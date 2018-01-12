GM Will Make an Autonomous Car Without Steering Wheel or Pedals By 2019 (theverge.com) 199
General Motors plans to mass-produce self-driving cars that lack traditional controls like steering wheels and pedals by 2019, the company announced today. From a report: It's a bold declaration for the future of driving from one of the country's Big Three automakers, and one that is sure to shake things up for the industry as the annual Detroit Auto Show kicks off next week. The car will be the fourth generation of its driverless, all-electric Chevy Bolts, which are currently being tested on public roads in San Francisco and Phoenix. And when they roll off the assembly line of GM's manufacturing plant in Orion, Michigan, they'll be deployed as ride-hailing vehicles in a number of cities. "It's a pretty exciting moment in the history of the path to wide scale [autonomous vehicle] deployment and having the first production car with no driver controls," GM President Dan Ammann told The Verge. "And it's an interesting thing to share with everybody."
I think they overestimate their chances!
Don't underestimate Detroit's ability to produce a car without a steering wheel, they've done it before [historygarage.com]...
ARTICLE: "General Motors plans to mass-produce self-driving cars that lack traditional controls like steering wheels and pedals by 2019"
ACTUAL ANNOUNCEMENT: "General Motors has plans to begin producing a self-driving car by 2019. There will be an option to order the model without pedals or steering wheels"
ENGINEERING WRITE-UP: "By late 2019 GM will have a prototype of an autonomous, self-driving car ready for mass production. And yes, autonomous would mean it would not need a steering wheel or pedals althou
None of these things will be possible from GPS maps, nor radar images. Not in 2019 or 2030.
Driverless car (Score:3)
Does anyone really think they will be taking a driverless taxi/uber anywhere before 2025?
Re:Driverless car (Score:5, Informative)
Some people in Phoenix might be doing it in the next few months. Google/Waymo has the cars are seem to be almost ready to let users use them. GM is similarly planning to restrict the geographic areas for their trial, so I can see that it could happen.
However, if you told me that some city had some kind of automated mini-cabs that could ferry people around certain parts of downtown or other restricted areas, I wouldn't be surprised in the least.
Yes, it's pretty easy to just send a computer down a freeway via GPS. But that last few meters of getting the car positioned correctly. Very hard without a human driver.
Computer, park on the left side of the garage. Computer, park next to the second gas pump for regular unleaded. Answer... .
Welcome to Johnny Cab!
I welcome this (Score:5, Insightful)
Autoautomobiles will be a life changer for those with disabilities.
Re:I welcome this (Score:4, Insightful)
One of my kids' friends has eyesight which precludes her from driving without some pretty major corrections. I half jokingly said she should just wait 5 years for self driving cars and she half jokingly replied that she was going to move to California to get one sooner. People with disabilities and the elderly are going to be helped a lot, but all of us will be helped by the lower chance of getting in an accident, lower insurance and health care costs, increased productivity, etc. I'm not sure if traffic will improve or get worse though.
... I'm not sure if traffic will improve or get worse though.
There is some indication [youtube.com] that even a small number of self-driving cars might improve traffic a bunch...
Yes, but I think you might see a lot more use which could offset the efficiencies, at least in the short term.
What if the autonomous cars drive side by side at the speed limit while all the human drivers are stuck behind them losing their minds?
I'm lucky that I don't have to drive on a daily basis on congested expressways. It drives me crazy that people insist on tailgating, merge early across the blend line, or refuse to slow and leave a gap for the onramp traffic. They don't even seem to realize they're the ones creating the stop and go traffic. Everyone can drive a lot faster when people give the cars around
Re: (Score:2)
You don't think that with a drastic reduction in accidents auto insurance rates will come down? Or that taking away 2.5 million emergency room visits wouldn't lower health care costs? Insurance is a pretty rational game, when the expenses go down it's pretty easy to adjust rates.
Insurance companies raise your rates enough to make a profit after any accident. Therefore, reduction in accidents means rates will have to go up to maintain profits.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah but in the meantime an increase in trips taken might make things worse. It'll be interesting to see how it pans out.
