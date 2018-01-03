Ajit Pai Backs Out of Planned CES 2018 Appearance (techcrunch.com) 77
New submitter sdinfoserv writes: Ajit Pai, the most hated person in tech since Darl McBride, backed out of a speaking engagement at CES 2018. Apparently he lacks the spine to justify himself before the group of individuals his decisions affect most. Consumer Technology Association head Gary Shapiro announced: "Unfortunately, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is unable to attend CES 2018. We look forward to our next opportunity to host a technology policy discussion with him before a public audience."
Rotten Tomatoes
Best case scenario, he would only get pelted with rotten tomatoes. I can't imagine why he wouldn't show...
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
I'd say his concerns are entirely justified. All it would take is one ignorant neckbeard with a gun, who doesn't appreciate that Pai is a puppet and easily replaceable with someone else who can authorise the same laws. I don't think they pay him enough to die for the job.
Re: (Score:1)
I should make it clear than I'm not advocating violence here, but some level of justified response would tend to drive a singular point home; it should be very difficult to put a mere puppet in that position.
Sometimes a revolt is completely justified.
Re: Rotten Tomatoes (Score:1)
He's no puppet. He waited for the opportunity and he's moving forward with his and his buddies plans to fuck over Americans for a buck. He is deeply involved and getting huge paychecks from Comcast, verizon and the others. He's been carefully crafting his way to this for years.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe he doesn't like bad movies?
More than that (Score:2, Insightful)
I'm guessing it's more like he fears for his life at this point. Never underestimate what a group of angry people will do. If society can justify punching out people they disagree with then they can just as easily justify beating the crap out of Pai.
Piss off, race baiting troll (Score:5, Insightful)
An individual in Federal agencies that has broad rule-making powers has unilaterally decided the freedom and business landscape for _the_most_revolutionary_method_of_communication_used_by_humans, and you bring race into this?
Piss off.
It is you pissing on freedom (Score:1)
An individual in Federal agencies that has broad rule-making powers has unilaterally decided the freedom and business landscape
What you described is EXACTLY what the Network Neutrality rules did - stepped into a system that was working perfectly well with some occasional oversight by the FCC, and impose a huge set of rules that UNILATERALLY DECIDED the freedom and business landscape for ISP's - all under control of the current Federal government. Were you really so hard for Mike Pence to start saying what
Re: (Score:3)
"_the_most_revolutionary_method_of_communication_used_by_humans,"
I'd present that label to the written word. But yes, the spread of the Internet would be a close second.
Re:More than that (Score:5, Insightful)
Yes. Right. Of course. It's all about race.
Give me a break. It wouldn't matter if this guy was red, white and blue - he'd be hated. It has nothing to do with him being a 'brown man'.
It has to do with him being a known and declared tool of the telecom industry, deceitfully ramming through what they wanted, at the expense of us all.
And an abrasive, arrogant asshole on top of that.
Re: (Score:3)
But then, we have no real knowledge of why he isn't going to appear. All we have is the opinion of a biased commenter that he "lacks the spine". Nobody on slashdot has ever had a good reason not to do something that had nothing to do with courage, I guess. Someone I know will be missing a few scie
Re: (Score:3)
No, the FCC is explicitly authorized by law to pass regulations that govern telecommunications services, including ISPs, and most of that regulation is not created by any legislative body. If the FCC had to wait for Congress to act on every little decision, nothing would ever get done.
Moreover, the FCC is, by its nature, a largely apolitical body, or at least it is supposed to be. The people working at the FCC are hired because they understand the industry, they understand the technology, and therefore,
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, 'cuz there ain't no brown people in tech. Sheesh.
Re: More than that (Score:1)
I'm brown. I can assure I dislike him as much as any white person can.
WRONG.
WRONG.
Re: (Score:2)
Since this is being touted as an economic issue, I'm more right-wing than anything else... and I could also find a few good reasons to abruptly perform a manual realignment of his septum.
Since the issue has arisen, yes, let's follow up with a discussion of why you'd bother bringing politics into a discussion of a hubristic asshole undermining the democratic process that is the foundation of our country. I do, in fact, disagree with the decision to allow government-sanctioned monopolies to add arbitrary fees
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Ajit Pai and Martin Shkreli are very similar characters. Pai seems a little more eager to please his masters, whereas Shkreli would unabashedly throw a baby off a bridge for a dollar.
