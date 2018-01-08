Alexa is Coming To Windows 10 PCs From HP, ASUS and Others (engadget.com) 46
An anonymous reader shares a report: Amazon's Alexa recently arrived on headphones and even toilets, but it's about to become much more ubiquitous by hitting Windows 10 PCs later this year. HP, ASUS and Acer have revealed that the voice assistant is coming to various models, including ASUS's ZenBook and VivoBook lineup, the HP Pavilion Wave, and select Acer Spin, Swift, Switch and Aspire notebooks. Amazon will release a special Alexa app in the spring, and laptop builders are tapping Intel's Smart Sound tech to make sure that the app can pick up your voice when you're not right next to your PC. "Hands-free access to Alexa on PCs can be helpful to customers in many ways, like making it simple to interact with your smart home, get news or weather, set timers, and more," Amazon Alexa VP Steve Rabuchin said in a statement.
why I would want this?
Erh... the problem is, I WOULD look like a little ignorant bitch in front of my friends if I DID buy it...
Yeah, I don't even want Windows 10, and certainly don't want Amazon's Alexa in my OS anyway. Amazing how Microsoft can't figure out any way to make Windows 10 attractive to so many consumers and grasps at straws like Alexa.
*You* aren't the customer -- like the cellphone applications that you don't want, it will probably be pushed onto "your" device and you won't be able to delete it or shut it off.
Install Linux. The kids all have it these days. My wife and I are the only holdouts.
Doesn't the power button just put Windows in a sleep/hibernate state? I bet Alexa is still listening.
you might pay more for a PC tho if it didn't have it installed, so there's that angle. Similarly not having a webcam and not having a microphone are increasingly features i'd want in a PC if I were going to buy one rather than build one.
Cortana is removable. You just need a decent third party "windows 10 castration application" to do it.
"why I would want this?"
It's progress.
When you now say on a public toilet:
There's no fucking paper!"
Nothing happens.
On the new toilets you say:
"Alexa, there's no fucking paper!"
You'll get a response:
"Order for toilet paper confirmed, stay put until monday."
Or in select cities:
"Stay put for 2 hours."
In two hours, an Amazon employee will use the Amazon Smartlock(TM) on your front door to enter your house, go to your bathroom, unlock the bathroom with the Amazon SmartBathroomLock, enter, replace the toilet roll on your toilet roll holder, dispose of the empty roll, and spray a deodorizing spray, all while you sit on the toilet and watch.
And it's all part of your Amazon Prime subscription.
I think it's time to cancel my Prime...
Surely you 'set timers' all day long don't you? I mean, I probably spend literally microseconds per month setting timers that would be oh so much easier if only someone could give me a voice controlled one.
Even Amazon can't think of a good reason for Alexa on your PC. That's okay, neither can I.
This is obviously all just part of a plan to flood the market with Alexa so that literally every calculator and laser pen has it. Hell, you'll soon walk into some people's houses and say "hey Alexa" and have 5 devices all answer you. Setting timers will never be quite so easy as it is now. So long as Alexa is there though, then Google probably isn't (or can be kept out), and god forbid Cortana or Siri should ever get anywhere.
This has a ways to go, but in many ways is achieving that geeky dream. Giving us handheld communicators with global reach. (you can even get Bluetooth broaches for that variant of the experience.)
Now if we can just get Warp drives, anti-gravity and gravity controls, Holodecks, re
They tried that, but the sound was kinda muffled.
CustomersDontMatter (Score:3)
https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
What you or I want as "free" Americans in a "Democratic" society no longer matter. If a company can extract our personal information it will at any cost to our liberties or pocket book.
Off my new laptop list (Score:1)
So, conveniently can remove the following laptop from my list of possible new laptops to replace my agin ASUS Zenbook this spring -ASUS's ZenBook and VivoBook lineup, the HP Pavilion Wave, and select Acer Spin, Swift, Switch and Aspire
Another "Assistant"? (Score:3, Interesting)
I've already disabled Cortana on Windows 10 and Google Assistant on Android, Alexa is just yet another privacy-invading annoying ass-istant to disable...