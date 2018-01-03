After Beating Cable Lobby, Colorado City Moves Ahead With Muni Broadband (arstechnica.com) 38
Last night, the city council in Fort Collins, Colorado, voted to move ahead with a municipal fiber broadband network providing gigabit speeds, two months after the cable industry failed to stop the project. Ars Technica reports: Last night's city council vote came after residents of Fort Collins approved a ballot question that authorized the city to build a broadband network. The ballot question, passed in November, didn't guarantee that the network would be built because city council approval was still required, but that hurdle is now cleared. Residents approved the ballot question despite an anti-municipal broadband lobbying campaign backed by groups funded by Comcast and CenturyLink. The Fort Collins City Council voted 7-0 to approve the broadband-related measures, a city government spokesperson confirmed to Ars today.
While the Federal Communications Commission has voted to eliminate the nation's net neutrality rules, the municipal broadband network will be neutral and without data caps. "The network will deliver a 'net-neutral' competitive unfettered data offering that does not impose caps or usage limits on one use of data over another (i.e., does not limit streaming or charge rates based on type of use)," a new planning document says. "All application providers (data, voice, video, cloud services) are equally able to provide their services, and consumers' access to advanced data opens up the marketplace." The city will also be developing policies to protect consumers' privacy. The city intends to provide gigabit service for $70 a month or less and a cheaper Internet tier.
I live in Longmont, about 40 minutes south of Ft. Collins, and we have had fibre internet through the city for over a year. 1 GB speeds up/down and only $49/Month. Forever. It's on our utility bill. When they went live everyone left comcast and centurylink in droves, and I hope it happens over and over.
What's happened to your property & sales taxes?
Property tax in Longmont, CO is unchanged since 1991. [longmontcolorado.gov] Sales taxes went up from a total of 8.26% to 8.515% [longmontcolorado.gov] effective January 1, 2018, after a ballot measure approving it was voted on by the residents in November. History data does not seem to be readily available.
There's some complaining that property tax assessments have risen sharply in recent years in Boulder County, where Longmont is, but that's county-wide, in both incorporated and unincorporated areas.
Budgets can be misleading. A common tactic is to cut some funding from one service, because they are getting some State or Federal monies to shore it back up. Then that money gets spent to subsidize a different service which they want to appeat less burdensome.
What you have to examine is how much they end up actually spending on the internet services. Even then it's still less than clear, because it doesn't take into account things like loss of revenue from permits for right of way access. And some costs ca
The City of Olympia
I think you mean Tacoma. And until a few years ago, they wholesaled fiber bandwidth to some ISPs. That proved to be money losing. So they are switching to selling direct to their customers.
I live in Longmont, about 40 minutes south of Ft. Collins, and we have had fibre internet through the city for over a year. 1 GB speeds up/down and only $49/Month. Forever. It's on our utility bill. When they went live everyone left comcast and centurylink in droves, and I hope it happens over and over.
The sun is shining... the birds are singing... Wow, you really made my day there. Let's hope the trend continues.
I'd expect Comcast to try federal legislation next.
As much as I detest these companies, I don't believe it is the role of local government to compete with private business using public tax dollars and staff with life long benefits again paid by citizens.
You mean like the police and fire departments?
Agreed. It is 100% fair game for the government to provide services if there is a compelling public interest in doing so. For instance it could save people money, improve service, or expand coverage.
Also, just because the government does something, doesn't mean private businesses won't be involved. Work like that would likely be bid out.
You mean like the police and fire departments?
Privatized police are problematic, but there are privately run fire departments.
If you don't pay your bill, they let your house burn down.
Why can't they bill you like the paramedics do?
So the roads should be privatized and tolled?
A local network ends with a wide selection of very different private sector ISP.
Want an ISP for a hobby? Select one with the services needed.
Want a new POTS? A digital network has that covered.
Want a fast service thats not consumer junk? A few ISP can support that within a new price range.
The big pipe just brings more ISP to more of the city.
Stop the monopoly of one private company as the provider and network and let in many new ISP
This really depends on how it's done, it's it's done right like say Amsterdam the city is not competing. It's building only the shared infrastructure. ISP's fill in the actual transit. Now adding in CWDM and IPv6 suddenly you can easily handle multiple providers on a single fiber and get sensible routing. The muni can even be a provider of last resort, for example, giving access to city services but not internet access Netflix can colo a box with them and provide streaming.
