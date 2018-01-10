Microsoft: We're Not Giving Up On Cortana (Even In Home Automation) (zdnet.com) 63
Microsoft is trying to fight back against perceptions that Cortana may be its next consumer-centric technology to face the chopping block. Yesterday, the company issued a press release touting recent wins for Cortana. Among these are the officially unveiled Johnson Controls' Cortana-powered thermostat (which goes on sale for $319 starting in March). ZDNet reports the "other recent Cortana device partners": Allwinner: This company has the Tech R16 Quad Core IoT solution (a reference design for device partners).
Synaptics: This ODM (original design manufacturer) and far-field voice processing vendor produces reference designs for consumer IoT, smart speakers, PC, and more that integrate Cortana.
TONLY: Another reference design vendor working with Microsoft on Cortana devices that make use of Skype.
Qualcomm: In addition to partnering with Microsoft on Windows-on-ARM "Always Connected" PCs, Qualcomm is building reference designs on its Smart Audio and Mesh Networking platforms that use Cortana. "In addition to our currently supported home automation partners, we are announcing new partnerships with Ecobee, Geeni, Honeywell Lyric, IFTTT, LIFX, TP-Link Kasa, and Honeywell Total Connect Comfort. Cortana currently supports lights, outlets, switches, and thermostats across all providers," the spokesperson said.
Synaptics: This ODM (original design manufacturer) and far-field voice processing vendor produces reference designs for consumer IoT, smart speakers, PC, and more that integrate Cortana.
TONLY: Another reference design vendor working with Microsoft on Cortana devices that make use of Skype.
Qualcomm: In addition to partnering with Microsoft on Windows-on-ARM "Always Connected" PCs, Qualcomm is building reference designs on its Smart Audio and Mesh Networking platforms that use Cortana. "In addition to our currently supported home automation partners, we are announcing new partnerships with Ecobee, Geeni, Honeywell Lyric, IFTTT, LIFX, TP-Link Kasa, and Honeywell Total Connect Comfort. Cortana currently supports lights, outlets, switches, and thermostats across all providers," the spokesperson said.
Re: (Score:3)
I'm sorry, I'm afraid I'm not able to mod parent up in your region.
Cortana? (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:3)
So Canada's a 3rd world country now?
Good to know.
Re: (Score:2)
ObCanada joke from an American friend
"Ever since Scotland had that independence referendum I've been worrying what we should do if Canada tries the same thing".
Re: (Score:2)
I was half joking... Actually Cortana is available in Canada now, but it wasn't for quite a while.
We even just got Amazon's Alexa recently.
The point remains though... not every place where these so-called ubiquitous home assistants can be found is actually serviced by them.
Re: (Score:2)
I fail to see how that's even approaching the realm of 'a bad thing'?
The god damn things are not made for your benefit!
Re: (Score:2)
...not every place where these so-called ubiquitous home assistants can be found is actually serviced by them.
In spite of the model set by the US, the world remains free.
Re: Cortana? (Score:4, Informative)
We also don't seem to have access to this Cortana thing, so we also have that going for us.
Re:Cortana? (Score:4, Informative)
Exactly. Instead of coming up with all this gimmicky stuff like voice-controlled thermostats, they should rather focus their energy on making the service available to everyone on Windows 10. MS has an infuriating habit of going overboard with features for en-US and treating the rest of the world as an afterthought.
The current availability of Cortana's services [microsoft.com] is pitiful. It is constantly hyped about new features that have been added (they even got it to speak Klingon [theverge.com]), yet for most of the world, it's a glorified interface to Bing.
Years ago, before Win10 was officially released, and when Cortana was first being developed, I read an interview with one of the high-ups in the Cortana project, who said that they were really keen on making it available in an alpha state to as many users as possible, as the key way to train it properly to work in different regions and cultures is to expose it to as much input as possible. That never happened, and the list of supported countries and regions is the same as when I last looked at it over a year ago.
If Cortana's uptake is struggling, it's purely because they limited the user-base themselves to a market that's already invested in Siri, Alexa and Google Now, instead of entrenching its use in the regions where the other players aren't yet fully available. I also believe that's the real reason that Windows Phone failed as well. They did very badly in the US market because iPhones and Android were both already entrenched, but there were a lot of other regions where WP did really well despite the lack of attention from MS. So naturally, instead of solidifying their market position in those regions, they continued ignoring them and focusing on the US where they had already lost the battle, and eventually lost support from the regions which actually had it. Then Joe Belfiore complains that they had no support from developers, ignoring the fact that there's a huge number of developers outside of the US who were hesitant to invest in a platform that MS themselves showed no interest in supporting for their markets.