Re:I welcome this (Score:5, Insightful)
Autoautomobiles will be a life changer for those with disabilities.
And for those who can't drive anymore (eldery people).
And for those who can't drive yet (children under 18).
And for those who fail the licence exam.
And when you are drunk.
Etc...
When you add all these niches, you have a market.
When you add all these niches, you have a market.
The limiting factor that will make this a niche market for a long time yet is not who would use them, but where they can be used, and when.
"Within a city that still allows automobile traffic (or where automobile traffic is still reasonable) when the roads are not obscured by snow or other covering" is the niche.
And for those who can't drive anymore (eldery people).
Ya, good luck with that. In my experience it's not finding them a way to get driven around but getting them to admit they can't drive and taking away their keys that is the real hurdle. As it is, when I ride with my dad, I just politely tell him when he is on the wrong side of the road despite his claims he is not.
Talk about a captive audience (Score:3)
And if anything goes wrong with the guidance system, don't worry -- it will simply slow down, pull over, and stop [theverge.com].
And then...
... Sit in big city rush hour traffic for hours?
... Sit in big city rush hour traffic for hours?
So what do you do today if your car has some sort of mechanical failure? Sensors and processing is for the most part passive units, they'll probably have quite high durability and uptime. With some redundancy and error correction they'll probably not be significantly worse off than human-driven cars. A bigger concern is that the sensors are fine, but the AI doesn't understand where to go. But I imagine there'll be some form of remote driving capability built in to resolve that, assuming you're in good rang
And if anything goes wrong with the guidance system, don't worry -- it will simply slow down, pull over, and stop [theverge.com].
And then...
Call AAA?
Right. My point is that if something in the guidance system fails (as well as a number of other marginal failure modes where the computer will force a more conservative call), you're dead in the water rather than just driving the car home and fixing it or getting it fixed at your convenience.
As opposed to now, where if something in the guidance system fails the car generally goes out of control and there are multiple injuries. See "I want to die like my grandfather, peacefully in my sleep while everyone else is screaming."
Or just like any of a number of other major non-guidance systems failures on a current car, e.g. catastrophic radiator failure.
As opposed to now, where if something in the guidance system fails the car generally goes out of control and there are multiple injuries.
You and I clearly have different things in mind by "guidance system." In today's cars, the human driver is the guidance system. That's being replaced by a CPU and a bunch of sensors/actuators/other components that can and will fail, at which point you're dead in the water for no good reason. You're making a lot more failures showstoppers rather than something you can limp through.
Better renew your AAA service.
So you'll be riding through a bad neighborhood at night, someone will throw something in front of the car to get it to stop and then carjack/rob/murder you when it pulls over?
How about red lights and stop signs? Will it be able to run them if a threat is approaching the vehicle?
Perhaps the US is not a good place for autonomous cars. GM should find good markets in the rest of the world though.
Let the "Ads" begin, and never stop
Yeah, right (Score:3)
Re:Yeah, right (Score:5, Informative)
Answers:
GPS doesn't go out.
If any critical sensor fails, it's slow down and move to the side of the road.
The launch will be in a limited geographical area, so they'll have ensured the map is completely up to date and keep it that way.
It's a ride-hailing service (taxi) so micromanaging where it moves or parks is none of your business.
GPS doesn't go out.
Let's hope the auto-makers aren't also making that assumption.
Re: (Score:3)
I'm willing to bet that if the entire GPS system (US GPS, EU Galileo, Russian GLONASS, and what ever the Chinese and Indian systems are) all go out we have bigger problems than just missing GPS.
In some areas of the country (such as here in Washington, D.C.) the GPS goes out periodically, on purpose, for a variety of reasons. Sometimes it is announced beforehand (if you know where to look --- the general public does not) and sometimes it is most definitely not announced. It's done by jamming.
