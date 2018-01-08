Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Google Businesses The Courts

James Damore Sues Google For Allegedly Discriminating Against Conservative White Men (theverge.com) 605

Posted by msmash from the next-up dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: The author of the controversial memo that upended Google in August is suing the company, alleging that white, male conservatives are systematically discriminated against by Google. James Damore was fired as an engineer after a manifesto questioning the benefits of diversity programs was widely passed around the company. In a new lawsuit, he and another fired engineer claim that "employees who expressed views deviating from the majority view at Google on political subjects raised in the workplace and relevant to Google's employment policies and its business, such as 'diversity' hiring policies, 'bias sensitivity,' or 'social justice,' were/are singled out, mistreated, and systematically punished and terminated from Google, in violation of their legal rights."

  • Finally (Score:5, Insightful)

    by TimothyHollins ( 4720957 ) on Monday January 08, 2018 @03:01PM (#55887243)

    About damn time. Let's see if the courts are as willing as social media platforms to allow racism and discrimination as long as it's against the "right" people.

    • He wasn't fired for being white, he wasn't even fired for his political views, he was fired for spouting off at work and thus causing a lot of internal strife. You can believe whatever you want, but you can't say whatever you want at work.

      • Re:Jerks are not a protected class. (Score:5, Insightful)

        by poptix ( 78287 ) on Monday January 08, 2018 @03:38PM (#55887659) Homepage

        As opposed to all the other groups protests (discrimination, wage gap, "unwelcome advances", etc) that gave everyone at work the warm fuzzies and a general feeling of unity.

      • That's my point. I 100% agree with what he said, but I am of opinion that politics should stay out of business environment.

        The problem is that his opponents are very vocal at his place of work.

    • Re:Finally (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, 2018 @03:47PM (#55887787)

      Leak internal company documents to the media to push your SJW agenda? Not a problem!

      Submit feedback as requested after a company training seminar? FIRED

  • Google was not only wrong to fire him, but Google's CEO Sundar Pichai should be fired for being inept. The man is fucking up Google in the worst possible ways.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by serviscope_minor ( 664417 )

      Google was not only wrong to fire him, but Google's CEO Sundar Pichai should be fired for being inept.

      Regardless of whether you agree or disagree with his politics, he caused google to get a lot of negative press (yes so did the leaker, but widely disemminating such a document massively increased the chance of a leak).

      Google as a corporate entity don't seem to care for much any more these days except the almighty dollar. Don't be evil! Lol! If you hurt the bottom line you're gone.

      • Re:While I think damore is an idiot, (Score:5, Informative)

        by RedK ( 112790 ) on Monday January 08, 2018 @03:20PM (#55887465)

        but widely disemminating such a document massively increased the chance of a leak

        Except he did not "widely diseminate such a document". He had a "training seminar" and was asked for feedback, which he provided on an internal board reserved for such discussions internally.

        AKA : he did nothing wrong at all. Google got bad press because they force everyone into "diversity training" and then don't like it when people don't think "skin color" or "gender" is a good attribute to base hirings on and lets them know the "seminar" was simply bad.

        Did you even read the memo ?

        • Except he did not "widely diseminate such a document". He had a "training seminar" and was asked for feedback, which he provided on an internal board reserved for such discussions internally.

          Not sure why you put "training seminar" in scare quotes. Looking harder, it's not 100% clear to me it was initially a widely read mailing list thought I can't find anything to support your claim either.

          Nonetheless, he wrote something which got leaked and gave google some very bad press indeed. Google the money machie do

          • Re:While I think damore is an idiot, (Score:5, Insightful)

            by RedK ( 112790 ) on Monday January 08, 2018 @03:45PM (#55887763)

            He caused google to get bad press.

            No, he did not. The leaker did. And then I dare argue not even the leaker. The memo itself is tame and sound. The progressive (aka regressive) press that libeled the memo to hell and pretended it was saying things it did not say at all is what caused Google bad press.

            If anything, it's Salon's, The Verge's, Vox's and other progressive-leaning blogs and trashy "news" outlets that caused Google to get bad press. And if you want to argue "journalistic" freedom, well fine, then it's back to the leaker.

            James Damore was provided a "training seminar" (the quotes are important, because the forced diversity propaganda speech he was forced to listen to was no seminar, and it certainly wasn't training) and provided feedback, as asked, on the company internal forums, which serve this purpose.

            Do you still need further clarification of the events ?

    • since google didn't talk. If they did fire him over his manifesto then yeah, I think it was the wrong thing to do. It was also probably completely legal. There are little or no protections for workers on political grounds. Your politics are not a protected class. There were instances of people being fired for Obama bumper stickers after his election. Ironically Mr Damore's political party (not sure what else to call right wing conservatives) would generally support Google here. The argument goes that the f

      • We don't know for sure, but it's a fair bet that he was fired because rightly ot wrongly, he was the public face of a PR disaster.

      • The many problems with his California firing (Score:4, Informative)

        by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Monday January 08, 2018 @03:31PM (#55887617)

        There are a number of different lists but a pretty good example of why James Damore has a decent chance at legal victory is here [businessinsider.com].

        If he Google were anywhere else but California he probably would not be able to win. But then again, if Google were any place other than California he would not have been fired...

    • Google's CEO Sundar Pichai should be fired for being inept. The man is fucking up Google in the worst possible ways.

      Let's not be so quick. With clear product direction like this?

      Google Wallet
      Android Pay
      Pay With Google
      Google Checkout

      and now:

      Google Pay (not to be confused with Google Payments).

