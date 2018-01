Google Says CPU Patches Cause 'Negligible Impact On Performance' With New 'Retpoline' Technique

In a post on Google's Online Security Blog , two engineers described a novel chip-level patch that has been deployed across the company's entire infrastructure, resulting in only minor declines in performance in most cases . "The company has also posted details of the new technique, called Retpoline , in the hopes that other companies will be able to follow the same technique," reports The Verge. "If the claims hold, it would mean Intel and others have avoided the catastrophic slowdowns that many had predicted." From the report: