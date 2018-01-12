Ex-Google Employee's Memo Says Executives Shut Down Pro-Diversity Discussions (gizmodo.com) 103
An anonymous reader shares a report: A memo written by a former Google engineer claims that the company's human resources department and a senior vice president pressured him to stop discussing diversity initiatives on company forums, interactions that ultimately motivated him to leave the company. The document, which was written in 2016 and shared publicly this week, provides a striking counterpoint to allegations made by former Google employees James Damore and David Gudeman in a discrimination lawsuit filed against their former employer. Cory Altheide, the former employee who wrote the memo, began work as a security engineer at Google in 2010 and departed the company in January 2016. He recently published his account in a public Google document. Altheide posted several articles and comments to internal discussion groups that promoted diversity in the workplace and was chastised for doing so, he wrote.
...we have another employee suing because he felt discriminated-against because of policies designed to increase diversity.
You can't satisfy all of the people all of the time.
There is a line between discussion and Trolling.
Normally if there is a conflict between rights of the minority, vs the rights of the majority to oppress the minority. The minority group will win.
There was a discussion on how to improve diversity. The guys discussion was about stating such discussion is necessary.
There is a line between discussion and Trolling.
Yes, and he even agreed with google that some of the comments his discussions generated should not be tolerated.
There is a line between discussion and Trolling.
Yes, and he even agreed with google that some of the comments his discussions generated should not be tolerated.
I can't be certain, but I get the impression that you're siding with Google management rather than with Cory Altheide on this one. Does that mean you're in favour of simply not talking about valid and important concerns just because some asshole might respond in a dickish fashion? Do you really want to support that kind of censorship, even inside a private corporation?
I understand defending a company's legal right to engage in internal censorship; but as we all know, it's not always appropriate to take adva
When the "minority" is a made up group that experiences "micro-aggressions" and uses those imagined slights and offenses as group think to silence anyone they don't like, then yeah, the minority does win, every time. And it isn't always about diversity, it is about promoting cultural changes that benefit only the minority at the expense of everyone else. To the point of, you can't even write a well reasoned, well researched article of dissent without being fired for offending people with the truth.
So well researched and reasoned that the authors of the two papers he relies on the most have publicly stated that he didn't understand them, and that his conclusions are wrong.
The basic mistake he makes repeatedly is to assume that the variations the papers discuss have vastly more effect and influence than they actually do.
Re: (Score:3)
There is a line between discussion and Trolling.
And this is what we don't know about the discussions that were shut down, We're they too trollish? Alternatively, were they too convincing of a viewpoint management didn't like? (I've been told in the past by a manager to stop explaining my cynicism to the new hires because management needed to abuse them while they still believed the lies.)
Maybe Google just wants to avoid an unfruitful and overly emotional debate about a highly controversial topic. I wouldn't blame them for that, but the right way to do it would be to spell out clearly in company policy which topics are taboo.
Re:And yet... (Score:5, Insightful)
The more obvious and simpler explanation is that, like every workplace, if you start distributing controversial stuff it eventually becomes an issue. People ask you to stop because it's primarily a workplace, not a political debating forum, and if it's bad enough you can get fired.
That's all it is.
The more obvious and simpler explanation is that, like every workplace, if you start distributing controversial stuff it eventually becomes an issue. People ask you to stop because it's primarily a workplace, not a political debating forum, and if it's bad enough you can get fired.
That's all it is.
He wasn't fired. He left of his own accord.
I was referring to Damore with that part.
I was referring to Damore with that part.
He wrote one on-topic memo. This guy kept posting off-topic even after being asked to stop. And in the Damore situation, the people who brought attention to it in that case were the SJWs who leaked the memo, not Damore. So your OP was just plain off topic. Maybe you just haven't had your morning coffee yet.
Re: (Score:3)
I don't think it's possible to maybe even healthy to try to stifle any conversation that isn't work related. There's always going to be political talk around water coolers or over beers at lunch, but when people sta
Re:And yet... (Score:5, Interesting)
Take a look at Exhibit B in the filing and judge for yourself: https://www.scribd.com/documen... [scribd.com]
Quite a few of the posts are saying if you support Trump -- or even Republicans in general -- you are a Nazi and deserve everything that comes your way, from demotion and firing to fists in your face, complete with instructions how to punch.
Very simple, if you're not completely with us, you are a Nazi, and it's your damn fault.
It's not the policies that are the problem, it's the process of implementing them. The problem here is that Google opened up those policies for debate and thereby lifted the cover on a cesspit. Rather than realise they'd made a mistake and shut that debate down they let it run and left the impression that their diversity policies were open to influence by their employees, many of whom have underdeveloped social skills, an overdeveloped sense of their own worth and no clue of how a business is run. Cue ill-tempered name-calling.
If you believe you need a diversity policy, you devise it and impose it, you don't debate it with the people who will that assume they're the target of it (whether they are or not) because you want them to be clear they'll be fired if they don't comply.
Your company must have a great culture with many happy employees. Are you sure you know how human organizations run? Cause your plan is a great recipe for bitter, unmotivated workers.
There is room for some legitimate discussion there, though, because Googles diversity policy wasn't working - they weren't meeting their quota.
There's one point in Damore's memo that I have first-hand experience with (for whatever an aneecdote's worth). The job of an SDE is technical in all aspects, but it's both abstract (coding) and interpersonal (design discussion, selling people on your ideas, creating consensus). When I interviewed with Google, the focus was more on the abstract than any other place I
Re: (Score:3)
Which is why these discussions do not belong in the workplace.
FTA:
It is a meritocracy, but if your personal foibles overshadow your work then you are worth less as an employee. Now that can be a tricky matrix: a lower-skilled employee that is trouble free may be worth more to the business then a rock star that is constantly causing problems outside the
Slanted story (Score:2, Interesting)
Altheide posted several articles and comments to internal discussion groups that promoted diversity in the workplace and was chastised for doing so, he wrote.
Given that was exactly the same as what Damore did, I don't see how it's a counterpoint. Or is it that Gizmodo only approves of Altheide's diversity and Damore's diversity is "wrong"?
Fortunately, there's a lawsuit by Damore and Gudeman against Google happening, so it's quite likely the matter will be explored fully and we can all enjoy finding out what's been going on.
>Damore's diversity is "wrong"?
Yep.
Welcome to civilised society.
Were They Science-Based Like Damore's? (Score:3)
Why do I have the suspicion that these posts weren't as well reasoned (and backed up by cited scientific research) as Damore's memo?
"Pro-Diversity Discussions" (Score:2, Interesting)
Can you think of a bigger waste of time? I'd shut that shit down too. Do that garbage on your own time, at church, or your famous PTA meetings. Life's too short for this crap. Christ! You can't even flirt anymore. Fucking dementors taking all the joy out of life!
And please note, I am a zenophile. Fucking your own kind/race/nationality is almost gay.
Homophobe much?
Not really a counterpoint (Score:2, Informative)
This isn't exactly a "counter-point". From an article about Damore's case:
“We want to be inclusive of people not ideas” one employee identified as Alon Altman wrote in a message included in the lawsuit. Damore says that sentiment was backed up at an Inclusion and Diversity Summit he attended in June, when he was told by Google employees the company does not value “viewpoint diversity,” but actively strives for “demographic diversity.”
This new memo seems to reinforce this
*Cackle*, *cackle*, *cackle*, ... (Score:5, Informative)
This whole diversity/gender debate thing is getting and more into an absurd territory of epic proportions. It's quite some time ago that I've been able to take larger parts of mainstream contributions to this debate seriously.
To me a very welcome addition of reason and level-headedness was the open letter of ~100 women of influence and fame in France [lemonde.fr] speaking out against #MeToo, it's totalitarianism and a false pretense of feminism published two days ago in Le Monde (basically the French nyt) that went largely unnoticed/uncovered by mainstream media. These ladies deserve a medal or something and they deserve to be heard, despite mainstream media trying to ignore them.
Like these two articles in the NY Times?
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/0... [nytimes.com]
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/0... [nytimes.com]
Employers FORCED to do this... (Score:1)
The more you read and hear about these problems, the more you realize, employers simply should not care about these things. Whether an engineer, a train-dispatcher, or a secretary is a racist or a feminist is irrelevant — what matters is whether or not they do a good job.
And employers do not want to care either — it is an expensive minefield, gravely dangerous no matter what you do.
However, the Illiberals laws and practices force them into policing employee conduct. Our Illiberal overlords, them
James Damores memo has been thoroughly debunked (Score:2, Interesting)
https://www.wired.com/story/th... [wired.com]
Damore makes a pretty sophomoric error several times, conflating gender and sex, but if that controversy isnt enough he starts flogging nature vs nurture. I myself being an evolutionary biologist nearly joke
yeh, the reason google can't find enough women to hire to get 50/50 male/female is obviously not because women aren't interested (that is heresy), it is because the evil patriarchy is holding them back
...
Ah, yes, "reality is sexist," my favorite method of "debunking." When someone starts pointing to facts, call the facts themselves sexist, as if reality can somehow be sexist or racist.
Damore makes a pretty sophomoric error several times, conflating gender and sex
Those are literally synonyms for the same concept. Check a dictionary.
Damore makes a pretty sophomoric error several times, conflating gender and sex,
My god - what has schooling done to you? Demand a refund for your diploma.
If your main argument for why the memo was bad stems from not accounting for "men trapped in women's bodies" then they'll be laughing in court all right - just not at him.
Already the backtracking begins (Score:2)
Damores article essentially attempts to justify centuries old gender bias with "science."
Except it did nothing of the sort. What he ATTEMPTED to do was say, if females and males are biologically different, what we can do to improve the workplace environment for females? He may have been ham-fisted about it but that was the obvious intent. It was a paper focused on perceived environmental issues that he thought worked against women, and how he thought might be corrected... a great place to start a discus
Why the outrage then? (Score:2)
However wrong in reasoning Damore may have been, why wasn't his thesis simply rejected in a rational discourse by those who know the matter or took the time to research it?
