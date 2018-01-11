Intel Says Chip-Security Fixes Leave PCs No More Than 10% Slower (axios.com) 220
Intel trying to defuse concern that fixes to widespread chip security vulnerabilities will slow computers, released test results late Wednesday showing that personal computers won't be affected much and promised more information on servers. From a report: The chipmaker published a table of data showing that older processors handled typical tasks 10 percent slower at most, after being updated with security patches. The information covered three generations of processors, going back to 2015, running Microsoft's Windows 10 and Windows 7 computer operating systems. Further reporting: Intel, Microsoft offer differing views on impact of chip flaw
Intel was knowingly breaking security to make their crap seem faster.
Even with this change FX wouldn't become faster.
I also assume it wasn't supposed to have these consequences when designed.
They were told about it over 20 years ago, by the very people who were most likely to exploit it before it became public knowledge...
On 8 May 1995, a paper called "The Intel 80x86 Processor Architecture: Pitfalls for Secure Systems" published at the 1995 IEEE Symposium on Security and Privacy warned against covert timing channel in CPU cache and translation lookaside buffer (TLB).[23] This analysis was performed under the auspices of the National Security Agency's Trusted Evaluation Program (TPEP).
Even faster if you don't use rigged benchmarks and compilers!
Intel was knowingly breaking security to make their crap seem faster.
Branch prediction doesn't seem faster. It is faster.
Both chips did branch prediction, AMD just checked address validity before the speculative execution rather than afterwards. This allowed Intel chips to be faster at executing the code by ignoring certain (apparently known) security problems.
But whether it was actually faster or not can be disputed, because Intel is also known to have gamed compilers to disadvantage AMD. In that case they made the AMD chips seem slower by cheating. The question is how many of the benchmarks were done with the altered com
Here:
https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/2209/42809262c17b6631c0f6536c91aaf7756857.pdf
It's very unlikely Intell had not come across that document given where it appeared.
It's not the only one. Do search at your leisure...
But the IME flaw remains, what else is in there? (Score:5, Insightful)
These people lied about every aspect of each of these major vulnerabilities. 10% is whatever, that's bad but worse is that NOBODY CAN TRUST INTEL WHATSOEVER, and they are the market leader.
Their obfuscation of the meltdown issue is unreasonably bad management, and their CEO sold a ton of shares right as the company secretly found out a year ago? The combination is absolutely toxic.
Clean house or watch it burn.
Older Chips? (Score:2, Informative)
According to their chart, he oldest CPU they tested is 2.5 years old. Giving that some more proactive businesses have a 3+ year retention rate on hardware, "older" is hardly the word i'd use.
I noticed the same thing. Just the other week I was marveling at how hardware had finally slowed down on the rate of increase (I don't think things have been doubling in speed every 18 months for quite a while now). My gaming computer was built in 2011 when Skyrim came out, and it can still run the majority of games today at very reasonable levels. So I see the article testing chips that were made in 2015 wondering if everyone else is still trying to upgrade every couple years or so. I've got an i5-2500
I noticed the same thing. I still have a perfectly viable i7 quad-core (gaming) laptop from c.2010. No CPU patch for me?!
Since there currently aren't processors (from Intel) that correctly handle BOTH issues - why should I upgrade my old PC? I'd be paying money to buy a defective product - and waiting years for a better one to come along. If anything I'll wait for "next year" and CPUs that have circuitry to better handle the work-around. Video cards have the same problem!
On the other hand - I'll realisti
Since there currently aren't processors (from Intel) that correctly handle BOTH issues - why should I upgrade my old PC?
Obviously, you should upgrade to AMD because mitigation is cheap and they have been more scrupulous than Intel all along.
Note they only go back to 6th generation (Score:5, Interesting)
I.e. the 6700K.
I.e. all the chips have PCID
It's a bit hazy when PCID and INVPCID became supported.
