obscene. It doesn't benefit society, and it certainly doesn't create jobs.
Well, I don't know if we can just arbitrarily say that.
It might not create any jobs. But it's not impossible that a huge corporation prospering more just might in fact create more jobs on balance. They'd have more to spend on salaries, for one thing.
As far as "benefiting society", from the "social justice" point of view that might be arguable as well. Having a behemoth corp that just so happens to control everybody's search results on your side in politics has to have some value after all
Stop Taxing Profits! (Score:5, Interesting)
The continued machinations that everyone has gotten into with respect to taxing profits feels just like the epicycles [wikipedia.org] used in the heliocentric models -- continued added complexity to make something work that at base doesn't make sense.
At base, the truth is that profit is an interpretive value. It's not a basic arithmetic concept like gross revenue or net revenue -- it's a derived value that requires subjective judgment to assign to the inputs. As such, you can create more and more complicated rules that never really continues. Like epicycles, the corrections and adjustments continue forever.
It would seem totally logical that the simplest and least-subject-to-perversion method of taxation would be to chose to tax a value that requires the absolute minimum subjective interpretation: either a gross revenue tax or a consumption tax. Both can be made arbitrarily progressive and both are virtually impossible to game.
Instead we go on and on trying to tax an elusive concept . . .
The most direct impact of corporate taxes are on shareholder dividends, since that's basically distribution of profit to shareholders.* Increase the corporate tax, decrease the shareholder dividend. For a company existing in a sing
I don't think that's going to work either. A gross revenue tax would put companies with a relatively low margin at a major disadvantage; wholesale companies can close their doors immediately while Apple wouldn't give a shit. And a consumption tax is effectively just a tax on consumers so that's not really helpful either.
My solution (which is just as hypothetical as yours
and thus you destroy your fledging industry (Score:2)
Tax cuts (Score:2)
Don't Be Evil.. (Score:2)
..my ass.
US businesses don't pay taxes? Shocker! (Score:2)
I would expect a company the size of Google to hire an army of tax accountants and lawyers to do this, but one thing that I think people overlook is that businesses in general get a huge advantage over typical wage-earners in the US tax system.
It drives me crazy when I hear small business owners whining about how expensive it is to do business and how they're being taxed to death. I'd love to see what entity owns their house, their cars, and incurs all their personal expenses...in almost all cases, these ar
Re:How is this not fraud? (Score:4, Insightful)
State Department (Score:5, Interesting)
The best part about all of this is it was the US State Department's idea to set up Ireland as a tax haven. Back in the late 40's when Ireland was basically broke, the US and UK got together with them to figure out how to fix their economy. The US brought up a bunch of ideas, and setting up a tax haven was one of them. So Ireland went ahead and did it.
So it's a bit suspect when the US congress calls CEOs onto the floor and lambastes them for taking advantage of something the US told Ireland to do.
Don't blame Google for being smart, blame Holland, Bermuda, and Ireland for being dumb.
They're not being entirely dumb: they each likely get more tax $$$ out of all of this than they would ever have gotten otherwise.
We're being dumb for allowing Google to deduct the expenses from contractually-created artificial charges or "licensing royalties" owed to an international unit that (1) Doesn't pay tax for products and services delivered in the US, AND (2) Are administered in precise amounts specific
Re:How is this not fraud? (Score:5, Informative)
The Netherlands gets a little bit of extra money from this, yes. Of course those billions do get added to our GNP, which means that any costs that are GNP-related (such as EU-membership, NATO membership, and third world aid) also go up immediately. I don't know how much Google is paying, but it's not impossible that this is a netto loss for the Netherlands.
Of course we gets lots of high tech jobs... Wait, what? Zero employees? Right, so that's pointless then.
Let Google pay the same on its income as I (Dutch person, living and working in the Netherlands) do. That's _52%_ income tax, for those interested... Corporations are people. Let them pay income tax like the rest of us.
different fiscal IDs are awesome, you can have a local google company claim no profit for the datacenter... and that datacenter only have the expenses income from the USA google fiscal ID , so they pay low taxes... and having a external company with a different ID transferring money to that country, convert it to the local coin/make payments for fake service/"whatever is the financial loop of the year" and then transfer again to another (tax heaven) place. In this case, internal EU transfers between Ireland
Zero employees?
