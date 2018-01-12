Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Google Businesses

Ex-Google Employee's Memo Says Executives Shut Down Pro-Diversity Discussions (gizmodo.com) 103

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: A memo written by a former Google engineer claims that the company's human resources department and a senior vice president pressured him to stop discussing diversity initiatives on company forums, interactions that ultimately motivated him to leave the company. The document, which was written in 2016 and shared publicly this week, provides a striking counterpoint to allegations made by former Google employees James Damore and David Gudeman in a discrimination lawsuit filed against their former employer. Cory Altheide, the former employee who wrote the memo, began work as a security engineer at Google in 2010 and departed the company in January 2016. He recently published his account in a public Google document. Altheide posted several articles and comments to internal discussion groups that promoted diversity in the workplace and was chastised for doing so, he wrote.

Ex-Google Employee's Memo Says Executives Shut Down Pro-Diversity Discussions More | Reply

Ex-Google Employee's Memo Says Executives Shut Down Pro-Diversity Discussions

Comments Filter:

  • And yet... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by TWX ( 665546 ) on Friday January 12, 2018 @10:31AM (#55914829)

    ...we have another employee suing because he felt discriminated-against because of policies designed to increase diversity.

    You can't satisfy all of the people all of the time.

    • There is a line between discussion and Trolling.
      Normally if there is a conflict between rights of the minority, vs the rights of the majority to oppress the minority. The minority group will win.

      There was a discussion on how to improve diversity. The guys discussion was about stating such discussion is necessary.
       

      • There is a line between discussion and Trolling.

        Yes, and he even agreed with google that some of the comments his discussions generated should not be tolerated.

        • There is a line between discussion and Trolling.

          Yes, and he even agreed with google that some of the comments his discussions generated should not be tolerated.

          I can't be certain, but I get the impression that you're siding with Google management rather than with Cory Altheide on this one. Does that mean you're in favour of simply not talking about valid and important concerns just because some asshole might respond in a dickish fashion? Do you really want to support that kind of censorship, even inside a private corporation?

          I understand defending a company's legal right to engage in internal censorship; but as we all know, it's not always appropriate to take adva

      • Re:And yet... (Score:4, Insightful)

        by Archangel Michael ( 180766 ) on Friday January 12, 2018 @10:54AM (#55914997) Journal

        When the "minority" is a made up group that experiences "micro-aggressions" and uses those imagined slights and offenses as group think to silence anyone they don't like, then yeah, the minority does win, every time. And it isn't always about diversity, it is about promoting cultural changes that benefit only the minority at the expense of everyone else. To the point of, you can't even write a well reasoned, well researched article of dissent without being fired for offending people with the truth.

        • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          So well researched and reasoned that the authors of the two papers he relies on the most have publicly stated that he didn't understand them, and that his conclusions are wrong.

          The basic mistake he makes repeatedly is to assume that the variations the papers discuss have vastly more effect and influence than they actually do.

        • Ah yes, 'micro-aggression' like man-spreading or fartrape. Fartrape is "Farting louder the man is using passive-aggressive violence to position himself as dominant, this intimidates the woman to subconciously not release as much flatulence and thus the woman fearing for her safety doesn't far as loud as a sign of submissiveness, this in turn contributes to rape culture and women being opressed" - Ahsleigh Ingle, CUPE Leader & Teacher #fartrape was a trending tag on Twitter at one point. People were acc

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by lgw ( 121541 )

        There is a line between discussion and Trolling.

        And this is what we don't know about the discussions that were shut down, We're they too trollish? Alternatively, were they too convincing of a viewpoint management didn't like? (I've been told in the past by a manager to stop explaining my cynicism to the new hires because management needed to abuse them while they still believed the lies.)

      • "Normally if there is a conflict between rights of the minority, vs the rights of the majority to oppress the minority. The minority group will win." This depends on your definition of "win" usually in such conflicts, large percentages and sometimes the majority of the minority group die.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Hentes ( 2461350 )

      Maybe Google just wants to avoid an unfruitful and overly emotional debate about a highly controversial topic. I wouldn't blame them for that, but the right way to do it would be to spell out clearly in company policy which topics are taboo.

    • Re:And yet... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) <mojoNO@SPAMworld3.net> on Friday January 12, 2018 @10:49AM (#55914953) Homepage Journal

      The more obvious and simpler explanation is that, like every workplace, if you start distributing controversial stuff it eventually becomes an issue. People ask you to stop because it's primarily a workplace, not a political debating forum, and if it's bad enough you can get fired.

      That's all it is.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sfcat ( 872532 )

        The more obvious and simpler explanation is that, like every workplace, if you start distributing controversial stuff it eventually becomes an issue. People ask you to stop because it's primarily a workplace, not a political debating forum, and if it's bad enough you can get fired.

        That's all it is.

