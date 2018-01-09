James Dolan, Co-Creator of SecureDrop, Dead At 36 (gizmodo.com) 128
The Freedom of the Press Foundation is reporting that James Dolan, former Marine and co-creator of the whistleblower submission system SecureDrop alongside Aaron Swartz and Wired editor Kevin Poulsen, has died at age 36. He reportedly took his own life. Gizmodo reports: First deployed as StrongBox with The New Yorker, organizations such as the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Associated Press, and Gizmodo Media Group have all come to rely on SecureDrop -- which allows highly secure communication between journalists and sources in possession of sensitive information or documents. As an industry tool, it has become invaluable for reporters. Dolan joined the Freedom of the Press Foundation to maintain SecureDrop after co-creator Aaron Swartz took his life in 2013 at age 26, as pressure mounted in a federal investigation against him that many felt was overzealous. Memorial services have not yet been announced, and presently the circumstances of Dolan's death are not known.
How convenient (Score:5, Insightful)
People who annoy governments tend to kill themselves, isn't that strange?
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Re: (Score:1)
Everyone knows those are just fronts for the Bavarian Illuminati.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Don't forget the Mafia, Teamsters, and Freemasons. [theonion.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Get with the times. The Deep State has absorbed all those groups and is the current danger to everything.
Re: (Score:2)
You’re welcome. I’ll tell my fellow Reptilians that you’re on to us and we need to be more sneaky assassinating people these days.
Re:How convenient (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:1)
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/12839/Diana-Fiat-driver-shot-in-the-head - Don't do their dirty work, they'll kill you when it's over.
2 bullets to the head, AND he sets himself on fire with gasoline in a DIESEL car beforehand. Locked in the car, no key found. No note, no attempt to make it look good.
This is the guy Prince Harry blames for killing his mom, the super-rich "paparazzi" - the single richest paparazzi in England at the time? - with the old beat up Fiat that he repainted shortly after he cras
Re: (Score:2)
Today a whistleblower died and we all need to fill that role.
The reporter who led the charge on the Panama papers was assassinated by a car bomb a few weeks back, most people don't even know that happened. One of Wikileaks offices was raid in a professional style sweep looking for crypto keys and other information. Most people don't know that one happened either.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe the place is just so terrible to work for that people would rather kill themselves?
Another alternative explanation: (Score:2, Interesting)
Smart people are usually more prone to depression that dumb ones.
Re: (Score:3)
And then there are the “smart” people who are simply embodiments of the Dunning-Kruger effect.
Re: (Score:2)
I read a recent story about a guy like that.
Re: (Score:2)
He managed to do something on his second first try...
Re: (Score:2)
Why assume something logical when we can blame it on a government conspiracy plot?
Reason is Mind Control (Score:2)
Exactly! Logic was invented by circumcising Reptilians to keep us confused about disreality. The only answer is to misinterpret the evidence.
Re: (Score:1)
Re:How convenient (Score:5, Insightful)
Has anyone blamed Clinton for this one yet? I know she's not in power, but she's the go-to for conspiracy theories concerning this kind of thing.
Re: (Score:2)
I trad this somewhere. I think it was in this comment section. That should prove something.
(just tryin' to help)
Re: (Score:1)
Don’t forget about Comet Ping Pong and the Podestas. This guy probably found definitive proof of the pedo ring and the Clintons had him killed for it.
Re:How convenient (Score:4, Insightful)
I think it's pretty gross to be joking about the death the actor who played Montgomery "Scotty" Scott on Star Trek. RIP Scotty
;-(
Re: (Score:2)
It’s about time. Now you snowflakes can’t stop bringing up Hillary every 5 minutes. Lock her up and shut the fuck up about it already.
Re: (Score:2)
Why, did it happen at a pizza parlor?
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
I also heard some people actually believe the NSA is spying on everyone and the US is covering up a network of torture sites.
The tinfoil hat crowd is so gullible.
Re: (Score:2)
It certainly wouldn't be the most suspicious death by someone who ran afoul of the US Intelligence Community [wikipedia.org].
That being said I wouldn't assume there was foul play in this case, people do regularly kill themselves, even people whom other people have a good motive to kill.
And from the sounds of it he was no longer involved with the project, if you were going to try pressure someone in the hopes of uncovering a source, and then kill said someone to shut them up, he wouldn't really be the logical target.
