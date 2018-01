Snapchat's Big Redesign Bashed In 83 Percent of User Reviews

The new Snapchat redesign that jams Stories in between private messages is not receiving a whole lot of praise. "In the few countries including the U.K., Australia, and Canada where the redesign is widely available, 83 percent of App Store reviews (1,941) for the update are negative with one or two stars , according to data by mobile analytics firm Sensor Tower ," reports TechCrunch. "Just 17 percent, or 391 of the reviews, give it three to five stars." From the report: