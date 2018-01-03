Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Ajit Pai Backs Out of Planned CES 2018 Appearance (techcrunch.com) 77

Posted by BeauHD from the shaking-in-your-boots dept.
New submitter sdinfoserv writes: Ajit Pai, the most hated person in tech since Darl McBride, backed out of a speaking engagement at CES 2018. Apparently he lacks the spine to justify himself before the group of individuals his decisions affect most. Consumer Technology Association head Gary Shapiro announced: "Unfortunately, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is unable to attend CES 2018. We look forward to our next opportunity to host a technology policy discussion with him before a public audience."

Ajit Pai Backs Out of Planned CES 2018 Appearance

  • Rotten Tomatoes (Score:4, Funny)

    by pete6677 ( 681676 ) on Wednesday January 03, 2018 @08:12PM (#55859577)

    Best case scenario, he would only get pelted with rotten tomatoes. I can't imagine why he wouldn't show...

    • Re: (Score:1, Insightful)

      by sheramil ( 921315 )

      I'd say his concerns are entirely justified. All it would take is one ignorant neckbeard with a gun, who doesn't appreciate that Pai is a puppet and easily replaceable with someone else who can authorise the same laws. I don't think they pay him enough to die for the job.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        I'd say his concerns are entirely justified. All it would take is one ignorant neckbeard with a gun, who doesn't appreciate that Pai is a puppet and easily replaceable with someone else who can authorise the same laws. I don't think they pay him enough to die for the job.

        I should make it clear than I'm not advocating violence here, but some level of justified response would tend to drive a singular point home; it should be very difficult to put a mere puppet in that position.

        Sometimes a revolt is completely justified.

      • Re: Rotten Tomatoes (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        He's no puppet. He waited for the opportunity and he's moving forward with his and his buddies plans to fuck over Americans for a buck. He is deeply involved and getting huge paychecks from Comcast, verizon and the others. He's been carefully crafting his way to this for years.

    • Maybe he doesn't like bad movies?

  • More than that (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Tempest_2084 ( 605915 )
    >>Apparently he lacks the spine to justify himself before the group of individuals his decisions affect most.

    I'm guessing it's more like he fears for his life at this point. Never underestimate what a group of angry people will do. If society can justify punching out people they disagree with then they can just as easily justify beating the crap out of Pai.

  • Ad Hominem Much? (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Nova Express ( 100383 )

    "Ajit Pai, the most hated person in tech since Darl McBride"

    Evidence for this assertion? None.

    Evidently someone repealing the Obama Administration's fiat decision, returning the Internet back to the dystopian nightmare that it was in 2015, has offended a great many "net neutrality" boosters on Slashdot. Yet you offer no evidence that Ajit Pai is more hated than (to grab a few examples) Elizabeth Holmes, Anita Sarkeesian, Steve Balmer, Jack Dorsey or Mark Zuckerberg.

    How's that 2 Minute Hate working out for y

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Prior to 2014 the FCC had the authority. Verizon spending a ton of money in court got the FCC's authority narrowed significantly because ISPs weren't common carriers. But that the FCC could reclassify ISPs under Title II, make them common carriers, and essentially gain back that authority.
      Which is what they did. That has now be undone. There was only a brief window of 2014-2015 where ISPs weren't regulated. There is an extensive history of ISPs doing sketchy shit and getting taken to court by the FCC sinc

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      I'm just curious what the difference between a "fiat decision" and a "non-fiat decision" might be.

      • I'm just curious what the difference between a "fiat decision" and a "non-fiat decision" might be.

        In this context, roughly fiat = authoritative.

        Parsing it more carefully, I suppose it means a command or decree based merely on authority, without further obligation or justification.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      "Ajit Pai, the most hated person in tech since Darl McBride"

      Evidence for this assertion? None.

      No evidence? Millions of citizens voiced their disdain and advocated for him NOT to do the very thing he arrogantly went off and did after ignoring every damn one of them.

      And then he rubbed it in by making an it's-all-good promotional video so vapidly stupid it makes reality TV look like a Nat Geo documentary.

      If you can't see how he earned his moniker, you're as ignorant as he is.

    • I don't know a single tech person (I live in the bay area) who likes that fuck-wad.

      yes, I truly do agree that he's the most hated guy in tech; maybe next to the orange one.

  • Mediocrity requires aloofness to preserve its dignity. - Charles Gates Dawes

  • the market's not very good right now trying to find someplace to unload crates of rotten tomatoes and eggs....

  • "Lacks Spine" (Score:2, Insightful)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 )

    Or maybe he doesn't want to be assassinated by the loony people you find here on Slashdot in droves, that have blown the Network Neutrality regulations vastly out of proportion.

    • Or you just don't understand the far-reaching ramifications.

      • Or you just don't understand the far-reaching ramifications.

        Unlike most here, I understood the far reaching ramifications of the regulation really well. Which is why I cheered why they were disbanded, like watching the Death Star burst into a million pieces as future citizens of the Earth danced for joy.

        NN rules gone, what is different now than what we had before when we were under them?

        • The rules are still in effect until some time after the changed rules are published, and they haven't yet done that - despite voting them into effect, they are still editing them. Don't know how that works.

          And for how this will effect us - take a look at the very important promises that have been recently removed from the ISPs websites. It is a clear promise to make the life of any current provider of a service on the internet hard, and anyone creating a new service, impossible.

        • Or perhaps you are just another one of those suffering from confirmation bias, with the inability to assimilate any information no matter how scientific or well thought out that does not apply to your point of view.

        • I suggest you wait 6 years. It's going to take a few years for the current backbone infrastructure to adjust to the new regulatory status. Then expect to see far more siloed services., and far more pernicious monitoring built into the systems that are doing throttling, as part of the package. I'd estimate 3 years as the half life oof the most powerful backbone routers to really see traffic alter.

    • Or maybe he doesn't want to be assassinated by the loony people you find here on Slashdot in droves, that have blown the Network Neutrality regulations vastly out of proportion.

      And maybe you need to supply some examples of "the loony people you find here on Slashdot" who have committed assassinations.

      None? Thought so.

  • He can't justify his decisions, they're unjustifiable. He is Verizon's stooge, pure and simple. I wonder if the other telecoms are chipping in.

    Calling his appearance a discussion is laughably generous. He was going to get curb-stomped, at least figuratively.

  • Seems like the only clever thing he's ever done.

  • Of course he's cancelled. He won't be able to do neutral networking amount such a biased crowd.

