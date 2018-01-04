Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Microsoft Security Windows

Microsoft Issues Rare Out-of-Band Emergency Windows Update For Processor Security Bugs (theverge.com) 34

Posted by msmash from the racing-to-fix-things dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Microsoft is issuing a rare out-of-band security update to supported versions of Windows today (Wednesday). The software update is part of a number of fixes that will protect against a newly-discovered processor bug in Intel, AMD, and ARM chipsets. Sources familiar with Microsoft's plans tell The Verge that the company will issue a Windows update that will be automatically applied to Windows 10 machines at 5PM ET / 2PM PT today. The update will also be available for older and supported versions of Windows today, but systems running operating systems like Windows 7 or Windows 8 won't automatically be updated through Windows Update until next Tuesday. Windows 10 will be automatically updated today.

Microsoft Issues Rare Out-of-Band Emergency Windows Update For Processor Security Bugs More | Reply

Microsoft Issues Rare Out-of-Band Emergency Windows Update For Processor Security Bugs

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

1 Billion dollars of budget deficit = 1 Gramm-Rudman

Close