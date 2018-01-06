Your Car May Soon Start Serving You Ads (siliconbeat.com) 80
An anonymous reader quote SiliconBeat: Santa Clara auto-tech firm Telenav has just announced an "in-car advertising platform" for cars that connect to the internet. Telenav wants to sell the system to major auto manufacturers. And although it's probably the last thing many consumers want, vehicle owners will pay more for connected-car services if they decline the ads. "This approach helps car makers offset costs related to connected services, such as wireless data, content, software and cloud services," a spokeswoman for Telenav said Jan. 5. "In return for accepting ads in vehicles, drivers benefit from access to connected services without subscription fees, as well as new driving experiences that come from the highly-targeted and relevant offers delivered based on information coming from the vehicle."
Auto makers including Toyota, Lexus, Ford, GM and Cadillac already use the company's connected-car products, the spokeswoman said. Telenav CEO H.P. Jin in a press release called the ad platform "an exciting new opportunity" for vehicle manufacturers to "monetize connectivity to cover service costs and even drive healthy profits while enriching the consumer experience with safely delivered, engaging and relevant offers"...
To prevent driver distraction, "ads only appear when the vehicle is stopped, such as at car startup, traffic lights and upon arrival," Telenav said... Of course, driver distraction won't be an issue in self-driving cars, and this technology suggests the captive audiences in those vehicles will likely be subjected to an ad barrage in robotic ride-sharing vehicles and automated cars whose owners decline to pay more to avoid in-car advertising.
Guess I'm sticking with my '77 olds. But I already get served ads in that too, the radio still works...
Depending on the country. Most have abandoned AM and some are turning off FM now. Some new cars don't have FM radios anymore. Between mobile phone streaming, satellite, digital broadcasts and good old USB sticks, analog radio is on the way out.
If not that, there's always the billboards.
Why not have Inline Infotainment? I found out InfoTourettes patented scripting system will add tailored product DIET COKE! placements that don't MARLBORO LIGHTS! LO FAT VEGETARIAN SALAD! disrupt the flow of the article TAMPONS! WONDERBRA! and adapt your site's likely audience PONIES! so as not to annoy them or seem intrusive PERSONAL TRAINERS! MANOLO BLAHNIKS!
You probably haven't even noticed, but I'm using it now. And now InfoTourettes Car edition is available DON'T DRIVE THERE! DRIVE HERE INSTEAD! for all
And that would mean having to learn to spell.
People tend to miss the bigger picture. The bigger picture in this case, are ads winning customers or losing customers. Pretty easy to tell, if you and you are not alone, were targeted with an ad in this fashion, they would lose a customer. If the ads are not selling anything, than why pay for the ad. A lot of ads are now about convincing advertisers that ads work, not about selling anything to anyone, except ad space to advertisers. Right now jam a compulsary ad at me and you will lose a customer, no ifs b
Ha! (Score:3)
This is not a problem I'm likely to have!
On another note: fuck that, my car is my private oasis of tranquility (when I'm not yelling at other drivers) and I intend to keep it that way. Screw your naviSPAM system, TeleSPAM, keep this garbage to yourselves.
I don't know...adding even more distractions to the cellphone using, text-messaging crowd who sometimes pay attention to the road they are driving on sounds like an excellent method for thinning the herd.
If they only thinned themselves I'd be cool with that. The problem is there are others of us out there still and until work is (and I am) good with telecommuting, I have to deal with these idiots. Time to break out the Recoilless Cannon for the car I guess.
Username checks out.
On another note: fuck that, my car is my private oasis of tranquility (when I'm not yelling at other drivers)
On that note, my horn died yesterday. I used the last minute of its life alerting another driver they were a moron.
Nope (Score:4, Informative)
*Perhaps* for self-driving cars, but car manufacturers are SUPER paranoid about driver distraction to the point that there are strict rules about how fast stuff scrolls on a radio, and what types of information can be shown in certain colors, or flashing, or accompanied with sound. An ad blaring at you while you're waiting for a traffic light to change isn't going to happen. All it would take is one driver to say they were startled by the ad, hit the accelerator and smash into a semi truck, and the lawyers would be falling over themselves to file the first lawsuit.
