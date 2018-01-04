US Airlines No Longer Operate the Boeing 747 (arstechnica.com) 106
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: On Wednesday, Delta Airlines flight 9771 flew from Atlanta to Pinal Airpark in Arizona. It wasn't a full flight -- just 48 people on board. But it was a milestone -- and not just for the two people who got married mid-flight -- for it marked the very last flight of a Boeing 747 being operated by a U.S. airline. Delta's last scheduled passenger service with the jumbo was actually late in December, at which point it conducted a farewell tour and then some charter flights. But as of today, after 51 long years in service, if you want to ride a 747 you'll need to be traveling abroad.Ars Technica recalls the history of the Boeing 747 in its report, mentioning that although no U.S. passenger carriers still operate the big bird, several hundred remain in service with other airlines around the world.
UPS still operates the 747.
The A380 is facing the same fate. [forbes.com]
It may take another 5 years, but with the new planes like the 787 and the other Airbus planes, the need for huge aircraft is going by the wayside.
Not even the 787. Soon the 727 or 737 along with the baby airbus planes will have long range engines capable of long distance flight. Used to be you needed a 747 to go from NYC to Rome or London. Now it's your average tiny plane with hourly or several flights a day which can be rescheduled if not enough tickets are sold.
But hell if I'm going to sit in a 737 for that long
I'd rather be on a 737, 757, or Mad Dog 80. At least I have a 1/3 to 2/5 chance of a window seat, not 2/9 or 1/5 with 8 or 10 across.
Better yet, put me on a Dash-8 or Embraer where my chances go up to 1/2 or 2/3. I love looking out the window down at the world.
Given the data collection ability of airplanes, they may be able to charge you a premium for your window seat while at the same time charging me premium for my adjacent aisle seat.
They know what each of us want and they will make us pay.
Most people prefer aisle seat. But there is nothing wrong in preferring window seat.
As someone who used to do 100,000+ miles a year, I could never figure this one out. Window seats are infinitely preferable to aisle seats... you don't have to get up when someone else in your row needs to use the loo, and you have a nice, convenient wall that you can lean against and fall asleep. My usual routine when boarding an aircraft was to get into my seat ASAP, buckle up, and sack out.
I do Hartford to Dublin fairly frequently on a 757. If it were another hour longer I'd choose to connect through NY/Boston to get on a bigger plane. 757s are not fun for more than 6-7 hours.
I think they're still flying some in revenue service in Canada, in the high arctic, along with 737-200s. Both of these are among the only midsized western (aka not soviet) jets suitable for operating off the gravel runways you find in places like Resolute Bay and Cambridge Bay. Similar for servicing the diamond mines and so forth.
In the case of the 727s, the engines are up high enough that they won't suck in the gravel. They also have the advantage of the integrated air stair (DB Cooper Special), so they ca
Not really, you aren't going to see small planes take over. There's simply too many people flying intercontinental for it to make sense. More smaller planes just means more congestion at airports. Not that too large like the A380 doesn't cause its own issues, but the 787 is a pretty good happy medium.
The 747 is gone and the A380 will not last very long because a 4 engined aircraft is crazy stupid expensive to operate. The GP7000 is about $15M a pop, but the real issue is in maintenance. The more parts the m
No longer being made is not even remotely anything like no longer being flown.
Sunk cost of already produced aircraft is going to be recouped through decades of use.
This was Boeing's prediction from 25 years ago. There is just less travel between huge hubs, and there is a lot more point to point travel between smaller airports. The growth of asian and gulf airlines cut into labour costs so it was more economic to operate smaller aircraft.
If most labour had continued to be from Europe and the US, bigger aircraft would have made more sense.
Computers changed the hub model. Before computers, linking 3 hops for hundreds of people was impossible. So if you flew everyone into a hub at 11 a.m., then out of the hub at 1 p.m., you had a 2 hour window, and could get anyone from anywhere to everywhere.
With early computers, you could have more flights, and more complex connections. Today, with more powerful computers, you optimize passengers, not routes, and we learn that mesh routes are best, and the demand/sales is analyzed to predict where to put planes to minimize costs for a passenger (remember, a old hub style required two flight, unless you lived in, or were flying to, a hub). Also, as you fly mesh routes, you cut travel time, which increases demand.
Hub makes sense for flying from US to Europe, where you fly JFK to Heathrow, But within a market, hubs are dying.
Yeah, plus the fact that aircraft are more reliable now so you know in advance when they will need maintenance, You don't need a big base with both maintenance and passenger facilities. You can fly your aircraft to a remote repair shop, and get them back at a known time. Having onboard service life monitoring helps with that a lot.
And a lot less stuff is done in house. Small organisations can handle logistics, food, fuel. Having more contractors would have been difficult in the past, more to manage but offl
The big ones still schedule scheduled work for specific spots, but will be more flexible if necessary. Often working with
Except there isn't less traffic between hubs today, and most 787s thus far delivered are on those hub routes rather than point to point...
