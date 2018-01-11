Circuit City Is Coming Back (arstechnica.com) 62
Following a tease of a CES announcement, current Circuit City CEO Ronny Shmoel confirmed on Monday that something called Circuit City will arrive as "a new, more personalized online shopping experience" starting February 15. The announcement even included promises of AI-driven recommendations fueled by IBM's Watson platform, plus unexplained "augmented reality" and "search by photo" features. Ars Technica reports: Curiously, Shmoel also promised "real-time tech support via video chat," but it's unclear whether this feature will include two-way video feeds -- and, thus, whether Circuit City is prepared for a deluge of Chatroulette-caliber video surprises from trolls. This online Circuit City rebirth may very well actually come to exist, as Shmoel claims that the company has put together a fully fledged inventory and distribution system, with a mix of known electronics brand names and "tier-two and tier-three" names (Shamsung? Panafauxnoic?). The same cannot be said for its CES tease of eventual brick-and-mortar showrooms in the neighborhood of 8,000-10,000 square feet, however. Shmoel already backtracked on similar showroom promises in 2016, and his CES pronouncement of future shops included no hard confirmations of locations or dates. But for anybody who dares to dream, Circuit City's showroom design partner, Taylored Group, released a concept render of its store vision which looks like a Radio Shack as if rendered in a Taiwanese hot-take news video.
Circuit Blockchain City would have been better.
Or Blockchain City. Or maybe just lose circuit city entirely and call it "Blockchain! Blockchain! BLOCKCHAIN!!!"
Maybe they will bring back those shitty Divx players [wikipedia.org] that killed them last time.
Find your parts needed online. When ready get them shipped for that project.
A person asks for 10, 100 sets of parts to be shipped for a project that needs 15 parts.
The project is made, a video uploaded. The how to order list is included so fans can place the same order.
Fans can then request the extra parts direct from the person who made the video. Shipped out to fans as a set of parts with instructions.
Dont want to build a projec
You keep parts of people? Sounds a little messy to me...
A website and quality delivery from a state with more realistic min wage can avoid all the other city and state wage costs around the USA.
The more a shop in a city has to accept a minimum wage to $15 an hour the more a well located national website can pass on savings for the same parts.
All the parts needed, in stock ready to ship. No need for local prices to cover a $15 an hour worker.
Warehouse with robots getting
I went to Menards (local hardware store like Lowes/Home Depot). They had some cheap as dirt lowend chinese tablets by: Polaroid and Packard Bell.
Yes but their web services are state of the art.
They could just open good stores (Score:4, Interesting)
Just curious... What do you mean by "good stores"?
I live in a major metropolitan are and we have a number of electronic stores here. In no specific order, we have Apple Store, Frys, Micro Center, and Best Buy and a couple of specialty retailers selling home theater and professional AV equipment. I think each as strengths and weaknesses. I'm just wondering what you think are the requirements of a "good store".
Re: (Score:3)
Wow, sounds like an underserved market... So you want a store that carries the item you want so you can buy it NOW.. In your case, a durable home appliance. I'm wondering, did you think to try Lowes or Home Depot at the time? They sell appliances too.
Best Buy seems to be a bit under staffed here too. Actually, most retailers do around here. However there are at least 4 Best Buy stores within a 5 min drive from me and they always seem full. The issue here though is finding people willing to work retail
I hate that and the "Extended Warranty" speech too...
Maybe if they try something different. (Score:2)
I have thought it might work to have stores with a smaller storefront area, and mostly warehouse in the back. Do your comparison shopping in front, then press the button beside what you want to buy, and one is brought out for you. Alternately some sort of buy online, and pickup in store today model might work. But it is hard to beat Amazon 2 day shipping.
Back in the day (late 80s, early 90s), there used to be a place called "Best Merchandising" (or something like that). You have recreated their business model. You would go through the store, and write down SKU numbers. You handed the SKU list at the desk, and they would then bring them out of the warehouse in the back.
Back in the day (late 80s, early 90s), there used to be a place called "Best Merchandising" (or something like that). You have recreated their business model.
I have never heard of them, but it is possible a model like that might work for an electronics retailer now. Also we have much better computers now, so some sort of automated purchasing system could be integrated into the store, and made very fast. The big box model obviously no longer works.
In my home town, we had 'Consumers Distributing'. You'd leaf through the catalogue (pre-Internet, remember!) and write down the SKUs... then they'd magically come rolling in on a conveyor belt to the cashier.
They had far too many products to have a reasonably-sized display floor for them, so they just didn't show anything.
If I were re-creating that business model today, I'd have shoppers pick up a wireless scanner (or let them use their smart phone) and scan barcodes on a display floor (if you have no disp
Sounds like Service Merchandise.
Thank you! That was what I was thinking of. Couldn't find a link!
Re:Maybe if they try something different. (Score:4, Insightful)
I have thought it might work to have stores with a smaller storefront area, and mostly warehouse in the back.
Show room warehouses have been done before, Service Merchandise [wikipedia.org] (68 years) and Best Products [wikipedia.org] (40 years) still went out of business around the time of everyone else.
But there's always a chance a modern one will work.
We had another localized chain in these parts that did the same thing, called Dolgin's.
https://dfarq.homeip.net/remem... [homeip.net]
And I guess the link I posted mentions that Best bought them out. That explains that.
There’s your problem right there (Score:2)
”Shmoel already backtracked on similar showroom promises in 2016, and his CES pronouncement of future shops included no hard confirmations of locations or dates.”
Well, the name “Future Shop” was already taken... so of course he had problems.
/rimshot
Radio Shack is the one I'm going to miss (Score:1)
One obvious problem was that they had way too many damn stores, and each store was usually too small.
They should try the MicroCenter model with only one or maybe two stores in many metropolitan areas.
Like Monkey Ward (Score:1)
Circuit $#!++y will come back just to the same extent Montgomery Ward has been back for the past few years.
Of course. They need to ask one more question. (Score:2)
"Can I help you?". NO. For the last time. Leave. Me. Alone.
Want to know a secret? (Score:2)
Why would anyone invest money in this? (Score:2)
IMHO, the only way something like this could succeed against Amazon or Walmart is if they scored exclusivity with certain brands and product lines.
That's pretty cool (Score:2)
I'll have another option for places to not shop.
How is this a good thing (Score:2)
Circuit City was about one step above Crazy Eddies. The salesmen on the floor were the worst group of sales bros I've ever seen.
The heat is on! (Score:1)
After years of their 20% restocking fees... (Score:1)
screw them. They often advertised "WinModems" (software) as real modems and included pictures of real modems with DIP switches in their ads even though the modems they sold didn't have them. They charged many of our customers restocking fees for those fake modems. They need to just die.