TL;DR: MS needs to abandon this habit of region-locking features, and then complaining that people aren't supporting or using those features.
Re: (Score:2)
The current availability of Cortana's services [microsoft.com] is pitiful
Clicked on that link and actually it's pretty good. It covers like 80%+ of the world's population, and includes all the top 10 countries by economy. It's hardly universal but I would call the list very solid.
Cortana sucks, don't get me wrong, but that's not the reason why.
Easy to solve (Score:2)
Just include MS-Bob, and put it on a Zune running in a Pocket PC.
Re: (Score:1)
If it comes with Clippy, sign me up!
Re: (Score:2)
I'd like to get a home assistant from every company that offers them, put them close to each other so they can hear one another, and see if I can get them into an infinite loop of talking to each other.
South Park did it.
Users: We're not giving up on removing Cortana (Score:1)
The users are trying to fight back against perceptions that Cortana may be Microsoft's next consumer-centric technology they are forced to use. Yesterday, the users issued a statement touting recent advances in preventing Cortana from functioning. Among these are the officially unveiled "Cortana-b-gon registry hack" (which prevents Cortana from running after significant Windows updates).
Re: (Score:2)
Unfortunately, Cortana could still spy on the users even after they thought it had been disabled, because through the camera it could see their lips move.
ZUNE? (Score:4, Funny)
Will Cortana work on my Zune?
Entrenched (Score:2)
Is it because it's so entrenched in Windows 10? It wouldn't surprise me.
Clippy will never Die! (Score:2)
Oh, wait, I meant Cortana.
Re: (Score:2)
Shame (Score:2)
I wish they would give up on it. I turn it off or dial it back as much as I can, and whenever I'm on another computer I'm always annoyed by how in my face it is.
How much? (Score:3)
I just replaced my thermostat a few months ago, it cost me about $50 and allowed me to program in different temperatures at different times of day, and day of the week. It wasn't even the cheapest on available either.
I cant imagine that being able to verbally tell the thermostat to set the temperature one degree higher is going to be worth and additional $269. Especially since my thermostat is in the hall, a good distance from where I usually am.
Re: (Score:2)
I cant imagine that being able to verbally tell the thermostat to set the temperature one degree higher is going to be worth and additional $269. Especially since my thermostat is in the hall, a good distance from where I usually am.
As long as the thermostat itself is smart and can interface with a smart ecosystem, location doesn't matter.
My Nest thermostat is in the upstairs hallway, but I can easily adjust it simply by asking the Amazon echo in the livingroom.
I gave up. (Score:1)
I disabled it after Cortana tried searching the internet every time I wanted to run an application.
Of course they're not giving it up (Score:2)
I didn't give up on deleting Cortana (Score:1)
It took a bit of time to figure out how to remove Cortana from the boxes infested with Windoze10:
-Turn off fastboot
-Boot with Linux distro of your choice
-Rename all of the Cortana binaries
-Enjoy not seeing useless waste of CPU by a process that Windoze lied about turning off
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Agreed. I run windows 10 on most of my pcs at home and at work. (not all. I do have linux and my laptop is OSX) but most of my systems are 10.
It can be tamed to be reasonable pretty easily. But it's inexcusable that they've gone so far out of the way to make those settings in-accessible. Group policy editor + service manager + powershell?!! When you used to be able to change the cortana setting that controlled whether it searched the web right in the cortana settings gear in cortana?
That's some pretty arrog
Re: (Score:1)
It sounds like the kind of thing I would disable but I use Win 10 at home and I've never even noticed it... When I saw this article I had no idea what Cortana even was I had to look it up. When I get home I'll have to look in the start menu and see if it is there and what it is.
Classic Microsoft (Score:1)
over for us (Score:4, Informative)
Cortana powered thermostat ! - maybe not so dumb (Score:2)
Cortana powered thermostat - maybe not as dumb as it first sounds.
Disclaimer #1 - I do not work for MS, and I hate Cortana.
Disclaimer #2 - I do not work for Johnson Controls, and I do not own any of their thermostats (at least, I don't think so), but to be honest, I do like the way thermostats let me control the temperature at home and in the office - what a clever invention!
And did I mention . . . I hate Cortana. I have it completely suppressed on my PC's - never ever have to see it pop up, not ever. On
That's what I wanted. (Score:2)
A $319 thermostat. So that I can use Cortana.
E says e's not dead (Score:2)