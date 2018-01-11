Subscriptions With Automated Recurring Billing Come To Windows 10 (betanews.com) 65
An anonymous reader shares a report: In yet another bid to woo developers to the platform, Microsoft is introducing subscription add-ons for Windows 10 Anniversary Edition, and later. Available to all UWP developers, the add-on subscriptions with automated recurring billing will allow creators to sell digital products directly in their apps. Subscription periods available include 1 month, 3 months, 6 months, 1 year or 2 years, and it's possible for developers to offer a free trial period too.
Told you so. (Score:1, Insightful)
Called this back when Windows 10 came out. Enjoy your subscription OS, Windows 10 suckers.
Re: Told you so. (Score:3, Funny)
you imbecile
Read the article, comprehend that this is for third parties to sell subscription, then post
read ->comprehend->post
then get back to eating Cheetos in your moms basement while I am busy mailing her
Re: (Score:3)
Yeah.... I just read the summary and it's just the same model a lot of companies are already using for their products, but simplified for Windows developers (I guess if sold through the app store, MS gets a cut). It has NOTHING to do with the OS.
So... (Score:3)
25 cents for 25 file copy operations is next eh?
Re: Told you so. (Score:4)
Don't buy in....
So far, I'm not going with Adobe's rental model, for example. I can do just fine with the CS6 suite for example I bought....and there are now competitors for many of those tools (Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer, OnOne....etc)......
Don't give into this bullshit of renting your software....vote with your wallet, keep it closed.
Re: Told you so. (Score:5, Insightful)
I wish there were enough people that agreed with this stance to make a real difference, and change the course we're on.
Unfortunately, you represent a mere fraction of consumer mentality out there, so SaaS infections will continue and be inevitable.
Re: Great Negging: SaaS exists.. SO? Don't buy. (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
True....
But then again, it ain't over, till it's over, you know?
Often, people don't know better, and every time you make a comment, well, someone might hear it and change their mind...and then change someone else's mind, etc.
And, look at the case with Adobe....
Sure, they are the monster winner now, BUT, there are a LOT of very viable alternatives springing up now. And I thin
Re: (Score:2)
and they are faster and quicker
And so is CS5.5. I tried a demo of Photoshop CC 2017 recently and it was painfully slow. The UI just dragged so badly. I have no reason to downgrade to CC.
Re: (Score:2)
vote with your wallet
What alternative to Adobe Animate would you recommend for people trying to replace a secondhand copy of Flash with something that can output HTML5?
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe this works for you, someone who is happy to use older versions that don't have any new improvements. There is nothing wrong with that, I've frozen versions before too, until I couldn't work with the old versions anymore due to lack of newer RAW support. But I like my life being made easier by improvements to content aware stuff, and all of the other improvements they have made over the years. I could do everything I do these days with PS7.0, but it would take me significantly more steps and longer. I
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Told you so. (Score:4, Insightful)
It has NOTHING to do with the OS.
Yet.
Microsoft is setting up a large recurring payments infrastructure. You don't have to be a genius to see what's coming after the "beta testers" are done with it.
Re: (Score:2)
I do the math... I don't see MS putting the OS on a subscription model, especially Windows 10 - they'd not only lose millions of customers, they'd be sued up the ass by every single government on the planet for the bait and switch tactic. If they did this for 11, then you'd be free to not upgrade.
But I don't see it happening at all. I think of it like Angry Birds... when it came out, you could buy the full version, or play the ad supported version. Roxio soon discovered that they made more money on the a
Re: (Score:1)
No shit, Sherlock. It's the same thing leading to the same shitty place, perpetually paying for software instead of being able to buy it once. And how long do you think it will be before Windows actually gets in on the action directly? This is just another step towards that inevitable future.
Enjoy your subscription OS or your flood of ads delivered straight to your desktop and applications.
Re: (Score:2)
I get Only one in 10 employees is aware of IT security policies
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Stop mailing my mom!
Re: (Score:1)
then get back to eating Cheetos in your moms basement while I am busy mailing her
It would probably just be easier to text her.
Re: (Score:2)
The article is (as of 2:33pm ET) about employees being unaware of their employer's security issues. Maybe you should RTFA before telling others to do so?
Re: Woo developers, shoo users (Score:2, Insightful)
Kids are being brought up in a world where subscriptions and unlimited micropayments are normal.
Re: Woo developers, shoo users (Score:4, Insightful)
Don't worry Zuckerberg is in favour of a Universal Basic Income.
The first stage is a UBI
The second stage is that everything needs micropayment, cunningly priced so that the average person spends their whole UBI
The final stage is that the UBI goes directly to Whole foods, Apple or Microsoft, Facebook etc.
If you want a vision of the future imagine a vegan Birkenstock stamping on a human face forever
Re: (Score:2)
It seems more feudal to be honest. Then again fascism has become a rather meaningless word. In fact Orwell pointed that out that was the case even in 1944
http://orwell.ru/library/artic... [orwell.ru]
Re: (Score:3)
As the OLD song goes...
"...teach your children well....."
traffic shifting (Score:2)
Why is so much traffic being moved from slashdot to BetaNews?
Can't even be bothered to check the link......
Link from article https://betanews.com/2018/01/1... [betanews.com]
You earned it. (Score:4, Insightful)
If you've stuck with Windows despite all the horrible shit that Microsoft has been doing to you, you've earned this. Seriously, you have put in a concerted effort bear all the spying, absurd UI changes and just all around malicious behavior, so this is your reward.
Re: (Score:3)
I signed up for the trial subscription of HBO to watch game of thrones. HBO uses the google play subscription model, and as a result when I went to unsubscribe after my watching was done, all I needed to do was hit one button (and a confirmation) and I was unsubscribed.
I've used other subscription models in the past, and many of the "First party" subscription are a massive pain to cancel (as in call their support line to cancel). With Microsoft managing the model, I find it much more likely they will make u
Re: (Score:2)
I note that Classic Shell has now gone into suspended animation but if you use it on windows then you would not even know about the changes. All my open source and necessary commercial software lives in the programs grouping and I would not even know what lives under the "Apps" group. Of course I have to live with the fact that Cortana and other software is leaking my every move to Microsoft and presumably the NSA, I can run other operating systems if I need complete privacy. It would be a great shame if we
Re: (Score:2)
Like most open applications, Libre Office was ported to Windows. Whatsapp is closed and owned by Facebook.
Oh, so avoiding corporations that constantly disrespect you is "snowflakeism"? Wow, that's deeply cynical. Humanity can do better and already has done better and it's not Windows 10.
Re: (Score:2)
so this is your reward.
A developer feature in a notoriously underused and worthless app store that makes no difference to the general person? I'm not feeling regret over this. Actually I'm feeling nothing. Should I be feeling something?
Re: (Score:2)
If you've stuck with Windows despite all the horrible shit that Microsoft has been doing to you, you've earned this. Seriously, you have put in a concerted effort bear all the spying, absurd UI changes and just all around malicious behavior, so this is your reward.
Our species is dumb, welcome to earth. Same reason mmo's, steam and f2p games are things. The average person on our planet is a fucking tech illiterate moron.
First reaction: "Umm... how?" (Score:2, Troll)
It took me a while to remember that Windows 10 actually came with some kind of app store...
Seriously, is there someone left who did NOT disable that crap yet?
Here's a link to the actual story (Score:2)
Microsoft allow creators to sell digital products (Score:2)