This says PCID was first supported in Westmere
https://www.realworldtech.com/... [realworldtech.com]
Another long overdue improvement to the page tables is the Processor Context ID (PCID). The PCID is a field in each TLB entry that associates a given page to a process. Previously, Intel's TLB could only contain entries from a single process and whenever the CR3 register was written (e.g. a context switch), the TLB was flushed. The PCID lets pages from different processes safely inhabit the TLB together, so that CR3 writes no longer flush the TLB. Whenever a process tries to access a page in memory, the PCID is checked to determine whether the page is actually mapped into the process' address space; if the PCID does not match then a TLB miss occurred. This is very much analogous to Intel's VPID, which enables the TLB to contain pages from different virtual machines and avoid TLB flushes during VM transitions.
The LWN patch says
http://lkml.iu.edu/hypermail/l... [iu.edu]
PCIDs are generally available on Sandybridge and newer CPUs. However,
the accompanying INVPCID instruction did not become available until
Haswell (the ones with "v4", or called fourth-generation Core). This
instruction allows non-current-PCID TLB entries to be flushed without
switching CR3 and global pages to be flushed without a double
MOV-to-CR4.
I.e. it'd be interesting to see what happens on a CPU old enough not to support enough of PCID/INVPCID to optimized KPTI.
The claims of >10% hits are all for these old CPUs.
Re:Note they only go back to 6th generation (Score:5, Informative)
I wish I'd bought AMD stock two years ago...
At most, Intel will adjust prices downward to compensate for the performance delta.
This single event isn't enough to turn AMD's fortunes around. AMD's financial woes cut far deeper than a single quarter or even an entire year can fix.
I wish I'd bought AMD stock two years ago...
Neither AMD nor Intel stock price has moved much after the Meltdown/Spectre news. It looks like Intel's propaganda machine is running on AMD.
Only Intel is vulnerable to Meltdown when it comes to x86/64 PCs.
They are both impacted by gravity and the laws of physics.
We don't bring up gravity and the speed of light in typical discussions because they affect both CPUs about equally. Similarly, Spectre doesn't matter.
Interesting thing is that PCID predates INVPCID. And you can get some of the effects of an INVPCID on a processor which only supports PCID.
I.e.
http://forum.osdev.org/viewtop... [osdev.org]
MOV to CR3. The behavior of the instruction depends on the value of CR4.PCIDE:
If CR4.PCIDE = 0, the instruction invalidates all TLB entries associated with PCID 000H except those for global pages. It also invalidates all entries in all paging-structure caches associated with PCID 000H.
If CR4.PCIDE = 1 and bit 63 of the instructionâ(TM)s source operand is 0, the instruction invalidates all TLB entries associated with the PCID specified in bits 11:0 of the instructionâ(TM)s source operand except those for global pages. It also invalidates all entries in all paging-structure caches associated with that PCID. It is not required to invalidate entries in the TLBs and paging-structure caches that are associated with other PCIDs.
If CR4.PCIDE = 1 and bit 63 of the instructionâ(TM)s source operand is 1, the instruction is not required to invalidate any TLB entries or entries in paging-structure caches.
See
https://www.intel.com/content/... [intel.com] page 145
This chap tried it, and apparently it works
http://www.dumais.io/index.php... [dumais.io]
I.e. with bit 63 and 0:11 set to PCID a write to CR3 works like INVPCID in processors which don't have INVPCID.
This actually makes a difference. My 2012 Macbook pro has a
huh? (Score:4, Interesting)
I work in computer graphics.... the impact of a render farm running 10% slower is HUGE.
And most likely a graphics rendering farm will see 0-1% difference, if you actually care.
And once you're at the more expensive part of the price/performance curve, that extra 10% performance costs a fortune .
10% is actually a lot worse than I'd expected.
I doubt that most users would even notice a 10% difference. I've applied all the appropriate patches and I haven't noticed any difference in performance. Still that being said, I didn't pay for 90% performance. I paid for 100% performance, and I expect to have it.
I switched from AMD to Intel for this cycles build. I'm starting to rethink that.
How about we demand a 10% refund on our chips? I wonder how that would fly. I think replacement would be a better offer though.
How about we demand a 10% refund on our chips? I wonder how that would fly. I think replacement would be a better offer though.
