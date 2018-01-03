Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


The FCC Is Still Tweaking Its Net Neutrality Repeal (techcrunch.com) 33

Posted by BeauHD from the under-review dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: You may think, from the pomp accompanying the FCC's vote in December to repeal the 2015 net neutrality rules, that the deed was accomplished. Not so -- in fact, the order hasn't even reached its final form: the Commission is still working on it. But while it may be frustrating, this is business as usual for regulations like this, and concerned advocates should conserve their outrage for when it's really needed. The "Restoring Internet Freedom" rule voted on last month was based on a final draft circulated several weeks before the meeting at which it would be adopted. But as reports at the time noted, significant edits (i.e. not fixing typos) were still going into the draft the day before the FCC voted. Additional citations, changes in wording and more serious adjustments may be underway. It may sound like some serious shenanigans are being pulled, but this is how the sausage was always made, and it's actually one of Chairman Ajit Pai's handful of commendable efforts that the process is, in some ways at least, more open to the public. The question of exactly what is being changed, however, we will have ample time to investigate: The rules will soon be entered into the federal register, at which point they both come into effect and come under intense scrutiny and legal opposition.

  • and see whats in the federal register?

  • Open to the public? (Score:3)

    by ArtemaOne ( 1300025 ) on Wednesday January 03, 2018 @08:12AM (#55854769)

    it's actually one of Chairman Ajit Pai's handful of commendable efforts that the process is, in some ways at least, more open to the public

    It may have been open to the public, but there were massive numbers of fake responses posted condemning the hackjob "net neutrality" regulation. All this implementation did was create an opportunity to skew the perception of what the public wanted through a misinformation campaign. We still need real net neutrality in law, not a regulation that three people can overturn.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Half a million Russian email addresses were used citing legitimate US identities who were not the submitters of the comment. Chairman Pai refused to investigate even these, or help State Attorneys investigate the identity fraud for people in their state. Adjit has said he is not filtering identifiable fake comments and is considering the substance.

      What's the betting, he colluded with telcos to skew the submissions hiring Trump's foreign troll/hack friends?

    • > We still need real net neutrality in law, not a regulation that three people can overturn

      I commend you for having the courage to say that here, to agree completely with exactly what chairman Pai has been saying.

      • Not exactly what he has been saying. I would be fine with the regulation staying in place until a law replaced it.

  • Bad advice (Score:3)

    by GrumpySteen ( 1250194 ) on Wednesday January 03, 2018 @08:40AM (#55854861)

    Concerned advocates should conserve their outrage for when it's really needed.

    So... don't contact your congressional representatives now when your voice might stand out and be heard? Wait until the last minute flood so that your comments can be drowned out more easily by the anti-neutrality bot spam?

    I'm sure that'll work well for everyone.

    • We should all just STFU and let Trump and his cadre of profiteering cronies rape America back to the 1950's.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by zifn4b ( 1040588 )

        We should all just STFU and let Trump and his cadre of profiteering cronies rape America back to the 1950's.

        That's cute that you think Trump was the start of it all. The real beginning goes all the way back to the Reagan administration and it was a bi-partisan effort. Read the works of Chris Hedges for more information. Globalization was the ultimate slap in the face pushed forth by folks like the US Chamber of Commerce under the guise of progressivism. You bought it hook, line and sinker. We were promised cheaper goods AND better jobs. We got the cheaper goods but better jobs? Precisely the opposite. Bi-

      • 1920s , actually.

        The 1950s were a time when the middle class was relatively well off and wealth disparity had dropped sharply from it's height in the late 20s. Everything Trump and his cronies are doing is to benefit the 1% and increase that disparity by taking everything they can away from the rest of society.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zifn4b ( 1040588 )

      So... don't contact your congressional representatives now when your voice might stand out and be heard? Wait until the last minute flood so that your comments can be drowned out more easily by the anti-neutrality bot spam?

      I'm sure that'll work well for everyone.

      You must be new here. Whining on slashdot is the most effective way to usher positive change into our government, duh! Because government officials are avid readers of slashdot.

  • "Open to the public" (Score:3)

    by squiggleslash ( 241428 ) on Wednesday January 03, 2018 @08:40AM (#55854865) Homepage Journal

    It's visible to the public, not "open". If it were open, we'd have some say in it (which means it wouldn't be happening.)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zifn4b ( 1040588 )

      It's visible to the public, not "open". If it were open, we'd have some say in it (which means it wouldn't be happening.)

      Oh gee, you need the truth spoon fed to you instead of seeking it out yourself? You do realize that's precisely what the propaganda pushers expect and use as the means to distort the truth right?

  • There's no hurry, Ajit (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    You should hold off – and see what happens after the elections in November. That's the new normal according to Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan.

  • Blind voting? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Did I understand correctly that they actually voted to agree with something which can still thoroughly change? That's the equivalent of having someone sign a check and filling in the amount due after the fact.

    • A better analogy is probably that it's like they decide to go to the hobby shop, then they get on Google maps to find the exact route to take.

      They decided they don't have the legal authority to enforce the 2015 regulations, then studied what they *can* legally do and decided on a general approach. Now they are finishing up the details of what their regulations will be under the current law, while awaiting Congress passing a NN law (or not).

  • Sigh. (Score:2)

    by ledow ( 319597 )

    "The rules will soon be entered into the federal register, at which point they both come into effect and come under intense scrutiny and legal opposition."

    Bit late to do anything about them if they are already in effect at that point.

    I think that's the entire point of the protests.

  • Ignorance is strength. Ajit Pai is an impartial regulator. Welcome to the new Administration.