Let me rephrase that. Growth in traffic between hubs has not increased as much as Airbus would prefer.
Except there isn't less traffic between hubs today, and most 787s thus far delivered are on those hub routes rather than point to point...
I'm not so sure that's true. About 1/2 of the 787s appear to be on hub-secondary city vs hub-to-hub routes. The 787s are filling in the routes that don't work economically with a 777...
http://www.airportspotting.com... [airportspotting.com]
For example, you can now fly from San Jose to Heathrow, Beijing, and Narita on a 787. And from San Francisco, you can fly to Amsterdam, Narita, Osaka, Chengu, Shanghai, Tel Aviv, Zurich (and of course some hubs like Heathrow, Paris, Seoul, Melborne, Singapore). Many of these routes did not
One of the half-jokes in the aviation world is that the A380 is the single greatest marketing coup on the part of Boeing. Many years ago, both Boeing and Airbus were proposing the concept of these super-jumbos, how they would reduce cost per passenger mile, and so forth. The two builders wound up in a marketing race... but the difference is that Boeing never booked an order, so they never actually had to build the thing. Airbus did.
I've flown business class on long trans-pacific flights both on the 787 and A380. The A380 was a much nicer ride. It's roomy, quieter and smoother, with a better seat.
However, that closing isn't going to happen before 2025, as Airbus still have enough of a backlog to keep the line open that long with the planned reductions in rates. And that's without the much talked about Emirates follow on order, for which to not happen would require a miracle right now.
The 747 production line won't see the 2020s, its dead in the water right now.
I've flown on one of the Lufthansa 747-800is, and it is a glorious bird. (Of course, it helped that I splurged and spent 90,000 points on a first class seat). Even business class and economy was really nice on them, much more spacious than other aircraft I've been on. It's really too bad the economics of these don't work any more.
I've flown on one of the Lufthansa 747-800is, and it is a glorious bird. (Of course, it helped that I splurged and spent 90,000 points on a first class seat). Even business class and economy was really nice on them, much more spacious than other aircraft I've been on. It's really too bad the economics of these don't work any more.
Earlier in 2017, I took my family to Europe upstairs in business class on a United 747, because it was the last week that 747 was going to be in service and probably the last chance my family would have to fly upstairs in a 747. I've been upstairs in a 747 a few times but the rest of my family never had.
I've flown on one of the Lufthansa 747-800is, and it is a glorious bird. (Of course, it helped that I splurged and spent 90,000 points on a first class seat). Even business class and economy was really nice on them, much more spacious than other aircraft I've been on. It's really too bad the economics of these don't work any more.
Earlier in 2017, I took my family to Europe upstairs in business class on a United 747, because it was the last week that 747 was going to be in service and probably the last chance my family would have to fly upstairs in a 747. I've been upstairs in a 747 a few times but the rest of my family never had.
It was nice up there. It felt like a private plane. So much room in the window seats.
The 787 is such a horrible airplane. I hate, hate, hate being a passenger on one.
When will the Chinese bring out their first long range airliner? They're beating is at absolutely everything else, so I bet they can make a better plane too.
I remember when they had 87s, 111s and 217s.
Oh, wait. Lufthansa.
Others in the world still fly the 747 in pax service, enjoy them while you can.
Which will be at least 15 years. There are new 747's put in use by some overseas carriers. The queen of the skies will be flying after many of us are no longer alive though the numbers will be dropping greatly.
I haven't seen one in Melbourne for years. If I hang out at the airport I might see five B777s for one A380.
I was just at SFO a few weeks ago and saw at least six 747s in use for passenger service. All by Asian airlines.
Okay thats interesting. The higher load factors must be the difference there.
Yep. Flew LAX-AMS on a KLM 747 in July.
While no US airlines operate 747, you don't have to go abroad. Airlines such as Qantas operate within-US segments on 747. Example, QF11 (LAX-JFK)
Except you can't legally book a ticket on just the LAX-JFK leg because of last-century outdated protectionist laws regulating who can fly where.
Doesn't that flight use codesharing with a U.S. carrier? That's usually how overseas carriers handle domestic flights, which would mean that you can probably book the flight, just not directly through Quantas.....
Because it's not terminating at both LAX and JFK, it's actually JFK to AUS (whatever the Melbourne code is) and does a Fuel and unload at LAX for the west coast destinations.
Re: (Score:2)
MEL. Thanks for correcting the direction information. It's not an LAX-JFK flight, it's QF12 from JFK to LAX. It does not depart from the JFK international terminal, it departs from terminal 7. It arrives at LAX terminal B, which is Bradley International.
If it offloads pax for the west coast, then it is, indeed, carrying people domestically, starting at JFK and ending at LAX. Since you allegedly cannot mix domestic and international pax, they must all be domestic if any of them are.
