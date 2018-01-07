Google Loses Up to 250 Bikes a Week (siliconbeat.com) 128
What's happening to Google's 1,100 Gbikes? The Mercury News reports: Last summer, it emerged that some of the company's bikes -- intended to help Googlers move quickly and in environmentally friendly fashion around the company's sprawling campus and surrounding areas -- were sleeping with the fishes in Stevens Creek. And now, a new report has revealed that 100 to 250 Google bikes go missing every week, on average. "The disappearances often aren't the work of ordinary thieves, however. Many residents of Mountain View, a city of 80,000 that has effectively become Google's company town, see the employee perk as a community service," the Wall Street Journal reported.
And for the company, here's one Google bike use case that's got to burn a little: 68-year-old Sharon Veach told the newspaper that she sometimes uses one of the bicycles as part of her commute: to the offices of Google's arch foe, Oracle... Mountain View Mayor Ken Rosenberg even admitted to helping himself to a Google bike to go to a movie after a meeting at the company's campus, according to the WSJ.
One Silicon Valley resident reportedly told a neighbor that "I've got a whole garage full of them," while Veach describes the bikes as "a reward for having to deal with the buses" that carry Google employees. Google has already hired 30 contractors to prowl the city in five vans looking for lost or stolen bikes -- only a third of which have GPS trackers -- and they eventually recover about two-thirds of the missing bikes.
They've discovered them as far away as Mexico, Alaska, and the Burning Man festival in Nevada.
No rule of law (Score:2, Insightful)
Immoral behavior such as petty theft has been endemic to the point that public officials fear not confessing to committing it from time to time. Citizens take note: the rule of law is failing in this country. You are only as free as you can afford to be, if you are today’s lucky winner in the game of arbitrary and capricious “law and order”.
Umm... yes? Sorry, didn't know it was a state secret.
Whether he should be allowed to might be up for discussion, but that he quite literally has jester's license should by now be pretty much common knowledge.
How come that I'm not at all surprised by the bikes showing up at Burning Man?
Other way around... people without any social conscience think that they "deserve" whatever they can lay their hands on.
I don't get the objection to google buses. Wouldn't the community be worse off if instead of 1 bus there was 30 additional cars on the road?
Citizens take note: the rule of law is failing in this country.
Bullcrap. Property crime in America peaked around 1990, and has since fallen dramatically [wikipedia.org].
Re:No rule of law (Score:5, Insightful)
I think it's pretty localized. Where I live -- and I mean my immediate neighborhood -- property crime was non-existent 20 years ago. Now I hear about nuisance property crime all the time, garage break-ins, mail & package theft, car break-ins (including use of high-tech keybob repeaters). The city councillor even has started to acknowledge it.
I believe that crime may be down nationally, but IMHO that's a useless statistic for individual locations where people live most of the time. It's badly skewed by large population centers and their localized trends as well.
Bullcrap. Property crime in America peaked around 1990, and has since fallen dramatically.
The perception of the modern crime wave is based on the reportage of every single little thing across one's nation as if it were happening in one's own city. coupled with an aging population and the nostalgia effect of "the past was better", we have the incorrect impression that society is lawless.
The I'm-feeling-lucky department? (Score:5, Insightful)
I'd think it would be more the This-is-why-we can't-have-nice-things department.
My town tried that. To the effect that the nearby river is full of bikes and they still get stolen.
according tot the article, use of the bikes by non-googlers is allowed. These bikes are unlocked, and available for anyone to use. Using such a bike and putting it in your shed is not theft.
I would think the bikes would be available for anyone to use on google property, transiting between google properties, or for the employee to transit somewhere near by say for lunch with the intent to return the bike to google's property.
Any other use I would feel falls under the same theft laws as removing a shopping cart from the property of a retailer. Shopping carts are there for anyone to use at the retail establishment, but is considered theft if removed from the property of the retail establishment.
Re:The I'm-feeling-lucky department? (Score:4, Interesting)
We can have nice things if they are implemented sensibly. Shanghai has 1.5 million shared bikes. Theft is not much of a problem because you have to use a cell phone to unlock the bike, which identifies the rider. There is a small rider fee, charged to your WeChat Wallet, which covers losses as well as providing a profit that pays for expanding the system to more outlying areas.
I have never needed to walk more than 100 meters to find an available bike, and it is cheap and convenient enough that it no longer makes sense to own a private bike.
Re:The I'm-feeling-lucky department? (Score:5, Funny)
There is a small rider fee, charged to your WeChat Wallet, which covers losses as well as providing a profit that pays for expanding the system to more outlying areas.
So you are saying after you are done using the bike, you get the Shanghai Bill?
About 20 years ago, a small community group operating out of some local bike shops in Tucson, AZ tried something similar. They decided to assemble several dozen free-to-use bicycles out of various old, mismatched parts, and put them in racks around the downtown area for anyone to use. The idea was that the bikes were worthless for resale, so there would be no incentive to steal them, and people could borrow a bike out of one r
Who owns them? (Score:2, Interesting)
When everyone owns them, no-one owns them.
Googlers (Score:2)
Wait... do I become a 'Googler' if I google, or is that title reserved for employees?
