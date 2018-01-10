Microsoft Announces First Mobile Carriers To Support Always Connected PCs (zdnet.com) 88
An anonymous reader shares a report: The push behind the Always Connected PC vision has been ramping up in recent weeks, with manufacturers like HP, ASUS, and Lenovo all joining the fray with their own LTE PCs based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon platform. Now, Microsoft and Qualcomm have announced the first batch of mobile operators that will actively support Always Connected PCs around the world. These initial carriers will help to bring "easy and affordable connectivity plans to consumers on advanced LTE wireless networks," Microsoft and Qualcomm said in a press release. Throughout the first half of 2018 and beyond, the companies say, mobile operators in China, Italy, the UK, and the U.S. will officially support Always Connected PCs. Here's a look at the carriers you can expect to roll out support in each region: China -- China Telecom, Italy -- TIM (Telecom Italia), U.K. -- EE, U.S. -- Sprint, Verizon. In addition to supporting connected PCs on their LTE networks, you can expect each operator to stock Always Connected PCs in their retail store, Qualcomm and Microsoft say.
Re: (Score:2)
What part of "always connected" did you not understand?
Because that's how I understood it.
Re: (Score:2)
Kinda dumb anyway, though; for awhile about a decade ago, laptops regularly came out with SIM chips; for some odd reason, nobody really used that feature (because damn, Verizon is *expensive* just to get a dedicated data line for your 'puter, doubly so nowadays when you can (well, mostly) turn your phone into a wifi hotspot.)
(the top-end tablets still have this feature, albeit an optional one. Rare to see it being used, though, at least in personal experience.)
Sometimes I wonder if they're in it to promote
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Really? Thanks for the heads up Captain Obvious. I didn’t realize that “Always Connected” actually meant always connected.
Re: (Score:2)
The entire world.
ALWAYS connected? Really? (Score:2)
So does that mean they have a sufficient constellation of LEO satellites that one has connectivity anywhere on the globe? If not, then it's false advertising to call them, "always connected."
Re: ALWAYS connected? Really? (Score:2)
I wrapped my laptop in tinfoil and now I'm going to sue because it's no longer connected.
You think your cellular bill is already expensive! (Score:3, Insightful)
Just wait for those Win10 updates!
Re: (Score:1)
and all that telemetry!
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
This
... Microsoft has more to gain from this always connected than consumers do.
I mean, all of that location data to use to sell ads. If you don't think the end-game of this is for MS to start putting ads and behavior tracking into Windows you're delusional.
MS is pretty much ramping up to monetize your world, and ensure there is infrastructure to do so.
Fuck that, not interested in having a cell bill associated with my PC. I'll connect to the internet where and how I wish -- and it
Re: (Score:1)
Cheer up! At least we still get to die. They haven't figured out a way to put our brains into jars, hook them up into networks, and torment us for all eternity.
At least, I think they haven't....
Re: (Score:2)
Always owned PCs (Score:2, Interesting)
It's easier for Microsoft's command and control servers to "manage" your computer if they never get disconnected. I wonder what Microsoft will do when they receive a subpoena to "manage" a computer system.
Re: (Score:3)
Wouldn’t that be the USDA? Why would the FDA care?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Kinky.
Microsoft says... (Score:5, Insightful)
..."Windows is a service." I seen that blerb on some support document on Microsoft's website recently. We speculated they'd try to move the OS into a subscription model. Just more gearing up for that move.
I don't mind my PC being always connected. It pretty much already is. Where I'm going to get really upset is when my PC stops working properly when my internet is down for whatever reason.
However, my concern regarding Windows becoming more walled garden like is not really there. Steam, SteamOS and Steam for Linux is making leaps and bounds to bring what I use my PC for primarily into modern times: Gaming. I just hope by the time Windows becomes truly unbearable to use, Steam for Linux is better and more stable. It's not bad now.
Microsoft's play here feels like folly. They're like the last company selling operating systems. Everyone else just sells hardware and gives the OS away with the machine, either it be Apple's offerings, or your average Android smartphone. I'm not sure what they're planning exactly, but.. competing with free is never an easy game to play.
Re: (Score:3)
I don't mind my PC being always connected. It pretty much already is. Where I'm going to get really upset is when my PC stops working properly when my internet is down for whatever reason.
Yeah, my first thought was "Microsoft probably wants your machine to be connected all the time so that they can push more ads and collect more telemetry." My second thought was, "Will they introduce some new 'feature' that makes it so these machines won't work when the Internet is unavailable?""
Given Microsoft's track record, neither would surprise me in the least.
They're like the last company selling operating systems. Everyone else just sells hardware and gives the OS away with the machine, either it be Apple's offerings, or your average Android smartphone.