I don't think a 10% refund covers it. Depending on how cutting edge your processor was when you bought it, you may have paid a pretty steep premium to get an extra 10% performance vs lower speed processors. If you look through the chart, small performance differences can have huge costs associated with them.
https://www.cpubenchmark.net/h... [cpubenchmark.net]
Desktop machines with slow ass SSD (Score:2)
https://newsroom.intel.com/edi... [intel.com]
https://newsroom.intel.com/wp-... [intel.com]
i7 8700K Windows 10 SSD
SYSMark 2014 SE Responsiveness 88%
So even then it's a larger impact than 10%. On the latest processor. But the system used had their 600p SSD which is really slow. How about the 960 Pro or their Optane stuff?
As for what the responsiveness test actually test I don't know (may be possible to google that) but file-performance and virtualization may be worse.
There will be cases where the impact is beyond 10%, a 10% average
That is huge (Score:5, Insightful)
Not seeing any so far in real tasks (Score:4, Informative)
After an OSX update a real world compile of a project that takes around two minutes to complete, too almost exactly the same amount of time, or slightly faster... since compilation involves lots of small files and system calls I would expect it to be harder hit than most tasks. However because they had a partial Meltdown patch in around December, not sure if we would see much of an effect... no-one in December complained about slowdowns from the OSX update at that time though either.
I don't think things most people do will be that affected by the patch.
I agree the bigger problem is server side, but like I said after an update I'm not seeing a small decline - I'm seeing zero decline, possibly a small speed increase. So I'm not even sure what server tasks will really see much impact... the main thing I could see possibly being an issue would be database performance, I'll bet Oracle has a much better handle on the real impact of this than almost anyone else...
Although I'd be inclined to be skeptical of Intel as well, I'm not sure they are wrong on this and
Thanks for link. essentially what I said (Score:2)
Obviously just one test does not mean a lot, but a full build of an application (especially a very large one) does make use of a lot of different system resources, so it's a pretty good indicator of general issues.
That article is really good because it does something I did not have time to do - try out something between 10.12 and 10.13 (I only measured the impact before and after the latest security patch on 10.13). So thanks for providing a link... it looks like system calls do indeed have large performan
If Intel is admitting a 10% slowdown then it must be much much larger. Because Intel and benchmarks don't live in reality.
Depends on how you benchmark. Most users will see 0% change in speed. Don't worry your alarmist sky is falling posts will be hitting Slashdot at the same speed they always have.
Only very select workloads will hit the 10% mark, and older CPUs will be worse effected than more recent ones. So if you run a datacentre in your home then freak out, those 10% are going to break you.
Re: (Score:2)
Wow, amazing. You must have run your own benchmarks. Even Intel didn't say 0%! You should work for Intel.
Your cynicism is amazing. It's almost like you didn't realise that every sort of benchmark on a wide variety of loads, OSes and system configurations have been plastering the entire internet on this issue for the past week.
Even Intel didn't say 0% because they didn't run the loads that show a 0% change, i.e. games, web browsing, office applications. You know, the kind of things most users do, and the kind of things that have been widely benchmarked in the past week.
The internet is an amazing place, you shou
Because Intel and benchmarks don't live in reality.
Because they live in "virtual" reality??
Thank you, I'll be here all week. Try the veal.
Does anyone believe Intel any more ? (Score:2)
after the way, last week, that they put it about that the problems affected all chips from all manufacturers to the same degree. They showed themselves to have better skills at sophistry that chip design.
The main reason that so many people are confused about the difference between Meltdown and Spectre is that Intel has been intentionally trying to conflate the two issues.
Refund? (Score:2)
Then I guess I'm expecting at least 10% of the cost of the processor cost back as a refund.
Fix to the Problem or Software Workaround? (Score:2, Interesting)
I'm still not clear on if the slowdown is due to the per-OS workaround, or if Intel is talking about their eventual fix to the hardware/firmware problem causing the slowdown...TFA seems to indicate a "fix" to Windows OS' specifically, which would imply the per-OS workaround.
Anyone?
B U L L S H I T (Score:2)
On this machine (i5-5250U in an NUC5i5RYK) performance is fucking AWFUL after the Windows 7 patch and BIOS update. Webpages like YouTube peg a CPU core somehow. So does SSMS.