*Perhaps* for self-driving cars, but car manufacturers are SUPER paranoid about driver distraction
Is that why they project stuff on your windshield now?
Personally, I find that very distracting.
To say nothing about non-red/amber lights. Some newer cars make you feel you're sitting in a christmas tree.
It generally takes us about 8 hours to transition pilots to a HUD. Of course m there's a lot more symbology to learn and interpret than a 2-digit speed and the red bar for automatic braking.
I was wondering if they were going to tie it into the GPS to make sure that you were actually at a traffic light or stop sign if you were stopped and not waiting to merge into traffic as you are going on/coming off the highway. Or stopped to let an emergency vehicle by or stopped for a school bus when the whole point is to have your attention looking out for pedestrians.
Help a simple guy like me out (Score:1)
I'm a plumber so I'm not a fancy guy who hangs out in corporate boardrooms and such. My office is a 97 Econoline.
When these people are all sitting around that big mahogany table, in their fancy suits, do they *really* talk to each other like this, or do they think that guys like me are that stupid? If someone came up to me on the street talking like this, I'd punch them right in the mouth.
"an exciting new opportunity" for vehicle manufacturers to "monetize connectivity to cover service costs and even dri
Both of your statements are correct.
GIANT MIDDLE FINGER (Score:3)
Any car that comes with ads will not be purchased by me.
Any car that comes with ads will not be purchased by me.
They've come with ads for a long time now. Some GPS systems show the logo of nearby stores and restaurants if they pay the car manufacturer a fee.
And service reminders taken over by an Amazing Offer to activate Sirius XM for FREE for two months.
The Moment that happens (Score:3)
Ah, but you see
... you won't.
Know why? Because the EULA you won't know about which says the infotainment system is their property and you are merely licensed to use it will prohibit it
... defeating this will get you a DMCA claim against you ... and somehow government will side with automakers because far too many people in government believe the rights of corporations exceed those of humans.
I'd like to
My car? (Score:2)
They can get my 2002 Honda to do that? These people are some kinda stable genius.
Don't forget (Score:2)
to take the duct tape with you when you take that 'self drived' trip.
How big of a roll will I need? I'm not sure how many female hitchhikers there will be on the road to California.
There is an alternative (Score:4, Insightful)
The problem is worse with self-driving computers. Who wants one more than 2 years old? Not even the state authorities who will license them.
Auto manufacturers would like to solve this by having everyone lease their car. An alternative is for the car to have plugs for self-driving and network features, allowing the user more control. The paper has more detail on the social and legal issues.
I have a 2007 Prius, a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and a Trailmanor travel trailer. Obviously I commute in the Prius and save the big SUV for tasks that need it. When I bought the Jeep, I rejected the connected version and went for a model with a dumber radio. I doubt I'm alone in making that choice.
How to lose a customer for life (Score:3)
If I test drive a car that serves up an ad, not only am I not buying that car - I'm black-listing that brand forever.
Bring it on punk - see how fast you can drop market share.
So you're simply not going to drive any more. That's ok with them, you don't have enough market share on your own to influence anything.
The issue is that it won't be one company doing it, they'd get creamed in the market, it will be all the big companies doing it, so people will just accept it as if it's normal (see TV, the internet, etc)
I'll stick to my motorcycles then. I tend to get older cars and trucks for general running around but with Amazon on the way to delivering everything, I may never have to leave the house (I'm kinda fine with that in general
Don't worry, they'll get motorcycles soon enough.
As for older cars. The automakers have been lobbying for years for a maximum age of cars on the road, with all the recent driver assistance "safety" features added, it wouldn't surprise me if they finally get their way. How dare you drive a car without all of that stuff? Think of the children!
Already dislike this in Waze (Score:2)
Waze does this today (sometimes), which I find pretty annoying. If it happened in a car that I purchased I think I would be tempted to take the car back. If the car were free, maybe I'd accept it.
