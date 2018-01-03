The FCC Is Still Tweaking Its Net Neutrality Repeal (techcrunch.com) 35
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: You may think, from the pomp accompanying the FCC's vote in December to repeal the 2015 net neutrality rules, that the deed was accomplished. Not so -- in fact, the order hasn't even reached its final form: the Commission is still working on it. But while it may be frustrating, this is business as usual for regulations like this, and concerned advocates should conserve their outrage for when it's really needed. The "Restoring Internet Freedom" rule voted on last month was based on a final draft circulated several weeks before the meeting at which it would be adopted. But as reports at the time noted, significant edits (i.e. not fixing typos) were still going into the draft the day before the FCC voted. Additional citations, changes in wording and more serious adjustments may be underway. It may sound like some serious shenanigans are being pulled, but this is how the sausage was always made, and it's actually one of Chairman Ajit Pai's handful of commendable efforts that the process is, in some ways at least, more open to the public. The question of exactly what is being changed, however, we will have ample time to investigate: The rules will soon be entered into the federal register, at which point they both come into effect and come under intense scrutiny and legal opposition.
Let wait for actual NN news (Score:2)
Re:Let wait for actual NN news (Score:4, Insightful)
Like we waited for the tax cut bill to see what was in it? No, my friend, that will no longer work for us.
Doesn't matter what you or anyone else thinks. Status quo for legislation is to make last minute revisions to major bills substantially changing them. Trump's doing it. Obama did. Dubya did it. They all do it. It happens regardless of what party is in control of Congress. Business as usual. Get over it.
Re: (Score:1)
Open to the public? (Score:3)
it's actually one of Chairman Ajit Pai's handful of commendable efforts that the process is, in some ways at least, more open to the public
It may have been open to the public, but there were massive numbers of fake responses posted condemning the hackjob "net neutrality" regulation. All this implementation did was create an opportunity to skew the perception of what the public wanted through a misinformation campaign. We still need real net neutrality in law, not a regulation that three people can overturn.
Re: (Score:1)
Half a million Russian email addresses were used citing legitimate US identities who were not the submitters of the comment. Chairman Pai refused to investigate even these, or help State Attorneys investigate the identity fraud for people in their state. Adjit has said he is not filtering identifiable fake comments and is considering the substance.
What's the betting, he colluded with telcos to skew the submissions hiring Trump's foreign troll/hack friends?
Re: (Score:1)
It's dangerous to agree with the FCC here (Score:2)
> We still need real net neutrality in law, not a regulation that three people can overturn
I commend you for having the courage to say that here, to agree completely with exactly what chairman Pai has been saying.
Re: (Score:2)
Not exactly what he has been saying. I would be fine with the regulation staying in place until a law replaced it.
Re: (Score:2)
Does this includes regulations against angry customers going to to their headquarters and shooting up the place?
Of course not.
The point of regulations is to setup a set of rules used across the industry to make sure there is a degree of fairness between the provider and the consumer.
In high infrastructure industries such as ISP the choices for the consumer is limited. Thus in many areas choosing an alternative is not an option. In such areas where there is a near monopoly democratic government regulations a
Bad advice (Score:3)
Concerned advocates should conserve their outrage for when it's really needed.
So... don't contact your congressional representatives now when your voice might stand out and be heard? Wait until the last minute flood so that your comments can be drowned out more easily by the anti-neutrality bot spam?
I'm sure that'll work well for everyone.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
We should all just STFU and let Trump and his cadre of profiteering cronies rape America back to the 1950's.
That's cute that you think Trump was the start of it all. The real beginning goes all the way back to the Reagan administration and it was a bi-partisan effort. Read the works of Chris Hedges for more information. Globalization was the ultimate slap in the face pushed forth by folks like the US Chamber of Commerce under the guise of progressivism. You bought it hook, line and sinker. We were promised cheaper goods AND better jobs. We got the cheaper goods but better jobs? Precisely the opposite. Bi-
Re: (Score:2)
1920s , actually.
The 1950s were a time when the middle class was relatively well off and wealth disparity had dropped sharply from it's height in the late 20s. Everything Trump and his cronies are doing is to benefit the 1% and increase that disparity by taking everything they can away from the rest of society.
Re: (Score:2)
So... don't contact your congressional representatives now when your voice might stand out and be heard? Wait until the last minute flood so that your comments can be drowned out more easily by the anti-neutrality bot spam?
I'm sure that'll work well for everyone.
You must be new here. Whining on slashdot is the most effective way to usher positive change into our government, duh! Because government officials are avid readers of slashdot.
"Open to the public" (Score:3)
It's visible to the public, not "open". If it were open, we'd have some say in it (which means it wouldn't be happening.)
Re: (Score:2)
It's visible to the public, not "open". If it were open, we'd have some say in it (which means it wouldn't be happening.)
Oh gee, you need the truth spoon fed to you instead of seeking it out yourself? You do realize that's precisely what the propaganda pushers expect and use as the means to distort the truth right?
There's no hurry, Ajit (Score:1)
Blind voting? (Score:1)
Did I understand correctly that they actually voted to agree with something which can still thoroughly change? That's the equivalent of having someone sign a check and filling in the amount due after the fact.
More like deciding to go somewhere, then see map (Score:2)
A better analogy is probably that it's like they decide to go to the hobby shop, then they get on Google maps to find the exact route to take.
They decided they don't have the legal authority to enforce the 2015 regulations, then studied what they *can* legally do and decided on a general approach. Now they are finishing up the details of what their regulations will be under the current law, while awaiting Congress passing a NN law (or not).
Sigh. (Score:2)
"The rules will soon be entered into the federal register, at which point they both come into effect and come under intense scrutiny and legal opposition."
Bit late to do anything about them if they are already in effect at that point.
I think that's the entire point of the protests.
Re: (Score:2)
I agree we need it not to be a hack regulation, but most of what you are saying is legitimately nonsense. We need a law that actually follows the rules of real net neutrality, not a regulation that 3 people can overturn.
Freedom is slavery (Score:2)