        He wasn't fired. He left of his own accord.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          I was referring to Damore with that part.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by sfcat ( 872532 )

            I was referring to Damore with that part.

            He wrote one on-topic memo. This guy kept posting off-topic even after being asked to stop. And in the Damore situation, the people who brought attention to it in that case were the SJWs who leaked the memo, not Damore. So your OP was just plain off topic. Maybe you just haven't had your morning coffee yet.

      • Yup. Most people just want to do their work and then go home and get on with their lives. The majority of people tend to keep their heads down and avoid stuff like this which is both why we don't hear about it very often and also part of the reason that things like this can fester for so long.

        I don't think it's possible to maybe even healthy to try to stifle any conversation that isn't work related. There's always going to be political talk around water coolers or over beers at lunch, but when people sta

      • Re:And yet... (Score:5, Interesting)

        by iMadeGhostzilla ( 1851560 ) on Friday January 12, 2018 @11:13AM (#55915121)

        Take a look at Exhibit B in the filing and judge for yourself: https://www.scribd.com/documen... [scribd.com]

        Quite a few of the posts are saying if you support Trump -- or even Republicans in general -- you are a Nazi and deserve everything that comes your way, from demotion and firing to fists in your face, complete with instructions how to punch.

        Very simple, if you're not completely with us, you are a Nazi, and it's your damn fault.

    • There are three simple explanations for this: First, Google's management may just push back hard on anyone rocking the boat in any direction. Second, the pushback in each cases may have come from different people or different levels. Damore seems to have had the most pushback from fellow rank-and file employees. It is possible there's a disconnect between management and employees. Third, Google has many different locations, it is possible that company culture at difference offices is wildly different. All
    • It's not the policies that are the problem, it's the process of implementing them. The problem here is that Google opened up those policies for debate and thereby lifted the cover on a cesspit. Rather than realise they'd made a mistake and shut that debate down they let it run and left the impression that their diversity policies were open to influence by their employees, many of whom have underdeveloped social skills, an overdeveloped sense of their own worth and no clue of how a business is run. Cue ill-

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sfcat ( 872532 )

        It's not the policies that are the problem, it's the process of implementing them. The problem here is that Google opened up those policies for debate and thereby lifted the cover on a cesspit. Rather than realise they'd made a mistake and shut that debate down they let it run and left the impression that their diversity policies were open to influence by their employees, many of whom have underdeveloped social skills, an overdeveloped sense of their own worth and no clue of how a business is run. Cue ill-tempered name-calling.

        If you believe you need a diversity policy, you devise it and impose it, you don't debate it with the people who will that assume they're the target of it (whether they are or not) because you want them to be clear they'll be fired if they don't comply.

        Your company must have a great culture with many happy employees. Are you sure you know how human organizations run? Cause your plan is a great recipe for bitter, unmotivated workers.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by lgw ( 121541 )

        There is room for some legitimate discussion there, though, because Googles diversity policy wasn't working - they weren't meeting their quota.

        There's one point in Damore's memo that I have first-hand experience with (for whatever an aneecdote's worth). The job of an SDE is technical in all aspects, but it's both abstract (coding) and interpersonal (design discussion, selling people on your ideas, creating consensus). When I interviewed with Google, the focus was more on the abstract than any other place I

    • Which is why these discussions do not belong in the workplace.

      FTA:

      The idea of trying to alter a companyâ(TM)s culture all by yourself is almost as stupid as the myth of meritocracy the tech industry is so in love with

      It is a meritocracy, but if your personal foibles overshadow your work then you are worth less as an employee. Now that can be a tricky matrix: a lower-skilled employee that is trouble free may be worth more to the business then a rock star that is constantly causing problems outside the

  • Slanted story (Score:2, Interesting)

    by TimothyHollins ( 4720957 )

    Altheide posted several articles and comments to internal discussion groups that promoted diversity in the workplace and was chastised for doing so, he wrote.

    Given that was exactly the same as what Damore did, I don't see how it's a counterpoint. Or is it that Gizmodo only approves of Altheide's diversity and Damore's diversity is "wrong"?

    Fortunately, there's a lawsuit by Damore and Gudeman against Google happening, so it's quite likely the matter will be explored fully and we can all enjoy finding out what's been going on.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      >Damore's diversity is "wrong"?

      Yep.

      Welcome to civilised society.

    • We know exactly what Damore's memo said. There are no quotes from Altheide's posts in the article, except thread titles (“If you think women in tech is just a pipeline problem, you haven’t been paying attention" and "Just Asking Questions").

      Why do I have the suspicion that these posts weren't as well reasoned (and backed up by cited scientific research) as Damore's memo?

  • "Pro-Diversity Discussions" (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Can you think of a bigger waste of time? I'd shut that shit down too. Do that garbage on your own time, at church, or your famous PTA meetings. Life's too short for this crap. Christ! You can't even flirt anymore. Fucking dementors taking all the joy out of life!