Maybe you can say that his bringing the point in the first place, however measured, betrays his hostility and distrust towards the policies pushed by the management. But that is often the case in argumentation. If you know you are right you respond to such in a measured way. Judging from the reaction, a nerve was hit which inflamed emotio
Good! (Score:5, Insightful)
However, if you find that the people who are the "right fit" are all white and male, it's indicative of some sort of problem
Maybe, maybe not. Check out people doing hobby projects with "Arduino" boards on youtube. Most of them are white and male. Is that a problem ? Is there anybody trying to stop other groups buying these boards or recording videos about them ? You can mail order them from Amazon for $30. That's not a huge obstacle for anyone. All the information on how to run them is available on the internet, and nobody is prevented from reading it.
Acceptable diversity is only skin-deep? (Score:2, Interesting)
Maybe Altheide was trying to discuss REAL diversity, and not the faux diversity that stops at the color of your skin and the shape of your genitals that's so fashionable at Google?
In other words, a REAL discussion?
You know, kinda like Damore did?
Shut down a fight, not "pro-diversity discussions" (Score:4, Informative)
FTFA:
Over the course of several months, employees engaged in a debate about gender representation at Google in an internal thread titled “If you think women in tech is just a pipeline problem, you haven’t been paying attention.” The debate became contentious, Altheide said in his memo, and had to be shut down by Sridhar Ramaswamy, Google’s senior vice president of ads and commerce, and Urs Holzle, Google’s senior vice president of technical infrastructure. . . .
Ramaswamy wrote: “Google is not a debate club or a philosophy class. We are a workplace and we have an obligation to make sure our discussions remain respectful. Debates around topics like product excellence can support a wide variety of viewpoints and are great to have. I don’t think the same can be said for debates around sensitive issues such as gender, religion, race, or sexual orientation.”
On topics like this, it is because they are afraid of lawsuits.
Bad headline (Score:4, Insightful)
If you RTFA what Google execs did was shut down contentious discussions about diversity. Altheide posted pro-diversity comments which apparently tended to spark big flamewars, and he was told to stop.
The fact is that this is a contentious topic in the tech industry, inside Google just as much as everywhere else (including slashdot, obviously). Google employees have lots of internal communications fora which are unpoliced and heavily used, and the employees are not closely monitored, which creates a risk that when contentious topics arise on these internal fora people get sucked in, wasting a lot of time and generating a lot of bad blood, both of which have significant negative impacts on productivity.
One of the core tenets of Google culture is that one should always assume good faith and competence on the part of their colleagues (unless proven otherwise, obviously), but that's a tenet that works much better in a small company that is highly selective in its hires. In most situations it works reasonably well in a big company that is highly selective in its hires... but as you grow the law of averages catches up with you and assholes and incompetents sneak in. This is particularly true around areas that won't come up in an interview, like attitudes about diversity.
As a Google employee, my takeaway is "This is why we can't have nice things." Open discussion fora with light oversight, and a culture of internal transparency and openness are really awesome, but they appear to be incompatible with being a large multinational corporation. Sigh.
Igniting Flame Wars (Score:2)
Fleur-de-lit - 1/11/18 10:38pm
Sounds like they just wanted to douse flamewars that were using up company resources. That doesn’t seem unreasonable to me.
It's no different than someone creating any other type of provocative political threads on a corporate message board creating a massive distraction for employees and a waste of time for no productive gain.
Most companies have EEO policies (Score:1)
So why run your mouth. It's basically political discussion. You probably make as many people happy as pissed off by doing this. Just shut up and do your job!
Work at Google? Walk this way... (Score:2)
Google is big enough to have both problems. (Score:1)
Any large entity generally has multiple, conflicted ideas floating around. The problem experienced by Cory Altheide doesn't dispute the problems experienced by James Damore. Google has 70,000+ employees! That's massive, and it's highly probably Google has opposite, conflicting problems that wind up re-enforcing each other as each "side" only sees the extreme of the other "side".
Like in 1917 (Score:1)
Well in this case, at this moment, diversity seem to be new Communist Revolution in USA and Western Europe.
Great, we get dictatorship of what you can say from the left and dictatorship of what you can do from the right.
Best of both worlds, I guess...
There is a difference between dropping diversity as a business necessity and denying minorities' right to exist.
Actually it is. Freedom of speech means exactly that: Freedom from consequences. At least freedom from consequences from the government.
It has never meant anything else.
Anything else is like the old joke:
Is there freedom of speech in the USSR?
In principle, yes. But there may not be much freedom after the speech.
And suggesting that "Slashdot has a rusty iron up it's ass" passes for intellectual discussion?
Not even half as entertaining as the global warming threads are. There's even sometimes a meaningful posting on these threads here.
Sad.