Norway Powers Ahead (Electrically): Over Half New Car Sales Now Electric or Hybrid

Posted by msmash
Sales of electric and hybrid cars rose above half of new registrations in Norway in 2017, a record aided by generous subsidies that extended the country's lead in shifting from fossil-fuel engines, data showed on Wednesday. From a report: Pure electric cars and hybrids, which have both battery power and a diesel or petrol motor, accounted for 52 percent of all new car sales last year in Norway against 40 percent in 2016, the independent Norwegian Road Federation (OFV) said. "No one else is close" in terms of a national share of electric cars, OFV chief Oeyvind Solberg Thorsen said. "For the first time we have a fossil-fuel market share below 50 percent." Norway exempts new electric cars from almost all taxes and grants perks that can be worth thousands of dollars a year in terms of free or subsidized parking, re-charging and use of toll roads, ferries and tunnels.

  • Norway exempts new electric cars from almost all taxes and grants perks that can be worth thousands of dollars a year in terms of free or subsidized parking, re-charging and use of toll roads, ferries and tunnels.

    Well, OK ... if you basically paid me to own one, I'd probably have one too.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Rei ( 128717 )

      It's anything but "pays you to own one". It's just that ICE vehicles are super-expensive, while EVs are just "normal priced". The other incentives, like parking, don't amass to that much money on average, and there's no tax deduction or rebate or anything like that (like the US's deduction).

      On one hand, the government misses out on all of those sales taxes for EVs. On the other hand, I'm sure that a lot of people were buying a car specifically because they could afford an EV and wouldn't have purchased a

    • They also only talk about percentage, not absolute numbers. The article does mention that Norway only has a population of 5.3 million though.

      This [countryeconomy.com] shows they Norway only has a market for about 200k vehicles per year.

      The US market is about 17600k vehicles per year for comparison. This [fleetcarma.com] suggests that the US has almost 200k electric vehicles a year sold - so a greater total number than Norway.

      So I guess the US is not doing too bad in aggregate, even without crazy subsidies, but we're doing really poorly as a

  • "Norway exempts new electric cars from almost all taxes and grants perks that can be worth thousands of dollars a year in terms of free or subsidized parking, re-charging and use of toll roads, ferries and tunnels."

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      The "free market" doesn't take into account externalities, such as pollution, so I'm glad that it's NOT a "free market" decision.
  • Norway has a lot of money due to exporting fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Good job Norway: you are causing global warming.
    • Add to that, like a lot of other countries, they externalize their military costs to other countries (i.e USA). What would Norway's social spending be like if they had to also spend money to ensure a proper defense against say Russia?

    • Norway has a lot of money due to exporting fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Good job Norway: you are causing global warming.

      They are alleviating that by going all in on electric, Are you suggesting they should not?

  • Since hybrid cars still use fossil fuels, they should start subsidizing electric cars to eliminate hybrids.
  • My understanding is that Norway has a 25% tax on new petrol cars. Also taxes on petrol are quite high. I'm pretty green but, at this point, I'm not sure tax incentives to promote hybrids / BEVs make sense. The reality is that a high-end pure electric vehicle is way more fun to drive than one powered by gasoline. A 4 cylinder supercharged engine combined with an electric motor is a much *better* vehicle than a V8. But both are (tens of) thousands of dollars more expensive than a basic gasoline counterpa

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hipp5 ( 1635263 )

      It's not clear that the current incentives will lead to the price gap closing.

      The price gap is quite clearly on the road to closing. Battery costs are plummeting. To date the drop in battery costs has been used to produce BEVs with greater range at the same price as older models with shorter range. But now that ranges are reaching the point where they are adequate for most people, manufacturers will instead start using savings on battery cost to drop the price of future models compared to today's models.

  • is around 70k [google.com]. This isn't surprising. They've got the money to afford it. Meanwhile in the States the average age of a car is over 10 years [google.com]

  • so, electric not competitive

    have to steal from working people with less income to afford one

    nice