My main machine is fine, because it's so old (2600k) that there is no BIOS update available for my motherboard. Allegedly you can download the microcode patch and shove it in yourself if your odn't get an official BIOS release. But fuck it. I'll be upgrading to the next Ryzen revision in a couple of months, hopefully. But FUCK cur
Webpages like YouTube peg a CPU core somehow
Then something got fucked with the patching. Absolute single worst case scenario with a synthetic benchmark specifically designed to bring out the worst in the changes puts it at somewhere around 20-25%. Except a desktop user will *never* hit that workload, and sure as heck won't do it in a browser which should see an immeserable change even on your old pre-PCID support hardware.
You broke something.
Nope. Intel broke something.
Ever since the BIOS patch and MS patch (both applied at nearly the same time so I can't isolate the cause between them), my system has been fucking slow. Scrolling a result set from SSMS? Forget about it! YouTube? Hah! Looking through a a large folder ("label") in Gmail? Be prepared to wait. Even something as simple as dimming the display to show the UAC prompt takes a lot longer. And I get random hitching where my mouse (and everything else) will just freeze up for a couple
You and me both buddy, fuck the RAM producers right in their ass.
They are colluding on prices again for like the 8th time, where is the government investigation this time around?
A week ago it was negligible (Score:2)
No nothing has changed in the past week. The patches slow down specific workloads and effect specific chips differently.
I.e. if you have PCID expect at worst a 10% performance drop. If you are a desktop user, expect no performance drop. Your bro is not a desktop user. If you synthetically bench systems without PCID in a way specifically designed to show the worst effect of this change expect somewhere between 20-30% drop, though in more realistic workloads that expose the worst it will likely be 10-20%.
Game
although I suspect it is your first language
Third language actually. But I'm deeply sorry... that you're the type of shitstain to take offence at this.
Why are you shillig false info for Intel?
I'm not shilling false info for Intel. I'm shilling correct information for geekbench, endgadget, phoronix, anandtech, and probably several other's who's benchmarks I looked at the last few days but whose sites I've forgotten.
Please point me in the direction that says I'll have a 0% performance impact when I'm gaming. Please share.
https://www.techspot.com/artic... [techspot.com]
That's just the first google result. Feel free to look at more of them. There actually is a performance impact. In a few games you get a 1 FPS speed boost after the patch. You're welcome.
Anybody else hear Sideshow Mel? (Score:2)
I'm covered in the dust of the leader. He favors me!
I am even dustier -- dustier than thou! [frinkiac.com]
Refund (Score:2)
CPU cost $999 so $99.90 refund coming my way - sweet
"Older" CPUs (Score:3)
I don't think there is a small amount of Intel chippery prior to 2015 running around. I'm probably an outlier, but mine is from 2008, (c) 2007.
I don't think there is a small amount of Intel chippery prior to 2015 running around. I'm probably an outlier, but mine is from 2008, (c) 2007.
I am running with 2011 made i5-2500K, windows 7, asus P8Z68 mobo and nvidia 1070
After installing the patch I overclocked from stock 3.3ghz to 4.5ghz, just in case, and called it a day.
At least fallout 4 and playerunknowns battlegrounds seem to running smooth as ever as they did before patching.
I run my computers until they drive me to insanity before replacing them. A 10 year old computer still being used isn't unheard of in my house.
As long as it plays whatever games I have and can surf the Internet, I'm good. My most recent upgrades were last year... and that was just a video card on my workstation so I could improve the appearance of GTA V. I still have a laptop from 2007 that I've only JUST given up on because of issues with 32bit processors. FFS, I'm still using a BlackBerry Playbook as
Ten per cent, eh? (Score:2)
So when are we customers going to get ten per cent of our money back?
Do I get a rebate? (Score:2)
Bunk (Score:2)
This page over here, using actual benchmarking software before and after the Meltdown and Spectre patches, shows iPhone performance losses around 40% after applying the patches: https://melv1n.com/iphone-perf... [melv1n.com]
Given that most of the last week's media spiel has been saying that "ARM's CPUs are supposed to be largely unaffected by these things" I doubt Intel's CPUs would behave much differently, certainly not better and certainly not "only 10% impact at worst".
