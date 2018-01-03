Norway Powers Ahead (Electrically): Over Half New Car Sales Now Electric or Hybrid (reuters.com) 32
Sales of electric and hybrid cars rose above half of new registrations in Norway in 2017, a record aided by generous subsidies that extended the country's lead in shifting from fossil-fuel engines, data showed on Wednesday. From a report: Pure electric cars and hybrids, which have both battery power and a diesel or petrol motor, accounted for 52 percent of all new car sales last year in Norway against 40 percent in 2016, the independent Norwegian Road Federation (OFV) said. "No one else is close" in terms of a national share of electric cars, OFV chief Oeyvind Solberg Thorsen said. "For the first time we have a fossil-fuel market share below 50 percent." Norway exempts new electric cars from almost all taxes and grants perks that can be worth thousands of dollars a year in terms of free or subsidized parking, re-charging and use of toll roads, ferries and tunnels.
Re:Easy to do for Net Energy Exporting countries (Score:5, Informative)
Norway is diversifying away from oil production and into renewable energies like offshore wind farms and hydroelectric power generation. The same technologies used to make oil rigs and power lines resistant to salt water corrosion can be used for offshore wind farms as well. With a population around 5 million and twice the land area of the UK, they can make fast economic changes. Plus they invested the revenue from the oil industry into a trust fund for the country.
Re: (Score:2)
Not really an example to the world though, the countries with massive oil based trade surpluses and huge amounts of hydro-potential are Norway and Norway.
This is just Norway investing in autarky, it's not really very interesting for the rest of the world. Unless you want to emigrate to Norway, which wouldn't be a bad idea.
Re: (Score:2)
Interesting that in Norway, a country that is sparsely populated in many parts and very cold (which reduces range) a lot of people like EVs. All the rubbish about them being unsuitable for the mass market or countries where you need to travel far or with bad weather is demonstrably wrong.
well, OK (Score:2)
Norway exempts new electric cars from almost all taxes and grants perks that can be worth thousands of dollars a year in terms of free or subsidized parking, re-charging and use of toll roads, ferries and tunnels.
Well, OK
... if you basically paid me to own one, I'd probably have one too.
Re: (Score:3)
It's anything but "pays you to own one". It's just that ICE vehicles are super-expensive, while EVs are just "normal priced". The other incentives, like parking, don't amass to that much money on average, and there's no tax deduction or rebate or anything like that (like the US's deduction).
On one hand, the government misses out on all of those sales taxes for EVs. On the other hand, I'm sure that a lot of people were buying a car specifically because they could afford an EV and wouldn't have purchased a
Re: (Score:2)
They also only talk about percentage, not absolute numbers. The article does mention that Norway only has a population of 5.3 million though.
This [countryeconomy.com] shows they Norway only has a market for about 200k vehicles per year.
The US market is about 17600k vehicles per year for comparison. This [fleetcarma.com] suggests that the US has almost 200k electric vehicles a year sold - so a greater total number than Norway.
So I guess the US is not doing too bad in aggregate, even without crazy subsidies, but we're doing really poorly as a
Not a free market decision (Score:1)
"Norway exempts new electric cars from almost all taxes and grants perks that can be worth thousands of dollars a year in terms of free or subsidized parking, re-charging and use of toll roads, ferries and tunnels."
Re: (Score:2)
The tax is not the same for all fossil cars. Where on earth do you have that from?
There's 3 parts of the "engangsavgift" (one time tax, paid as you buy it):
Weight:
351-1200kg: 26.51NOK/kg
1201-1400kg: 66.05NOK/kg
1401-1500kg: 206.41NOK/kg
> 1500kg: 240.06NOK/kg
CO2 (based on released grams per kilometer):
0-75g: 0NOK
76-100g: 914.7NOK/(g/km)
101-130g: 955.49NOK/(g/km)
131-200g: 2685.98NOK/(g/km)
> 200g: 3449.8NOK/(g/km)
NOX:
70.94NOK per mg/km
You add these together to find your engangsavgift.
The tax easily runs
Re: (Score:3)
Why Norway is Rich (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed. Oil producers aren't producing oil because they think it's fun. They do so because people want to buy it.
If you want to cut oil consumption, you have to attack demand, not production. Stop production in one place, it just moves elsewhere.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Norway has a lot of money due to exporting fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Good job Norway: you are causing global warming.
They are alleviating that by going all in on electric, Are you suggesting they should not?
Start subsidy to to eliminate hybrid cars (Score:2)
Practically forced (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's not clear that the current incentives will lead to the price gap closing.
The price gap is quite clearly on the road to closing. Battery costs are plummeting. To date the drop in battery costs has been used to produce BEVs with greater range at the same price as older models with shorter range. But now that ranges are reaching the point where they are adequate for most people, manufacturers will instead start using savings on battery cost to drop the price of future models compared to today's models.
The reason why (Score:2)
Given Norway's per capita GDP (Score:2)
"generous subsidies" (Score:2)
so, electric not competitive
have to steal from working people with less income to afford one
nice