Senate Will Force Vote On Overturning Net Neutrality Repeal (theverge.com) 104
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) has mustered the 30 votes necessary to force a vote on the FCC's decision to repeal net neutrality. Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) announced that she's signed onto Markey's request to overturn the new rules, under the Congressional Review Act -- which lets Congress nullify recently passed regulations with a simple majority. Markey announced his intention to file a resolution of disapproval in December, just after the FCC voted on new rules that killed net neutrality protections from 2015. These new rules were officially published last week, and with 30 sponsors, Markey can make the Senate vote on whether to consider overturning them. If this happens, it would lead to a debate and final vote. That's not remotely the end of the process: if it's approved, the resolution will go to the House, and if it passes there, the desk of Donald Trump, who seems unlikely to approve it.
You, sir, are a regular Oscar Wilde.
I can see the Democrats wanting to force all senators to want to vote on this issue...
But really will it change anything in terms of votes? Democrats are with Democrats, even when they take huge sums of money from rapists. No-one non-technical will care about this issue, unless there were major changes in ISP's over the coming year that people did not approve of, but that seems really unlikely.
So while it makes for fine posturing, I don't see it having much of an effect. However I do applaud them for put
What I have a hard time seeing is that noone wants to make Net Neutrality a law. Which is all it would take.
No, telling the Pres he can't make an Executive Order isn't the answer, nor is a non-binding vote (which is what they'd get with this - no law, no power)....
Re:They think this will buy them votes... (Score:5, Insightful)
You snowflakes are so cute using those big words like an adult. Wishing you were one.
You think "snowflake" isn't a real word? And you think I am the stupid fuckwit?
Go buy a large tube of Preparation H, your butthurt must be killing you.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
The intent isn't to repeal it of course. It's too embarrass the republicans.
It's also to expose all the republicans who oppose it, so when the abuses start, and they will, the dems can target them with ads come election time.
Yes, but I don't think that works (Score:1)
That's what I am saying though, I agree that is the goal, but I don't think it will have that effect because too few people really care about the issue - only a handful of super-technical / super vocal people. In recent demonstrations against the NN repeal they had terrible turnout in DC for example (like. handful of people). Only in CA was there significant turnout.
LOL. Hillary is most certainly running, she has nothing better to do, misses having power, and hates Trump more than anything.
Nope. She'd likely die on the campaign trail if she tried. They're currently grooming Chelsea Clinton for a run.
Democrats are with Democrats, even when they take huge sums of money from rapists.
Glass houses.... Sadly, that's both sides in this political environment. It no longer matters who you keep company with politically, just as long as they are on your side and supporting your agenda.
I think you're right about Trump's attitude, but many of the cohort really believe that corporations should be allowed to do anything that will make them lots of money.
Re:They think this will buy them votes... (Score:5, Insightful)
But really will it change anything in terms of votes?
It will make every politician take a stand one way or the other then answer for it down the road when they come up for reelection. I'm just hoping it's harder to buy off hundreds of senators and congresspeople than it was to buy off Mr. Pai.
The original rules were entered into the federal register back in 2015, so yes, they were submitted.
The point is to make the Republican party (Score:5, Insightful)
Right now everybody's blaming Ajit Pai for the loss of NN. This aims to ship the blame where, I would argue, it rightfully belongs.
Re: (Score:3)
No, Pai deserves 100% of the blame. He's the Verizon shill that carried this out. It could simply had not have happened were it not for his decision and greed. He could've turned around and given the corporations both middle fingers when he got into the FCC, instead he took all of their dicks up his ass and begged for more.
Pai is only where he is because the Republicans (Score:2)
And as for Trump, he was in favor of single payer healthcare [youtube.com] until the Republicans talked him out of it with what looks like one meeting. He's pretty obviously just doing what the party tells him.
Bottom line, this _is_ a partisan issue. The Dems favor NN and the Republicans oppose it. To suggest otherwise is to ignore mountains
Ajit Pai is the point man for the sellout of public domain to private property held by corporations. He is to blame. Trump is to blame. And the rest of the GOP is to blame. They have the power, they have the responsibility, they proposed and enacted it. They deserve the gallows - every last one.