Older? (Score:2)
> going back to 2015
> older CPUs
A good CPU from 2015 (Haswell) is a pretty new CPU. High-end CPUs from 2012 (Ivy Bridge) are still perfectly capable, especially in laptops. If you don't need stuff like USB 3.0, you can easily end up today with a pretty beefy Ivy Bridge/Haswell laptop by just doing RAM and storage updates (and maybe WiFi). This is just a carefully designed PR piece to make the issue look less bad, nothing to see here.
Only upgraded parts on my build are SSDs and graphics.
So what? (Score:2)
Alrighty then (Score:2)
On Red Hat they can be disabled by kernel command line switches: noibrs, noibpb, and nopti. REF: https://access.redhat.com/arti... [redhat.com]
I believe there are similar kernel command line switches for a lot of other distros though you'll have to Google them yourself.
Re:Oh, just 10% (Score:5, Insightful)
my US state's sales tax was 5% and it went up to 6% a few years ago. Everyone was pissed by a 1% change
That's a 20% change.
My favorite: "Did you you age slower and slower every year? True story. Going from 1 y/o to 2 y/o, you've increased in age by 100%. Going from 100 y/o to 101 y/o, you're aging only 1%. Isn't life amazing?"
Re:Oh, just 10% (Score:4, Informative)
The relevant base to calculate from depends on what you're focused on.
Take an increase of sales tax from 5% to 6%. If you're focused on how much money you're giving to your local government, 20% is the correct figure to use. If you're focused on the effective change in total prices, 1% is the correct figure to use.
What computer users are naturally focused on is the amount of CPU capacity available for work. A 10% reduction in that is significant, but not catastrophic for most users. In fact many might not ever see any perceptible difference. However, in computer performance there is a powerful, non-linear difference between "just barely enough" and "not quite enough" resources. That means some users are bound to experience this marginal reduction in power as a dramatic difference on some workloads.
Re: (Score:3)
A 10% reduction in that is significant, but not catastrophic for most users.
That 10% is also an average, with some loads seeing a greater hit. I imagine the people on the tail end of the distribution are going to be very unhappy. Also, Intel is only considering processors from the last 3 years, whereas Microsoft has stated publicly that older processors see an even greater hit.
Most enterprises replace their equipment on a 2-4 year cycle, depending on the business. For them, 3-year-old processors are either trash or on the chopping block for the next tech refresh. They will grumble,
One place I worked replaced about 1/10th of the computers every year. If you were lucky and got a new one, your old one went to someone with an older computer. So about 1/10th of the people had a computer 10 years old. Not quite, as if a computer died, it was replaced and not counted, but that didn't happen too often.
Going from 100 to 101 you don't really change much, it's a tiny blip in your life that seems to go by in a blink.
If you have a 1 year old child whe
Re: Oh, just 10% (Score:4, Insightful)
And this is why one shouldn't argue on the Internet: there are a lot of anonymous idiots.
"Never wrestle with a pig. You get dirty, and the pig enjoys it". - George Bernard Shaw
Nice try but the only thing which matter is whatever the statement is true or not.
Intel got billions of reasons to want to spread an image where this doesn't matter much.
Others may have less of a reason. But sure both sides could choose their data and try to exaggerate.
Re:But what of the blowhards (Score:4, Insightful)
Exaggeration isn't necessary. Even taking Intel at their word, that 10% differential has been their selling point for years. That means the very reason people bought Intel over the competitor is now bunk. At the very least, consumers are due a rebate, and that only (barely) addresses the lost value to those consumers, to say nothing about the damage Intel caused to its competitors in peddling this lie.
The 10% figure sure sounds negligible... until you give it more than five seconds of critical thought. Any way you slice it, Intel reaped illegitimate profits. And instead of making it right, they're busy trying to discredit the very people who have supported them over the years: their customers. This is the gold standard of how not to handle a situation like this.
You are so full of shit.
Gaming calls for pushing the edges everywhere possible.
Go to the forums, look at the convos and don't bother reporting back here.
Re:But what of the blowhards (Score:5, Insightful)
I don't claim to be any kind of semiconductor engineer, but I am a customer that paid for something, and post-facto have a choice between insecure, or less performance than I paid for.
If you think this is fine, then you are either a paid shill or a deluded fanboy.
Re:But what of the blowhards (Score:4, Insightful)
Well, I'm no shill (and am no longer on Intel's payroll) but am a fanboi.