    And please note, I am a zenophile. Fucking your own kind/race/nationality is almost gay.

  • Not really a counterpoint (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This isn't exactly a "counter-point". From an article about Damore's case:

    “We want to be inclusive of people not ideas” one employee identified as Alon Altman wrote in a message included in the lawsuit. Damore says that sentiment was backed up at an Inclusion and Diversity Summit he attended in June, when he was told by Google employees the company does not value “viewpoint diversity,” but actively strives for “demographic diversity.”

    This new memo seems to reinforce this

  • *Cackle*, *cackle*, *cackle*, ... (Score:5, Informative)

    by Qbertino ( 265505 ) <moiraNO@SPAMmodparlor.com> on Friday January 12, 2018 @10:44AM (#55914921)

    This whole diversity/gender debate thing is getting and more into an absurd territory of epic proportions. It's quite some time ago that I've been able to take larger parts of mainstream contributions to this debate seriously.

    To me a very welcome addition of reason and level-headedness was the open letter of ~100 women of influence and fame in France [lemonde.fr] speaking out against #MeToo, it's totalitarianism and a false pretense of feminism published two days ago in Le Monde (basically the French nyt) that went largely unnoticed/uncovered by mainstream media. These ladies deserve a medal or something and they deserve to be heard, despite mainstream media trying to ignore them.

  • The more you read and hear about these problems, the more you realize, employers simply should not care about these things. Whether an engineer, a train-dispatcher, or a secretary is a racist or a feminist is irrelevant — what matters is whether or not they do a good job.

    And employers do not want to care either — it is an expensive minefield, gravely dangerous no matter what you do.

    However, the Illiberals laws and practices force them into policing employee conduct. Our Illiberal overlords, them

  • Damores article essentially attempts to justify centuries old gender bias with "science." Most people in the scientific community, including myself, were reaching for the popcorn and fascinated to see just how deep he would go trying to prove a pretty tenuous point.
    https://www.wired.com/story/th... [wired.com]
    Damore makes a pretty sophomoric error several times, conflating gender and sex, but if that controversy isnt enough he starts flogging nature vs nurture. I myself being an evolutionary biologist nearly joke

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      yeh, the reason google can't find enough women to hire to get 50/50 male/female is obviously not because women aren't interested (that is heresy), it is because the evil patriarchy is holding them back ...

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Ah, yes, "reality is sexist," my favorite method of "debunking." When someone starts pointing to facts, call the facts themselves sexist, as if reality can somehow be sexist or racist.

      Damore makes a pretty sophomoric error several times, conflating gender and sex

      Those are literally synonyms for the same concept. Check a dictionary.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Damore makes a pretty sophomoric error several times, conflating gender and sex,

      My god - what has schooling done to you? Demand a refund for your diploma.
      If your main argument for why the memo was bad stems from not accounting for "men trapped in women's bodies" then they'll be laughing in court all right - just not at him.

    • Damores article essentially attempts to justify centuries old gender bias with "science."

      Except it did nothing of the sort. What he ATTEMPTED to do was say, if females and males are biologically different, what we can do to improve the workplace environment for females? He may have been ham-fisted about it but that was the obvious intent. It was a paper focused on perceived environmental issues that he thought worked against women, and how he thought might be corrected... a great place to start a discus

    • You miss the point though. Stating the reasons in the article you mentioned (and others out there) in the context of the supposed "open" forum that Google had to discuss issues would have been the appropriate response by Google. This way everyone could have learned something, while everyone would have been honored and respected (even if they were factually wrong). This issue isn't how flawed or un-flawed his reasoning was, it was how Google acted to such a situation.

    • However wrong in reasoning Damore may have been, why wasn't his thesis simply rejected in a rational discourse by those who know the matter or took the time to research it?

      Maybe you can say that his bringing the point in the first place, however measured, betrays his hostility and distrust towards the policies pushed by the management. But that is often the case in argumentation. If you know you are right you respond to such in a measured way. Judging from the reaction, a nerve was hit which inflamed emotio

  • Good! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Murdoch5 ( 1563847 ) on Friday January 12, 2018 @10:53AM (#55914981)
    The problem with these pro-diversity talks, is that we're hiring people because they're diverse, rather then if they're skilled and the right fit. If you see a development team who is all white and male, you have SJW's crying discrimination, when in fact, in 99.999% of cases, you have qualified people, the right people working together. People shouldn't be hired because they're diverse, they should be hired because they're the right fit.
    • I don't think that anybody would argue with your point. However, if you find that the people who are the "right fit" are all white and male, it's indicative of some sort of problem. Hiring "diverse" candidates who aren't the "right fit" isn't a solution because you are taking an action that (at best, barely) treats a symptom. In the US, white males are 31% of the population. There's nothing about the other 69% of people that would make the unqualified. If you're genuinely looking for the "right fit" bu

      • However, if you find that the people who are the "right fit" are all white and male, it's indicative of some sort of problem

        Maybe, maybe not. Check out people doing hobby projects with "Arduino" boards on youtube. Most of them are white and male. Is that a problem ? Is there anybody trying to stop other groups buying these boards or recording videos about them ? You can mail order them from Amazon for $30. That's not a huge obstacle for anyone. All the information on how to run them is available on the internet, and nobody is prevented from reading it.