Major error in your thought (Score:5, Insightful)
There are certain things that private corporations should not do. Except for the most ardent libertarians, the army is a prime example.
Another is the road system. It is stupid to let a bunch of companies build toll roads. Why? Because 1) everybody needs them. 2) Once a minimum quality level is reached, there is little difference, aside from how much you use it. 3) It is to everyone's benefit that the road system goes everywhere, not just the most high traffic areas. 4) There is minimal innovation, we know how to build this, it isn't hard, there really isn't anything to compete on except for price and capacity. 5) It makes no sense to build multiple road systems side by side - doing so would take up excess space with minimal advantages.
All of these same arguments except the last apply to the internet just as much as it does to car roads. There is one other difference - a state run ISP would be tempted to censor. But the same does not apply to a CITY run ISP, or even a county run ISP.
Basically, private business have ZERO business competing with local government tax dollars on this. They have NO benefit to anyone except themselves and the people they bribed to get monopolies.
Which is the real problem here - you are so upset with the government owned monopolies that you are ignoring the major disadvantages of the government SOLD monopolies.
Corporations are great and wonderful in their place. But they have severe limitations and frankly, running an ISP is a bad idea.
If a corporation can not compete with a local, municipal run ISP, then it has no business existing. They are not owed a business, they must EARN it.
There is one other difference - a state run ISP would be tempted to censor. But the same does not apply to a CITY run ISP, or even a county run ISP.
The city and county are elements of "the state" -- government. If a "state run ISP" is tempted to censor, so would a city run ISP. My God, you mean you can see child porn using the Wapakanko City internet system? That should be BLOCKED! And SPAM! They should block all spam!
Which is the real problem here - you are so upset with the government owned monopolies that you are ignoring the major disadvantages of the government SOLD monopolies.
There are no "government sold" ISP monopolies. There are simply too many ISPs already operating to make such a claim seriously.
If a corporation can not compete with a local, municipal run ISP, then it has no business existing.
A corporation cannot compete against a government run ISP for many reasons, at least not on a even footing. T
It is the role of local, actually any, government to do precisely whatever it is the people who selected that government wants them to do with their money. If that means compete with business, then it's compete with business. The people have the right to decide exactly what services their government provides. I, for one, think network connectivity is basically essential in today's society, therefore why not make it a service like water or electrici
net neutrality and competition (Score:2)
Wow, I haven't seen the bright side in eliminating net neutrality until just this moment. Once it's eliminated, Comcast will inevitably go back to data capping and throttling their competition, (because, hey, money) and people will have even more reason to go with municipal fiber instead. And of course, to keep up profits, Comcast will respond with even more draconian measures, which will cause even more people to quit. This will be very entertaining.
NN was cost of entry legal cover for protecting a network monopoly using a term the average person would think was a consumer protection.
With the federal power of demanding NN compliance reduced new competitive ISP finally have the ability to expand all over the USA.
Expect to see monopoly telco brands fight back with epic astroturfing https://en.w [wikipedia.org]
Buddy of mine wants to cut the cord (Score:2)
We should just nationalize the Internet. The government can already regulate speech
More importantly, if the government censors the Internet, people get up in arms. If Comcast does it, half those people will say "they can do whatever, nah-nah, private corporation"
More importantly, if the government censors the Internet, people get up in arms.
When the government becomes the internet, people will demand censorship.
How long do you believe it will be before an anti-theist group demands that religious websites be banned from a government-run internet? Allowing them to operate would be promoting a religion, which governments are not allowed to do. If you don't believe it, then you haven't noticed that there are groups who will protest the installation of Christmas display banners over city streets, paid for by the religious organizations involved, t
People may protest, but it ain't gonna happen (note that the banners are still hanging up). The government cannot even stop the KKK from adopting part of the Rosa Parks Hwy and then adding "Brought to you by the KKK" signage.
The US just has very good first amendment protections. The courts are very aggressive.
I'd much rather have the government, with restrictions from checks and balancing and the bill of rights, than a company that just does whatever is most profitable. And is far more likely to give in
Please explain... (Score:2)
Please explain "Net Neutrality" and specify how a municipal network replaces the protections lost with the repeal of the 2015 Net Neutrality regulations...
Too many people use the label "Net Neutrality" as a catch-all for anything and everything they don't like about their ISP - i've seen Net Neutrality held up as the solution for expensive monthly costs, slow speed, ensuring streaming data all treated equally, low infrastructure investments, slow pace of innovation, etc.