Re:The point is to make the Republican party (Score:5, Interesting)
Agreed.
I am for rational NN. And i am 100% Republican.
If Congress makes the law... all the better. The FCC does NOT have this power at this time.
Re:The point is to make the Republican party (Score:5, Insightful)
Correct, they stripped themselves of this power a few weeks ago by reclassifying internet service as Title I. That's the whole point here. They did have the legal authority, and they took it away from themselves to please their corporate overlords.
What this proves is that Democrats want the internet under that sweet, tight, Title-II regulatory control. They aren't really interested in NN as such, just in it's usefulness in placing the internet under tighter government control.
If they actually wanted NN they could have, and still could now, introduce NN legislation. They could probably even get Republican support if it were reasonable. But instead, they want the old Title-II control back and to kick some market-protection favors to their FAANG cronies
This is Darth; can't be arsed to log in atmo. No, Title II does not put the Internet under tight regulatory control. That's laughable hard right-wing babble. What it does do is allow the federal government to prohibit service providers from certain behavior, most of which is anti-consumer, and detrimental to the openness of the Internet. If the government really wanted control of the Internet, they wouldn't have released ICANN from their control several years back. People seem to forget about when the US go
Re: The point is to make the Republican party (Score:4, Interesting)
what makes you think they would pass a net neutrality law that would benifit you?
And why should they? The whole US political system is set up to turn money into influence.
When the oil industry wrote George Bush the second's energy policy, those of us who live in a democracy were shocked, but as far as I can understand it was pretty uncontroversial in the US.
I would agree with a law passing but this motion is to overturn the executive order that modified another executive order.
These politicians want to be able to pass laws that they find convenient at any particular moment by the party in power at any particular time without any due process. Now they want to enshrine this practice by enforcing one executive order and not another.
If they want it so bad, submit it as a law. There's a song about it.
Re: (Score:3)
These politicians want to be able to pass laws that they find convenient at any particular moment by the party in power at any particular time without any due process. Now they want to enshrine this practice by enforcing one executive order and not another.
One EO was popular and benefited the people and small business, and the other is utterly unpopular and benefits large corporations and stifles competition. Even here on
/. which is usually full of trolling Trump supporters you can't find an opinion against NN.
Every president makes EOs. In his first year, Trump had 56. Obama had 39. Bush had 54. Clinton had 57. This is normal operating procedure. Ajit Pai was appointed by Trump. By all means, consider a president's EOs when you decide how to vote in 2020. No
Re:The point is to make the Republican party (Score:5, Insightful)
Agreed.
I am for rational NN. And i am 100% Republican.
If Congress makes the law... all the better. The FCC does NOT have this power at this time.
I'm a100% liberal and Im in favour of rational NN as well. The internet should be a place where even small players are able to grow into big players because they don't have to pay protection money to telcos just like a small trucking outfit should be able to grow into a big one because they don't have to pay protection money for access to 'fast lanes' on the nation's highways. All that charging for access to 'fast lanes' does is stifle competition because the big guys can afford to pay but the small startups cannot. It's nice that in an age of trench warfare we can still agree on something.
Re: (Score:2)
the big guys can afford to pay but the small startups cannot
Exactly. The Netflixes and Googles of the internet love this. They have to pay, but in return they get protection against competition.
Re:The point is to make the Republican party (Score:5, Insightful)
I am for rational NN. And i am 100% Republican.
If your party votes no on NN, will you change your vote?
I'm not him, but... (Score:2)
I am for rational NN. And i am 100% Republican.
If your party votes no on NN, will you change your vote?
I'm not the person you're baiting, but here's my answer: I will not. [Change my vote]
I'm also 100% a Republican, but there are issues on which the party and I disagree.
That being said, I try to sort the differences by importance to the country, and find other issues are of much greater significance. I believe that immigration is a road to disaster for our country, and needs to be reined in.
National security is also high on my list, although of lesser importance than immigration.
I'm a nerd who wants NN, but
I don't see the Republicans reigning in (Score:2)
I've seen zero movement from Republicans to meaningfully restrict the flow of cheap labor from overseas. Just a lot of sound and fury, signifying nothing.