    • The man is fucking up Google in the worst possible ways.

      What tangible metric can you show that Google has been hurt by this?

      As far as I call, this is a lot of smoke, noise but no fire.

      Has Chrome usage gone down because of people being outraged over this? Are companies looking to alternative to AdWords/Analytics? Are sales of Android phones dropping? What about Google Home devices? How has the stock been affected?

  • At least that is the direction I would bet.
    When you are out looking for work, I can guarantee at some point in the process your name will be typed into google. Every manager I have dealt with in the past decade does this, and will even admit to it, if you pour a couple of drinks into them before you ask.
    This is not the kind of fame you want linked to your name, forever.
    I happen to think that there are fewer women in tech jobs, because there are fewer women who want tech jobs, but I am not stupid enough t

    • Why does he need to worry about working again, after Google pays him $2 million to go away? Any time a firing is that hasty you know process mistakes were made that his lawyers can exploit.

      I'd be more worried about your ability to get hired on at startups he helps fund in the future.

      • I'd be more worried about your ability to get hired on at startups he helps fund in the future.

        Don't worry, I've let him know that if he doesn't apply there's absolutely no risk he might end up working for Damore. Crisis averted!

        Sarcasm aside:

        whut?

        If he gets $2 mllion as a settlement, then he's most likely going to be in the general category of angel investors for any startups he helps fund. It's unusual for an angel investor to become involved to that level of depth. the majority by far are fire and forge

    • This is when it is handy to have a struggling actor with your same name. He paid for a lot of SEO.

      I happen to think that there are fewer women in tech jobs, because there are fewer women who want tech jobs, but I am not stupid enough to say it out loud.

      There can be plenty of reasons women don't want the jobs that have nothing to do with "girls can't do that job"-style thinking. For example, the mountain of mansplaining and coworkers like James Damore.

  • I probably would have done the autism angle (Score:3, Interesting)

    by ErichTheRed ( 39327 ) on Monday January 08, 2018 @03:16PM (#55887397)

    I work with a generally older male crowd, and some of them are quite vocal about their views on gender. Some are borderline MRA/MGTOW types, having been taken to the cleaners in divorces, etc. None are old enough to be adults back in the 50s when barely any married woman worked outside the home, but certainly some are old enough to look upon that time with nostalgia. The major thing that separates these guys from Mr. Damore is that they don't use company resources to promote their views, and their views don't really affect the work of others. I have to listen to them, but in reality they're no different than your traditional conservative white male talk radio-quoting types. They still do their jobs and don't anger anyone enough to make them complain.

    The thing that's different with Google is that I'm sure their legal counsel just told the executives to make the problem go away immediately. No company wants to deal with the expense of a lawsuit and the reputation hit of getting dragged into court because one of their employees is acting like a jerk. I know the company I work for would show me the door in 15 seconds if I personally caused any reputational damage, regardless of how internal the forum was, or how the information was leaked.

    What I wonder is why the Aspergers/autism angle wasn't used instead. That's a legitimate protected class. I work with a lot of tech company employees, and outside of the SV startup brogrammer world, there are _a lot_ of non-neurotypical types working for vendors. Once you get below the product managers and feature designer types, the ones doing the super-low level stuff like writing kernel modules and device drivers aren't exactly extroverts. Going after Google for discriminating against disabled people is a lot less clickbait-y than "conservative white males."

  • Sounds like they need an union! at the very least you can talk about employment policies with out getting canned for it.

    • I worked at Intel and - sure - you can talk about employment policies during the appropriate venue. However, there is a stronger policy called "disagree and commit". Means just what it says: you may disagree, but at the end of the day you will adhere to policy or leave.

  • Really, Really bad summary (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, 2018 @03:25PM (#55887529)

    ...as an engineer after a manifesto questioning the benefits of diversity programs....

    His manifesto did not question the benefits of the diversity program. It questioned its fficacy -- in other words, he questioned if Google could achieve more diversity by structuring the program differently.

    And that's a very big difference. I really hate the level of journalism being thrown at this topic, here and everywhere else.

  • do not settle (Score:5, Insightful)

    by mapkinase ( 958129 ) on Monday January 08, 2018 @03:43PM (#55887733) Homepage Journal

    Please, do not settle for non-disclosure agrrement, not even if they offer you a billion dollars.

  • Harmeet Dhillon is Damore's attorney (Score:3)

    by McGruber ( 1417641 ) on Monday January 08, 2018 @03:50PM (#55887853)

    According to the Santa Clara Superior Court's website, Damore's lead attorney is Harmeet Kaur Dhillon.

    Dhillon's Wikipedia entry [wikipedia.org] says she is the former vice chairman of the California Republican Party, and the National Committeewoman of the Republican National Committee for California. An article from the San Francisco Daily Journal posted on Dhillon's website [dhillonlaw.com] says she is a former American Civil Liberties board member.

    On March 9, the Wall Street Jounal reported [wsj.com] that she was being considered to run the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Department of Justice. She apparently interviewed with both Jeff Sessions and Donald Trump, but was not offered or did not accept the job.

    DuckDuckGoing her leads to lots of articles about her politics and personal life, but nothing about how many cases she has won. I bet Google will be represented by attorneys who have spent more time litigating and less time politicking.

  • "after a manifesto ..." (Score:4, Insightful)

    by recrudescence ( 1383489 ) on Monday January 08, 2018 @03:54PM (#55887899)
    It was not a "manifesto", let alone an anti-diversity one. That's what it was called in the media. Big difference.

