Snapchat's Big Redesign Bashed In 83 Percent of User Reviews (techcrunch.com) 43
The new Snapchat redesign that jams Stories in between private messages is not receiving a whole lot of praise. "In the few countries including the U.K., Australia, and Canada where the redesign is widely available, 83 percent of App Store reviews (1,941) for the update are negative with one or two stars, according to data by mobile analytics firm Sensor Tower," reports TechCrunch. "Just 17 percent, or 391 of the reviews, give it three to five stars." From the report: The most referenced keywords in the negative reviews include "new update," "Stories," and "please fix." Meanwhile, Snapchat's Support Twitter account has been busy replying to people who hate the update and are asking to uninstall it, noting "It's not possible to revert to a previous version of Snapchat," and trying to explain where Stories are to confused users. Hopes were that the redesign could boost Snapchat's soggy revenue, which fell short of Wall Street earnings expectations in Q3 and led to a loss of $443 million. The redesign mixes Stories, where Snapchat shows ads but which have seen stagnation in sharing rates amidst competition from Instagram Stories, into the more popular messaging inbox, where Snapchat's ephemeral messaging is more differentiated and entrenched.
As with any other website redesign... (Score:3, Insightful)
They'll get over it.
Remember Slashdot beta? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Remember Slashdot beta? (Score:5, Insightful)
Unless there is something wrong with the current interface, updating for the sake of it is something that keeps marketing types employed but doesn't achieve much else that's positive.
Essentially, you're throwing away your users' familiarity with your interface and annoying them. They don't want to have to re-learn how to use your site... they want to engage the minimum possible number of brain cells required to participate.
However, marketing folks are GOOD at marketing, and one of the things they can sell people on is the need for marketing people, and they do that by first convincing you to listen to marketing people. When they form an unholy union with sales and convince people the changes can increase revenue... look out, change is coming.
Because it's not the users who matter, it's the customers.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
The same thing happened with one of my banks recently, the website stayed the same for over a decade and suddenly underwent a total redesign that utterly destroys the workflow that I had going. Now not only does it take extra steps to do everything but their "tablet friendly or something" design requires absurd amount of scrolling as there is no longer a way to see all of my sub-accounts on one screen anymore.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Ever notice how Amazon has basically had the same Dotcom 1.0 aesthetics forever? And how Jeff Bezos is the richest man on the planet? Maybe ridiculous interface refreshes with the latest hipster look and feel are not so good after all.
Re: (Score:2)
A good Marketing Director (or marketing staff) would be opposed to this sort of change. Marketing isn't about selling something new and supporting all updates and changes; it's about creating a positive relationship between companies and customers. 95% of the time that means NOT changing things.
This sort of stuff isn't coming from the marketing department. It's coming from some C-level idiot who doesn't understand the first thing about customer service or brand reputation.
Re: (Score:2)
Snapchat is the vendor. The advertisers are the ones who pay it. They are the customers. The people who use snapchat to exchange photos and message are called the product. The company will fall at the feet of the customers, and do what they demand.
They will make it annoying and difficult to use. If you are not paying for it, you are NOT the customer.
Re: (Score:2)
You are the product
They will improve the "product". When you pay nothing, you use a platform because most of your moronic friends are too stingy to pay for a real service, you don't get to complain.
They deserve all the indignities being heaped on them.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
It is always the same story. Someone thinks the site needs to be refreshed, but users do not like change for the sake of it, especially about user interfaces.
I don't care if the UI changes, but it needs to change to something usable.
That Slashdot beta was so bad that I stopped visiting Slashdot altogether.
It took me six months to realize they had reverted the beta, and that was because I accidentally followed a link.
Re: (Score:2)
True, but sometimes it gets broken for no reason other than "new stuff".
For example: firefox has redesigned its new home page, and whilst it used to have a set of often-accessed sites, like a super-bookmark page, it now has "trending on pocket" and a history. Neither of which are particularly useful when what you want is the old set of bookmarks.
Fortunately you can turn the pocket stuff off, but then you're left with a big gap of blank space instead.
(this is on mobile, on desktop it simply puts the remainin
Web 3.0 is a pile of shit (Score:2, Insightful)
This whole "responsive" design (slow, bloated, ajax-on-meth pile of shit) shift and "mobile" revolution has been a wholesale disaster.
Re: (Score:2)
I used to think like you.
Then I discovered browser plugins, ad blockers, privacy protectors and other things that made loading webpages fast again.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
To be honest, it's quite impressive that it works at all.
Re: (Score:2)
Really? do you miss flash? java applets?
Retarded millennial hipsters (Score:2, Funny)
Retarded millennial hipsters producing shitty designs because they're retarded millennial hipsters...
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Yeah but that's also their target audience.
Re: (Score:2)
Considering that your generation created things like MUMPS [wikipedia.org] I really dont think you have the right to complain about millennials.
Re: (Score:2)
What's wrong with MUMPS except that its old and didn't support all the bells and whistles the processing power of yesteryear couldn't support anyway?
If you're writing mission critical software, an ACID transactional system built into the language seems like a good idea that makes things easier to do good work with. But I guess if its not flashy and super complex and bloated then it must be crap, right?
Re: (Score:2)
Not super complex? Tell me, how would you call using the same interface to access both memory variables and disk variables? Or maybe we should talk about the lack of schema?
Being unable to easily reason about how your program will act is exactly what makes MUMPS (or Javascript) complex. I do think that MUMPS decision to mix memory access and disk access in the same interface is one of the worst decisions ever made in programming language design.
" a loss of $443 million." (Score:2)
Hopes were that the redesign could boost Snapchat's soggy revenue, which fell short of Wall Street earnings expectations in Q3 and led to a loss of $443 million.
Excuse me but I think these guys possibly should be investigated either for embezzlement or they're building a secret moon base with lasers, sharks, blackjack and hookers.
How on earth do you fit that much money into such a small space? Do you have a TARDIS in your pocket?
A design upgrade isn't a good enough reason (Score:2, Insightful)
You need to add a feature or something that makes the design update the AFTERTHOUGHT, as they're wowed by how simple and powerful the new version is. If you're drawing attention to something trivial and it also sucks, congratulations yes that's going to bite you. Fortunately nobody will miss this app in 2 years when it's replaced by something more hip and wowfactor.
facebook did the same garbage years ago (Score:1)
Facebook did this garbage when they pretty much made it impossible for me to find shit I cared about, but needed to make damn sure I saw whatever retarded bullshit meme I never cared about.
You want to kill your user base? Take away all the shit that the users liked about your service.
Idiots.
What's a 'snapchat'? (Score:2)
Any UI change you implement needs to pass the test (Score:4, Insightful)
Mostly the test of the user of "enhanced experience" against the discomfort of having to move his ass. Any change is first met with resistance. It could be the best, most intuitive UI in the history of UIs and the user will first meet it with hostility. It's different, it ain't what he is used to and most of all using it without having to use half a brain cell, i.e. what he was used to if it was a tool he used every day for hours, is no longer an option. He has to learn again. People do not like that.
So whenever you do something like this, you HAVE TO give the user something he really, really, REALLY wants to compensate and overcome that reluctance. It needn't even be anything great. Not even anything useful. Any kind of convenience goodie may well do the trick.
Without, your UI is doomed.
Nobody likes redesigns (Score:2)
Chekov died because of this crap (Score:2)
