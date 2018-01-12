Google Pulls 60 Apps From Play Store After Malware Exposes Kids To Porn (gizmodo.com) 38
Cyberthreat intelligence firm Check Point on Friday disclosed the existence of malicious code buried inside dozens of apps that displays pornographic images to users. Many of the apps are games reportedly geared toward young children. As a result, Google quickly removed the roughly 60 apps said to be affected from its Play Store. Gizmodo reports: While they appeared as such, the pornographic images displayed were not actually Google ads. Google supposedly maintains tight controls on all ads that appear in what it calls "Designed for Family" apps. The company also maintains a white-list of advertisers deemed safe for children under the ages of 13. None of the affected apps were part of Google's "Family Link" program, which is the category of recognized kid-friendly apps available across Google's platforms. The malware, dubbed AdultSwine, is said to have displayed the highly inappropriate images while also attempting to trick users into installing a fake-security app, or "scareware." After the fake "ads" were delivered, users would've received a "Remove Virus Now" notification, or something similar, designed to provoke users into downloading the scareware. The affected gaming apps included at least one which may have had up to 5,000,000 downloads -- Five Nights Survival Craft -- as well as many others which had between 50,000 and 500,000 downloads.
Five Nights Survival Craft
Mcqueen Car Racing Game
Addon Pixelmon for MCPE
CoolCraft PE
Exploration Pro WorldCraft
Draw Kawaii
San Andreas City Craft
Subway Banana Run Surf
Exploration Lite : Wintercraft
Addon GTA for Minecraft PE
Addon Sponge Bob for MCPE
Drawing Lessons Angry Birds
Temple Crash Jungle Bandicoot
Drawing Lessons Lego Star Wars
Drawing Lessons Chibi
Girls Exploration Lite
Drawing
Some clear gaming of search algorithms here.
Parents see that followed by a virus warning. They install fake security software and then pay up.
Gizmodo is a blog, plain and simple. They pretend they're a news org but they are a bunch of bloggers who have a posting quota to fill. They have potty mouths and they are NOT news journalists.
They are just quoting the President.
. . . who is just quoting Fox.
Easiest Solution: Kids Do Not Need Smart Phones (Score:5, Insightful)
Children do not need phones, let alone smartphones.
I commonly see this weak excuse from parents claiming they, "want to know where their children are."
Seriously? You're that bad of a parent that you haven't the foggiest idea where your kids are? Here was what my kid was like back in the late 90s and early 2000s.
Wake up - take the bus to school - school - sports practice - ride home with family friends - home.
Here's what a non-busy day looked like: wake up - bus- school - bus- home.
Wow! It's like somehow I was in the immediate vicinity of a responsible adult at all times and my parents knew my safety was ok. Mind-blowing isn't it?
And to think, flip phones were a thing at this time too. I didn't get my first phone until I got my first driver's license which at that time makes intelligent sense.
Phones cost excessive amounts of money on top of a monthly contract. Why should I pay extra cash each month to have my kid screw around on social media and have easy accessibility to porn at my expense? I had to work to see porn when I was a teen. Today it's too darn easy!
Parents these days are weak. Tell little Timmy and Tia no you're not getting a phone. It's that easy! If you really want to know where they are (going against my entire thesis here), get them a cheap flip phone. Yes, they still make them.
My kid the other day (he's 7) asked for me an iPhone and I laughed at him. I said back to him, "How are you going to pay for it?"
Ended that question really quick.
Back when I was a kid, my parents made sure I had enough change to use a payphone so that I could call them if I needed their help (picked up from random location, got lost, etc). Of course, we were also allowed to go places on our own instead of your "only school and home" model. I intend to let my kids have that freedom instead of chaining them to an adult at all times.
Back then, payphones were pretty common. So they were an extremely workable option for a kid to summon mom and dad if needed. Payphone
I commonly see this weak excuse from parents claiming they, "want to know where their children are."
Quite the opposite. My child will have a smartphone because I don't intend to helicopter over them and it is valuable for them to have tools that allow them to do things like look up public transport timetables.
Wake up - take the bus to school - school - sports practice - ride home with family friends - home.
Yeah, you could have just said you don't have kids.
Wow! It's like somehow I was in the immediate vicinity of a responsible adult at all times and my parents knew my safety was ok. Mind-blowing isn't it?
You must have been a dull kid. Me and my buddies, we were on our own a lot. Not neglect-like a lot, but shooting hoops at the local basketball court. Or going up to the nearby lake. Or collecting list golf balls at the local golf court and selling them back to golfers. Or walking my buddy's dogs. Or playing in the woods. We had a wrist watch and a time to be back. And we were back on time, because otherwise they'd really worry. And that was probably more control than my grandparents had over their kids. If
No way all these companies decided to serve porn to kids at the same time.
Some package they all use was corrupted.
Kids are lucky these days (Score:3)
Kids have it so easy these days. I remember we had to wait till the end of the month then go dumpster diving in the middle of the night when I was a kid to get our porn. That was when the gas station down the road would throw out all its unsold playboys and hustlers.
Now all they have to do is download the crappy app and get bonus porn. Kids are so lucky these days.