For the direct flights
you could also pack yourself up in a box and ship yourself via UPS -- they still use the 747 as well.
so what is being flown as the common replacement to this industry stalwart?
smaller planes are able to fly longer ranges. in the 90's I couldn't fly Atlanta to Seattle without a stop over. Now a 727 can fly coast to coast
what is this 727 you speak of? It hasn't been built in 30 years. Are they re-engining it or something?
When I was a kid 40 years ago, a 747 still would have a lounge and cool things for a kid to explore. New planes have nothing but crammed in seating. You’re lucky to get a hot meal now.
I remember the old Tristars too, and the galley that served you a hot breakfast or lunch on every flight.
B777 right now. B787 if the engine problems can be resolved. Right now a lot of 787s aren't flying due to engine maintenance issues.
Literally, nothing. It's not that the aircraft is outdated. It's that it's very concept of large, heavy, four engine aircraft is outdated in civilian use.
Large four engined aircraft are significantly more expensive to operate compared to two-engined variants, while having much higher requirements of the airfield, making their potential flight destination list much smaller. Their primary advantage actually had to do with certain regulatory framework, which requires aircraft flying over oceans to have certain amount of flight time on minus one engine (i.e. case of engine failure). Essentially they are required to be always in range of an acceptable airfield if one engine dies. Modern twin engined aircraft like A350 and 787 have incredibly high range on one engine, meaning they are cheaper to operate on the same route while being acceptably reliable for regulatory agencies.
Add to this the fact that primary model of civilian aviation due to this change has largely shifted from hub model (large hub with large long range aircraft, from which small aircraft service nearby smaller airfields as connection flights) to point to point model (smaller twin engined aircraft are economical to operate directly to said small airfields, bypassing the hubs entirely) and you see why age of jumbo jets is slowly passing. It's not just that they are being replaced by other aircraft on the same routes. It's that route structure itself is changing.
Not for coast-to-coast travel (only about half-way), but my favorite airplane to fly on in recent years is the small Embraers, only three seats across the entire aircraft body. Everyone gets a window, or aisle, or both. Quick to board and deplane.
Doesn't bother me -- I'd rather fly on a machine, not a giant flying couch. I'd just bring some earplugs. Baggage isn't a big deal -- gate-check that which doesn't fit, get it upon deplaning. No fighting over luggage bins with other cattle.
Here in Europe, a good example of this model is that you now have "secondary airport to secondary airport" travel that is widespread, instead of "drive/fly to the main hub, take off in a big aircraft, fly to another hub, fly/drive from said hub to your destination".
Nevermind that the USAF already has biofuels in test that are grown from mushrooms and JP-4 compatible. Not sure how cost effective they are right now, but cost effectiveness can change just based on scarcity of what it's replacing...
Re: (Score:2)
I'm guessing that the 747 will be in use for decades to come both for freight and passenger service. Last time I looked at the order stack, Boeing was still building the things though the orders on the books had fallen to less than a dozen so production was going to wrap up really soon. Old passenger configurations are fairly easy to convert to freight service, so I'm betting these will be flying freight for decades.
The 747 is a pack mule with HUGE payloads into and out of standard airports and reasonable
Back in the late 90's I flew to Hong Kong several times with 747's out of MSP via Narita Japan. Two memorable trips: one was flying into the old Hong Kong Kaitek airport and leaving via the new Hong Kong on the first flight that Northwest Airlines (now Delta) had out of the new airport. The other was a non-stop of 16 hours from MSP to Hong Kong.
I also have fond memories of riding a 47 into Hong Kong and Narita. I'll miss the ole' girl.
The summary is incorrect. You can still fly on a 747 in the US, just not on a domestic airline. Just go to SFO and you'll see plenty of 747s parked at the international terminals. They just aren't flying for any US based carrier.
That's exactly what the summary said, you just didn't parse it properly. In order to ride in a 747, you need to travel abroad. As in, leave from the international terminal.
That's exactly what the summary said, you just didn't parse it properly. In order to ride in a 747, you need to travel abroad. As in, leave from the international terminal.
Except that Quantas, for instance, has an LAX->JFK 747 flight.
Air Force airlines still operates at least 6 747s (Score:2)
2 x VC-25
The one and only time I ever flew on a 747 was back in July 1971, from Dallas to Los Angeles. I was in the Army at the time and was going home for a long weekend. Airlines back then had "military standby" fares, and I recall paying $97 round trip for a ticket from Dallas to San Diego via LA and back. Since this was the 4th July weekend and it was a standby ticket, I did some serious standing-by, to the tune of 13 hours. I arrived at Dallas Love Field at about noon, bought my ticket, and proceeded to check D
- There was virtually no fanfare. The flight crew and a few of us passengers linge