Shoot - if I'd known I'd get a free bike, I might not have switched to DuckDuckGo!
For an advertising company they're not very good at getting the word out...
Math Stole Them (Score:5, Funny)
Those 1,100 Gbikes are actually 1,024 Gbikes after formatting. It's in the fine print.
It's just a matter of understanding the notation.
1100 GBikes = 1024 GiBikes
I worked a mile from their hq, we used them all th (Score:3, Informative)
We moved my office from downtown MTV to about a 22 minute walk from the caltrain station. What I quickly realized was that there were typically between 2-3 bikes just chilling out at the train station (about 3 miles from their main HQ, maybe more) so I and some coworkers would ride these bikes to our office, then dump them about a block from the office. The bikes always disappeared. Then around lunch we'd find another bike(s) and take them to the restaurant for lunch. In the evenings you can usually find one on your walk to the train station, and then just dump it as the station for someone else to use.
It's sort of Mountain View's unofficial bike share, especially now that the city of Mountain View has formally left the bay area bike share/ford gobike system.
Re:I worked a mile from their hq, we used them all (Score:5, Insightful)
So because the bikes were "just chilling out at the train station" you felt it was your right to take them? If somebody has a television just chilling in their house do you think it's okay to take that as well?
It's not an "unofficial bike share," it's theft. The fact that you don't see anything wrong with taking other people's bikes is very worrying.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Exactly How do you know those bikes wern't left at the train station for google employees to use to transit from the station to the office? Now they are without a bike and have to walk thanks to your selfishness.
What google should have done is made their bikes just like the bikes commonly used for bike shares, with the electronic device on them to check out/in the bike. and track its location for recovery They could just use the employee ids to check out/in bikes and not charge like a fee. With google being
Re: (Score:2)
>It's sort of Mountain View's unofficial bike share, especially now that the city of Mountain View has formally left the bay area bike share/ford gobike system.
No, it's become the local culture to steal bikes.
Should All Be Gone (Score:3)
What's happening to Google's 1,100 Gbikes? [snip]100 to 250 Google bikes go missing every week [snip] they eventually recover about two-thirds of the missing bikes
So ~175 bikes go missing each week, of which ~120 are recovered. So ~55 go permanently missing each week. If there's 1,100 total, that means they'll all be gone after 5 months. Presumably they're being reordered to replace the ones that disappear.
Also, hiring 30 contractors to track these down? Surely there's a more efficient way of doing this. Getting people to pay a nominal security deposit for use of the bikes would encourage people to return them ($1 would work surprisingly well, even for people making 6 figures. Psychology, bitches!). There are other, stick-based methods, but then more people will just dump them in creeks.
Smartphone payment app, once authenticated via server, connects to bike via NFC/bluetooth, sending server-obtained bike-unique unlock code to bike's internal electronic system to deactivate solenoid/servo that otherwise engages the brakes. Press a button to activate the bike electronics when locked, so the battery will last for years. You worked at Google and you couldn't think up something like that?
getting people to pay for something requires that you have an infrastructure to lock the bikes everywhere they go.
these are just normal bicycles that sit by the dozens outside google offices, mostly just sitting on a kickstand. there's no way to charge for their use.
They are supposed to be for Google Employees only.
These aren't high-end bikes, they are single-speed cruiser style bikes, in google colors (bright yellow for much of the frame)
They are better than walking, and it's frequently faster to hop on a bike to get a few blocks than to walk to your car, drive, find a parking spot, and walk to the building (even if you didn't commute by bus)
former Google employee
Apparently they're valuable enough to install GPS trackers on them.
Every employee always has a smartphone on them. Always. Given that fact, figure out a way to tie a rider to their smartphone, and you've got a way of identifying who last used or is using a bike. If employees are using smartphones for work purposes, they should be controlled via MDM. Create and push an app that auto-registers a bike via NFC/WiFi/Bluetooth, which is probably less expensive than a GPS tracker. Hell, use the GPS in the sma
Re: (Score:2)
Locks are a PITA for everyone. It would be better to put a mesh network on the cycles so that they can do GPS tracking without cellular. You could do it ultra-cheaply with something like ESP8266. Put a tracker on literally every bike, not just some of them. This would make it relatively easy to find offenders like the guy whose garage is full of them.
It would be nice if we could all just get on a bike any time we needed one. Not me, of course, I live in the sticks. But people in cities.
Some of these schemes have bikes with locks, and they are hardly an issue. Book online and open the lock with your phone. The organisation I work for has done this with all of their pool cars as well and it works great. The point is that locks force you to check out a bike before using it, making you responsible for disposing of it
It would be nice but in reality a lot of these bike sharing plans turn out to be a PITA to manage, causing enough nuisance for some cities to ban or curb bike sharing schemes. Some of these schemes have bikes with locks, and they are hardly an issue. Book online and open the lock with your phone. The organisation I work for has done this with all of their pool cars as well and it works great. The point is that locks force you to check out a bike before using it, making you responsible for disposing of it properly at a depot, not in a canal or wherever you feel like.