Re: (Score:2)
*Fowl play.
Ducks don't lie.
Re: (Score:2)
People who join military and engage in violent conflict and then leave the military have a massively higher rate of mental illness than the general population.
So it could be that or covert murder.
Re: (Score:2)
I wonder if it's more to do with then having the skills to be successful at suicide. I'm not saying it's all because of that, but for example the majority of the difference between male and female suicide rates is mostly due to men picking more reliable methods.
In any case, military veterans should get more help.
Re: (Score:3)
Yes. I'd say Kevin Poulsen is now starting to feel depressed...
Re: (Score:2)
Yep
Also, all the rest of these comments suck.
Alternate explanations (Score:1)
The foil-hatted crowd tends to assume that there is some shadowy consiracy of "men in black" types who go around killing people who are troublesome, but there are alternate explanations that require no such paranoia.
Consider the Cliven Bundy case (whether you support him, hate him, or ignor him, the CASE is worth consideration).
When you do something that offends elements of a massive powerful government, your life can become to some degree miserable, and not everybody is cut out to withstand that level of s
Re: (Score:2)
"suicided" by the NSA
Re: (Score:2)
Why bother when they could have just claimed SecureDrop was full of child porn and sent him to life in jail?
Re: (Score:2)
People wonder why we Linux users are so damn crazy about privacy.
I’m pretty sure 99.9% of people haven’t wondered this even once.
"took his own life" (Score:1, Insightful)
You know we're all thinking it.
Yeah I might believe that if the other creator of SecureDrop had not also "taken his own life".
Truly the Deep State protects its own. Good luck to the next person to take over maintenance! Maybe you'll make seven years if you only drink water you purify yourself from random streams.
Re: (Score:2)
Even as a conspiracy minded person, I do think it's likely he took his own life.
Trying to stage a suicide in an uncontrolled environment is risky. So if I was going to believe in a conspiracy in this case I'd believe induced depression through poison was more likely, hell I think induced depression through radiation is more likely.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
It's actually very easy to fake a suicide, you only need to control one thing: the person who rules it a suicide.
"IRL" (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
So you're saying we used Cuban technology? Or did we subcontract the job out to the Cubans?
I wondered that also (Score:2)
I noticed the same thing. Suspicion level ratcheting up here...
:-)
Re: (Score:2)
If the conspiracy was of quality, you'd be convinced.
Re: (Score:2)
So... Murder by induced suicide rather than straight out murder staged to look like suicide is what you're saying?
Re: (Score:2)
Or it's simply that intelligence level is linked to higher occurence of mental illness.
https://www.sciencedaily.com/r... [sciencedaily.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Ok. Thanks for the advice, boss.
Re: (Score:2)
No where in my post did I say any such thing so... cool story, bro
Re: (Score:2)
I’m shedding so many crocodile tears.
Re: (Score:1)
Kendall is a Trump apologist though. So take everything he says with a grain of dogshit.
Re: (Score:2)
Unfortunately for the foil-hatted around here, there is a well researched phenomenon known as "suicide contagion", whereby people who know someone who has committed suicide are themselves at a higher risk of suicidal behaviour [sciencedirect.com] -- as high as a 65% increased risk.
Yaz
Suicide, or murder (Score:2, Insightful)
I'm starting to think that a lot of this feels like government sanctioned murder against individuals trying to help society by revealing the truth of matters.
This whole thing stinks.
Re: (Score:2)
It doesn't have to be murder, but there should be a special hell for those who drive others to suicide hiding behind the letter of the law.
Both founders commit suicide? (Score:5, Insightful)
I don't always wear a tinfoil hat, but when I do...
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
But when you do you look like an idiot?
Re: (Score:2)
... you are attending a Weird Al concert?
Coincidences... (Score:1)
Quickly and Painlessly (Score:5, Insightful)
He did himself in the quickest and most painless way possible with three gunshot wounds to the back.
I don't know what happened in real life, but these things always look suspicious.
It's like the Space X accident (Score:1)
And if you believe that was an accident, you'll believe James did himself in.
Cold War III
Poor guy (Score:2)
Wow (Score:2)
Remember when the government has Hans Reiser framed as a way to get back at him for developing ReiserFS? It seems a lot of Slashdot does, because they're posting basically the exact same shit for this story as they were for that one.