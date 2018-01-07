Google Loses Up to 250 Bikes a Week

What's happening to Google's 1,100 Gbikes? The Mercury News reports:One Silicon Valley resident reportedly told a neighbor that "I've got a whole garage full of them," while Veach describes the bikes as "a reward for having to deal with the buses" that carry Google employees. Google has already hired 30 contractors to prowl the city in five vans looking for lost or stolen bikes -- only a third of which have GPS trackers -- and they eventually recover about two-thirds of the missing bikes.They've discovered them as far away as Mexico, Alaska, and the Burning Man festival in Nevada.