I've had a general theory that Microsoft is planning to make a basic version of Windows free, and maybe even open source. Maybe not a "plan" e
Re: (Score:2)
netboot on wireless?? much less pub internet (Score:2)
netboot on wireless?? much less pub internet
Why the hell would anyone want or need this? (Score:1)
I told you people, YEARS ago, that this shit was going to happen, but did anyone listen? Hell, no. I get lumped together with the tinfoil-hat paranoids, told "it'll never happen", but yet here we are: you're al
Re: Why the hell would anyone want or need this? (Score:1)
I'm going to turn on your coffee maker, lights, oven and turn off the power to your fridge I hope that was okay. Also That live footage of you from your own security cam throwing up after drinking that spoiled milk got 5 stars!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
you sure its not
::1
Re: (Score:2)
just come to my house at 1060 w addison chicago (Score:2)
just come to my house at 1060 w addison chicago il and do in person
Re: Why the hell would anyone want or need this? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Allow me to let you in on a little secret: The goal posts for tinfoil-hat paranoid have moved so far it is hard to believe.
Many years ago talking about echelon got you labelled as a bit of a crank.
The reality is, we know that wide scale surveillance is real. We have learned that, yes, someone is probably trying to hack you at all times. We've learned that
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is that you tin-foil hat people don't know anything. This mass surveillance network that has been built was not built to spy on you as such. It was built to sell you stuff, a lot of stuff and then some more stuff.
Sure, NSA get's a cut. But do you know what they found. Home made porn and a whole lot of it. They didn't find any terrorists as they where hoping for. Just people streaming sexual acts over the internet (private and on websites alike). They also found people acting like idiots, but tha
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And, you predicted "Star Trek" technology where people can talk to a computer that's listening in?
Listening in, and understanding very little - yesterday I told my Google Home device "Do NOT give me the weather forecast for tomorrow" and, sure enough, without delay or hesitation, it did give me the weather forecast for tomorrow.
Shitty infrastructure in the US (Score:2)
$10 per system outlet / line fee and you must rent (Score:2)
$10 per system outlet / line fee and you must rent our gateway. For only $20/mo you can also buy our video fastpass get Netflix / YouTube and more at full speed Free when you take Comcast TV Digital mega pack or higher.
Tv mega pack starts at $89/mo + taxes and local TV / RSN fees.
What's the actual market for this? (Score:3)
What problems does this solve that a PC and a mobile hotspot do not? Maybe, just maybe, I don't actually need a separate cellular connection for each and every device I own.
Re: (Score:2)
It solves the problem of not enough people being product for advertisers and data aggregators.
Re: (Score:1)
The actual market this is Microsoft. They get control of your computer to (a) charge rent on your software ("leasing" your "cloud" service) and (b) the ability to monetise the metric shit-tonne of telemetry data it generates.
Think about it: OSs and hardware in general have long since reached the "it works well enough" point for 99% of people and 90% of businesses, so that market is dying. You can't really sell updates and bugfixes (well you could but it would look really, really bad) and outside the apple
We laughed at the gamers (Score:2)
Who bought their games and couldn't play them because the authentication servers croaked during release day.
And the more you pay, the faster you get to use your computer. Everyone else is sitting in the "please wait your turn" queue.
The Death of Ownership (Score:3)
The Always Connected PC is just another toll of the death knell of ownership.
You will pay per-use for autonomous cars owned by corporations, because owning cars will be deemed illegal, lobbied by Corporate Greed.
You will lease all software, because a one-time cost does not satisfy Corporate Greed, who wants you to pay per month forever.
You already lease cell phones. Damn things don't last more than 2-3 years. If they do last longer, then support for them dies prematurely. Either way, you're paying for new hardware as often as Corporate Greed demands.
This is our future. Unfortunately, the mindless masses don't give a shit enough to change the way we're headed. Vote with your wallet is dead.
speak for yourself. (Score:2)
The Always Connected PC is just another toll of the death knell of ownership.
corporations dont care about home owners and will gladly label them 'enthusiasts' in order to focus more on their own product channels. you can still build it yourself.
You will lease all software, because a one-time cost does not satisfy Corporate Greed, who wants you to pay per month forever.
the cathedral and the bazaar also applies here. companies are sick of being told theyre wasting money on charging for software, and now that apple has transitioned from tech to brand, others are doing the same. The question is can MS get away with the same rates apple charges? likely no.
You already lease cell phones.
speak for yourself. lineageOS means i can keep buyin
Re: (Score:2)
You're optimistic but none of this will happen.