Pai has a family that might miss him, but who knows. Maybe not. Nobody in the world would miss Martin Shkreli. I'll bet his mother has his number blocked and changed her last name.
Ad Hominem Much? (Score:1, Insightful)
"Ajit Pai, the most hated person in tech since Darl McBride"
Evidence for this assertion? None.
Evidently someone repealing the Obama Administration's fiat decision, returning the Internet back to the dystopian nightmare that it was in 2015, has offended a great many "net neutrality" boosters on Slashdot. Yet you offer no evidence that Ajit Pai is more hated than (to grab a few examples) Elizabeth Holmes, Anita Sarkeesian, Steve Balmer, Jack Dorsey or Mark Zuckerberg.
How's that 2 Minute Hate working out for y
Re: (Score:1)
Which is what they did. That has now be undone. There was only a brief window of 2014-2015 where ISPs weren't regulated. There is an extensive history of ISPs doing sketchy shit and getting taken to court by the FCC sinc
Re: (Score:1)
I'm just curious what the difference between a "fiat decision" and a "non-fiat decision" might be.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm just curious what the difference between a "fiat decision" and a "non-fiat decision" might be.
In this context, roughly fiat = authoritative.
Parsing it more carefully, I suppose it means a command or decree based merely on authority, without further obligation or justification.
Re: (Score:1)
"Ajit Pai, the most hated person in tech since Darl McBride"
Evidence for this assertion? None.
No evidence? Millions of citizens voiced their disdain and advocated for him NOT to do the very thing he arrogantly went off and did after ignoring every damn one of them.
And then he rubbed it in by making an it's-all-good promotional video so vapidly stupid it makes reality TV look like a Nat Geo documentary.
If you can't see how he earned his moniker, you're as ignorant as he is.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know a single tech person (I live in the bay area) who likes that fuck-wad.
yes, I truly do agree that he's the most hated guy in tech; maybe next to the orange one.
Mediocrity requires aloofness
now what am I going to do with them? (Score:2)
the market's not very good right now trying to find someplace to unload crates of rotten tomatoes and eggs....
"Lacks Spine" (Score:2, Insightful)
Or maybe he doesn't want to be assassinated by the loony people you find here on Slashdot in droves, that have blown the Network Neutrality regulations vastly out of proportion.
Re: "Lacks Spine" (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Or you just don't understand the far-reaching ramifications.
Unlike most here, I understood the far reaching ramifications of the regulation really well. Which is why I cheered why they were disbanded, like watching the Death Star burst into a million pieces as future citizens of the Earth danced for joy.
NN rules gone, what is different now than what we had before when we were under them?
There not gone yet (Score:2)
The rules are still in effect until some time after the changed rules are published, and they haven't yet done that - despite voting them into effect, they are still editing them. Don't know how that works.
And for how this will effect us - take a look at the very important promises that have been recently removed from the ISPs websites. It is a clear promise to make the life of any current provider of a service on the internet hard, and anyone creating a new service, impossible.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I suggest you wait 6 years. It's going to take a few years for the current backbone infrastructure to adjust to the new regulatory status. Then expect to see far more siloed services., and far more pernicious monitoring built into the systems that are doing throttling, as part of the package. I'd estimate 3 years as the half life oof the most powerful backbone routers to really see traffic alter.
Re: (Score:2)
Or maybe he doesn't want to be assassinated by the loony people you find here on Slashdot in droves, that have blown the Network Neutrality regulations vastly out of proportion.
And maybe you need to supply some examples of "the loony people you find here on Slashdot" who have committed assassinations.
None? Thought so.
Coward (Score:2)
He can't justify his decisions, they're unjustifiable. He is Verizon's stooge, pure and simple. I wonder if the other telecoms are chipping in.
Calling his appearance a discussion is laughably generous. He was going to get curb-stomped, at least figuratively.
This is a good decision (Score:2)
Seems like the only clever thing he's ever done.
Neutral Networking (Score:2)
Of course he's cancelled. He won't be able to do neutral networking amount such a biased crowd.