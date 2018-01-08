Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Alexa is Coming To Windows 10 PCs From HP, ASUS and Others (engadget.com) 46

Posted by msmash from the next-up dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Amazon's Alexa recently arrived on headphones and even toilets, but it's about to become much more ubiquitous by hitting Windows 10 PCs later this year. HP, ASUS and Acer have revealed that the voice assistant is coming to various models, including ASUS's ZenBook and VivoBook lineup, the HP Pavilion Wave, and select Acer Spin, Swift, Switch and Aspire notebooks. Amazon will release a special Alexa app in the spring, and laptop builders are tapping Intel's Smart Sound tech to make sure that the app can pick up your voice when you're not right next to your PC. "Hands-free access to Alexa on PCs can be helpful to customers in many ways, like making it simple to interact with your smart home, get news or weather, set timers, and more," Amazon Alexa VP Steve Rabuchin said in a statement.

Alexa is Coming To Windows 10 PCs From HP, ASUS and Others

  • The article didn't state (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    why I would want this?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      *You* aren't the customer -- like the cellphone applications that you don't want, it will probably be pushed onto "your" device and you won't be able to delete it or shut it off.

    • you might pay more for a PC tho if it didn't have it installed, so there's that angle. Similarly not having a webcam and not having a microphone are increasingly features i'd want in a PC if I were going to buy one rather than build one.

    • Re:The article didn't state (Score:4, Funny)

      by nospam007 ( 722110 ) * on Monday January 08, 2018 @09:28AM (#55884843)

      "why I would want this?"

      It's progress.
      When you now say on a public toilet:
      There's no fucking paper!"
      Nothing happens.

      On the new toilets you say:

      "Alexa, there's no fucking paper!"

      You'll get a response:
      "Order for toilet paper confirmed, stay put until monday."

      Or in select cities:
      "Stay put for 2 hours."

    • Re:The article didn't state (Score:4, Funny)

      by coofercat ( 719737 ) on Monday January 08, 2018 @09:31AM (#55884859) Homepage Journal

      Surely you 'set timers' all day long don't you? I mean, I probably spend literally microseconds per month setting timers that would be oh so much easier if only someone could give me a voice controlled one.

      Even Amazon can't think of a good reason for Alexa on your PC. That's okay, neither can I.

      This is obviously all just part of a plan to flood the market with Alexa so that literally every calculator and laser pen has it. Hell, you'll soon walk into some people's houses and say "hey Alexa" and have 5 devices all answer you. Setting timers will never be quite so easy as it is now. So long as Alexa is there though, then Google probably isn't (or can be kept out), and god forbid Cortana or Siri should ever get anywhere.

    • Also didn't state why amazon didn't do this before. They can't be making much money off the dots at $35, and if google or apple smart assistant gains more users, they'll have lost a big edge on their store.
    • You, are no geek or nerd. Every true geek or nerd has dreamed of speaking to his computer since the dawn of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Only Alexa responds to the wrong prompt and doesn't sound like Majel Barrett-Roddenberry.

      This has a ways to go, but in many ways is achieving that geeky dream. Giving us handheld communicators with global reach. (you can even get Bluetooth broaches for that variant of the experience.)
      Now if we can just get Warp drives, anti-gravity and gravity controls, Holodecks, re

  • CustomersDontMatter (Score:3)

    by sdinfoserv ( 1793266 ) on Monday January 08, 2018 @09:32AM (#55884861) Homepage
    Just like the evisceration of NN so the wealthy and powerful corporations can pillage- it no longer matters what we as consumers want. 80%+ of Americans supported Net Neutrality, yet it was killed anyway.
    https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
    What you or I want as "free" Americans in a "Democratic" society no longer matter. If a company can extract our personal information it will at any cost to our liberties or pocket book.

  • Off my new laptop list (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So, conveniently can remove the following laptop from my list of possible new laptops to replace my agin ASUS Zenbook this spring -ASUS's ZenBook and VivoBook lineup, the HP Pavilion Wave, and select Acer Spin, Swift, Switch and Aspire

  • Another "Assistant"? (Score:3, Interesting)

    by cyberpunkrocker ( 1649121 ) on Monday January 08, 2018 @10:23AM (#55885191)

    I've already disabled Cortana on Windows 10 and Google Assistant on Android, Alexa is just yet another privacy-invading annoying ass-istant to disable...