Unless you spend all of your time in thick mountainous tunnels, that's a solved problem. [wikipedia.org]
A pretty inexpensively solved problem, really. [u-blox.com]
The USA's "selective availability" was taken away years ago. And then there are several other systems by other world powers in place.
LOTs of things rely on GPS. Created by engineers who's idea of GPS isn't stuck in the 1990s.
If any critical sensor fails, it's slow down and move to the side of the road. . . . It's a ride-hailing service (taxi)
So I miss my appointment across town, the ride-hailing service pays for a tow/repair cycle, etc., if a bird craps on one of the cameras?
And if the car is on a crowded city street with nowhere to pull over, what then? Does it simply stop in the middle of the street and jam things up for everyone? Or does it keep going with the supposed critical sensor failure? Things can get jacked up in a hurry when your automation can't make good judgment calls and there's no way for critical-thinking humans to interven
Sure. The Jacquard loom will never catch on either.
I can only hope the GM engineers taking a similarly cavalier and dismissive attitude toward the real-world problems this will create so we can get over this as quickly as possible and refocus our collective energies on advances that are actually useful rather than ego-stroking stuff like this that people are shoving down our throats for no good reason whatsoever.
Autonomous driving is very useful indeed.
What happens if I'm going someplace without mapped roads? Like my cabin.
But the edge case have you outnumbered. You "suck it up".
Re:Yeah, right (Score:5, Insightful)
I'd like to take a Boeing 737 to my cabin. Guess what? That mode of transportation isn't available to my cabin. Maybe I'd like to go off-roading in a Corvette. There are probably better options.
It seems that every time autonomous vehicles come up for discussion, every single possible use-case must be addressed. And when one oddly-specific use-case cannot be filled, the entire idea is garbage and without merit.
It's pretty simple. You don't get to take your autonomous vehicle to your cabin in the woods. Not yet.
Re: (Score:3)
Many families have 2 cars. Perhaps the self-driving car will also be the electric car? You know, cheap and easy for the 95% use case.
Re:Yeah, right (Score:4, Interesting)
The advent of stage 4 self driving cars doesn't mean that all other cars are going to be banned from the roadways.
Pretty sure they are. And that's admitted by some autonomous car proponents. They had one on NPR a few months ago, saying how great things were going to be
..... and how the I-5 corridor through Washington State would have to be reserved for autonomous cars.
And the whole bicycle problem [npr.org] has yet to be solved.
I haven't seen any self guiding car system that I would trust to act, with no ability to override. Build one that can handle New York or LA rush hour and I may change my mind.
You could be sanest guy on the planet. Your reasoning could be correct. But, the market does not care whether you trust it or not. It does not care whether you change your mind or not.
If enough people trust it, and if enough people buy it the market will satisfy the need.
Bullshit. I have a brand-new car with 'lane keep assist'. Here is my experience with it:
In good weather, with a clean road, I don't notice it is there at all
Prior to a recent storm, it started continually telling me I was not staying in my lane. This was jarring to say the least. Turns out this ever-so-smart computer could not tell the difference between lane markings and the lines of brine that the highway dept put on the road. Have yet to see a human confused by that.
During the storm, a small amount
I imagine there will need to be a shift in the way construction/road closures are handled. A route may need to be "taken offline" in a central database,
Government database. I see the fun now. Hacker takes all roads in a city offline. All autonomous vehicles stop, wait, frozen in place. All non-autonomous drivers get blocked by autonomous traffic. Hilarity ensues.
This is a people/resource/procedure problem, not a technical issue.
A secure, highly-available, high-volume massive database of all roads and their status, maintained on an hourly basis and how a few million cars access it isn't a technical problem?
No wireless. Less space than a Nomad. Lame.
It is a technical issue. You cannot have the car rely on a central database. It HAS to be able to drive by what it gets from its sensors alone, and of those, the cameras need to win if there is a disagreement. Forget about Lidar in heavy rain for example.
Otherwise the idea is a non-starter for any weather but a sunny summer day in locations with good mobile network reception.
