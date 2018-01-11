Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Hackers Could Blow Up Factories Using Smartphone Apps (technologyreview.com) 25

An anonymous reader quotes a report from MIT Technology Review: Two security researchers, Alexander Bolshev of IOActive and Ivan Yushkevich of Embedi, spent last year examining 34 apps from companies including Siemens and Schneider Electric. They found a total of 147 security holes in the apps, which were chosen at random from the Google Play Store. Bolshev declined to say which companies were the worst offenders or reveal the flaws in specific apps, but he said only two of the 34 had none at all. Some of the vulnerabilities the researchers discovered would allow hackers to interfere with data flowing between an app and the machine or process it's linked to. So an engineer could be tricked into thinking that, say, a machine is running at a safe temperature when in fact it's overheating. Another flaw would let attackers insert malicious code on a mobile device so that it issues rogue commands to servers controlling many machines. It's not hard to imagine this causing mayhem on an assembly line or explosions in an oil refinery. The researchers say they haven't looked at whether any of the flaws has actually been exploited. Before publishing their findings, they contacted the companies whose apps had flaws in them. Some have already fixed the holes; many have yet to respond.

  • Blow up an oil refinery? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    OK let's say you have enough knowledge to do this remotely. Even if you can manipulate process automation through a smartphone app, it's a sure bet you can't change most of the limits or permissives. There are specific reasons why process and power are designed to prevent this and covered by ASME or API codes. It's not random or arbitrary design. And while there are industrial accidents they are usually a chain of multiple failures or unforeseen problems in the design no one anticipated.

  • Anyone remember the oil refinery scene at the beginning of Red Storm Rising? Now the fundie engineer doesn't even have to go near the refinery to cause chaos.
  • Some nice fictional movie script could go like this:
    Someone preppy who is photogenic has a modem and a new computer.
    They had the phone number of their local power plant.
    They created a script to dial every extension and only keep the number of any phone number extension that responded to a modem.
    A day later they got a direct line to a modem in the power plant and could interact in computer ways with the local power company...
  • Security in automation controls is an absolute joke. In the world of Rockwell Automation (if you're not familiar, roughly 70% of the US automation market), with network access to a single device anywhere on the automation network, you can go in and upload an entire controller entire program and see the full source. Their only 'security' is easily bypassed by a program on sf. Once you have said program, there is nothing, literally nothing, from stopping you from changing the program logic to do whatever you

  • Phewww - that was close! But thanks to the diligent bi-partisan efforts of our legislators and the brilliant patriotic leadership of our businesspersons, the United States is safe from this threat. We have no factories left for anyone to blow up.

  • If you allow remote access to factory systems with anything else but special purpose laptops with hardware VPN and zero Internet access, you're doing it wrong. Any data crossing between from internet to intranet should require red tape, any software mountains of red tape (all on physically archived paper). Any data from intranet to internet should be across busses verified to be strictly unidirectional (ie. not tcp/ip with some ungodly complex stack written in C).

  • The only way we are going to see any change in the industry is if it starts costing them money because simply continually cleaning up the messes of careless companies isn't going to change their attitude toward security. The reality is that you are actually enabling them to continue on with their poor security practices.