Except that you then have to build a lot of depots or it becomes a chore to get to the nearest depot and from the destination depot to where you're really going. And if you're visiting somewhere you can't just borrow a bike, leave it outside and return it when you go home because it can get lost on your watch. I wonder now with the abundance of smartphones if it would be possible to skip the whole depot bit. Basically it comes with a bike lock, you can attach it to anything and using your phone you send a p
Re: (Score:2)
News for nerds, stuff that matters (Score:2)
Thieves steal bicycles.
Film at 11.
Thieves steal bicycles. Film at 11.
Single-speed cruiser bicycles painted bright yellow? I'm not seeing much resale value there. Even re-painted it would be rather obvious to anyone in that town to identify stolen merchandise.
Re: (Score:3)
And have it stolen? Are you nuts?
I don't really understand the reason for this bicycle initiative. Since the bikes are only to be used by environmentally friendly employees, can't those employees simply just have their own bike?
At this point, it would be probably cheaper to offer a reimbursement program for an employee to go purchase their own bike and lock, and be responsible for it themselves, and simply install bike racks everywhere.
A bike at the other side of public transit can be worth more than a bike I personally own.
Re:Funny how entitlement mentality works (Score:5, Informative)
I wonder if there is any correlation between this attitude toward property and the rampant sexual abuse you see in the same regions. Nah, couldn't be. They're all totally woke on those issues. Couldn't possibly be that you cannot silo off such a mentality into just one area rather than letting it spill into other areas.
Fuck entitlement. If someone stole something, they committed a crime. A "garage full" of bikes likely qualifies for Grand Theft in California (value over $950), and can be charged with a felony. See how this person likes the "reward" of a criminal record or incarceration. Often times it takes the correct deterrent to prevent abuse.
Re: (Score:3)
That's a good insight. These are a bunch of wannabe-commies doing what always happens.
It's not surprising that they would view sexual prey from an "according to his needs" perspective.
Going to the Competition.. (Score:1)
Apparently,
There are nine-million bicycles in Bing.
That's a fact,
It's a thing we can't deny,
The Tragedy of the Commons (Score:2)
The lesson keeps happening, but people keep failing to learn from it.
Can't cross oceans? (Score:4, Funny)
Hmm, sounds like a challenge.
Search for them? (Score:2)
If only the company had some sort of general search function.
well, we'd need some kind of location system with transceiver in each bicycle. they could call it Google Peddler Seeker or something
All bicycles will eventually be stolen (Score:2)
Given a Google fleet of 1100 bikes, losing 200 per week is a blisteringly high rate of loss. And they can't be counting the ones that are are just borrowed overnight, like the example of the woman who works at Oracle and rides to the train station, because these would not be missed unless the count were to take place at the time the bike is not at Google. The articles describe many of these thefts as pure vindictiveness, like throwing them in the creek or stashing dozens of them in a garage because somehow,
Do not blame the shuttles (Score:2)
Don't blame the shuttles. Unfortunately transportation in the valley is just terrible, and shuttles are part of a solution.
Using public transportation to get from San Jose to Mountain View would take about two hours. And even walking would be at a comparable speed. There are a patchwork of uncoordinated services which require you to switch multiple busses, walk long periods (since the busses to not share nearby stops), and spend a lot of money.
There is supposed to be VTA (valley transport "authority"), but
My experience with freerange bikes looks like this (Score:4, Interesting)
At NASA we had "free range" bikes, which were just bikes that got abandoned or donated into common use, they were marked. I found out that even though the idea was that they should be randomly distributed to bike racks around the campus, the reality was they were usually piled up at one particular administrative building. See, administrative people tend to have meetings, lots of them, at various buildings on site. They would walk to those other buildings, then grab a free range bike back to their own building - EVERY TIME.
There were bigger issues than that, if you brought your own personal bike to the space center - and many people didn't bother to lock them up because theft was quite rare inside the fence - the same asses who wouldn't just get their own bike - would take someones obviously personal bike too if it wasn't locked up. I personally had spokes broken on my bike because I did have it locked up and someone jerked on it in the rack hard enough to break spokes as the wheel rolled back. Even though out in public I run cable locks through both wheels at the space center I started locking up just the frame outside to prevent damage from a "don't care" type.
I even saw free range bikes standing in the middle of parking lots. It was obvious that someone rode the bike all the way to their car and left it.
I love the idea of a free-range, common use bike pool. I found that in reality people are assholes and don't care. Even in place like the space center where I know for a fact you can leave a brand-new Alienware laptop unattended for weeks at a time in full view in a not actually public but still accessible to many area with nothing holding it down but a power and Ethernet cable. I found that even in a place where people have shared common goals that a shared candy bowl will have one person pick out all their favorite stuff and hoard it in a personal lock box.
Nope, we as human creatures can't be trusted to have a public use anything, unless it's got a self-enforcement or monitoring mechanism which sort of defeats the whole idea.
Maybe there's something to corporate personhood. (Score:2)
It turns out real people are assholes too.
That's a lot of Bikes (Score:2)
640KBikes ought to be enough for any [campus] body.
Ungrateful much? (Score:1)
Find them with ... (Score:2)
... Google maps?