I suppose you might be more worried about immigrants committing crimes (MS-13 and the like), but statistically
Re: (Score:2)
Right, this isn't going to succeed, it's only an attempt to make an election issue out of this for 2018... This is the silly season for 2018's midterms, when all the political clowns run around the two ring circus looking to get on the clown car that they think will get them noticed the most while throwing cream pies at the others.
Personally, I don't think we will be discussing NN at all in about a month anyway. We have a show down on immigration reform with a government shutdown threat looming before the
Cloture won't happen, NN is dead (Score:2, Insightful)
This is dead folks.... Until the number of supporters allows a cloture vote to pass, this is dead. The Republicans, who currently control the Senate majority, cannot make things happen there, how would a democrat make it happen along partisan lines? This is dead, no way it manages cloture.
So getting it to the floor isn't going to make anything happen here. Why bother with this? Why to map out a campaign issue of course... Nothing more... It's like the House passing an Obamacare repeal 20+ times, full know
Um, guy, there's two new Senators. Think before you type.
You posted a statement, I posted an observation of undisputed fact. You then posted a conclusion that neither of us had previously addressed, and incorrectly presume that was either a) your first observation, or b) my second observation.
You fail Logic 220. Please retake the course.
Um, guy, there's two new Senators. Think before you type.
LOL, so much promise, yet not a clue about how the Senate works.. NN is dead in this congress.
Cloture requires 60 votes. Democrats only have 49, plus any republicans they can get. If you don't have 11 republicans, it isn't going to happen...
Unless the point is to just get everybody to vote so you can claim a campaign issue this is pointless....
That was 2017. It's 2018. Pay attention.
Re: (Score:2)
All that's going to happen here is the bill will be referred to committee and die there. The majority will make sure of it and it doesn't require a vote, just follow standard procedure and volia, the thing dies a quiet death free of political cost. Trust me, I've watched many bills die in the Senate exactly the same way.
All this does is put a fund raising feather in the bill's supporters caps.. Nobody is going to run on this issue.
The Hill, a longtime newsletter, today (as in a few minutes ago) reported that the bill has sufficient votes to require a Floor Vote of the Senate.
Nice try. It's 2018, not 2017. You need to learn how government works.
Re: (Score:2)
LOL... You better hope it's a roll call vote, because that's the only way you get "on record" votes to bash folks with. The ONLY motion being debated will be to send the bill to committee, for at most 2 hours. No amendments, no way to change committees, just send it or not. It will be sent to committee.
My guess is that your "vote" will be after about 30 seconds of debate and will consist of a voice vote called by the chair to send it to committee to die. You might want to ready that quorum call to drag t
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Your premise is incorrect.
From the Congressional Review Act wiki page [wikipedia.org]:
The law provides a procedure for expedited consideration in the Senate. If the committee to which a joint resolution is referred has not reported it out within 20 calendar days after referral, it may be discharged from further consideration by a written petition of 30 Senators, at which point the measure is placed on the calendar, and it is in order at any time for a Senator to move to proceed to the joint resolution.[10] If the Senate agrees to the motion to proceed, debate on the floor is limited to 10 hours and no amendments to the resolution or motions to proceed to other business are in order. The Senate may then pass the joint resolution with a simple majority.[10] A joint resolution of disapproval meeting certain criteria cannot be filibustered.[11]
For a regulation to be invalidated under the CRA, the Congressional resolution of disapproval must either be signed by the President or be passed over the President's veto by two thirds of both Houses of Congress.[11][12]
Under the CRA, cloture is irrelevant because filibustering is impossible. Democrats would therefore need only two Republican votes to pass the joint resolution of disapproval in the Senate. That said, it remains unlikely that they will manage a simple majority in the House, much less getting the President's signature, so your assertion that "NN is dead in this congress" still has merit, if not for the precise reasons you stated.
Re: (Score:2)
Why to map out a campaign issue of course... Nothing more...
Good. Every politicians will have to go on record for or against. That will allow us to vote for the people that support it when their bid comes up.
How is this bad?