Oh, and a central database will be a juicy target for hackers. Want to cause absolute gridlock? Mark certain roads as 'unusable/blocked'. If the self driving car believes the database over what it sees, there will be empty roads on one side and gridlock on the other. No human driver would fall for this.
People already sabotage the real-time traffic databases (e.g. on Waze, which is crowdsourced) in order to re-route traffic away from their neighborhoods. (People "fall for it" because you generally are not in visual range of the traffic problems on other roads.)
Niven's "Known Space" (Score:2)
I'm thinking of a certain era in Larry Niven's "Known Space" stories, where on Earth, disconnecting the autopilot and driving a car manually on public roads was an Organ-Bank offense.
Re: (Score:2)
True, but so was jaywalking.
Why bother? (Score:2)
Other than to *prove* it's not needed, at this juncture it seems an odd choice to remove capability.
Particularly to make such a declaration given the reality that the legal framework of operating fully autonomous cars is far from a known thing.
Steering wheels are dangerous,
Steering wheels are only dangerous when they break during an accident and the driver is impaled on one.
Autonomous vehicles won't be in accidents, so steering wheels won't be dangerous anymore.
As to the argument that they "add weight", oh my god. Don't stop at the drive through for dinner, you'll "add weight" to the vehicle.
Johnny Cab (Score:2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
No steering wheel or pedals? That'll be fun. (Score:2)
For any tow / service people that have to try and move the things when they're broken.
Cars can be towed already without requiring a driver.
Possibly the car could be controlled through an app on your phone.
Bold (Score:2)
But some manual controls will be supported (Score:2)
It's a snow storm out (Score:2)
I couldn't even see the lines on the road myself. I really wonder how these autonomous cars are going to deal with snow storms without any way for the human to take over.
Try parking on grass outside a fairground. Or going through construction. Or navigating through a school pickup/drop off zone.
Fully autonomous vehicles will absolutely NOT be ready by 2019 except in extremely controlled, specialized cases.
Heh! I'd have fun getting to work right now. Though the streets are mostly clear, the salt treatments have nearly obliterated the lines. Plus, they're working on the roads near my job and there's orange cones all over the place. Easy, but annoying for me. For the machine? I can't see it.
What a joke (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
These will be huge in florida (Score:2)
Florida has many areas with low to medium density and large populations of elderly people.
If I lived there and could no longer drive I would get one of these in a flash.
Nobody will buy them (Score:2)
Fuck GM (Score:2)
Verbal (Score:2)
Still going to need a "Pull over and stop immediately" button just in case.
That's nice (Score:2)
Or better yet, they'd evolve more humility and stop acting like they're indestructible and own the road and pay attention to cross walks, traffic and signs.. Instead of what I see now, even as a pedestrian myself, of just blazing through traffic like they own the place.
Log in or fuck off.
Wow you actually bothered to create an account, just to reply.
City of Chicago ordinances:
https://www.cityofchicago.org/... [cityofchicago.org]
https://chicagocode.org/9-8-02... [chicagocode.org]
Even Pedestrians have to obey traffic signals, which was my point. They also are not allowed to just blindly cross where it's not marked to do so.
Furthermore. When push-comes-to-shove, you can be fully in the right and still fully dead.
Arrogantly walking through a red light is still against the law for a pedestrian.
You'll still need comprehensive insurance, even if you don't have any liability because deer are never insured
Who cares if deer are insured? They aren't driving cars to run into you with, and your AV won't hit one because it's an AV and won't have accidents. Why should you have insurance?
and you'll need to keep paying GM to keep this service active.
There's the magic. If you think automobiles have planned obsolescence now based on warrantees, imagine when your AV stops working because you didn't pay your software license fee.
Who cares if deer are insured? They aren't driving cars to run into you with, and your AV won't hit one because it's an AV and won't have accidents. Why should you have insurance?
A lot of people care, that's why comprehensive insurance is so popular, if your car is totaled because you hit a deer you're screwed unless you have it and if you aren't buying your shiny new driverless car cash the lender isn't going to consider anything short of comprehensive an option.