    • For years minorities and women weren't the "White fit" or "Asian fit", even with the right credentials and background. See that's the problem that I have with your argument--It's devoid of any history or understanding of what happened or reason behind the self-correction. "Right fit" should include people of color and women. It doesn't consider the fact how minorities or women were/are treated. The right higher should no preclude someone of color or the gender, too. Blame the previous generation all you w
    • Careful... there is a bunk at the 're-education camp' that is a 'right-fit' as well.

  • Acceptable diversity is only skin-deep? (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Maybe Altheide was trying to discuss REAL diversity, and not the faux diversity that stops at the color of your skin and the shape of your genitals that's so fashionable at Google?

    In other words, a REAL discussion?

    You know, kinda like Damore did?

  • Shut down a fight, not "pro-diversity discussions" (Score:4, Informative)

    by SlaveToTheGrind ( 546262 ) on Friday January 12, 2018 @10:53AM (#55914985)

    FTFA:

    Over the course of several months, employees engaged in a debate about gender representation at Google in an internal thread titled “If you think women in tech is just a pipeline problem, you haven’t been paying attention.” The debate became contentious, Altheide said in his memo, and had to be shut down by Sridhar Ramaswamy, Google’s senior vice president of ads and commerce, and Urs Holzle, Google’s senior vice president of technical infrastructure. . . .

    Ramaswamy wrote: “Google is not a debate club or a philosophy class. We are a workplace and we have an obligation to make sure our discussions remain respectful. Debates around topics like product excellence can support a wide variety of viewpoints and are great to have. I don’t think the same can be said for debates around sensitive issues such as gender, religion, race, or sexual orientation.”

  • Bad headline (Score:4, Insightful)

    by swillden ( 191260 ) <shawn-ds@willden.org> on Friday January 12, 2018 @10:55AM (#55915003) Homepage Journal

    If you RTFA what Google execs did was shut down contentious discussions about diversity. Altheide posted pro-diversity comments which apparently tended to spark big flamewars, and he was told to stop.

    The fact is that this is a contentious topic in the tech industry, inside Google just as much as everywhere else (including slashdot, obviously). Google employees have lots of internal communications fora which are unpoliced and heavily used, and the employees are not closely monitored, which creates a risk that when contentious topics arise on these internal fora people get sucked in, wasting a lot of time and generating a lot of bad blood, both of which have significant negative impacts on productivity.

    One of the core tenets of Google culture is that one should always assume good faith and competence on the part of their colleagues (unless proven otherwise, obviously), but that's a tenet that works much better in a small company that is highly selective in its hires. In most situations it works reasonably well in a big company that is highly selective in its hires... but as you grow the law of averages catches up with you and assholes and incompetents sneak in. This is particularly true around areas that won't come up in an interview, like attitudes about diversity.

    As a Google employee, my takeaway is "This is why we can't have nice things." Open discussion fora with light oversight, and a culture of internal transparency and openness are really awesome, but they appear to be incompatible with being a large multinational corporation. Sigh.

    • Agreed. I thought this comment from the article summed it up nicely:

      Fleur-de-lit - 1/11/18 10:38pm

      Sounds like they just wanted to douse flamewars that were using up company resources. That doesn’t seem unreasonable to me.

      It's no different than someone creating any other type of provocative political threads on a corporate message board creating a massive distraction for employees and a waste of time for no productive gain.

  • So why run your mouth. It's basically political discussion. You probably make as many people happy as pissed off by doing this. Just shut up and do your job!

  • There is always someone who has to complain about how they are treated. It's a job, and if you don't like it move on. What I do find really interesting is the image Google is showing to the world. It appears Google wants their employees to fit their mold and not question. In the case of diversity, if you question for or against it doesn't matter. What matters is what Google HR is pushing. Remember: HR is there for the company, not the employee. I would be worried for Google and this image as the bes

  • Any large entity generally has multiple, conflicted ideas floating around. The problem experienced by Cory Altheide doesn't dispute the problems experienced by James Damore. Google has 70,000+ employees! That's massive, and it's highly probably Google has opposite, conflicting problems that wind up re-enforcing each other as each "side" only sees the extreme of the other "side".

Slashdot Top Deals

MOUNT TAPE U1439 ON B3, NO RING

Close