You don't understand Senate procedure, that much is obvious.
There will be no open debate or roll call vote.. Senate procedure allows this to be referred to committee, which will be done in about 30 seconds, likely with a voice vote called by the chair, where it sits until the next congress, at which point it dies in January 2019. There won't be any roll call vote to bash Senators with, it will hit the committee during the election season, when NOTHING happens that absolutely doesn't have to, especially par
Re: (Score:2)
You don't understand Senate procedure, that much is obvious.
Pretty sure the title of TFA is:
Key word: VOTE.
I guess that could be a complete lie, but I really can't offer an opinion since I don't know. Maybe you could post an article here titled "Senate NOT Will Force Vote On Overturning Net Neutrality Repeal", then I can comment on that possibility.
Re: (Score:2)
VOTE? Yes.
And that's public record, right?
Good. Every politicians will have to go on record for or against. That will allow us to vote for the people that support it when their bid comes up.
^^^ This.
Nice troll "nothing matters, give up, let them win" post though. A+ for effort.
Forcing a vote. (Score:5, Interesting)
For those of us, like me, who were confused how Democrats could force a vote when bills could only be brought to the floor for a vote by the House Majority Leader [senate.gov]. It turns out that the congressional review act [wikipedia.org] specifically allows a vote to be schedule by 30 senators sponsoring a bill, bypassing the House Majority Leader.
If internet is 'net neutral' and 'regulated like a utility' guess where that leads? It leads to getting billed for how much you use like any other utility.
Yes, because "bits" are a lot like "water" and "gas". right?
If internet actually is regulated/billed like a utility Grandma is soon getting a deal and Billy Hacker's sex life is going to get a lot worse.
Is your point that most "readers" here are going to identify with "Billy Hacker" therefore support Grandma getting "fleeced" on her internet "bill"?
scaremongering doesn't require point or reasoning.
Time slots are scarce (Score:2)
Yes, because "bits" are a lot like "water" and "gas". right?
Transmission and reception time slots on your ISP's upstream connection are scarce resources. So are DOCSIS transmission and reception time slots on your neighborhood's CMTS. Thus if Billy Hacker uses 90 percent of the bandwidth during congested time, he ought to be footing 90 percent of the bill for the bandwidth.
regulated/billed like a utility = fair meter (Score:2)
regulated/billed like a utility = fair meter
That is why they don't want to do to full metering with an read out on the meter at your home.
Right now you get changed for network resend data due there poor lines
Get changed for data that trying to go to your address even when your modem is off / no power.
Get changed for docsis arp traffic
Maybe get changed for some overhead with things like the Comcast wifi hotpot
Forced to rent / use the ISP router that sends data back to network (likely changed for that data us
Are you trying to spell CHARGED?
I'd not point out the misspelling but, for fuck's sake, you did it 4 times....
You mean like everyone has to pay per minute for local calls on their landline? That kind of regulated like a utility? Sounds better then being charged on which of your neighbors you phone or not being allowed to phone any of your neighbors who the phone company doesn't like the politics off.
The phone company does own the lines, so perhaps they should be able to control how you use them.
Dissonance (Score:2)
How about, instead of passing a bill telling the FCC to keep pretending the internet is a phone service and regulate it as such, pass a bill allowing the FCC to regulate the internet as a data service, ONLY for the purposes of equal access. The reason this is all happening in a round-about fashion is the FCC was never directly given the authority to regulate the internet directly. I'm for them keeping out of it as much as possible, but if you want net neutrality, pass a law saying the FCC can enforce net ne
That's what I'm saying. Pass a law saying the FCC can regulate the internet for the sole purpose of enforcing common carrier / network neutrality rules.
This should be for ALL government regulations (Score:2)
Good luck getting the House to take up this issue.
Well, it's a start but in the wrong direction (Score:2)
Sorry folks, but net neutrality should never have been foist on the country by an unelected, unaccountable regulatory agency. This and pretty much everything done in the last 8+ years and probably longer should have been put through the congressional law-making process and let the chips fall where they may. However your elected representatives and senators vote will be subject to the mercy of the voters. This is how the country is supposed to work.