I can definitely see this happening in subscription cars though. Still might put up with in in that case, tape cardboard over the screen.
what other industry does that? (Score:2)
Makes you pay more to avoid services you didn't want in the first place? Coming next, car seats lined with spikes - you pay extra to reduce the frequency of their springing out and jabbing you in the spine. I hope car buyers will avoid vehicles tricked out like this - spiked seats AND advertisements - and Telenav vanishes quickly.
What other industry?
Off the top of my head:
- Cell phones
- Internet assistants
- many IOT devices
- computers
- internet routers
- ISPs
- TVs
- Radio broadcast
- many web pages
That's just off the top of my head, and just the ones that do it in large bulk at the moment, however just wait, because almost EVERY industry is salivating at exactly this possibility, and the list of ones actually doing it is growing longer by the minute.
No. Just No. (Score:2)
If my 'car' (I'm a truck guy) starts 'serving' me ads, I will go ballistic. A man's truck is his own private kingdom. We live in a broken world. Surely there can be somewhere that we can be free of FUCKING ADS! I was in a pretty foul mood before I read this article, but now I am really depressed. Why can't they leave me the fuck alone?
Because you can afford a truck.
Trucks are inexpensive compared to cars. I drive a truck because it's the cheapest way to get 4 wheel drive, and also, I need to haul stuff - hay, firewood, etc. In fact, I'm not sure what your point was.
It won't prevail. Because PROFIT. Because MONEY. Because CAPITALISM.
Make lists of the brands and never buy their cars (Score:2)
Ensure customers looking for a new car online find the warning about ads in cars before they consider that new car.
Defective by design and to avoid will be the results found, not your brands good reviews.
Sell ads with a car, enjoy the online comments and news about the car with ads to avoid.
The more a company tries to sell a car with ads the more the internet will inform people considering that brand and year o
Low Tech Version: (Score:2)
Within this vale
Of toil and sin
Your head grows bald
But not your chin
Burma Shave
Less connectivity in cars (Score:2)
>> owners will pay more for connected-car services if they decline the ads.
I already won't buy any "connected car". I purposely avoid GM (onstar) and Tesla cars just for that reason.
If it gets to a point where you literally can't buy any unconnected car any more, I'd either build my own or only buy cars where you can still hack the connectivity hardware out.
Ford (Score:2)
"Auto makers including Toyota, Lexus, Ford, GM and Cadillac already use the company's connected-car products, the spokeswoman said. "
I don't know about the others above, but Ford's (you don't have any...) privacy policy SUCKS, so I don't use their services. It's only going to get worse. I can not use their services now, but it's not too far over the horizon where they're mandatory and you'll basically have a shrink-wrap license/privacy policy for you car that you'll have to accept in toto just to be able
Besides, I don't want ANY of this shit!!! Off-setting costs for all this garbage that I DO NOT WANT! Fucking corporate nonsense...
at traffic lights??!!!! (Score:2)
So you are distracted at the traffic light and don't see the kid on a bicycle that is riding along the line of stopped cars, and you then turn and kill him when the light turns green?
Or someone jogging across at the last moment during yellow light?
No. Drivers need to pay attention at the lights!
Sad (Score:2)
Why, you ask? Apparently, advertising sells stuff. But I wonder what sort of personality sits around and waits for an ad from - the TV? The radio? a magazine? A website? His f-ing CAR? to tell him or her how to dispose of any cash or credit balance he or she may have lying around.
Shouldn't it work like: "Hmm. My shirt collar is frayed so I think I will go to Nordstrom's where I buy all my shirts and buy another one."?
Do people REALLY hear an ad for two fidget spinners for the price of one, forget about the
New driving experiences from ads? (Score:2)
... as well as new driving experiences that come from the highly-targeted and relevant offers delivered based on information coming from the vehicle."
What a HUGE pile of crap. Someone has been smoking too much crack and, quite frankly, not drinking enough Kool-Aid [wikipedia.org].