That said, the position you and Intel are in is commonly referred to by its acronym:
F.U.B.A.R.
There is no realistic recourse for Intel to offer that would satisfy the majority of the install base.
Full replacement at cost is likely to leave a lot of people very angry, and devastate Intel's Fiscal Year, but it is likely the best possible outcome.
Trying to make Intel replace everything affected for free (like with the FDIV bug) is a non starter. Intel can't likely even fab the old chips any more, and even if they could it would still require a redesign, so it's a non-starter. Giving everyone new chips would not be like for like, so you have issues where old software won't run, but is still required, also a non-starter. Additionally, both those options would likely bankrupt the company entirely, meaning people *still* wouldn't get replacements, and you'd have 100K freshly unemployed.
The most likely outcome I see is a rebate/coupon towards the purchase of any system containing a new Intel CPU from any vendor where the dollar value of the rebate is tied to the age/sku of the old CPU, with no or soft requirements to return the old CPU.
What would you (as a consumer) expect?
I likely won't get squat, since all my CPUs are samples that employees were given at various times, or bought via employee purchase channels.
secondary cost (Score:2)
The most likely outcome I see is a rebate/coupon towards the purchase of any system containing a new Intel CPU from any vendor where the dollar value of the rebate is tied to the age/sku of the old CPU, with no or soft requirements to return the old CPU
That rebate is extremely unlikely to cover more than the value of the CPU, what about the secondary cost of replacing the rest of the computer it was attached to. If it uses a different socket, or is soldered directly or more likely isn't even compatible anyway, then it has been rendered worthless. I don't buy a new computer every year, nor do I want to: consumer looses, Intel wins.
Re: (Score:2)
hence why I think the situation matches FUBAR.
I don't think there is a good way out of this.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Intel can't likely even fab the old chips any more, and even if they could it would still require a redesign, so it's a non-starter.
I disagree. They would only need to do one redesign, because the architecture is the same across many different chip families. And why the flaw stretches back to 1995 in the first place.
The bigger question would be to repackage the chips to the various sockets (and voltages) where they may no longer have the specific packaging machines in place to do so.
But this is Intel with the world's best engineers. If they say they can't do it, it will give the appearance that they are being lazy and dragging their fe
This is the time for all good chip makers to come to the aid of new customers and emphasize the 10% penalty of Intel vs clean design.
i spent $260 on an i7-8700 a month ago, partly because intel had the better performance single core in gaming. If intel's patch decreases 10% in performance, and amd's upcoming spectre patch doesn't, then you could say that i wouldn't have made the same purchase today. so i don't believe it's crazy to get a 10% refund, or at the very least, a rebate in that amount for a future cpu.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't consider the Spectre patch. All the major CPUs are vulnerable to Spectre. It's Meltdown where there is a significant difference.
Also, it's not yet clear to me that Spectre can be patched in the current chip designs (any of them) without disabling speculative execution. That's more than the 10% penalty. (How much more? I've no idea.)
This is quite annoying as I'd been thinking it was time to start considering buying a new computer, but now it looks as if buying one with one of this or the upcoming
Yeah, except that Intel admits this is a flaw.
Why are you trying to shift blame that even Intel is (reluctantly) accepting to someone else?
Be apathetic. I don't care.
Just replace them once the next generation of processors comes out and you will be able to get back to the previous processing level. Problem solved.
When a fix ultimately generates more revenue for those who fucked up, expect them to fuck up bigger and faster in the future.
The Board of Directors will not have it any other way.
Re: (Score:3)
If you wanted to argue that ME is tangentially related because it's a backdoor that might allow someone to then use Meltdown to attack a machine then that sounds very plausible to me, but again, that's only tangentially related and also has nothing to do with performance of Intel's chips.
just set the flag and get your speed back (Score:3)
just set the flag and get your speed back
My thought precisely. (Apologies for a similar post a moment ago).
It does occur to me that Intel has adopted a very old Microsoft practice. Namely making paying customers carry out beta tests, thereby saving immense amounts of money and time.
Yes, it is definitely Intel's intention to not give you more than 10% of the money you've spent on their products. (0% *is* less than 10% isn't it?)