It's right there in the summary: "...to a Dutch company with no employees..."
Let Google pay the same on its income as I (Dutch person, living and working in the Netherlands) do. That's _52%_ income tax, for those interested... Corporations are people. Let them pay income tax like the rest of us.
OK, so go ahead and let them. Why aren't you?
We primitives in the US are supposed to emulate you, right? Because you are so much better than us?
So I thought you already had this all figured out and nailed down?
OK, so go ahead and let them. Why aren't you?
I have no idea. I'm not in charge here.
We primitives in the US are supposed to emulate you, right? Because you are so much better than us?
I have no idea where you got that idea. I would, however, suggest you get out more.
Zero Employees? Then who's going to stop you when you rent an office, redirect their mail, and give yourself a nice salary for being employee #1? I mean, it's not like anyone can say you don't work there, unless you get tricked into admitting it yourself.
I'll blame Holland, Bermuda and Ireland for being selfish and irresponsible, but I'll blame the USA for being dumb. That's where the companies using these avoidance schemes are headquartered, and where the loopholes exploited by those other countries could be closed.
In a way the financial crisis has become something of a blessing in disguise as governments and organisations like the EU are finally getting themselves into gear and fighting corporate tax avoidance. They are doing it most
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
"The case is clear: an economically challenged government, perniciously influenced by the interests of the housing lobby, blew it. The entire Irish episode will be studied internationally in years to come as an example of how not to do things."
https://www.irishtimes.com/new... [irishtimes.com]
https://www.rte.ie/eile/brains... [www.rte.ie]
Those two articles do not mention the EU.
The housing crisis was entirely manufactured within Ireland.
But please go on blaming the EU for failings within Ireland. Such thinking will continue to hold back the economy there.
Re:How is this not fraud? (Score:5, Insightful)
As you said, these are loopholes that are written into the laws. You cannot make something that is perfectly legal, illegal because you feel it is morally wrong. You fix the loopholes if there are any but by doing so you will also hurt a lot of import/export.
You have to think like a politician on this: would you like Google to pay their $10M tax bill or do you want your constituents to miss out on $100B in trade? Even if taxing everything (eg. a VAT) would only dip trade by 10%, it still would be more hurt
You don't understand the very fundamentals of every human society. Laws are made by people, who in fact can take something perfectly legal and make it illegal for any reason they want. Feeling that this something is morally wrong is actually one of the biggest historic reasons things have been made illegal in human societies.
I know they CAN but they also have to live with the consequences, hence why we have politicians, it's their job (although they often do it poorly) to think not just about what YOU find morally wrong or obscene but also what the consequences of laws would be. It's easy to say these tax-evasion schemes are wrong, but fixing it would limit all sorts of trade and/or rebase a lot of companies. We don't have the richest country in the world because we were nice in the past.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Corporate donations to the political powers campaign funds.
Is that his stance this week, or did Google give a complement, so he is eating out of their hands.
It's a very smart change. It's very hard to not do evil things. It's very easy to do "right things". In this case for example, they most certainly are doing the right thing for themselves.
And being evil in process.
Re:Euphemisms? (Score:5, Informative)
You'll regret looking up _anything_ that you have to goto the urban dictionary to find.
Double Irish: Having sex with not one, but two redheads at once.
That doesn't sound that bad to me...
That's right, much better to put it on the credit card.
If you want to shrink government, make the taxes equal to expenditures. When taxes double or triple for everyone, you'll see a strong movement to shrink government.
If you want to shrink government, make the taxes equal to expenditures.
No, you CUT SPENDING.
-jcr
Re:Good for them. (Score:5, Insightful)
Maybe in the US, but in civilized countries we like our good roads and social security and pensions and medical insurance and police and so on and so forth. So we like corporations to pay their taxes.