Cars: even after most cars are electric there will still be the petrol heads who like to drive their own classic car. Car companies are honestly probably making more money off people today then they would by renting cars. It's my opinion that spending too much on cars is the single biggest financial mistake people make, it's crazy how much people waste on cars. There will always be a market for people who want to drive their own cars.
Software: Open source softw
Re: (Score:3)
Cars: even after most cars are electric there will still be the petrol heads who like to drive their own classic car.
Until such cars are banned. And, this time, no constitutional amendment will come to the rescue.
Re: (Score:2)
You're optimistic but none of this will happen.
Cars: even after most cars are electric there will still be the petrol heads who like to drive their own classic car. Car companies are honestly probably making more money off people today then they would by renting cars. It's my opinion that spending too much on cars is the single biggest financial mistake people make, it's crazy how much people waste on cars. There will always be a market for people who want to drive their own cars.
Yes, there will be a market. And that market will be dwindled down to the millionaires who can afford the mandatory insurance for their "classic" gas-powered cars. This will go on for a little while, until autonomous car makers start statistically destroying the notion of allowing a dangerous meatsack to control a vehicle on public roadways (remember we humans kill thousands of other humans driving these death traps around all day), along with the environmentalists screaming about pollution. As autonomou
Re: (Score:2)
iPads have had (optional) 3G/4G network connectivity since the original launch in 2010.
So why is this news? If anything, Windows is behind by over half a decade.
Re: (Score:2)
Laptops had PCMCIA ports back in the 2000's. You could get a GPRS/3G/4G card with a SIM Card slot back then. Pop in a SIM card and you were "always connected" because Linux or WIndows treated it as just another network connection.
These things cost $799! LOL (Score:4, Informative)
Lenovo's $799 Miix 630, unveiled at the show, is a Snapdragon 835 machine with a 12.3-inch display. Like other Qualcomm-based Windows 10 PCs, it will ship by default with the Windows 10 S operating system, but will be upgradable to Windows 10 Pro for free within 180 days of product activation, Neowin says. (Originally the updated cut-off date for upgrading for free from 10 S to Pro was March 2018.)
A Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 is not a quick chip
Native performance 2048/6565 Geekbench 4 single/multicode
http://weborus.com/snapdragon-... [weborus.com]
Performance running x86 code under emulation 1202/4068 single/multicore
https://mspoweruser.com/first-... [mspoweruser.com]
Meanwhile you can get a decent machine with an i5 or i7 for $799.
https://www.newegg.com/Product... [newegg.com]
My prediction - the official benchmarks will come out and they'll be terrible. These machines won't sell well, at least not at $799.
Re: (Score:2)
That way, the customer will be "saving" $799.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, it's probably 'free' with 24 month subscription to a $50 a month data plan. I.e. by the time you realise the thing is a dog it's too late because you're on the hook for $1200.
Re: (Score:2)
It is what it is, a smartphone chip. Microsoft's partnership with Qualcomm dates back to the Nokia Lumia. This latest effort to relaunch Windows RT is nothing more than a salvage attempt to recoup some of the IP from the Windows Phone effort.
So performance should be relative to an Android flagship phone, adjusted for running Windows...
Re: (Score:2)
An i7-7500U still gets 3468/7500
https://browser.geekbench.com/... [geekbench.com]
An i7-8550u does even better 4829/14721
https://browser.geekbench.com/... [geekbench.com]
Even an i5-7200U is still 3535/6701
https://browser.geekbench.com/... [geekbench.com]
A Core m3-7Y32 is 3709/6844
https://browser.geekbench.com/... [geekbench.com]
The 835 is around level with a Celeron 3865U at 2296/3832
https://browser.geekbench.com/... [geekbench.com]
I think most people would say a Celeron 3865U is a slow chip
I have a Kindle like that (Score:2)
Always connected and it doesn't cost a dime in +100 countries.
Now if I could get uTorrent to run on it...
Re: (Score:1)
Best guess is that the whole thing is integrated so that the less tech-savvy won't have to fiddle with dongles, plus the actual laptops are probably designed to be used like smartphones (quick boot/CPU optimized for standby/etc). Though realistically the only benefit is that mobile carriers are going to make some serious bank off of ignorant users who burn through their data plans because they forgot to switch from LTE to wifi before streaming.
Re: (Score:2)
Not Cortana (Score:2)
Cortana is same from discontinuation new target acquired, cancellation is 3,2...
* MS will not cover roaming fees up to $15-20M (Score:2)
* MS will not cover roaming fees that can hit up to $15-20M. So that 1GB update may cost YOU $15K++
Have you read ToS? (Score:2)
"Always Connected" makes sense, as if Mirosoft supplies ISP you must not disconnect ever or lose it. Any monies payed up front are forfeit.
I assume for tracking purposes.